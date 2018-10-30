Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Addtech
Grimes, David Brian
93 Washington St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Aguiar, Jose A.
7 Danforth Farm Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/24/18
Aldo Palazzi Painting
Palazzi, Aldo L.
64 Barry St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/18/18
Areiza, Amparo
2118 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Booker, Carol A.
PO Box 453
Turners Falls, MA 01376-0453
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/25/18
Brueno, Daniel W.
Brueno, Lois M.
111 Fenway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/29/18
Buor, Alexander K.
67 Wollaston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 10/01/18
Cartagena, Juan J.
120 Front St., Apt. 3R
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/21/18
Charnok, Susan K.
139 Francis Ave., Apt. A
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Clapper, Mathew
Clapper, Amanda
375 Lenox St
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/19/18
Coleman, Brian
9 Temple, Apt. 606
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/24/18
Connor, Kelly I.
76 Royal Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/21/18
Costa, Gaery A.
15 Ellington St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Crawford, Jason R.
201 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Crosier, Pamela J.
330 East Main St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Cruz, Joe L.
23 Brookside Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/20/18
Davis, Janette
a/k/a Parker, Janette
2071 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/21/18
Desrosiers, Heidi Hill
4 Ely Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Farry, Seth
Farry, Michele M.
181 Beebe Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/24/18
Forward Change Experience
Santiago, Antonia Ivette
270 Sibley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Gauthier, Brian C.
Gauthier, Kristen V.
a/k/a Votzakis Gauthier, Kristen A.
43 Highland Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/30/18
George, Richard C.
P.O. Box 540
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 10/01/18
Gryszkiewicz, James
53 Woodmont St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/25/18
Haberski, Michael H.
39 Scenic Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/19/18
Hair Cellar
Gauthier, Lynn F.
Cramer, Maria Louise
37 Bretton Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Higgs, Sharman D.
a/k/a Cunningham, Sharman
35 Ralph St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/16/18
Joseph, Elizabeth
11 Yale St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 10/01/18
Juno, Andrea
73 Barrett St., Apt. 2
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/20/18
Kim, Sunny K.
108 Jerilis Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/28/18
Korman, Andrzej
a/k/a Korman, Andy
58 Charpentier Blvd.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Korman, Danuta
a/k/a Korman, Donna
58 Charpentier Boulevard
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Lenkeit, Elisabeth M.
a/k/a Steinhoff, Elisabeth
155 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Love, Gabriel
a/k/a Farley-Love, Gabriel
292 Housatonic St.
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Lugo, Damaris
a/k/a Lugo – Medina, Damaris
P.O. Box 174
Springfield, MA 01101
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Madlin, Joseph E.
362 West Housatonic St., Apt. 3C
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/19/18
Martin, Thomas E.
Martin, Ann Marie
145 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
McCarthy, Jeffrey R.
200 Lambert Terrace, Unit 39
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Morehouse, William R.
Morehouse, Shari L.
1791 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/25/18
Pelletier, Richard Michael
Pelletier, Robin M.
342 Southwick Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/28/18
Preston, Janine A.
54 Chandler Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/18/18
Pueschel, Mark A.
Pueschel, Judy R.
15 Gates St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/24/18
Rousseau, Alan
115 Granger St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/17/18
Skinner, Rhonda V.
240 Franklin St., 1st Fl.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Swaitlowski, Thomas J.
Swaitlowski, Tasha L.
PO Box 142
Gilbertville, MA 01031
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 10/01/18
Taylor, Sandra G.
735 Memorial Dr., Lot 61
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/21/18
Thomas, Myron N.
44 Sunset Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/18/18
Topor, Sandra L.
35 Smith St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/21/18
Torres, Felix
408 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/19/18
Tricoche, Marcia P.
145 Dartmouth Terrace
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Trompke, Matthew R
27 Cold Hill Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/27/18
Turgeon, Sarah F.
85 Brookhaven Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/19/18
Veilleux, Tyler LD
74 Theroux Dr., Unit F4
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/24/18
Wirtes, Rosemary A.
Crossway Towers
130 High St., Apt C00
Lee, MA 01238
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/19/18
Woodbury, Mark S.
118 Clairmont Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 09/24/18
Woofenden, Michael Ross
Woofenden, Beth Catherine
232 Sugar Hill Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 09/19/18