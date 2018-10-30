Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Addtech

Grimes, David Brian

93 Washington St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Aguiar, Jose A.

7 Danforth Farm Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/24/18

Aldo Palazzi Painting

Palazzi, Aldo L.

64 Barry St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/18/18

Areiza, Amparo

2118 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Booker, Carol A.

PO Box 453

Turners Falls, MA 01376-0453

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/25/18

Brueno, Daniel W.

Brueno, Lois M.

111 Fenway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/29/18

Buor, Alexander K.

67 Wollaston St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 10/01/18

Cartagena, Juan J.

120 Front St., Apt. 3R

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/21/18

Charnok, Susan K.

139 Francis Ave., Apt. A

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Clapper, Mathew

Clapper, Amanda

375 Lenox St

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/19/18

Coleman, Brian

9 Temple, Apt. 606

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/24/18

Connor, Kelly I.

76 Royal Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/21/18

Costa, Gaery A.

15 Ellington St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Crawford, Jason R.

201 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Crosier, Pamela J.

330 East Main St.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Cruz, Joe L.

23 Brookside Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/20/18

Davis, Janette

a/k/a Parker, Janette

2071 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/21/18

Desrosiers, Heidi Hill

4 Ely Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Farry, Seth

Farry, Michele M.

181 Beebe Road

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/24/18

Forward Change Experience

Santiago, Antonia Ivette

270 Sibley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Gauthier, Brian C.

Gauthier, Kristen V.

a/k/a Votzakis Gauthier, Kristen A.

43 Highland Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/30/18

George, Richard C.

P.O. Box 540

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 10/01/18

Gryszkiewicz, James

53 Woodmont St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/25/18

Haberski, Michael H.

39 Scenic Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/19/18

Hair Cellar

Gauthier, Lynn F.

Cramer, Maria Louise

37 Bretton Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Higgs, Sharman D.

a/k/a Cunningham, Sharman

35 Ralph St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/16/18

Joseph, Elizabeth

11 Yale St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 10/01/18

Juno, Andrea

73 Barrett St., Apt. 2

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/20/18

Kim, Sunny K.

108 Jerilis Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/28/18

Korman, Andrzej

a/k/a Korman, Andy

58 Charpentier Blvd.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Korman, Danuta

a/k/a Korman, Donna

58 Charpentier Boulevard

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Lenkeit, Elisabeth M.

a/k/a Steinhoff, Elisabeth

155 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Love, Gabriel

a/k/a Farley-Love, Gabriel

292 Housatonic St.

Lenox, MA 01240

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Lugo, Damaris

a/k/a Lugo – Medina, Damaris

P.O. Box 174

Springfield, MA 01101

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Madlin, Joseph E.

362 West Housatonic St., Apt. 3C

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/19/18

Martin, Thomas E.

Martin, Ann Marie

145 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

McCarthy, Jeffrey R.

200 Lambert Terrace, Unit 39

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Morehouse, William R.

Morehouse, Shari L.

1791 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/25/18

Pelletier, Richard Michael

Pelletier, Robin M.

342 Southwick Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/28/18

Preston, Janine A.

54 Chandler Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/18/18

Pueschel, Mark A.

Pueschel, Judy R.

15 Gates St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/24/18

Rousseau, Alan

115 Granger St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/17/18

Skinner, Rhonda V.

240 Franklin St., 1st Fl.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Swaitlowski, Thomas J.

Swaitlowski, Tasha L.

PO Box 142

Gilbertville, MA 01031

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 10/01/18

Taylor, Sandra G.

735 Memorial Dr., Lot 61

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/21/18

Thomas, Myron N.

44 Sunset Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/18/18

Topor, Sandra L.

35 Smith St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/21/18

Torres, Felix

408 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/19/18

Tricoche, Marcia P.

145 Dartmouth Terrace

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Trompke, Matthew R

27 Cold Hill Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/27/18

Turgeon, Sarah F.

85 Brookhaven Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/19/18

Veilleux, Tyler LD

74 Theroux Dr., Unit F4

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/24/18

Wirtes, Rosemary A.

Crossway Towers

130 High St., Apt C00

Lee, MA 01238

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/19/18

Woodbury, Mark S.

118 Clairmont Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 09/24/18

Woofenden, Michael Ross

Woofenden, Beth Catherine

232 Sugar Hill Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 09/19/18