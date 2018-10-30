Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2018.

AMHERST

Amherst Vivi, LLC

48 North Pleasant St.

Nick Gu

Ideal Cleaning

224 Belchertown Road

Diamantino Moneno

New Bridge Organizing Solutions

65 Stagecoach Road

Simone Thibodeau

Turner Simmons Co.

20 Bridge St.

Canari Turner Simmons

BELCHERTOWN

Simply Fit

442 State St.

Jocelyn Magner

Swift River Crafts

51 Main St.

Jacqueline Dupre

Wolf and Raven Designs

29 Terry Lane

Caitlin Andrew

CHICOPEE

JV Consultants Group

307 Hampden St.

Jorge Santos

Kappy’s Keepers

126 Mountainview St.

Erik Kaplan

Massasoit/Tackband

118 Dulong Circle

Irving Angell III

Stefanos Street Café

93 Frink St.

Melissa Stefanowich, Scott Stefanowich

Wink Lash Boutique

51 Cabot St.

Luis Marrero

DEERFIELD

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

29 Elm St.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

Off the Cuff Brewing Co., LLC

12 Railroad St.

Gary Bogoff

Pease Handyman Services

4 Stillwater Road

Todd Pease

Sund Builders

27 Eastern Ave.

Matthew Sund

USASA Massachusetts Snowboard and Freeski Competition Series

15 Wells St.

John Friends

Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley

253 Greenfield Road

Carla Cosenzi Zayac

EASTHAMPTON

Aztec Appraisal Services

23 Beechwood Ave.

Kelley Hopkins

Groom

122 Pleasant St.

Anthony Covalli

Small Beer Press

150 Pleasant St., #306

Gavin Grant

Whobody

116 Pleasant St., Suite 220

Lea Donnan

HADLEY

BKJ Landscaping and Construction

233 River Dr.

John Yusko Jr.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

234 Russell St.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

J & J Brothers Taco & Mini Market

41 Russell St.

Eliana Taveras

Kushi Farm

196 River Dr.

Matt Kushi

Mi Tierra

48 Russell St.

Dora Saravia

River Valley Dental

63 East St.

Babak Gojgini

Riverbend Animal Hospital

43 Russell St.

Ann McEwen

Susanne Moser Research & Consulting

4 Kozera Ave.

Susanne Moser

HOLYOKE

Day Brook Village Senior Living

298 Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke Retirement Community Inc.

Dough Life

50 Holyoke St., #A202

Muhammed Erenler

Go Fast Marketing

31 Arlington St.

Randy Westbrook, Rafael Correa

Holly’s Nail

2257B Northampton St.

Loan Tran

JB’s Restaurant

200 Whiting Farms Road

James Lavelle

Riverside Auto & Cycle

85 North Bridge St.

Michael Richardson

LUDLOW

COP Transportation Co.

270 West St.

Frank Arduino

Jim and Eddie’s Dry Cleaning

190 East St.

James Chenier

NORTHAMPTON

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

22 Atwood Dr.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

1 Denniston Place

CD Practice Associates Inc.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

30 Locust St.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

40 Main St.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

H2gOgirl

2 Belanger Place, Apt. D

Elizabeth Grunewald

Healing Touch Acupuncture Clinic

25 Main St., Suite 339C

Reuven Goldstein

Mineral Hills Winery

592 Sylvester Road

Susan Godard

My Hats

81 Conz St., #213

Debra Horton

Risetex Inc.

30 North Maple St.

Andrew Huszar

Ryan Imported Car Repair Inc.

3 Brewster Court

Joseph Ryan

Skyline Design

209 Locust St.

Douglas Ferrante

SOUTHWICK

Helping Hands Elder Care

268 Feeding Hills Road

James Bouley

Innovative Aerospace, LLC

8 Woodland Ridge

Lynne Stapleton

John Labelle Plumbing & Heating

17 Kimberly Dr.

John Labelle

TG Home Improvement

86 Bungalow St.

Terrance Gorenc

SPRINGFIELD

Careful Cleaning

653 Carew St.

Gwendolyn Guidy

Caribbean Food Mart

11 Dorset St.

Faith Hart

CJ Dreams

170 Central St.

Carmen Hernandez

Collectibles Items

515 Tiffany St.

Thuy Tran

Conversation Connection

2475 Main St.

Conversation Connection

Hilton Garden Inn Springfield

800 Hall of Fame Ave.

Paul Picknelly

Hooked

524 Armory St.

Yesenia Vega

Jessie’s

70 Massasoit St.

Efrain Vazquez Jr.

King Maker Consulting Services

126 Stevenson Ave.

Saibo Ndlovu

L & R Remodeling

2994 Main St.

Luis Rivera

Michael J. Childs Masonry

307 Commonwealth Ave.

Michael Childs

Morning Star Energy

104 Marengo Park

Jody Hart

Miss Eternal Beauty

24 Bancroft St.

Michelle Nicole

Mundo Cellular Inc.

514 Main St.

Alfredo Garib

S & M Cleaners

61 Yale St.

Jashia Bolden

Second Chance Animal Shelter

67 Mulberry St.

Second Chance Animal Shelter

Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel

One Monarch Place

Paul Picknelly

Sparkle Girls by Cassandra

54 Lyndale St.

Catalina Melendez

Squeaky Clean Auto Detailing

1213 Worcester St.

Shawn Warren

Veganish Foodies

685 Bay St.

Lamont Stuckey

Wonderland

240 Chestnut St.

Paul Ramesh

XMD Xtreme Auto Detailing

7 Central St.

Joel Carrero

ZMK Motors

111 Farnham Ave.

Marcus Kashmanian

WESTFIELD

Another Way Tutoring

1029 North Road, Suite 24

Ashling Belair

Chris A. Wood-Allen Massage Therapist

48 Dana St.

Chris Wood-Allen

Have Comedy Will Travel

36 Moseley Ave. B

Steven Henderson

The Healing Room

49 Sackett Road

Andrea Lopez

Menard Construction & Design

46 Stuart Place

Dennis Menard

St. Mary’s Parish School PTO

35 Bartlett St.

Christina Lovelace

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Costco Wholesale Corp.

119 Daggett Dr.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Iglesias Cristianas Rey de Mi Vida Inc.

214 Elm St.

Francisco Brown

Nailtique Spa

1817 Riverdale St.

Nghia Viet Nhuyen

T & T Remodeling

69 Lathrop St.

Scott Skorupski

Wrap Your Ride

62 Main St.

Kumal Mirzay

Yogurt City

935 Riverdale St.

Kui Lin

WILBRAHAM

Alpha Oil Co. Inc.

2440 Boston Road, Suite 5

James Diotalevi, Patricia Diotalevi

Balise Ford of Wilbraham

1979 Boston Road

Steven Mitus

Mama Life Oils and Wellness

6 Old Farm Road

Jessica Petit

Man Around the House

74 Oakland St.

Thomas Duquette

The Scented Garden Gift Shop

2341 Boston Road, Unit 10

Michele Axtmann

SSD Tactical Training Inc.

2400 Boston Road, Unit 1A

Crystal Williams, David Williams

Sunrise and Dire Design

11 Bruuer Ave.

Danielle Desmarais