Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2018.
AMHERST
Amherst Vivi, LLC
48 North Pleasant St.
Nick Gu
Ideal Cleaning
224 Belchertown Road
Diamantino Moneno
New Bridge Organizing Solutions
65 Stagecoach Road
Simone Thibodeau
Turner Simmons Co.
20 Bridge St.
Canari Turner Simmons
BELCHERTOWN
Simply Fit
442 State St.
Jocelyn Magner
Swift River Crafts
51 Main St.
Jacqueline Dupre
Wolf and Raven Designs
29 Terry Lane
Caitlin Andrew
CHICOPEE
JV Consultants Group
307 Hampden St.
Jorge Santos
Kappy’s Keepers
126 Mountainview St.
Erik Kaplan
Massasoit/Tackband
118 Dulong Circle
Irving Angell III
Stefanos Street Café
93 Frink St.
Melissa Stefanowich, Scott Stefanowich
Wink Lash Boutique
51 Cabot St.
Luis Marrero
DEERFIELD
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
29 Elm St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
Off the Cuff Brewing Co., LLC
12 Railroad St.
Gary Bogoff
Pease Handyman Services
4 Stillwater Road
Todd Pease
Sund Builders
27 Eastern Ave.
Matthew Sund
USASA Massachusetts Snowboard and Freeski Competition Series
15 Wells St.
John Friends
Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley
253 Greenfield Road
Carla Cosenzi Zayac
EASTHAMPTON
Aztec Appraisal Services
23 Beechwood Ave.
Kelley Hopkins
Groom
122 Pleasant St.
Anthony Covalli
Small Beer Press
150 Pleasant St., #306
Gavin Grant
Whobody
116 Pleasant St., Suite 220
Lea Donnan
HADLEY
BKJ Landscaping and Construction
233 River Dr.
John Yusko Jr.
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
234 Russell St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
J & J Brothers Taco & Mini Market
41 Russell St.
Eliana Taveras
Kushi Farm
196 River Dr.
Matt Kushi
Mi Tierra
48 Russell St.
Dora Saravia
River Valley Dental
63 East St.
Babak Gojgini
Riverbend Animal Hospital
43 Russell St.
Ann McEwen
Susanne Moser Research & Consulting
4 Kozera Ave.
Susanne Moser
HOLYOKE
Day Brook Village Senior Living
298 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke Retirement Community Inc.
Dough Life
50 Holyoke St., #A202
Muhammed Erenler
Go Fast Marketing
31 Arlington St.
Randy Westbrook, Rafael Correa
Holly’s Nail
2257B Northampton St.
Loan Tran
JB’s Restaurant
200 Whiting Farms Road
James Lavelle
Riverside Auto & Cycle
85 North Bridge St.
Michael Richardson
LUDLOW
COP Transportation Co.
270 West St.
Frank Arduino
Jim and Eddie’s Dry Cleaning
190 East St.
James Chenier
NORTHAMPTON
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
22 Atwood Dr.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
1 Denniston Place
CD Practice Associates Inc.
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
30 Locust St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
40 Main St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
H2gOgirl
2 Belanger Place, Apt. D
Elizabeth Grunewald
Healing Touch Acupuncture Clinic
25 Main St., Suite 339C
Reuven Goldstein
Mineral Hills Winery
592 Sylvester Road
Susan Godard
My Hats
81 Conz St., #213
Debra Horton
Risetex Inc.
30 North Maple St.
Andrew Huszar
Ryan Imported Car Repair Inc.
3 Brewster Court
Joseph Ryan
Skyline Design
209 Locust St.
Douglas Ferrante
SOUTHWICK
Helping Hands Elder Care
268 Feeding Hills Road
James Bouley
Innovative Aerospace, LLC
8 Woodland Ridge
Lynne Stapleton
John Labelle Plumbing & Heating
17 Kimberly Dr.
John Labelle
TG Home Improvement
86 Bungalow St.
Terrance Gorenc
SPRINGFIELD
Careful Cleaning
653 Carew St.
Gwendolyn Guidy
Caribbean Food Mart
11 Dorset St.
Faith Hart
CJ Dreams
170 Central St.
Carmen Hernandez
Collectibles Items
515 Tiffany St.
Thuy Tran
Conversation Connection
2475 Main St.
Conversation Connection
Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
800 Hall of Fame Ave.
Paul Picknelly
Hooked
524 Armory St.
Yesenia Vega
Jessie’s
70 Massasoit St.
Efrain Vazquez Jr.
King Maker Consulting Services
126 Stevenson Ave.
Saibo Ndlovu
L & R Remodeling
2994 Main St.
Luis Rivera
Michael J. Childs Masonry
307 Commonwealth Ave.
Michael Childs
Morning Star Energy
104 Marengo Park
Jody Hart
Miss Eternal Beauty
24 Bancroft St.
Michelle Nicole
Mundo Cellular Inc.
514 Main St.
Alfredo Garib
S & M Cleaners
61 Yale St.
Jashia Bolden
Second Chance Animal Shelter
67 Mulberry St.
Second Chance Animal Shelter
Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel
One Monarch Place
Paul Picknelly
Sparkle Girls by Cassandra
54 Lyndale St.
Catalina Melendez
Squeaky Clean Auto Detailing
1213 Worcester St.
Shawn Warren
Veganish Foodies
685 Bay St.
Lamont Stuckey
Wonderland
240 Chestnut St.
Paul Ramesh
XMD Xtreme Auto Detailing
7 Central St.
Joel Carrero
ZMK Motors
111 Farnham Ave.
Marcus Kashmanian
WESTFIELD
Another Way Tutoring
1029 North Road, Suite 24
Ashling Belair
Chris A. Wood-Allen Massage Therapist
48 Dana St.
Chris Wood-Allen
Have Comedy Will Travel
36 Moseley Ave. B
Steven Henderson
The Healing Room
49 Sackett Road
Andrea Lopez
Menard Construction & Design
46 Stuart Place
Dennis Menard
St. Mary’s Parish School PTO
35 Bartlett St.
Christina Lovelace
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Costco Wholesale Corp.
119 Daggett Dr.
Costco Wholesale Corp.
Iglesias Cristianas Rey de Mi Vida Inc.
214 Elm St.
Francisco Brown
Nailtique Spa
1817 Riverdale St.
Nghia Viet Nhuyen
T & T Remodeling
69 Lathrop St.
Scott Skorupski
Wrap Your Ride
62 Main St.
Kumal Mirzay
Yogurt City
935 Riverdale St.
Kui Lin
WILBRAHAM
Alpha Oil Co. Inc.
2440 Boston Road, Suite 5
James Diotalevi, Patricia Diotalevi
Balise Ford of Wilbraham
1979 Boston Road
Steven Mitus
Mama Life Oils and Wellness
6 Old Farm Road
Jessica Petit
Man Around the House
74 Oakland St.
Thomas Duquette
The Scented Garden Gift Shop
2341 Boston Road, Unit 10
Michele Axtmann
SSD Tactical Training Inc.
2400 Boston Road, Unit 1A
Crystal Williams, David Williams
Sunrise and Dire Design
11 Bruuer Ave.
Danielle Desmarais