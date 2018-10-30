Top Page Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 35

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of October 2018.

AMHERST

Amherst Vivi, LLC
48 North Pleasant St.
Nick Gu

Ideal Cleaning
224 Belchertown Road
Diamantino Moneno

New Bridge Organizing Solutions
65 Stagecoach Road
Simone Thibodeau

Turner Simmons Co.
20 Bridge St.
Canari Turner Simmons

BELCHERTOWN

Simply Fit
442 State St.
Jocelyn Magner

Swift River Crafts
51 Main St.
Jacqueline Dupre

Wolf and Raven Designs
29 Terry Lane
Caitlin Andrew

CHICOPEE

JV Consultants Group
307 Hampden St.
Jorge Santos

Kappy’s Keepers
126 Mountainview St.
Erik Kaplan

Massasoit/Tackband
118 Dulong Circle
Irving Angell III

Stefanos Street Café
93 Frink St.
Melissa Stefanowich, Scott Stefanowich

Wink Lash Boutique
51 Cabot St.
Luis Marrero

DEERFIELD

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
29 Elm St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

Off the Cuff Brewing Co., LLC
12 Railroad St.
Gary Bogoff

Pease Handyman Services
4 Stillwater Road
Todd Pease

Sund Builders
27 Eastern Ave.
Matthew Sund

USASA Massachusetts Snowboard and Freeski Competition Series
15 Wells St.
John Friends

Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley
253 Greenfield Road
Carla Cosenzi Zayac

EASTHAMPTON

Aztec Appraisal Services
23 Beechwood Ave.
Kelley Hopkins

Groom
122 Pleasant St.
Anthony Covalli

Small Beer Press
150 Pleasant St., #306
Gavin Grant

Whobody
116 Pleasant St., Suite 220
Lea Donnan

HADLEY

BKJ Landscaping and Construction
233 River Dr.
John Yusko Jr.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
234 Russell St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

J & J Brothers Taco & Mini Market
41 Russell St.
Eliana Taveras

Kushi Farm
196 River Dr.
Matt Kushi

Mi Tierra
48 Russell St.
Dora Saravia

River Valley Dental
63 East St.
Babak Gojgini

Riverbend Animal Hospital
43 Russell St.
Ann McEwen

Susanne Moser Research & Consulting
4 Kozera Ave.
Susanne Moser

HOLYOKE

Day Brook Village Senior Living
298 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke Retirement Community Inc.

Dough Life
50 Holyoke St., #A202
Muhammed Erenler

Go Fast Marketing
31 Arlington St.
Randy Westbrook, Rafael Correa

Holly’s Nail
2257B Northampton St.
Loan Tran

JB’s Restaurant
200 Whiting Farms Road
James Lavelle

Riverside Auto & Cycle
85 North Bridge St.
Michael Richardson

LUDLOW

COP Transportation Co.
270 West St.
Frank Arduino

Jim and Eddie’s Dry Cleaning
190 East St.
James Chenier

NORTHAMPTON

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
22 Atwood Dr.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
1 Denniston Place
CD Practice Associates Inc.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
30 Locust St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
40 Main St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

H2gOgirl
2 Belanger Place, Apt. D
Elizabeth Grunewald

Healing Touch Acupuncture Clinic
25 Main St., Suite 339C
Reuven Goldstein

Mineral Hills Winery
592 Sylvester Road
Susan Godard

My Hats
81 Conz St., #213
Debra Horton

Risetex Inc.
30 North Maple St.
Andrew Huszar

Ryan Imported Car Repair Inc.
3 Brewster Court
Joseph Ryan

Skyline Design
209 Locust St.
Douglas Ferrante

SOUTHWICK

Helping Hands Elder Care
268 Feeding Hills Road
James Bouley

Innovative Aerospace, LLC
8 Woodland Ridge
Lynne Stapleton

John Labelle Plumbing & Heating
17 Kimberly Dr.
John Labelle

TG Home Improvement
86 Bungalow St.
Terrance Gorenc

SPRINGFIELD

Careful Cleaning
653 Carew St.
Gwendolyn Guidy

Caribbean Food Mart
11 Dorset St.
Faith Hart

CJ Dreams
170 Central St.
Carmen Hernandez

Collectibles Items
515 Tiffany St.
Thuy Tran

Conversation Connection
2475 Main St.
Conversation Connection

Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
800 Hall of Fame Ave.
Paul Picknelly

Hooked
524 Armory St.
Yesenia Vega

Jessie’s
70 Massasoit St.
Efrain Vazquez Jr.

King Maker Consulting Services
126 Stevenson Ave.
Saibo Ndlovu

L & R Remodeling
2994 Main St.
Luis Rivera

Michael J. Childs Masonry
307 Commonwealth Ave.
Michael Childs

Morning Star Energy
104 Marengo Park
Jody Hart

Miss Eternal Beauty
24 Bancroft St.
Michelle Nicole

Mundo Cellular Inc.
514 Main St.
Alfredo Garib

S & M Cleaners
61 Yale St.
Jashia Bolden

Second Chance Animal Shelter
67 Mulberry St.
Second Chance Animal Shelter

Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel
One Monarch Place
Paul Picknelly

Sparkle Girls by Cassandra
54 Lyndale St.
Catalina Melendez

Squeaky Clean Auto Detailing
1213 Worcester St.
Shawn Warren

Veganish Foodies
685 Bay St.
Lamont Stuckey

Wonderland
240 Chestnut St.
Paul Ramesh

XMD Xtreme Auto Detailing
7 Central St.
Joel Carrero

ZMK Motors
111 Farnham Ave.
Marcus Kashmanian

WESTFIELD

Another Way Tutoring
1029 North Road, Suite 24
Ashling Belair

Chris A. Wood-Allen Massage Therapist
48 Dana St.
Chris Wood-Allen

Have Comedy Will Travel
36 Moseley Ave. B
Steven Henderson

The Healing Room
49 Sackett Road
Andrea Lopez

Menard Construction & Design
46 Stuart Place
Dennis Menard

St. Mary’s Parish School PTO
35 Bartlett St.
Christina Lovelace

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Costco Wholesale Corp.
119 Daggett Dr.
Costco Wholesale Corp.

Iglesias Cristianas Rey de Mi Vida Inc.
214 Elm St.
Francisco Brown

Nailtique Spa
1817 Riverdale St.
Nghia Viet Nhuyen

T & T Remodeling
69 Lathrop St.
Scott Skorupski

Wrap Your Ride
62 Main St.
Kumal Mirzay

Yogurt City
935 Riverdale St.
Kui Lin

WILBRAHAM

Alpha Oil Co. Inc.
2440 Boston Road, Suite 5
James Diotalevi, Patricia Diotalevi

Balise Ford of Wilbraham
1979 Boston Road
Steven Mitus

Mama Life Oils and Wellness
6 Old Farm Road
Jessica Petit

Man Around the House
74 Oakland St.
Thomas Duquette

The Scented Garden Gift Shop
2341 Boston Road, Unit 10
Michele Axtmann

SSD Tactical Training Inc.
2400 Boston Road, Unit 1A
Crystal Williams, David Williams

Sunrise and Dire Design
11 Bruuer Ave.
Danielle Desmarais

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By