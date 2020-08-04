Doing Business as Certificates

Top Page Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Active Chiropractic
8 Goffe St.
Bradford Eichwald

Claire’s #5448
367 Russell St.
Claire’s Boutiques Inc.

Dwight Home Improvements
27 Maple Ave.
Thomas Dwight

Exotic Automotive Service
373 River Dr.
Paul Narus

Farm Shop and Café
10 Rocky Hill Road
Shannon Rice-Nichols

Strong as a Mother Coffee
185 Russell St.
Brandy Fill

Walmart #2683
337 Russell St.
David Reading

NORTHAMPTON

Caschetta Consulting
211 Crescent St.
Mary Beth Caschetta

Electric Soul Skin Care
151 Main St.
René Maserati

Hampshire Sheriff’s Office
205 Rocky Hill Road
David Foley

HoleyMoleys Comics and Collectibles
90 King St., Unit 3
Anthony Barrineau

North King Motel
504 North King St.
Shweta Patel

Passalongs
198 Sylvester Road
Adrienne Ehlert-Bashista

Yankee Mattress Factory Inc.
104 Damon Road
Joseph Noblit

SOUTHWICK

Country Colonial Shop
408 College Highway
Joseph Radwilowicz

ICS Coatings and Polishing
282 South Loomis St.
Patrick Clarke

Kirk Samuelsen
13 Honey Pot Road
Kirk Samuelsen

Practical Painting Services
2 Country Club Dr.
Richard Lemon

Raw Consulting, LLC
31 Ranch Club Road
Rebecca White

Tyson Carpenter Electric
15 Jeffrey Circle
Tyson Carpenter

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Five Guys
1268 Riverdale St.
Darisel Lopez

Homans Associates II, LLC
78 Interstate Dr.
Richard Iandoli

Pintus Indian Palace
25 Park Ave.
Sarabjit Chawla

Riverdale Storage Center Inc.
143 Doty Circle
Jan Chrzan

SJH Cleaning Service
67 Vincent Dr.
Steven Hieronymus

Soliris Music Publishing
65 Craig Dr.
Soliris Santos

Starry Nights Stitchery
31 Clayton Dr.
Starr Corcoran

T-Mobile Financial, LLC
1102 Riverdale St.
Chris Miller

T-Mobile Leasing, LLC
1103 Riverdale St.
Chris Miller

T-Mobile Northeast, LLC
1102 Riverdale St.
Chris Miller

