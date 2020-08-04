Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Active Chiropractic

8 Goffe St.

Bradford Eichwald

Claire’s #5448

367 Russell St.

Claire’s Boutiques Inc.

Dwight Home Improvements

27 Maple Ave.

Thomas Dwight

Exotic Automotive Service

373 River Dr.

Paul Narus

Farm Shop and Café

10 Rocky Hill Road

Shannon Rice-Nichols

Strong as a Mother Coffee

185 Russell St.

Brandy Fill

Walmart #2683

337 Russell St.

David Reading

NORTHAMPTON

Caschetta Consulting

211 Crescent St.

Mary Beth Caschetta

Electric Soul Skin Care

151 Main St.

René Maserati

Hampshire Sheriff’s Office

205 Rocky Hill Road

David Foley

HoleyMoleys Comics and Collectibles

90 King St., Unit 3

Anthony Barrineau

North King Motel

504 North King St.

Shweta Patel

Passalongs

198 Sylvester Road

Adrienne Ehlert-Bashista

Yankee Mattress Factory Inc.

104 Damon Road

Joseph Noblit

SOUTHWICK

Country Colonial Shop

408 College Highway

Joseph Radwilowicz

ICS Coatings and Polishing

282 South Loomis St.

Patrick Clarke

Kirk Samuelsen

13 Honey Pot Road

Kirk Samuelsen

Practical Painting Services

2 Country Club Dr.

Richard Lemon

Raw Consulting, LLC

31 Ranch Club Road

Rebecca White

Tyson Carpenter Electric

15 Jeffrey Circle

Tyson Carpenter

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Five Guys

1268 Riverdale St.

Darisel Lopez

Homans Associates II, LLC

78 Interstate Dr.

Richard Iandoli

Pintus Indian Palace

25 Park Ave.

Sarabjit Chawla

Riverdale Storage Center Inc.

143 Doty Circle

Jan Chrzan

SJH Cleaning Service

67 Vincent Dr.

Steven Hieronymus

Soliris Music Publishing

65 Craig Dr.

Soliris Santos

Starry Nights Stitchery

31 Clayton Dr.

Starr Corcoran

T-Mobile Financial, LLC

1102 Riverdale St.

Chris Miller

T-Mobile Leasing, LLC

1103 Riverdale St.

Chris Miller

T-Mobile Northeast, LLC

1102 Riverdale St.

Chris Miller