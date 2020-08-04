Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Active Chiropractic
8 Goffe St.
Bradford Eichwald
Claire’s #5448
367 Russell St.
Claire’s Boutiques Inc.
Dwight Home Improvements
27 Maple Ave.
Thomas Dwight
Exotic Automotive Service
373 River Dr.
Paul Narus
Farm Shop and Café
10 Rocky Hill Road
Shannon Rice-Nichols
Strong as a Mother Coffee
185 Russell St.
Brandy Fill
Walmart #2683
337 Russell St.
David Reading
NORTHAMPTON
Caschetta Consulting
211 Crescent St.
Mary Beth Caschetta
Electric Soul Skin Care
151 Main St.
René Maserati
Hampshire Sheriff’s Office
205 Rocky Hill Road
David Foley
HoleyMoleys Comics and Collectibles
90 King St., Unit 3
Anthony Barrineau
North King Motel
504 North King St.
Shweta Patel
Passalongs
198 Sylvester Road
Adrienne Ehlert-Bashista
Yankee Mattress Factory Inc.
104 Damon Road
Joseph Noblit
SOUTHWICK
Country Colonial Shop
408 College Highway
Joseph Radwilowicz
ICS Coatings and Polishing
282 South Loomis St.
Patrick Clarke
Kirk Samuelsen
13 Honey Pot Road
Kirk Samuelsen
Practical Painting Services
2 Country Club Dr.
Richard Lemon
Raw Consulting, LLC
31 Ranch Club Road
Rebecca White
Tyson Carpenter Electric
15 Jeffrey Circle
Tyson Carpenter
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Five Guys
1268 Riverdale St.
Darisel Lopez
Homans Associates II, LLC
78 Interstate Dr.
Richard Iandoli
Pintus Indian Palace
25 Park Ave.
Sarabjit Chawla
Riverdale Storage Center Inc.
143 Doty Circle
Jan Chrzan
SJH Cleaning Service
67 Vincent Dr.
Steven Hieronymus
Soliris Music Publishing
65 Craig Dr.
Soliris Santos
Starry Nights Stitchery
31 Clayton Dr.
Starr Corcoran
T-Mobile Financial, LLC
1102 Riverdale St.
Chris Miller
T-Mobile Leasing, LLC
1103 Riverdale St.
Chris Miller
T-Mobile Northeast, LLC
1102 Riverdale St.
Chris Miller