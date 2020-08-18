Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Anderson, Lloyd George

a/k/a George Anderson

6B Mansion Woods

Agawam, MA 0100

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/13/2020

Benoit, Elizabeth Marie

104 Johnson Road, Unit 1207

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2020

Berardi, Raymond Louis

143 Keddy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/08/2020

Busters Land Management LLC

B&D Land Clearing & Logging LLC

Northern Log Buyer LLC

Pelletier, Guy Alain

Pelletier, Louise Wanita

a/k/a Fountaine, Louise W.

311 River Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chevalier, Robert R.

Popek, Maria B.

51 Cubles Dr.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/01/2020

Conklin, George R.

PO Box 543

Becket, MA 01223

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/30/2020

Cookish, Ashley L.

152 Clearwater Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2020

Corey, Kristopher D.

28 Castle St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2020

Dellaguistina, Teresa L.

P.O. Box 92

Sandisfield, MA 01255

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2020

Galecki, Juliet

19 Ogden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/14/2020

Hakes, Natalie M.

a/k/a LaBonte, Natalie M.

45 Wesleyan St.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/14/2020

Hinkley, Jeffrey Allen

6 Summit St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/06/2020

Jamgochian, Edward A.

a/k/a Jamgochian, Al

34 Wynnfield Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/08/2020

LaBombard, Anthony R.

158 Sykes St.

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/30/2020

Longtin, Stephanie M.

26 Amherst St., Unit 6B

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/14/2020

Medina, Reina I.

Moreno, Armido

21 Belle Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/02/2020

Molt, Kevin K.

1097 Worcester Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/010/2020

Montalban, Juan

85 Williams St., Apt. 107

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/01/2020

Olivieri, Wayne M.

310 New Ashford Road

Williamstown, MA 01267

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/09/2020

Ricketts, Jessica R.

323 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/13/2020

Rivera, Anderson

73 Woodlawn St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/15/2020

Santos, Ana A.

185 Arcade St., Apt. 1

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/09/2020

Sibley, Robert William

207 Fairmont St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/08/2020

Speth, Adam N.

21 Newton Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/15/2020

Stealth, Sean Brandon

a/k/a Richardson, Sean Brandon

Stealth, Pamela Sue

a/k/a Bassett, Pamela Sue

5 Dewey Way

Sheffield, MA 01257

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/30/2020