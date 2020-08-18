Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Anderson, Lloyd George
a/k/a George Anderson
6B Mansion Woods
Agawam, MA 0100
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/13/2020
Benoit, Elizabeth Marie
104 Johnson Road, Unit 1207
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2020
Berardi, Raymond Louis
143 Keddy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2020
Busters Land Management LLC
B&D Land Clearing & Logging LLC
Northern Log Buyer LLC
Pelletier, Guy Alain
Pelletier, Louise Wanita
a/k/a Fountaine, Louise W.
311 River Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chevalier, Robert R.
Popek, Maria B.
51 Cubles Dr.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2020
Conklin, George R.
PO Box 543
Becket, MA 01223
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2020
Cookish, Ashley L.
152 Clearwater Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2020
Corey, Kristopher D.
28 Castle St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2020
Dellaguistina, Teresa L.
P.O. Box 92
Sandisfield, MA 01255
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2020
Galecki, Juliet
19 Ogden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2020
Hakes, Natalie M.
a/k/a LaBonte, Natalie M.
45 Wesleyan St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2020
Hinkley, Jeffrey Allen
6 Summit St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/06/2020
Jamgochian, Edward A.
a/k/a Jamgochian, Al
34 Wynnfield Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2020
LaBombard, Anthony R.
158 Sykes St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2020
Longtin, Stephanie M.
26 Amherst St., Unit 6B
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2020
Medina, Reina I.
Moreno, Armido
21 Belle Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/02/2020
Molt, Kevin K.
1097 Worcester Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/010/2020
Montalban, Juan
85 Williams St., Apt. 107
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2020
Olivieri, Wayne M.
310 New Ashford Road
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/09/2020
Ricketts, Jessica R.
323 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/13/2020
Rivera, Anderson
73 Woodlawn St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/15/2020
Santos, Ana A.
185 Arcade St., Apt. 1
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/09/2020
Sibley, Robert William
207 Fairmont St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/08/2020
Speth, Adam N.
21 Newton Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/15/2020
Stealth, Sean Brandon
a/k/a Richardson, Sean Brandon
Stealth, Pamela Sue
a/k/a Bassett, Pamela Sue
5 Dewey Way
Sheffield, MA 01257
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/30/2020