Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

BELCHERTOWN

BP’s Easy Living Corp.

40 Ware Road, #3

Brooke Packard

Joseph’s at Cold Spring

330 Chauncey Walker St.

Gail Craig

HADLEY

Ascent Western Massachusetts

104A Russell St.

Deborah Reed

Barn Out Back, LLC

30 Lawrence Plain Road

Gregory Dursza

Ducks vs. Dinosaurs

148 Russell St.

Tanner Wilson

Hair Shop

8 River Dr.

Ervine Laclaire

Mud Rail Farms Trapping

57 Roosevelt St.

Brandon Daniel

Shaolin Kung Fu Center of Hadley

37 Lawrence Plain Road

Jessica Grasmere

NORTHAMPTON

Alexis Design

142 Riverbank Road

Alexis Neubert

The Centered Coach

40 Landy Ave.

James Young

CS-MA, LLC

22 Hatfield St.

Robert Carroll

Dave Dersham Painting and More

16 Swan St.

David Dersham

Just Flow

73 Vernon St.

Melissa Redwin, Gabriel Immerman

Powers Lawncare and Snowplowing

579 Florence Road

Anna Powers, Myles Powers

Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley

48 Damon Road

Carla Zayac

Yoga Sanctuary

150 Main St.

Lindsay Pope

SOUTHWICK

Angelo’s Barber Shop

513 College Highway

Andrew Daley

Ballou Home Improvement

5 Grandview Ter.

Kenneth Audet

It’s Sew U.S.

21 Matthews Road

Lauri Scott-Smith

LBI Truck & Bus Repair

824R College Highway

Darrell Lecrenski

Southern Financial Group Inc.

208 College Highway

Keith Deyo

Trufit Health

5 Mallard Lane

Shane Dowd

WESTFIELD

Burke Transportation

678 North Road

A. Burke Enterprises, LLC

Community Church of Westfield

170 Elm St.

Advent Christian Church of Westfield

Dan Gordner, LLC

2 Darwin Dr.

Dan Gordner

EZ Mart

82 Franklin St.

82 Franklin Street Inc.

Kiefer Games

6 Lisa Lane

Matthew Kiefer

KS Solutions

12 Dubois St.

Kenneth Stomski Jr.

Metal Craft Manufacturing

275 North Elm St.

Peter Urbanek

North American Restore

40 Franklin St.

Harland Avezzie

Northside Creamery

519 Southampton Road

Mancino Farms Inc.

Park Square Dental, P.C.

60 Court St.

Sushma Reddy, Donthi Reddy

Precision Manufacturing

275 North Elm St.

Peter Urbanek

RJ John Roofing

1029 North Road, Suite 141

Ryan John

Tim’s Concrete Service

529 North Road

Tim Pchelka

Vast Energy Services

210 Munger Hill Road

Joseph Vaschak

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Acumen Data Systems Inc.

2223 Westfield St.

Edward Squires

Audi West Springfield

434 Memorial Ave.

Brent Hewitt

Balise Nissan of West Springfield

500 Riverdale St.

Tim Ingerson

Baron Auto Sales

195 River St.

Timothy Roberts

F45 Training Riverdale

1464 Riverdale St.

Daniel Deane

Fast Signs

91 Union St.

Stephen Lang

Fathers & Sons Volvo

989 Memorial Ave.

Brent Hewitt

Fathers & Sons VW

434 Memorial Ave.

Brent Hewitt

Paradise Lane Landscape & Maintenance

15 Circle Dr.

Jonathan Kulik

West Side Fitness

15 Mosher St.

Shan Maung

Winsome Lane Designs

235 Forest Glen

Erin Rogers