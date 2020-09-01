Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alvarado, Abraham

PO Box 152

Chicopee, MA 01014

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/23/2020

Asher, Jane M.

3 Myrtle St., Apt. E7

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/21/2020

Bachmann-Baez, Heather Lynn

41 South St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/17/2020

Baver, Ryan G.

1182 Worcester St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/31/2020

Clark, Joan

108 Corey Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/22/2020

Coache, Heidi K.

43 Haskins Road

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/28/2020

Ekenbarger, Kathi R.

315 Oak Ave.

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/21/2020

Godere, Audrey D.

136 Medford St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/28/2020

Loginov, Oleg A.

Loginova, Svetlana

1152 South Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/21/2020

Merced, Jenary L.

Cruz Santos, Jenary

16 Chapel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/22/2020

Perrin, Lisa A.

a/k/a Raymond, Lisa A.

Perrin, Orlando

2034 Pleasant St.

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/21/2020

Racine, Marilyn A.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/28/2020

Ramirez, Efrain

a/k/a Torres, Efrain, Ramirez

c/o L. Jed Berliner, Esquire

1441 Main St., Suite 601

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/22/2020

Raymond, Shirley A.

735 Memorial Dr. #75

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/28/2020

Santos, Angela M.

15 Holyoke Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/17/2020

Squires, Tammy J.

32 Park St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/17/2020

Warrington, Troy Richard

190 Templeton Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/31/2020