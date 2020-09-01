Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alvarado, Abraham
PO Box 152
Chicopee, MA 01014
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/23/2020
Asher, Jane M.
3 Myrtle St., Apt. E7
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020
Bachmann-Baez, Heather Lynn
41 South St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/17/2020
Baver, Ryan G.
1182 Worcester St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2020
Clark, Joan
108 Corey Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/22/2020
Coache, Heidi K.
43 Haskins Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020
Ekenbarger, Kathi R.
315 Oak Ave.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020
Godere, Audrey D.
136 Medford St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020
Loginov, Oleg A.
Loginova, Svetlana
1152 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020
Merced, Jenary L.
Cruz Santos, Jenary
16 Chapel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/22/2020
Perrin, Lisa A.
a/k/a Raymond, Lisa A.
Perrin, Orlando
2034 Pleasant St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020
Racine, Marilyn A.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020
Ramirez, Efrain
a/k/a Torres, Efrain, Ramirez
c/o L. Jed Berliner, Esquire
1441 Main St., Suite 601
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/22/2020
Raymond, Shirley A.
735 Memorial Dr. #75
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020
Santos, Angela M.
15 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/17/2020
Squires, Tammy J.
32 Park St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/17/2020
Warrington, Troy Richard
190 Templeton Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2020