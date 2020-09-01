Top Page Banner

Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 90

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alvarado, Abraham
PO Box 152
Chicopee, MA 01014
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/23/2020

Asher, Jane M.
3 Myrtle St., Apt. E7
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020

Bachmann-Baez, Heather Lynn
41 South St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/17/2020

Baver, Ryan G.
1182 Worcester St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2020

Clark, Joan
108 Corey Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/22/2020

Coache, Heidi K.
43 Haskins Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020

Ekenbarger, Kathi R.
315 Oak Ave.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020

Godere, Audrey D.
136 Medford St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020

Loginov, Oleg A.
Loginova, Svetlana
1152 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020

Merced, Jenary L.
Cruz Santos, Jenary
16 Chapel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/22/2020

Perrin, Lisa A.
a/k/a Raymond, Lisa A.
Perrin, Orlando
2034 Pleasant St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/21/2020

Racine, Marilyn A.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020

Ramirez, Efrain
a/k/a Torres, Efrain, Ramirez
c/o L. Jed Berliner, Esquire
1441 Main St., Suite 601
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/22/2020

Raymond, Shirley A.
735 Memorial Dr. #75
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/28/2020

Santos, Angela M.
15 Holyoke Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/17/2020

Squires, Tammy J.
32 Park St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/17/2020

Warrington, Troy Richard
190 Templeton Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2020

Tags:

Related Posts

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By