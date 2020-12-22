Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alonso, Steven James

Alonso, Beth Ellen

232 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/25/2020

Bailey, Mark Alan

Bailey, Bunny, Lynn

120 Cheney St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/18/2020

Banas, Andrea L.

49 Old South St., Apt. 704

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/27/2020

Barker, Laura A.

1147 Elm St., Apt. 1-L

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/24/2020

Bugli, Brian G.

a/k/a Bugli, Brian J

135 Riviera Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/17/2020

Canning, Joanne M.

337 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2020

Cary, Gail M.

10 Comanche Dr.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/23/2020

Cruz, Sonia, D.

39 Leitch St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2020

Ferrigno, Maryann A.

148 Pleasant St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/17/2020

Grant, Nicole R.

Grant, Jerome E.

138 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/28/2020

Hannah, Bonnie S.

501 Hancock St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/30/2020

Henry, Marshawn C.

77 Humbert St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/23/2020

Holmes, Russell A.

Holmes, Susan M.

a/k/a Evitts, Susan

21 Alma St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/28/2020

Kalogerakos, Demetrios

2C Mansionwoods Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/17/2020

Knowlton, Patrick

124 Exchange St., Apt. 2R

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/23/2020

Koske, Rebecca Anne

49 Pynchon Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/25/2020

Lacasse, Lincoln A.

Lacasse, Kimberly A.

2115 Old Keene Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/27/2020

Lavigne, Joseph N.

22 Marguerite St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/25/2020

Lefsyk, William E.

Lefsyk, Linda S.

15 Beach St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/25/2020

Lynch, Lisa A.

420 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/25/2020

Nater, Jose Angel

64 Cherry St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/17/2020

Ojeda, Daniel E.

41 Stony Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/21/2020

Peralta-Ortiz, Michael

49 Decatur St., 2nd Fl.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2020

Perea, Louann Alice

a/k/a Holden, Louann Alice

a/k/a Ridgeway, Louann Alice

519 East River St.

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/30/2020

Perez, Jose M.

62 Farnum Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/17/2020

Restivo Cournoyer Margaret S.

15A Mill Village Road

South Deerfield, MA 01373

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/25/2020

Rydzak, Jason

Rydzak, Meaghan

17 Aldrew Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/23/2020

Williams, Clifton E.

79 Pleasant St., Apt. G110

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/16/2020

Yanbul, Metin William

7 Belmont St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/25/2020

Yvon Jr., Larry R. UBER Driver

Yvon, April R.

a/k/a Blais, April

52 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/19/2020