Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alonso, Steven James
Alonso, Beth Ellen
232 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020
Bailey, Mark Alan
Bailey, Bunny, Lynn
120 Cheney St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/18/2020
Banas, Andrea L.
49 Old South St., Apt. 704
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/27/2020
Barker, Laura A.
1147 Elm St., Apt. 1-L
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/24/2020
Bugli, Brian G.
a/k/a Bugli, Brian J
135 Riviera Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020
Canning, Joanne M.
337 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020
Cary, Gail M.
10 Comanche Dr.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020
Cruz, Sonia, D.
39 Leitch St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020
Ferrigno, Maryann A.
148 Pleasant St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020
Grant, Nicole R.
Grant, Jerome E.
138 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2020
Hannah, Bonnie S.
501 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2020
Henry, Marshawn C.
77 Humbert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020
Holmes, Russell A.
Holmes, Susan M.
a/k/a Evitts, Susan
21 Alma St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2020
Kalogerakos, Demetrios
2C Mansionwoods Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020
Knowlton, Patrick
124 Exchange St., Apt. 2R
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020
Koske, Rebecca Anne
49 Pynchon Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020
Lacasse, Lincoln A.
Lacasse, Kimberly A.
2115 Old Keene Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/27/2020
Lavigne, Joseph N.
22 Marguerite St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020
Lefsyk, William E.
Lefsyk, Linda S.
15 Beach St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020
Lynch, Lisa A.
420 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020
Nater, Jose Angel
64 Cherry St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020
Ojeda, Daniel E.
41 Stony Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/21/2020
Peralta-Ortiz, Michael
49 Decatur St., 2nd Fl.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020
Perea, Louann Alice
a/k/a Holden, Louann Alice
a/k/a Ridgeway, Louann Alice
519 East River St.
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2020
Perez, Jose M.
62 Farnum Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020
Restivo Cournoyer Margaret S.
15A Mill Village Road
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020
Rydzak, Jason
Rydzak, Meaghan
17 Aldrew Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020
Williams, Clifton E.
79 Pleasant St., Apt. G110
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/16/2020
Yanbul, Metin William
7 Belmont St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020
Yvon Jr., Larry R. UBER Driver
Yvon, April R.
a/k/a Blais, April
52 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/19/2020