Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alonso, Steven James
Alonso, Beth Ellen
232 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020

Bailey, Mark Alan
Bailey, Bunny, Lynn
120 Cheney St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/18/2020

Banas, Andrea L.
49 Old South St., Apt. 704
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/27/2020

Barker, Laura A.
1147 Elm St., Apt. 1-L
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/24/2020

Bugli, Brian G.
a/k/a Bugli, Brian J
135 Riviera Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020

Canning, Joanne M.
337 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020

Cary, Gail M.
10 Comanche Dr.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020

Cruz, Sonia, D.
39 Leitch St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020

Ferrigno, Maryann A.
148 Pleasant St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020

Grant, Nicole R.
Grant, Jerome E.
138 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2020

Hannah, Bonnie S.
501 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2020

Henry, Marshawn C.
77 Humbert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020

Holmes, Russell A.
Holmes, Susan M.
a/k/a Evitts, Susan
21 Alma St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2020

Kalogerakos, Demetrios
2C Mansionwoods Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020

Knowlton, Patrick
124 Exchange St., Apt. 2R
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020

Koske, Rebecca Anne
49 Pynchon Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020

Lacasse, Lincoln A.
Lacasse, Kimberly A.
2115 Old Keene Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/27/2020

Lavigne, Joseph N.
22 Marguerite St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020

Lefsyk, William E.
Lefsyk, Linda S.
15 Beach St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020

Lynch, Lisa A.
420 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020

Nater, Jose Angel
64 Cherry St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020

Ojeda, Daniel E.
41 Stony Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/21/2020

Peralta-Ortiz, Michael
49 Decatur St., 2nd Fl.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020

Perea, Louann Alice
a/k/a Holden, Louann Alice
a/k/a Ridgeway, Louann Alice
519 East River St.
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2020

Perez, Jose M.
62 Farnum Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/17/2020

Restivo Cournoyer Margaret S.
15A Mill Village Road
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020

Rydzak, Jason
Rydzak, Meaghan
17 Aldrew Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/23/2020

Williams, Clifton E.
79 Pleasant St., Apt. G110
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/16/2020

Yanbul, Metin William
7 Belmont St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/25/2020

Yvon Jr., Larry R. UBER Driver
Yvon, April R.
a/k/a Blais, April
52 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/19/2020

