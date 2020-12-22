DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Scott & Sons
604 River Road
Meredith Williams

NORTHAMPTON

Ambient Oaks Photography
239 North King St.
Karissa Rigali

Caroline Ruderman Reiki
16 Center St., Suite 515
Caroline Ruderman

Eversource
351 Earle St.
Eversource Gas Co. of Massachusetts

Eversource Energy
351 Earle St.
Eversource Gas Co. of Massachusetts

Flower & Frequency, LLC
129 North St., Apt. 2
Nora Toomey, Joshua Bruner

Mouse Collectibles
343 Glendale Road
Kari Nykorchuk

The People’s Contract
92 Laurel Park
Matthew Herschler

RiverMind Virtual Assistance
239 North King St.
Karissa Rigali

Sunflower Massage and Reiki
19B Hawley St.
Jane Harris-Toomey

VNA & Hospice of Cooley Dickinson Inc.
168 Industrial Dr.
Priscilla Ross

SOUTHWICK

Boston Window Fashions
24 Shore Road
Andrew LeBlanc

Tynic Landscaping
22 Tannery Road
Scott Lamon

WESTFIELD

Bags Baubles & Chocolate
256 Union St.
Bags Baubles & Chocolate

Close to Body
30 White St.
Lyubov Shevchenko

Cornerstone Diving Club
247 Munger Hill Road
Scott Pierson

David M. Ritchie Plumbing & Heating
35 Barbara St.
David Ritchie

Furrow Engineering
199 Servistar Industrial Way, Suite 2
Frank DeMarinis

JC Snacks
225 Root Road
James Gumlaw

Photography by Tiffany K
8 Whitaker Road
Tiffany Knurek

Rob Alberti Event Services
1310 Russell Road
Robert Alberti

Southern States Coop Inc.
323 Lockhouse Road
Southern States Coop Inc.

The Spa at Little River
38 Elm St., #11
The Spa at Little River

 

WEST SPRINGFIELD

ATC Group Services, LLC
73 William Franks Dr.
Sheree Garber

Foxy Nails
589 Westfield St.
Vananh Nguyen

Fransua Massage
411 Main St.
Francheska Boria

Matt’s Auto Mall
2405 Westfield St.
Matthew Jensen

Pension & Benefits Associates Inc.
131 Wayside Ave.
Mark Shea

