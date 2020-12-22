Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Scott & Sons

604 River Road

Meredith Williams

NORTHAMPTON

Ambient Oaks Photography

239 North King St.

Karissa Rigali

Caroline Ruderman Reiki

16 Center St., Suite 515

Caroline Ruderman

Eversource

351 Earle St.

Eversource Gas Co. of Massachusetts

Eversource Energy

351 Earle St.

Eversource Gas Co. of Massachusetts

Flower & Frequency, LLC

129 North St., Apt. 2

Nora Toomey, Joshua Bruner

Mouse Collectibles

343 Glendale Road

Kari Nykorchuk

The People’s Contract

92 Laurel Park

Matthew Herschler

RiverMind Virtual Assistance

239 North King St.

Karissa Rigali

Sunflower Massage and Reiki

19B Hawley St.

Jane Harris-Toomey

VNA & Hospice of Cooley Dickinson Inc.

168 Industrial Dr.

Priscilla Ross

SOUTHWICK

Boston Window Fashions

24 Shore Road

Andrew LeBlanc

Tynic Landscaping

22 Tannery Road

Scott Lamon

WESTFIELD

Bags Baubles & Chocolate

256 Union St.

Bags Baubles & Chocolate

Close to Body

30 White St.

Lyubov Shevchenko

Cornerstone Diving Club

247 Munger Hill Road

Scott Pierson

David M. Ritchie Plumbing & Heating

35 Barbara St.

David Ritchie

Furrow Engineering

199 Servistar Industrial Way, Suite 2

Frank DeMarinis

JC Snacks

225 Root Road

James Gumlaw

Photography by Tiffany K

8 Whitaker Road

Tiffany Knurek

Rob Alberti Event Services

1310 Russell Road

Robert Alberti

Southern States Coop Inc.

323 Lockhouse Road

Southern States Coop Inc.

The Spa at Little River

38 Elm St., #11

The Spa at Little River

WEST SPRINGFIELD

ATC Group Services, LLC

73 William Franks Dr.

Sheree Garber

Foxy Nails

589 Westfield St.

Vananh Nguyen

Fransua Massage

411 Main St.

Francheska Boria

Matt’s Auto Mall

2405 Westfield St.

Matthew Jensen

Pension & Benefits Associates Inc.

131 Wayside Ave.

Mark Shea