Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Scott & Sons
604 River Road
Meredith Williams
NORTHAMPTON
Ambient Oaks Photography
239 North King St.
Karissa Rigali
Caroline Ruderman Reiki
16 Center St., Suite 515
Caroline Ruderman
Eversource
351 Earle St.
Eversource Gas Co. of Massachusetts
Eversource Energy
351 Earle St.
Eversource Gas Co. of Massachusetts
Flower & Frequency, LLC
129 North St., Apt. 2
Nora Toomey, Joshua Bruner
Mouse Collectibles
343 Glendale Road
Kari Nykorchuk
The People’s Contract
92 Laurel Park
Matthew Herschler
RiverMind Virtual Assistance
239 North King St.
Karissa Rigali
Sunflower Massage and Reiki
19B Hawley St.
Jane Harris-Toomey
VNA & Hospice of Cooley Dickinson Inc.
168 Industrial Dr.
Priscilla Ross
SOUTHWICK
Boston Window Fashions
24 Shore Road
Andrew LeBlanc
Tynic Landscaping
22 Tannery Road
Scott Lamon
WESTFIELD
Bags Baubles & Chocolate
256 Union St.
Bags Baubles & Chocolate
Close to Body
30 White St.
Lyubov Shevchenko
Cornerstone Diving Club
247 Munger Hill Road
Scott Pierson
David M. Ritchie Plumbing & Heating
35 Barbara St.
David Ritchie
Furrow Engineering
199 Servistar Industrial Way, Suite 2
Frank DeMarinis
JC Snacks
225 Root Road
James Gumlaw
Photography by Tiffany K
8 Whitaker Road
Tiffany Knurek
Rob Alberti Event Services
1310 Russell Road
Robert Alberti
Southern States Coop Inc.
323 Lockhouse Road
Southern States Coop Inc.
The Spa at Little River
38 Elm St., #11
The Spa at Little River
WEST SPRINGFIELD
ATC Group Services, LLC
73 William Franks Dr.
Sheree Garber
Foxy Nails
589 Westfield St.
Vananh Nguyen
Fransua Massage
411 Main St.
Francheska Boria
Matt’s Auto Mall
2405 Westfield St.
Matthew Jensen
Pension & Benefits Associates Inc.
131 Wayside Ave.
Mark Shea