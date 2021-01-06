Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Bakes, Debra C.

67 Theroux Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/14/2020

Carter, Robert E. Beatty, Doreen L.

a/k/a Beatty, Doreen Guerci

497 Nassau Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/14/2020

Carter, Nancy

60 Elizabeth St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/10/2020

Chistolini, Marc William

52 Weston St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2020

Corcoran, Nicole Lee

68 Elmwood Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/15/2020

Cornelius, Edgar W.

61 Bradford Dr.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/07/2020

D2COMM LLC

82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/03/2020

Donald, Michael A.

201 Stetson Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2020

Eaton, Emily Elizabeth

28 Holton St., Apt. 2

Northfield, MA 01360

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/09/2020

Franco, Beatriz

124 Johnson St., 1st. Floor

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2020

Gil’s Auto Repair & Performance. Inc.

Rivas, Gilberto

48 Bacon Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/09/2020

Karnolisz, Jason

57 Squawfield Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/02/2020

Martinez, Vanessa

78 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2020

Mason, Thomas J.

Mason, Stacy L.

30 Meadowbrook Lane

Hampden, MA 0103

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2020

Miranda-Berneche, Donna J.

128 North Lake Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/15/2020

Moreno Alcala, Daniel Enrique

PO Box 251

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/09/2020

Panetta, Frank J.

157 Colonial Village

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/07/2020

Perrier, Michael L.

99 Northridge Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/03/2020

Saccamando, Larry J.

189 Springfield Road, TRLR 3

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/12/2020

Sadakierski, Carol A.

7 Acre Brook Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/04/2020

Slattery, Patricia A.

19 Redden Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/10/2020

Tatro, Michelle

86 Fuller St., Unit 13

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/10/2020

Tereshchuk, Peter

13A Chestnut St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/11/2020

Witherell, Anthony James

2 Marco Dr.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/30/2020