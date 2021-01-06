Top Page Banner

Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Bakes, Debra C.
67 Theroux Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2020

Carter, Robert E. Beatty, Doreen L.
a/k/a Beatty, Doreen Guerci
497 Nassau Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2020

Carter, Nancy
60 Elizabeth St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/10/2020

Chistolini, Marc William
52 Weston St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020

Corcoran, Nicole Lee
68 Elmwood Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/15/2020

Cornelius, Edgar W.
61 Bradford Dr.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/07/2020

D2COMM LLC
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/03/2020

Donald, Michael A.
201 Stetson Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020

Eaton, Emily Elizabeth
28 Holton St., Apt. 2
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2020

Franco, Beatriz
124 Johnson St., 1st. Floor
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020

Gil’s Auto Repair & Performance. Inc.
Rivas, Gilberto
48 Bacon Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2020

Karnolisz, Jason
57 Squawfield Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/02/2020

Martinez, Vanessa
78 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020

Mason, Thomas J.
Mason, Stacy L.
30 Meadowbrook Lane
Hampden, MA 0103
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020

Miranda-Berneche, Donna J.
128 North Lake Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/15/2020

Moreno Alcala, Daniel Enrique
PO Box 251
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2020

Panetta, Frank J.
157 Colonial Village
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/07/2020

Perrier, Michael L.
99 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/03/2020

Saccamando, Larry J.
189 Springfield Road, TRLR 3
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020

Sadakierski, Carol A.
7 Acre Brook Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/04/2020

Slattery, Patricia A.
19 Redden Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/10/2020

Tatro, Michelle
86 Fuller St., Unit 13
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/10/2020

Tereshchuk, Peter
13A Chestnut St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/11/2020

Witherell, Anthony James
2 Marco Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2020

