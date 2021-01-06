Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Bakes, Debra C.
67 Theroux Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2020
Carter, Robert E. Beatty, Doreen L.
a/k/a Beatty, Doreen Guerci
497 Nassau Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2020
Carter, Nancy
60 Elizabeth St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/10/2020
Chistolini, Marc William
52 Weston St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020
Corcoran, Nicole Lee
68 Elmwood Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/15/2020
Cornelius, Edgar W.
61 Bradford Dr.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/07/2020
D2COMM LLC
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/03/2020
Donald, Michael A.
201 Stetson Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020
Eaton, Emily Elizabeth
28 Holton St., Apt. 2
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2020
Franco, Beatriz
124 Johnson St., 1st. Floor
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020
Gil’s Auto Repair & Performance. Inc.
Rivas, Gilberto
48 Bacon Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2020
Karnolisz, Jason
57 Squawfield Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/02/2020
Martinez, Vanessa
78 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020
Mason, Thomas J.
Mason, Stacy L.
30 Meadowbrook Lane
Hampden, MA 0103
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2020
Miranda-Berneche, Donna J.
128 North Lake Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/15/2020
Moreno Alcala, Daniel Enrique
PO Box 251
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2020
Panetta, Frank J.
157 Colonial Village
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/07/2020
Perrier, Michael L.
99 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/03/2020
Saccamando, Larry J.
189 Springfield Road, TRLR 3
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/12/2020
Sadakierski, Carol A.
7 Acre Brook Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/04/2020
Slattery, Patricia A.
19 Redden Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/10/2020
Tatro, Michelle
86 Fuller St., Unit 13
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/10/2020
Tereshchuk, Peter
13A Chestnut St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/11/2020
Witherell, Anthony James
2 Marco Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/30/2020