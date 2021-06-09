Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Arventos, Faith H.
9 Homestead St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2021
Boulanger, Frederic
1 Ingram St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2021
Catalano, Richard Dwayne
Catalano, Diane
110 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2021
Durant, Compton
1418 Worcester St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/07/2021
Ellsworth, Darrell K.
26 Richmond Lane, 2nd Fl.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/06/2021
Faust, Kenneth P.
26 Oak Hill Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2021
Francis, Mark Robert
103 Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2021
Freytes, Libnie Y.
83 Firglade Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2021
Gunawan, Yenna S.
1020 Old Hardwick Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/01/2021
Heming, David S.
33 Woodmont St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/15/2021
King, Dexter C.
690 Burt Hill Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2021
Kittler, Scott M.
Kittler, Lynda P.
a/k/a Fiel, Linda Phay
203 Cadwell Road
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2021
Maxwell, Nehemiah Washington
33 Cloran St.
Springfield, MA 01109-2203
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2021
Monday, Shonn K.
98 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2021
Owczarski, Matthew
Owczarski, Julie A.
45 Glenoak Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/07/2021
Rivera-Cotto, Vilma I.
1360 Berkshire Ave.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2021
Southworth, Michael E.
13 Martin Farms Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2021
Weber, Raymond R.
209 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2021
Young, Joseph M.
350 West St., Lot 34
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2021