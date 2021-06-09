Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Arventos, Faith H.

9 Homestead St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/13/2021

Boulanger, Frederic

1 Ingram St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/13/2021

Catalano, Richard Dwayne

Catalano, Diane

110 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/12/2021

Durant, Compton

1418 Worcester St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/07/2021

Ellsworth, Darrell K.

26 Richmond Lane, 2nd Fl.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/06/2021

Faust, Kenneth P.

26 Oak Hill Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/30/2021

Francis, Mark Robert

103 Ludlow Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/12/2021

Freytes, Libnie Y.

83 Firglade Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2021

Gunawan, Yenna S.

1020 Old Hardwick Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/01/2021

Heming, David S.

33 Woodmont St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/15/2021

King, Dexter C.

690 Burt Hill Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/13/2021

Kittler, Scott M.

Kittler, Lynda P.

a/k/a Fiel, Linda Phay

203 Cadwell Road

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/30/2021

Maxwell, Nehemiah Washington

33 Cloran St.

Springfield, MA 01109-2203

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/04/2021

Monday, Shonn K.

98 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/13/2021

Owczarski, Matthew

Owczarski, Julie A.

45 Glenoak Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/07/2021

Rivera-Cotto, Vilma I.

1360 Berkshire Ave.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/12/2021

Southworth, Michael E.

13 Martin Farms Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/30/2021

Weber, Raymond R.

209 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/05/2021

Young, Joseph M.

350 West St., Lot 34

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/13/2021