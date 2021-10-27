Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alciere, Simon P.

Simon’s Place (Air BNB)

20 McClellan St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/23/2021

Basiliere, Holly Jeanne

36 Briarcliff St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2021

Carlin, Marc E.

66 Worcester St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/24/2021

Dupuis, Stephanie L.

2030 Palmer Road

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2021

Freeman, Tara A.

17 Hazelhurst Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/27/2021

Kim, Christine C.

41 West Summit St., #70

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/28/2021

Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe

Dempsey, Maureen M.

a/k/a Basile, Maureen M.

47 Cass Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/17/2021

Opal, Craig Arthur

Opal, Marisa Ann

42 Central St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/16/2021

Pongan, Adam F.

Pongan, Catherine M.

a/k/a Lyons, Catherine

53 McGilpin Road

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/21/2021

Rodriguez, Maria D.

a/ka/ Rodriguez/Valle, Maria

52 Maynard St., Apt. 3

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/23/2021

Rovezzi, Christopher J.

28 Maple St.

Sturbrdge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/30/2021

Sullivan, Daniel J.

Sullivan, Darlene M.

59 Sugarloaf St.

South Deerfield, MA 01373

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/22/2021

The Cozy Home Collection

Pearl, Howard Michael

28 Mountain View St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/28/2021

Torchia, Cynthia Mae

a/k/a Russello, Cynthia Mae

64 Wilson Ave.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2021

Washington, Robert C.

111 Manchester Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108|

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/17/2021

Yvon, Gregg R.

239 Otis Stage Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2021

Zhilyaev, Timothy

139 Eagle St.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/20/2021