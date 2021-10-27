Bankruptcies

Top Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alciere, Simon P.
Simon’s Place (Air BNB)
20 McClellan St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/23/2021

Basiliere, Holly Jeanne
36 Briarcliff St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2021

Carlin, Marc E.
66 Worcester St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/24/2021

Dupuis, Stephanie L.
2030 Palmer Road
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2021

Freeman, Tara A.
17 Hazelhurst Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2021

Kim, Christine C.
41 West Summit St., #70
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2021

Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe
Dempsey, Maureen M.
a/k/a Basile, Maureen M.
47 Cass Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/17/2021

Opal, Craig Arthur
Opal, Marisa Ann
42 Central St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2021

Pongan, Adam F.
Pongan, Catherine M.
a/k/a Lyons, Catherine
53 McGilpin Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/21/2021

Rodriguez, Maria D.
a/ka/ Rodriguez/Valle, Maria
52 Maynard St., Apt. 3
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/23/2021

Rovezzi, Christopher J.
28 Maple St.
Sturbrdge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/30/2021

Sullivan, Daniel J.
Sullivan, Darlene M.
59 Sugarloaf St.
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/22/2021

The Cozy Home Collection
Pearl, Howard Michael
28 Mountain View St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2021

Torchia, Cynthia Mae
a/k/a Russello, Cynthia Mae
64 Wilson Ave.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2021

Washington, Robert C.
111 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108|
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/17/2021

Yvon, Gregg R.
239 Otis Stage Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2021

Zhilyaev, Timothy
139 Eagle St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/20/2021

