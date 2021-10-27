Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alciere, Simon P.
Simon’s Place (Air BNB)
20 McClellan St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/23/2021
Basiliere, Holly Jeanne
36 Briarcliff St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2021
Carlin, Marc E.
66 Worcester St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/24/2021
Dupuis, Stephanie L.
2030 Palmer Road
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2021
Freeman, Tara A.
17 Hazelhurst Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2021
Kim, Christine C.
41 West Summit St., #70
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2021
Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe
Dempsey, Maureen M.
a/k/a Basile, Maureen M.
47 Cass Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/17/2021
Opal, Craig Arthur
Opal, Marisa Ann
42 Central St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/16/2021
Pongan, Adam F.
Pongan, Catherine M.
a/k/a Lyons, Catherine
53 McGilpin Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/21/2021
Rodriguez, Maria D.
a/ka/ Rodriguez/Valle, Maria
52 Maynard St., Apt. 3
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/23/2021
Rovezzi, Christopher J.
28 Maple St.
Sturbrdge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/30/2021
Sullivan, Daniel J.
Sullivan, Darlene M.
59 Sugarloaf St.
South Deerfield, MA 01373
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/22/2021
The Cozy Home Collection
Pearl, Howard Michael
28 Mountain View St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2021
Torchia, Cynthia Mae
a/k/a Russello, Cynthia Mae
64 Wilson Ave.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2021
Washington, Robert C.
111 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108|
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/17/2021
Yvon, Gregg R.
239 Otis Stage Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2021
Zhilyaev, Timothy
139 Eagle St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/20/2021