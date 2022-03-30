Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alderman-Shapiro, Kimberly Anne
a/k/a Rossman, Kimberly
55 Garfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2022
Berthiaume, Michael Raymond
2014 Cross St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/19/2022
Boyle, Shawn
Boyle, Lisa Marie
44 North St.
Hatfield, MA 0103
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/23/2022
Jansen, Russell E.
38 Highview Dr., Apt. B
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/24/2022
Jurgensen, Susan M.
106 8th Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2022
Kimberly George Companies
George, Kimberly A.
119 Eddywood St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/18/2022
Kruger, Michelle A.
a/k/a Dunn, Michelle A.
39 Demont Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/20/2022
Lalonde, Michael Ryan
29 Central Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/16/2022
Liton, Md Mijanur Rahman
507 Whitney Ave., Apt. 6A
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/16/2022
Martin, Bertland A.
7 Oak Lane
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/24/2022
Marty, Jeanlouis F.
P.O. Box 94
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2022
Misischia, Jeanna Marie
43 Granger Place
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/24/2022
Morales, Pablo A.
19 Dianna Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/22/2022
Plourde, Austin M.
Plourde, Selina J.
a/k/a Berthiaume, Selina J.
919 Southampton Road, Apt. L2
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2022
Sanchez, Lisa Marie
32 Maple Ave., Apt. 2
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/22/2022
Wood, Karrie A.
a/k/a Lucht, Karrie
14 Stone Valley Road
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/23/2022