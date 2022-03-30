The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

COLRAIN

2 Griswoldville St.

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Javier A. Morales

Seller: James Lesieur

Date: 03/03/22

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Lucas Gray

Seller: Shanna E. Smith

Date: 02/22/22

ERVING

22 Swamp Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Dennis Millett

Seller: Corrine R. Smith

Date: 02/28/22

GREENFIELD

174 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jeremy Krusas

Seller: Good Enough Living LLC

Date: 03/04/22

412 Deerfield St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Rycon RT

Seller: Rycon RT

Date: 02/28/22

8 James St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $334,553

Buyer: Julia White-Kimball

Seller: Marilyn D. White

Date: 02/23/22

672 Lampblack Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $219,300

Buyer: FNMA

Seller: Paulette M. Bulko

Date: 03/04/22

99 Maple St.

Greenfield, MA 01376

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Julia T. Shaw

Seller: Peter Lapa

Date: 02/28/22

33 Phillips St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $204,400

Buyer: Peter Underdown

Seller: Mary Ebba Underdown TR

Date: 03/03/22

HEATH

151 Number 9 Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Dagan Diaz-Krier

Seller: Shawn Monroe

Date: 03/04/22

LEVERETT

24 Juggler Meadow Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Richard Wyatt

Seller: Anthony Serio

Date: 03/04/22

MONTAGUE

134 Montague City Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kelsey A. Naughton

Seller: Karen L. Chastney

Date: 02/22/22

1 Randall Wood Dr.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Angel G. Padilla

Seller: Christopher A. Glabach

Date: 02/28/22

34 Randall Wood Dr.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Steven P. Christenson

Seller: Kevin K. Pelissier

Date: 02/22/22

NORTHFIELD

292 Birnam Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Timothy O. Cosgrove

Seller: Thomas Aquinas College

Date: 03/04/22

195 School St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Thomas F. Chappuis

Seller: Ronald C. Vishaway

Date: 02/28/22

Warwick Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Thomas F. Chappuis

Seller: Ronald C. Vishaway

Date: 02/28/22

ORANGE

202 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Lynn M. Holt

Seller: Courtney J. Graves

Date: 02/24/22

15 Johnson Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Jacob Oliver

Seller: Christal Cutler

Date: 02/24/22

56 West Orange Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Thanh H. Than

Seller: Marla Cromwell

Date: 03/01/22

56 Wheeler Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Seller: Keri J. Anderson

Date: 02/24/22

SHELBURNE

1155 Mohawk Trail

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kiaan Realty LLC

Seller: Pamela J. Miner

Date: 02/22/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

48 Bessbrook St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Danail Galabov

Seller: Real Estate Investors Northeast

Date: 02/28/22

114 Carr Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Pamela A. Gaulard

Seller: Alex Boyko

Date: 02/25/22

194 High St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ashley A. Sprandel

Seller: Michael D. Sprandel

Date: 03/04/22

122 Leonard St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Gary Sherlock

Seller: Caren B. Foisie

Date: 02/25/22

Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tree House S LLC

Seller: Mary C. Johnson

Date: 03/02/22

Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tree House S LLC

Seller: Mary C. Johnson

Date: 03/02/22

275 School St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Kyle D. Shea

Seller: Tracy L. Hart

Date: 02/22/22

24 South West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Dalal Mazraeh

Seller: Ronald Vandervliet

Date: 03/02/22

638 Springfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Bible Adventure Land LLC

Seller: Stateline Realty LLC

Date: 02/25/22

BRIMFIELD

12 3rd St.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Christopher Quartarone

Seller: Rocha REI & Home Improvement LLC

Date: 02/25/22

CHICOPEE

183 Basil Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $314,751

Buyer: Mark Duda

Seller: Paul C. Orban

Date: 02/25/22

20 Boivin Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Derek S. Sivret

Seller: Ben Masse

Date: 02/25/22

55 Bromont St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $211,000

Buyer: Percy Brown

Seller: Labrie, Wiltrudis G., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/22

Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: Wildflower Property Management Inc.

Date: 02/24/22

80 Columba St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $3,875,000

Buyer: Columba Ventures LLC

Seller: Columba Realty LLC

Date: 03/02/22

31 David St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jose R. Diaz-Hernandez

Seller: Robert P. Martel

Date: 02/28/22

385 East St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Dan Wilder

Seller: Linda J. Daigneault

Date: 03/04/22

East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Agilent Technologies Inc.

Seller: PBHI Properties LLC

Date: 03/03/22

16 Emmett St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Spire Property Solutions Inc.

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 02/23/22

80 Fairview Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Tony Tereso

Seller: Robert Borowiec

Date: 02/23/22

890 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jessica Colon

Seller: Laureen R. Liberty

Date: 03/04/22

64 Frontenac St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: James E. Byfield

Seller: Adrienne R. Smith

Date: 03/01/22

30 Hawthorn St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $185,777

Buyer: Real Estate Investors Northeast

Seller: Wilmington TR

Date: 02/23/22

42 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jesus Morales

Seller: Christine E. Regan

Date: 03/02/22

45 Laclede Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Edgardo J. Diaz-Laporte

Seller: Russell Maylott

Date: 02/22/22

716 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Barry S. Drinkwine

Seller: Doel, Stephen, (Estate)

Date: 02/28/22

25 North Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $875,000

Buyer: Superior Capital LLC

Seller: JWD Holdings LLC

Date: 02/24/22

189 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: T. Rita Hohl Special TR

Seller: David W. Dugre

Date: 02/28/22

69 Quartus St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Erllis F. Casiano-Lugo

Seller: Steven P. Huard

Date: 02/28/22

57 Saint Jacques Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Collin Sexton

Seller: Stephen Keith

Date: 02/28/22

36 Schorr St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Sherrie L. Damon

Seller: Angel Rivera

Date: 03/04/22

84 Shepherd St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jose Ortiz

Seller: Lena M. Laterreur

Date: 02/28/22

425 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Fahad D. Daham

Seller: Luke Realty Mgmt. LLC

Date: 03/04/22

43 Stebbins St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Taylor V. Smith

Seller: Robert E. Laroche

Date: 02/28/22

138 Wilson Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $230,500

Buyer: Jamal Amimi

Seller: Jeffery A. Jourdain

Date: 02/28/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

139 Brookhaven Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Jared D. Smith

Seller: Richard S. Bernardo

Date: 02/25/22

29 Indian Spring Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: 29 Indian Spring Road LLC

Seller: Monroe, John W., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/22

526 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Joseph J. Masse

Seller: EAW IRT

Date: 02/28/22

275 Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $375,500

Buyer: Ashley N. Agustynowicz

Seller: Charles J. Lelas

Date: 02/25/22

108 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: 108 Shaker Road LLC

Seller: C&S Partnership LLC

Date: 02/23/22

394 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $379,900

Buyer: Rachel Stewart

Seller: Joyce A. Guyer

Date: 02/28/22

31 Wilder Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Yang Liu

Seller: Elizabeth A. Yacteen

Date: 03/03/22

16 Windsor Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: David K. Roberts

Seller: Robert F. Hartstern

Date: 03/01/22

GRANVILLE

1290 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Mary L. Smith-Brown

Seller: Robert A. Rahn

Date: 02/25/22

HAMPDEN

10 Glendale Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Eric W. Kupis

Seller: Melikian, Jeffrey M., (Estate)

Date: 02/28/22

HOLLAND

24 Forest Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $131,300

Buyer: George J. Carling

Seller: Walter T. Roe

Date: 03/04/22

55 Island Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Mark Buzzell

Seller: Carrie Lynn Saunders

Date: 03/01/22

HOLYOKE

7 Charles Hill Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $244,900

Buyer: Jessica Dedeurwaerder

Seller: Cynthia J. Horne

Date: 02/28/22

30-32 Charles St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Josh Edwards

Seller: German Diaz

Date: 02/28/22

388 Cherry St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Brian J. Lepine

Seller: Maureen K. Wolfe

Date: 03/04/22

29-31 Davis St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $306,900

Buyer: Roberto Fonseca

Seller: Yvette Jackson

Date: 03/01/22

705 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Diaz Properties LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 03/04/22

5 Meadow St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Jo Landers

Seller: Roberto Fonseca

Date: 02/28/22

39 Moss Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Sarah E. St.Pierre

Seller: Tyler D. Spath

Date: 02/28/22

337 Mountain Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $292,500

Buyer: Gary Godbout

Seller: Normand J. Lusignan

Date: 03/02/22

425 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: CG Estates LLC

Seller: RC Builders LLC

Date: 02/23/22

135 Sheehan Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: David Wajda

Seller: Christopher R. Brown

Date: 03/03/22

85 South Bay State Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Samantha Guye

Seller: Steven C. Girard

Date: 02/25/22

247-249 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: David A. Borden

Seller: Orlando Velez

Date: 03/04/22

LONGMEADOW

84 Benedict Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $456,500

Buyer: Daniel F. Goodhue

Seller: John R. Vellenga

Date: 02/24/22

288 Burbank Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $328,000

Buyer: Eileen Fettiter

Seller: Anthony J. Santos

Date: 03/01/22

79 Hazardville Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Joshua R. Mueller

Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Date: 03/04/22

98 Hazardville Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Sean Smith

Seller: Peter A. Vangsness

Date: 03/03/22

1198 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Maura Hinners

Seller: Maura Hinners

Date: 03/02/22

132 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Ernest Abramian

Seller: Michael E. Midura

Date: 02/25/22

28 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $511,099

Buyer: Ahsan Waqas

Seller: Larry R. Cloutier

Date: 02/25/22

111 Woodsley Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Marc D. Haber

Seller: Joanna H. Rosenthal

Date: 03/04/22

131 Yarmouth St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $757,536

Buyer: Jim Pang

Seller: Quercus Properties LLC

Date: 02/24/22

LUDLOW

Autumn Ridge Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $149,900

Buyer: Michael F. Torcia

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 02/28/22

1535 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Cioccolate RT

Seller: Harry R. Cash

Date: 03/01/22

530 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: WMass Residential LLC

Seller: HSBC Bank

Date: 02/28/22

205 Colonial Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Brendan J. Monahan

Seller: Richard M. Tereso

Date: 03/04/22

23 Cross St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Connor J. Jackson

Seller: Joseph A. Dacosta

Date: 03/02/22

147 Fuller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jonathan Delgado

Seller: James C. Durand

Date: 02/25/22

Harvest Dr. Lot 33

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $124,000

Buyer: Ryan M. Machado

Seller: Jeffrey Correia

Date: 02/28/22

27 King St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Bastos

Seller: Joao C. Guerra

Date: 03/02/22

43 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Haydee Hartzell

Seller: Bolek, Lisa J., (Estate)

Date: 02/24/22

162 Piney Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Laura Jutte

Seller: Evgeniy L. Zhigalin

Date: 02/25/22

63 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: John Portelada

Seller: Citizens Bank

Date: 03/04/22

109-113 Sewall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $122,500

Buyer: William H. Kemple

Seller: Beverly C. Tokarz

Date: 02/25/22

16 Warren St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Max McCabe

Seller: Nuno Guerra

Date: 02/24/22

MONSON

77 May Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $271,722

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Joseph L. Begin

Date: 03/02/22

200 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Kristen Adams

Seller: Lisa M. Persson

Date: 02/22/22

PALMER

196 Breckenridge St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Joseph S. Grimshaw

Seller: Jared Harrison-Gouvin

Date: 03/02/22

1039-1041 Central St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Northeast Capital LLC

Seller: Joseph S. Grimshaw

Date: 02/28/22

2041-2043 High St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: Xing G. Wang

Date: 02/22/22

2250 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $147,682

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Michael G. Posusky

Date: 02/25/22

3020 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Daniel Foster

Seller: Martha E. Whelan

Date: 02/24/22

51 Squier St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Samuel Cobb

Seller: Jay W. Heinicke

Date: 02/24/22

SOUTHWICK

60 Grandview Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: John Walts

Seller: Gary S. Chlastawa

Date: 03/03/22

161 Honey Pot Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Ariel Bernstein

Seller: Jennifer D. Metzler

Date: 03/01/22

13 Hunters Ridge Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Anthony S. Costa

Seller: Eric A. Ellison

Date: 02/25/22

12 Jered Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Kenneth Bernier

Seller: Frank A. Buoniconti

Date: 02/28/22

71 Kline Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: 71 Kline Road Land Trust

Seller: Steve Howes

Date: 02/28/22

7 Lozier Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Daniel G. Fanion

Seller: Leo J. Stasky

Date: 03/04/22

57 Orchard St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $353,350

Buyer: Lawrence E. Smolarz

Seller: Patricia Seymour

Date: 03/02/22

5 Pondview Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Mike McCuin

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 02/23/22

13 Silvergrass Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $557,000

Buyer: Matthew Musiak

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 02/28/22

3 Stagecoach Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $697,700

Buyer: Sandy Liu

Seller: Richard F. Dittrich

Date: 02/22/22

20 West Glen Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Edna Santos

Seller: Curtin, Shelley, (Estate)

Date: 03/01/22

SPRINGFIELD

32 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Luis A. Figueroa

Seller: Earl R. St.Pierre

Date: 02/28/22

23 Beaumont Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Ashley M. Colon-Flores

Seller: Samuel Taveras-Guzman

Date: 02/28/22

57 Bevier St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $183,000

Buyer: Gabriel Acosta

Seller: Candida R. Arroyo

Date: 03/04/22

226 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Juan M. Kim-Rojas

Seller: Wilcox, Delmar C., (Estate)

Date: 03/01/22

62 Brittany Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $123,139

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Roseann Peabody

Date: 02/22/22

47 Brookline Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $215,500

Buyer: Alizaya Daysha-Clark

Seller: Michael Simmonds

Date: 02/28/22

22 Cedar St.

Springfield, MA 01056

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Marta Torres

Seller: BRVS LLC

Date: 02/22/22

371 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $402,000

Buyer: Round 2 LLC

Seller: Central Commons LLC

Date: 02/24/22

233-235 Centre St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: New Man Ventures LLC

Seller: Gretha Whitman

Date: 02/23/22

126 Clement St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Walter Champagne

Date: 03/04/22

40 Covington St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Aida L. Ruiz-Batiste

Seller: Ja S. Williams

Date: 03/02/22

30 Craig St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Sandra I. Moreira-Rosario

Seller: JCG Investments LLC

Date: 03/04/22

192-194 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Ramona N. Arias

Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Date: 03/03/22

20 East Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Kimberly Sanchez

Seller: Mack Hopper

Date: 02/25/22

271-273 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: BRVS LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 02/28/22

281-283 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: BRVS LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 02/28/22

58 Eckington St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jason M. Taylor

Seller: Bernice Thomas

Date: 02/28/22

245 Edendale St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Yomayra Viera

Seller: Sinely Vegerano

Date: 03/02/22

98 Elijah St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Fred Pafumi

Seller: Judy A. Knapik

Date: 03/01/22

29 Elliot St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Elisabeth A. Royal House

Seller: Thomas F. Schoepfer

Date: 03/01/22

82-84 Enfield St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Vinicius Stein

Seller: 4bs Investments LLC

Date: 02/22/22

160 Euclid Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $193,000

Buyer: Lela Magongo

Seller: Jason M. Taylor

Date: 02/28/22

97-99 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Daniele Manzi

Seller: Anne M. Popowski

Date: 02/28/22

10 Fairfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Elsida Figueroa

Seller: Paul R. Kingston

Date: 03/03/22

180 Forest Hills Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Jonathan Tirsch

Seller: Lisa M. Liebla

Date: 03/04/22

301 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Julia Devine

Seller: Kara Sotolotto

Date: 02/28/22

20 Glendell Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Ahmed A. Aljanabi

Seller: Steven W. Boucher

Date: 02/28/22

15 Gold St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Juan Barrios

Seller: Falah Sabih

Date: 02/24/22

68 Grand St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Lamin Omoro-Norville

Seller: Angel G. Aviles

Date: 03/02/22

89 Guion St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $2,495,370

Buyer: Casella Major Account

Seller: Guion Street Realty Corp.

Date: 03/04/22

99 Guion St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $4,504,630

Buyer: Casella Major Account

Seller: 99 Guion Street Assoc. LLC

Date: 03/04/22

281 Hartwick St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: David Moriarty

Seller: Malacria, Maria, (Estate)

Date: 02/28/22

518 King St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Julio A. Ortega

Seller: Michael H. Bensche

Date: 02/22/22

19 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Andrea Mastrofillippo

Seller: Jose J. Torres

Date: 02/28/22

12 Ladd St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: DFG Property Group LLC

Seller: Benjamin J. Blake

Date: 03/04/22

68 Lakevilla Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: David A. Benoit

Seller: Rollins, Douglas W., (Estate)

Date: 02/23/22

101 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Tatyana Horne

Seller: Martin Burgos

Date: 03/03/22

11 Laurelwood Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Krishna Bhujel

Seller: Narad M. Adhikari

Date: 02/24/22

74-78 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: Loriann Z. Ruiz

Date: 02/28/22

418 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Eridania Arias

Seller: Peter Rodriguez

Date: 03/02/22

949 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Sai R. Katta

Seller: Gary T. Siedlik

Date: 03/04/22

43 Lyons St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Carlos M. Pena

Seller: Tina Blackshear

Date: 02/25/22

97 Maebeth St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: David Belanger

Seller: Melissa M. Belanger

Date: 02/28/22

Manilla Ave.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Juan M. Kim-Rojas

Seller: Wilcox, Delmar C., (Estate)

Date: 03/01/22

67 Melville St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Stephanie M. Rodriguez

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 02/28/22

50 Midway St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Robin Hastings

Seller: Michael Richardson-Polk

Date: 03/03/22

89 Park Road

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. Emerson

Seller: Miguel A. Alvarado

Date: 02/25/22

21-23 Price St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Idelia Diaz

Seller: Richard G. Sorcinelli

Date: 03/04/22

24 Princess Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Mack Hopper

Seller: Paul J. McGettrick

Date: 02/28/22

123-125 Ranney St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Sulla M. Silva

Seller: CTL Realty LLC

Date: 02/28/22

42 Redden Road

Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Alexa M. Sauers

Seller: Phyllis A. Misterka

Date: 02/24/22

854 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Andrea Ricketts-Nelson

Seller: Betty S. Fryar

Date: 02/28/22

123 Savoy Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Johanna I. Diaz

Seller: Stacey Tazifor

Date: 02/24/22

14 Schley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Natalie Rauh

Seller: East Coast Contracting

Date: 03/04/22

7 Searle Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $122,570

Buyer: Suaneth Marrero

Seller: Nhung Nguyen

Date: 03/03/22

9 Searle Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $122,570

Buyer: Hector I. Travieso-Diaz

Seller: Brian L. Krawiec

Date: 03/04/22

23 Standish St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Elton Anico-Ramos

Seller: Jorge I. Lopez

Date: 03/01/22

52-54 Stockman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Ibrahim N. Khalid

Seller: Joel Antoine

Date: 02/22/22

130-132 Suffolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Beryelin S. Martinez

Seller: Julia Polanco

Date: 02/24/22

995 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Amarilys Rivera

Seller: Antonio C. Silvestri

Date: 03/02/22

50 Sunridge Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bradford Thompson

Seller: Paige Belcastro

Date: 03/03/22

67 Thornton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Gregory K. Lockwood

Seller: Sean Fitzgerald

Date: 02/28/22

22-24 Upland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $213,400

Buyer: Elias Maloof

Seller: Thomas O’Connor

Date: 02/28/22

32-34 Vermont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Rucherly M. Bonilla

Seller: Ling Yi Ju

Date: 02/22/22

45 Victoria St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Hester Tamyara-Gonzalez

Seller: Jayson A. Livingstone

Date: 03/03/22

51 Vinton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: David Cort

Seller: Jeffrey Jean-Charles

Date: 02/25/22

98 Wachusett St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Luisa Henriquez

Seller: Uyen T. Le

Date: 03/01/22

129 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: Kelsey Mcrobbie

Seller: Couture, Denis A., (Estate)

Date: 03/03/22

411 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Eridania Arias

Seller: Jeremy Rodriguez

Date: 03/02/22

55 Wilkes St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $218,500

Buyer: Joseph A. Bergdoll

Seller: Judy Bergdoll

Date: 02/23/22

23 Willard Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Nichele Mullen

Seller: Wealth Builders I&L LLC

Date: 02/23/22

213 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Raymond F. Tharin

Seller: Paula M. Murphy

Date: 02/22/22

72 Wrentham Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $171,500

Buyer: JJJ17 LLC

Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC

Date: 03/04/22

173 Wrentham Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.

Seller: Leo E. Thiffault

Date: 02/24/22

TOLLAND

463 Beetle Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Michael J. Jacoby

Seller: Rachel M. Jacoby

Date: 02/24/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

274 Belmont Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Stephen Keith

Seller: Vladimir V. Shandrin

Date: 02/28/22

80-86 Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

90 Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

91 Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

97 Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

53 Clyde Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC

Date: 03/04/22

7 Globe St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

9 Globe St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

18-20 Globe St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

337 Gooseberry Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Angel Otero

Seller: Susan E. Fay

Date: 03/03/22

88 Grove St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Chandra B. Gurung

Seller: Kedar Khatiwada

Date: 03/04/22

119 Highland Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Francisco Joaquim

Seller: Karas, David J., (Estate)

Date: 02/28/22

640 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Shane Thompson

Seller: Dean Katica

Date: 02/28/22

947 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $2,875,662

Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC

Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP

Date: 03/01/22

1516 Memorial Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Ulugbek Gusenov

Seller: Suzanne Bergeron

Date: 03/04/22

156 Norman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Mark Christodlous

Seller: S&K Properties LLC

Date: 02/22/22

2119 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: 2119 Riverdale St LLC

Seller: 2119 Riverdale LLP

Date: 02/22/22

35 Woodbrook Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Bjorn R. Miller

Seller: Sanjay A. Patel

Date: 02/28/22

89 Worcester St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Ali Almajdi

Seller: Vitaliy Polchyn

Date: 02/28/22

WESTFIELD

32-1/2 Cross St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Renee M. Pac

Seller: Simmons, Elizabeth B., (Estate)

Date: 02/24/22

448 Falley Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Kubra Cayan

Seller: Vasily Zhuk

Date: 02/28/22

9 Miller St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $135,930

Buyer: Deutsche Bank

Seller: Betsy A. Loehn

Date: 02/22/22

812 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Colin Fitzgerald

Seller: Samuel Burgos

Date: 02/22/22

41 Prospect St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Nextliferealty LLC

Seller: Paul O. Gardner

Date: 02/23/22

153 Roosevelt Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Flood

Seller: Kathryn Vaillancourt

Date: 02/25/22

WILBRAHAM

25 Bennett Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Mathew Fraser-Peters

Seller: Amy Oneil

Date: 02/28/22

2589 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Redasi Holdings Inc.

Seller: Nathan J. Servidio

Date: 02/24/22

2597-2599 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Redasi Holdings Inc.

Seller: Nathan J. Servidio

Date: 02/24/22

2599 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Redasi Holdings Inc.

Seller: Nathan J. Servidio

Date: 02/24/22

1 Fairview Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Dylan C. Courtney

Seller: David H. Geld

Date: 02/25/22

41 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $321,000

Buyer: Benjamin Pieciak

Seller: Edward J. Glica

Date: 02/25/22

61 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $259,500

Buyer: Justin Dufault

Seller: Thomas J. Haley

Date: 03/04/22

19 Sawmill Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: John W. Figueroa-Ruiz

Seller: Tina M. Garde

Date: 02/28/22

1226 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $115,500

Buyer: AC Homebuilding LLC

Seller: Robert P. King

Date: 03/01/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

9 East Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $5,050,000

Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC

Seller: Summerlin TR

Date: 02/23/22

11-13 East Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $5,050,000

Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC

Seller: Summerlin TR

Date: 02/23/22

15 East Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $5,050,000

Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC

Seller: Summerlin TR

Date: 02/23/22

16 Foxglove Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $602,000

Buyer: Martin Z. Forsythe

Seller: Barbara N. Weinberg

Date: 02/28/22

114 Lindenridge Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $865,000

Buyer: Ali S. Moghaddam

Seller: Bercume Construction LLC

Date: 02/23/22

North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $5,050,000

Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC

Seller: Summerlin TR

Date: 02/23/22

19 South Whitney St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $303,800

Buyer: Dickinson Street LLC

Seller: Richard McKeown

Date: 02/28/22

11 Surrey Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Zakiyeh Jafari

Seller: Melissa Dickson

Date: 03/03/22

BELCHERTOWN

304 Bardwell St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $447,000

Buyer: Joseph Black

Seller: Christopher R. Laurenzo

Date: 03/01/22

137 Boardman St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Timothy Beaulieu

Seller: Paul L. Beaulieu

Date: 02/28/22

205 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Deborah Robert

Seller: Robert F. Vining

Date: 02/28/22

Green Ave. Lot 22

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Joseph Stefanelli

Seller: Brooks, Ray H., (Estate)

Date: 02/24/22

Green Ave. Lot 65

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Joseph Stefanelli

Seller: Brooks, Ray H., (Estate)

Date: 02/24/22

55 Maple St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Polly White-Cordle

Seller: Brian A. Duprey

Date: 02/23/22

146 State St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $539,900

Buyer: 145 State Street LLC

Seller: Jet Properties LLC

Date: 03/01/22

29 Willow Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Joshua Slovack

Seller: Pedro M. Monteiro

Date: 03/01/22

EASTHAMPTON

20 Pine St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Richard Beaubien

Seller: Dean T. Couture

Date: 02/22/22

GOSHEN

99 Lake Dr.

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Thomas Wartenberg RET

Seller: George & Cheryl Cobb LT

Date: 03/02/22

GRANBY

7 Philip Circle

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Robert P. Martel

Seller: Nicholas R. Bernier

Date: 03/01/22

146 Taylor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Brandan R. Delp

Seller: Sheehan, Eileen M., (Estate)

Date: 03/02/22

HADLEY

1 Gooseberry Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $671,888

Buyer: Jennifer Harlan

Seller: Eva Wu

Date: 02/22/22

258 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $267,400

Buyer: Walter Ammon

Seller: Ruben L. Stern

Date: 02/25/22

115 Stockbridge Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Kelley

Seller: Catherine A. Kelley

Date: 02/22/22

HUNTINGTON

88 Goss Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $356,000

Buyer: Christopher A. Torres

Seller: David L. Greenwood

Date: 02/25/22

221 Norwich Lake

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Aimee E. Burnham

Seller: Lynda F. Dallapegorara

Date: 02/23/22

49 Russell Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Christian T. Torres

Seller: Powers, Florence C., (Estate)

Date: 03/04/22

NORTHAMPTON

17 Barrett St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Manuel Leyton-Palacios

Seller: Gween M. Dzierzanowski

Date: 03/02/22

19 Barrett St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Manuel Leyton-Palacios

Seller: Gween M. Dzierzanowski

Date: 03/02/22

26 Finn St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Daisy Farm Properties LLC

Seller: Abraxas RT

Date: 02/24/22

40 Fort St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Good View LLC

Seller: Susan Kasa

Date: 02/23/22

43 Higgins Way

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $755,568

Buyer: Sally D. Popper TR

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 02/28/22

1 Kingsley Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Gordon Smith

Seller: Charlene Sienkiewicz

Date: 03/03/22

16 Market St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: DDM Properties LLC

Seller: Peter A. Laird

Date: 03/01/22

22 Myrtle St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Eli Dwight

Seller: Jason Bohonowicz

Date: 02/25/22

820 North King St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: David F. Goodrow

Seller: Bob &Jackie Bartlett RET

Date: 02/28/22

SOUTH HADLEY

62 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $441,500

Buyer: Benjamin A. Ayres

Seller: Megan Burton

Date: 02/22/22

244 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Bryan J. Forbes

Seller: Scott Family Property LLC

Date: 03/03/22

68 Hadley Village Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Lisa Divalentino

Seller: Mary A. Donze

Date: 02/28/22

7 Ludlow Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Joanne D. Palheiredo

Seller: Patricia M. Vieu

Date: 02/24/22

35 Park Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $452,000

Buyer: Jason D. Valdez

Seller: Richard M. Fleming

Date: 02/28/22

87 Pearl St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Jonathan M. Colwell

Seller: Steven P. Knowles

Date: 03/04/22

22 Pheasant Run

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: James M. McCudden

Seller: Dhipati Chanda

Date: 02/28/22

5 Wright Place

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $416,000

Buyer: Nathan D. Yee

Seller: Nicholas F. Yee

Date: 02/28/22

SOUTHAMPTON

217 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Anna Taiping-Nahmias

Seller: Michael R. Goyette

Date: 02/25/22

41 Gilbert Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $559,900

Buyer: Michael R. Madara

Seller: Matthew J. Watkins

Date: 02/28/22

47 Pequot Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Eric Toensmeier

Seller: Shirley Anop

Date: 02/23/22

WARE

301 Beaver Lake Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: David Chapman

Seller: Laurie A. Wilkinson

Date: 02/24/22

27 Berkshire Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Alicen Ikonen

Seller: Joshua Burton

Date: 03/03/22

3 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: SBA Management LLC

Seller: Judith Lavalley

Date: 02/28/22

5 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: SBA Management LLC

Seller: Judith Lavalley

Date: 02/28/22

7 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: SBA Management LLC

Seller: Judith Lavalley

Date: 02/28/22

20-22 Dale St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Jessica F. King-Green

Seller: Eric M. Swett

Date: 03/04/22

15 Monroe St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Randy Gratton

Seller: Casey Mayberry

Date: 02/28/22

35 Pine St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: Brendan McCann

Seller: Ronald Gresty

Date: 02/28/22

26 Smith Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: John Haffty

Seller: Robert J. Mello

Date: 03/03/22

45 Walker Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Mark E. Begin

Seller: David F. Wetteland

Date: 03/01/22

WILLIAMSBURG

85 Main St.

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jacob T. Sobol

Seller: Mario R. Paiva

Date: 02/23/22