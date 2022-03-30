Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
COLRAIN
2 Griswoldville St.
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Javier A. Morales
Seller: James Lesieur
Date: 03/03/22
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Lucas Gray
Seller: Shanna E. Smith
Date: 02/22/22
ERVING
22 Swamp Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Dennis Millett
Seller: Corrine R. Smith
Date: 02/28/22
GREENFIELD
174 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jeremy Krusas
Seller: Good Enough Living LLC
Date: 03/04/22
412 Deerfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Rycon RT
Seller: Rycon RT
Date: 02/28/22
8 James St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $334,553
Buyer: Julia White-Kimball
Seller: Marilyn D. White
Date: 02/23/22
672 Lampblack Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $219,300
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: Paulette M. Bulko
Date: 03/04/22
99 Maple St.
Greenfield, MA 01376
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Julia T. Shaw
Seller: Peter Lapa
Date: 02/28/22
33 Phillips St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $204,400
Buyer: Peter Underdown
Seller: Mary Ebba Underdown TR
Date: 03/03/22
HEATH
151 Number 9 Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Dagan Diaz-Krier
Seller: Shawn Monroe
Date: 03/04/22
LEVERETT
24 Juggler Meadow Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Richard Wyatt
Seller: Anthony Serio
Date: 03/04/22
MONTAGUE
134 Montague City Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kelsey A. Naughton
Seller: Karen L. Chastney
Date: 02/22/22
1 Randall Wood Dr.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Angel G. Padilla
Seller: Christopher A. Glabach
Date: 02/28/22
34 Randall Wood Dr.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Steven P. Christenson
Seller: Kevin K. Pelissier
Date: 02/22/22
NORTHFIELD
292 Birnam Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Timothy O. Cosgrove
Seller: Thomas Aquinas College
Date: 03/04/22
195 School St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Thomas F. Chappuis
Seller: Ronald C. Vishaway
Date: 02/28/22
Warwick Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Thomas F. Chappuis
Seller: Ronald C. Vishaway
Date: 02/28/22
ORANGE
202 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Lynn M. Holt
Seller: Courtney J. Graves
Date: 02/24/22
15 Johnson Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Jacob Oliver
Seller: Christal Cutler
Date: 02/24/22
56 West Orange Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Thanh H. Than
Seller: Marla Cromwell
Date: 03/01/22
56 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Seller: Keri J. Anderson
Date: 02/24/22
SHELBURNE
1155 Mohawk Trail
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kiaan Realty LLC
Seller: Pamela J. Miner
Date: 02/22/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
48 Bessbrook St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Danail Galabov
Seller: Real Estate Investors Northeast
Date: 02/28/22
114 Carr Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Pamela A. Gaulard
Seller: Alex Boyko
Date: 02/25/22
194 High St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ashley A. Sprandel
Seller: Michael D. Sprandel
Date: 03/04/22
122 Leonard St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Gary Sherlock
Seller: Caren B. Foisie
Date: 02/25/22
Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tree House S LLC
Seller: Mary C. Johnson
Date: 03/02/22
Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tree House S LLC
Seller: Mary C. Johnson
Date: 03/02/22
275 School St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kyle D. Shea
Seller: Tracy L. Hart
Date: 02/22/22
24 South West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Dalal Mazraeh
Seller: Ronald Vandervliet
Date: 03/02/22
638 Springfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: Bible Adventure Land LLC
Seller: Stateline Realty LLC
Date: 02/25/22
BRIMFIELD
12 3rd St.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Christopher Quartarone
Seller: Rocha REI & Home Improvement LLC
Date: 02/25/22
CHICOPEE
183 Basil Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $314,751
Buyer: Mark Duda
Seller: Paul C. Orban
Date: 02/25/22
20 Boivin Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Derek S. Sivret
Seller: Ben Masse
Date: 02/25/22
55 Bromont St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: Percy Brown
Seller: Labrie, Wiltrudis G., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/22
Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: Wildflower Property Management Inc.
Date: 02/24/22
80 Columba St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $3,875,000
Buyer: Columba Ventures LLC
Seller: Columba Realty LLC
Date: 03/02/22
31 David St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jose R. Diaz-Hernandez
Seller: Robert P. Martel
Date: 02/28/22
385 East St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Dan Wilder
Seller: Linda J. Daigneault
Date: 03/04/22
East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Agilent Technologies Inc.
Seller: PBHI Properties LLC
Date: 03/03/22
16 Emmett St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Spire Property Solutions Inc.
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 02/23/22
80 Fairview Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Tony Tereso
Seller: Robert Borowiec
Date: 02/23/22
890 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jessica Colon
Seller: Laureen R. Liberty
Date: 03/04/22
64 Frontenac St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: James E. Byfield
Seller: Adrienne R. Smith
Date: 03/01/22
30 Hawthorn St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $185,777
Buyer: Real Estate Investors Northeast
Seller: Wilmington TR
Date: 02/23/22
42 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jesus Morales
Seller: Christine E. Regan
Date: 03/02/22
45 Laclede Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Edgardo J. Diaz-Laporte
Seller: Russell Maylott
Date: 02/22/22
716 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Barry S. Drinkwine
Seller: Doel, Stephen, (Estate)
Date: 02/28/22
25 North Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $875,000
Buyer: Superior Capital LLC
Seller: JWD Holdings LLC
Date: 02/24/22
189 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: T. Rita Hohl Special TR
Seller: David W. Dugre
Date: 02/28/22
69 Quartus St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Erllis F. Casiano-Lugo
Seller: Steven P. Huard
Date: 02/28/22
57 Saint Jacques Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Collin Sexton
Seller: Stephen Keith
Date: 02/28/22
36 Schorr St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Sherrie L. Damon
Seller: Angel Rivera
Date: 03/04/22
84 Shepherd St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jose Ortiz
Seller: Lena M. Laterreur
Date: 02/28/22
425 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Fahad D. Daham
Seller: Luke Realty Mgmt. LLC
Date: 03/04/22
43 Stebbins St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Taylor V. Smith
Seller: Robert E. Laroche
Date: 02/28/22
138 Wilson Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $230,500
Buyer: Jamal Amimi
Seller: Jeffery A. Jourdain
Date: 02/28/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
139 Brookhaven Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Jared D. Smith
Seller: Richard S. Bernardo
Date: 02/25/22
29 Indian Spring Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: 29 Indian Spring Road LLC
Seller: Monroe, John W., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/22
526 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Joseph J. Masse
Seller: EAW IRT
Date: 02/28/22
275 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $375,500
Buyer: Ashley N. Agustynowicz
Seller: Charles J. Lelas
Date: 02/25/22
108 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: 108 Shaker Road LLC
Seller: C&S Partnership LLC
Date: 02/23/22
394 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $379,900
Buyer: Rachel Stewart
Seller: Joyce A. Guyer
Date: 02/28/22
31 Wilder Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Yang Liu
Seller: Elizabeth A. Yacteen
Date: 03/03/22
16 Windsor Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: David K. Roberts
Seller: Robert F. Hartstern
Date: 03/01/22
GRANVILLE
1290 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Mary L. Smith-Brown
Seller: Robert A. Rahn
Date: 02/25/22
HAMPDEN
10 Glendale Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Eric W. Kupis
Seller: Melikian, Jeffrey M., (Estate)
Date: 02/28/22
HOLLAND
24 Forest Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $131,300
Buyer: George J. Carling
Seller: Walter T. Roe
Date: 03/04/22
55 Island Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Mark Buzzell
Seller: Carrie Lynn Saunders
Date: 03/01/22
HOLYOKE
7 Charles Hill Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $244,900
Buyer: Jessica Dedeurwaerder
Seller: Cynthia J. Horne
Date: 02/28/22
30-32 Charles St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Josh Edwards
Seller: German Diaz
Date: 02/28/22
388 Cherry St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Brian J. Lepine
Seller: Maureen K. Wolfe
Date: 03/04/22
29-31 Davis St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $306,900
Buyer: Roberto Fonseca
Seller: Yvette Jackson
Date: 03/01/22
705 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Diaz Properties LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 03/04/22
5 Meadow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Jo Landers
Seller: Roberto Fonseca
Date: 02/28/22
39 Moss Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Sarah E. St.Pierre
Seller: Tyler D. Spath
Date: 02/28/22
337 Mountain Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $292,500
Buyer: Gary Godbout
Seller: Normand J. Lusignan
Date: 03/02/22
425 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: CG Estates LLC
Seller: RC Builders LLC
Date: 02/23/22
135 Sheehan Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: David Wajda
Seller: Christopher R. Brown
Date: 03/03/22
85 South Bay State Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Samantha Guye
Seller: Steven C. Girard
Date: 02/25/22
247-249 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: David A. Borden
Seller: Orlando Velez
Date: 03/04/22
LONGMEADOW
84 Benedict Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $456,500
Buyer: Daniel F. Goodhue
Seller: John R. Vellenga
Date: 02/24/22
288 Burbank Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $328,000
Buyer: Eileen Fettiter
Seller: Anthony J. Santos
Date: 03/01/22
79 Hazardville Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Joshua R. Mueller
Seller: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Date: 03/04/22
98 Hazardville Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Sean Smith
Seller: Peter A. Vangsness
Date: 03/03/22
1198 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Maura Hinners
Seller: Maura Hinners
Date: 03/02/22
132 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Ernest Abramian
Seller: Michael E. Midura
Date: 02/25/22
28 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $511,099
Buyer: Ahsan Waqas
Seller: Larry R. Cloutier
Date: 02/25/22
111 Woodsley Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Marc D. Haber
Seller: Joanna H. Rosenthal
Date: 03/04/22
131 Yarmouth St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $757,536
Buyer: Jim Pang
Seller: Quercus Properties LLC
Date: 02/24/22
LUDLOW
Autumn Ridge Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $149,900
Buyer: Michael F. Torcia
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 02/28/22
1535 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Cioccolate RT
Seller: Harry R. Cash
Date: 03/01/22
530 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: WMass Residential LLC
Seller: HSBC Bank
Date: 02/28/22
205 Colonial Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Brendan J. Monahan
Seller: Richard M. Tereso
Date: 03/04/22
23 Cross St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Connor J. Jackson
Seller: Joseph A. Dacosta
Date: 03/02/22
147 Fuller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jonathan Delgado
Seller: James C. Durand
Date: 02/25/22
Harvest Dr. Lot 33
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $124,000
Buyer: Ryan M. Machado
Seller: Jeffrey Correia
Date: 02/28/22
27 King St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Bastos
Seller: Joao C. Guerra
Date: 03/02/22
43 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Haydee Hartzell
Seller: Bolek, Lisa J., (Estate)
Date: 02/24/22
162 Piney Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Laura Jutte
Seller: Evgeniy L. Zhigalin
Date: 02/25/22
63 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: John Portelada
Seller: Citizens Bank
Date: 03/04/22
109-113 Sewall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $122,500
Buyer: William H. Kemple
Seller: Beverly C. Tokarz
Date: 02/25/22
16 Warren St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Max McCabe
Seller: Nuno Guerra
Date: 02/24/22
MONSON
77 May Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $271,722
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Joseph L. Begin
Date: 03/02/22
200 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Kristen Adams
Seller: Lisa M. Persson
Date: 02/22/22
PALMER
196 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Joseph S. Grimshaw
Seller: Jared Harrison-Gouvin
Date: 03/02/22
1039-1041 Central St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Northeast Capital LLC
Seller: Joseph S. Grimshaw
Date: 02/28/22
2041-2043 High St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Xing G. Wang
Date: 02/22/22
2250 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $147,682
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Michael G. Posusky
Date: 02/25/22
3020 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Daniel Foster
Seller: Martha E. Whelan
Date: 02/24/22
51 Squier St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Samuel Cobb
Seller: Jay W. Heinicke
Date: 02/24/22
SOUTHWICK
60 Grandview Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: John Walts
Seller: Gary S. Chlastawa
Date: 03/03/22
161 Honey Pot Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Ariel Bernstein
Seller: Jennifer D. Metzler
Date: 03/01/22
13 Hunters Ridge Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Anthony S. Costa
Seller: Eric A. Ellison
Date: 02/25/22
12 Jered Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Kenneth Bernier
Seller: Frank A. Buoniconti
Date: 02/28/22
71 Kline Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: 71 Kline Road Land Trust
Seller: Steve Howes
Date: 02/28/22
7 Lozier Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Daniel G. Fanion
Seller: Leo J. Stasky
Date: 03/04/22
57 Orchard St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $353,350
Buyer: Lawrence E. Smolarz
Seller: Patricia Seymour
Date: 03/02/22
5 Pondview Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Mike McCuin
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 02/23/22
13 Silvergrass Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $557,000
Buyer: Matthew Musiak
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 02/28/22
3 Stagecoach Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $697,700
Buyer: Sandy Liu
Seller: Richard F. Dittrich
Date: 02/22/22
20 West Glen Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Edna Santos
Seller: Curtin, Shelley, (Estate)
Date: 03/01/22
SPRINGFIELD
32 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Luis A. Figueroa
Seller: Earl R. St.Pierre
Date: 02/28/22
23 Beaumont Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Ashley M. Colon-Flores
Seller: Samuel Taveras-Guzman
Date: 02/28/22
57 Bevier St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $183,000
Buyer: Gabriel Acosta
Seller: Candida R. Arroyo
Date: 03/04/22
226 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Juan M. Kim-Rojas
Seller: Wilcox, Delmar C., (Estate)
Date: 03/01/22
62 Brittany Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $123,139
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Roseann Peabody
Date: 02/22/22
47 Brookline Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $215,500
Buyer: Alizaya Daysha-Clark
Seller: Michael Simmonds
Date: 02/28/22
22 Cedar St.
Springfield, MA 01056
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Marta Torres
Seller: BRVS LLC
Date: 02/22/22
371 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $402,000
Buyer: Round 2 LLC
Seller: Central Commons LLC
Date: 02/24/22
233-235 Centre St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: New Man Ventures LLC
Seller: Gretha Whitman
Date: 02/23/22
126 Clement St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Walter Champagne
Date: 03/04/22
40 Covington St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Aida L. Ruiz-Batiste
Seller: Ja S. Williams
Date: 03/02/22
30 Craig St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Sandra I. Moreira-Rosario
Seller: JCG Investments LLC
Date: 03/04/22
192-194 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Ramona N. Arias
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 03/03/22
20 East Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Kimberly Sanchez
Seller: Mack Hopper
Date: 02/25/22
271-273 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: BRVS LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 02/28/22
281-283 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: BRVS LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 02/28/22
58 Eckington St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jason M. Taylor
Seller: Bernice Thomas
Date: 02/28/22
245 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Yomayra Viera
Seller: Sinely Vegerano
Date: 03/02/22
98 Elijah St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Fred Pafumi
Seller: Judy A. Knapik
Date: 03/01/22
29 Elliot St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Elisabeth A. Royal House
Seller: Thomas F. Schoepfer
Date: 03/01/22
82-84 Enfield St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Vinicius Stein
Seller: 4bs Investments LLC
Date: 02/22/22
160 Euclid Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $193,000
Buyer: Lela Magongo
Seller: Jason M. Taylor
Date: 02/28/22
97-99 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Daniele Manzi
Seller: Anne M. Popowski
Date: 02/28/22
10 Fairfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Elsida Figueroa
Seller: Paul R. Kingston
Date: 03/03/22
180 Forest Hills Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Jonathan Tirsch
Seller: Lisa M. Liebla
Date: 03/04/22
301 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Julia Devine
Seller: Kara Sotolotto
Date: 02/28/22
20 Glendell Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Ahmed A. Aljanabi
Seller: Steven W. Boucher
Date: 02/28/22
15 Gold St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Juan Barrios
Seller: Falah Sabih
Date: 02/24/22
68 Grand St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Lamin Omoro-Norville
Seller: Angel G. Aviles
Date: 03/02/22
89 Guion St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $2,495,370
Buyer: Casella Major Account
Seller: Guion Street Realty Corp.
Date: 03/04/22
99 Guion St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $4,504,630
Buyer: Casella Major Account
Seller: 99 Guion Street Assoc. LLC
Date: 03/04/22
281 Hartwick St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: David Moriarty
Seller: Malacria, Maria, (Estate)
Date: 02/28/22
518 King St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Julio A. Ortega
Seller: Michael H. Bensche
Date: 02/22/22
19 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Andrea Mastrofillippo
Seller: Jose J. Torres
Date: 02/28/22
12 Ladd St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: DFG Property Group LLC
Seller: Benjamin J. Blake
Date: 03/04/22
68 Lakevilla Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: David A. Benoit
Seller: Rollins, Douglas W., (Estate)
Date: 02/23/22
101 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Tatyana Horne
Seller: Martin Burgos
Date: 03/03/22
11 Laurelwood Lane
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Krishna Bhujel
Seller: Narad M. Adhikari
Date: 02/24/22
74-78 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: Loriann Z. Ruiz
Date: 02/28/22
418 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Eridania Arias
Seller: Peter Rodriguez
Date: 03/02/22
949 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Sai R. Katta
Seller: Gary T. Siedlik
Date: 03/04/22
43 Lyons St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Carlos M. Pena
Seller: Tina Blackshear
Date: 02/25/22
97 Maebeth St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: David Belanger
Seller: Melissa M. Belanger
Date: 02/28/22
Manilla Ave.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Juan M. Kim-Rojas
Seller: Wilcox, Delmar C., (Estate)
Date: 03/01/22
67 Melville St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Rodriguez
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 02/28/22
50 Midway St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Robin Hastings
Seller: Michael Richardson-Polk
Date: 03/03/22
89 Park Road
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. Emerson
Seller: Miguel A. Alvarado
Date: 02/25/22
21-23 Price St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Idelia Diaz
Seller: Richard G. Sorcinelli
Date: 03/04/22
24 Princess Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Mack Hopper
Seller: Paul J. McGettrick
Date: 02/28/22
123-125 Ranney St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Sulla M. Silva
Seller: CTL Realty LLC
Date: 02/28/22
42 Redden Road
Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Alexa M. Sauers
Seller: Phyllis A. Misterka
Date: 02/24/22
854 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Andrea Ricketts-Nelson
Seller: Betty S. Fryar
Date: 02/28/22
123 Savoy Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Johanna I. Diaz
Seller: Stacey Tazifor
Date: 02/24/22
14 Schley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Natalie Rauh
Seller: East Coast Contracting
Date: 03/04/22
7 Searle Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $122,570
Buyer: Suaneth Marrero
Seller: Nhung Nguyen
Date: 03/03/22
9 Searle Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $122,570
Buyer: Hector I. Travieso-Diaz
Seller: Brian L. Krawiec
Date: 03/04/22
23 Standish St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Elton Anico-Ramos
Seller: Jorge I. Lopez
Date: 03/01/22
52-54 Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Ibrahim N. Khalid
Seller: Joel Antoine
Date: 02/22/22
130-132 Suffolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Beryelin S. Martinez
Seller: Julia Polanco
Date: 02/24/22
995 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Amarilys Rivera
Seller: Antonio C. Silvestri
Date: 03/02/22
50 Sunridge Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bradford Thompson
Seller: Paige Belcastro
Date: 03/03/22
67 Thornton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Gregory K. Lockwood
Seller: Sean Fitzgerald
Date: 02/28/22
22-24 Upland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $213,400
Buyer: Elias Maloof
Seller: Thomas O’Connor
Date: 02/28/22
32-34 Vermont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Rucherly M. Bonilla
Seller: Ling Yi Ju
Date: 02/22/22
45 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Hester Tamyara-Gonzalez
Seller: Jayson A. Livingstone
Date: 03/03/22
51 Vinton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: David Cort
Seller: Jeffrey Jean-Charles
Date: 02/25/22
98 Wachusett St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Luisa Henriquez
Seller: Uyen T. Le
Date: 03/01/22
129 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $158,000
Buyer: Kelsey Mcrobbie
Seller: Couture, Denis A., (Estate)
Date: 03/03/22
411 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Eridania Arias
Seller: Jeremy Rodriguez
Date: 03/02/22
55 Wilkes St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $218,500
Buyer: Joseph A. Bergdoll
Seller: Judy Bergdoll
Date: 02/23/22
23 Willard Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Nichele Mullen
Seller: Wealth Builders I&L LLC
Date: 02/23/22
213 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Raymond F. Tharin
Seller: Paula M. Murphy
Date: 02/22/22
72 Wrentham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $171,500
Buyer: JJJ17 LLC
Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Date: 03/04/22
173 Wrentham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.
Seller: Leo E. Thiffault
Date: 02/24/22
TOLLAND
463 Beetle Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael J. Jacoby
Seller: Rachel M. Jacoby
Date: 02/24/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
274 Belmont Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Stephen Keith
Seller: Vladimir V. Shandrin
Date: 02/28/22
80-86 Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
90 Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
91 Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
97 Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
53 Clyde Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC
Date: 03/04/22
7 Globe St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
9 Globe St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
18-20 Globe St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
337 Gooseberry Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Angel Otero
Seller: Susan E. Fay
Date: 03/03/22
88 Grove St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Chandra B. Gurung
Seller: Kedar Khatiwada
Date: 03/04/22
119 Highland Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Francisco Joaquim
Seller: Karas, David J., (Estate)
Date: 02/28/22
640 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Shane Thompson
Seller: Dean Katica
Date: 02/28/22
947 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $2,875,662
Buyer: 945 MS WS LLC
Seller: Creanza Realty 2 LLP
Date: 03/01/22
1516 Memorial Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Ulugbek Gusenov
Seller: Suzanne Bergeron
Date: 03/04/22
156 Norman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Mark Christodlous
Seller: S&K Properties LLC
Date: 02/22/22
2119 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: 2119 Riverdale St LLC
Seller: 2119 Riverdale LLP
Date: 02/22/22
35 Woodbrook Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Bjorn R. Miller
Seller: Sanjay A. Patel
Date: 02/28/22
89 Worcester St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Ali Almajdi
Seller: Vitaliy Polchyn
Date: 02/28/22
WESTFIELD
32-1/2 Cross St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Renee M. Pac
Seller: Simmons, Elizabeth B., (Estate)
Date: 02/24/22
448 Falley Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Kubra Cayan
Seller: Vasily Zhuk
Date: 02/28/22
9 Miller St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $135,930
Buyer: Deutsche Bank
Seller: Betsy A. Loehn
Date: 02/22/22
812 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Colin Fitzgerald
Seller: Samuel Burgos
Date: 02/22/22
41 Prospect St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Nextliferealty LLC
Seller: Paul O. Gardner
Date: 02/23/22
153 Roosevelt Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Flood
Seller: Kathryn Vaillancourt
Date: 02/25/22
WILBRAHAM
25 Bennett Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Mathew Fraser-Peters
Seller: Amy Oneil
Date: 02/28/22
2589 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Redasi Holdings Inc.
Seller: Nathan J. Servidio
Date: 02/24/22
2597-2599 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Redasi Holdings Inc.
Seller: Nathan J. Servidio
Date: 02/24/22
2599 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Redasi Holdings Inc.
Seller: Nathan J. Servidio
Date: 02/24/22
1 Fairview Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Dylan C. Courtney
Seller: David H. Geld
Date: 02/25/22
41 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $321,000
Buyer: Benjamin Pieciak
Seller: Edward J. Glica
Date: 02/25/22
61 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $259,500
Buyer: Justin Dufault
Seller: Thomas J. Haley
Date: 03/04/22
19 Sawmill Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: John W. Figueroa-Ruiz
Seller: Tina M. Garde
Date: 02/28/22
1226 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $115,500
Buyer: AC Homebuilding LLC
Seller: Robert P. King
Date: 03/01/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
9 East Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $5,050,000
Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC
Seller: Summerlin TR
Date: 02/23/22
11-13 East Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $5,050,000
Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC
Seller: Summerlin TR
Date: 02/23/22
15 East Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $5,050,000
Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC
Seller: Summerlin TR
Date: 02/23/22
16 Foxglove Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $602,000
Buyer: Martin Z. Forsythe
Seller: Barbara N. Weinberg
Date: 02/28/22
114 Lindenridge Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $865,000
Buyer: Ali S. Moghaddam
Seller: Bercume Construction LLC
Date: 02/23/22
North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $5,050,000
Buyer: 11 East Pleasant LLC
Seller: Summerlin TR
Date: 02/23/22
19 South Whitney St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $303,800
Buyer: Dickinson Street LLC
Seller: Richard McKeown
Date: 02/28/22
11 Surrey Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Zakiyeh Jafari
Seller: Melissa Dickson
Date: 03/03/22
BELCHERTOWN
304 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $447,000
Buyer: Joseph Black
Seller: Christopher R. Laurenzo
Date: 03/01/22
137 Boardman St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Timothy Beaulieu
Seller: Paul L. Beaulieu
Date: 02/28/22
205 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Deborah Robert
Seller: Robert F. Vining
Date: 02/28/22
Green Ave. Lot 22
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Joseph Stefanelli
Seller: Brooks, Ray H., (Estate)
Date: 02/24/22
Green Ave. Lot 65
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Joseph Stefanelli
Seller: Brooks, Ray H., (Estate)
Date: 02/24/22
55 Maple St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Polly White-Cordle
Seller: Brian A. Duprey
Date: 02/23/22
146 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $539,900
Buyer: 145 State Street LLC
Seller: Jet Properties LLC
Date: 03/01/22
29 Willow Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Joshua Slovack
Seller: Pedro M. Monteiro
Date: 03/01/22
EASTHAMPTON
20 Pine St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Richard Beaubien
Seller: Dean T. Couture
Date: 02/22/22
GOSHEN
99 Lake Dr.
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Thomas Wartenberg RET
Seller: George & Cheryl Cobb LT
Date: 03/02/22
GRANBY
7 Philip Circle
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Robert P. Martel
Seller: Nicholas R. Bernier
Date: 03/01/22
146 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Brandan R. Delp
Seller: Sheehan, Eileen M., (Estate)
Date: 03/02/22
HADLEY
1 Gooseberry Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $671,888
Buyer: Jennifer Harlan
Seller: Eva Wu
Date: 02/22/22
258 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $267,400
Buyer: Walter Ammon
Seller: Ruben L. Stern
Date: 02/25/22
115 Stockbridge Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Kelley
Seller: Catherine A. Kelley
Date: 02/22/22
HUNTINGTON
88 Goss Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $356,000
Buyer: Christopher A. Torres
Seller: David L. Greenwood
Date: 02/25/22
221 Norwich Lake
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Aimee E. Burnham
Seller: Lynda F. Dallapegorara
Date: 02/23/22
49 Russell Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Christian T. Torres
Seller: Powers, Florence C., (Estate)
Date: 03/04/22
NORTHAMPTON
17 Barrett St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Manuel Leyton-Palacios
Seller: Gween M. Dzierzanowski
Date: 03/02/22
19 Barrett St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Manuel Leyton-Palacios
Seller: Gween M. Dzierzanowski
Date: 03/02/22
26 Finn St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Daisy Farm Properties LLC
Seller: Abraxas RT
Date: 02/24/22
40 Fort St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Good View LLC
Seller: Susan Kasa
Date: 02/23/22
43 Higgins Way
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $755,568
Buyer: Sally D. Popper TR
Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.
Date: 02/28/22
1 Kingsley Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Gordon Smith
Seller: Charlene Sienkiewicz
Date: 03/03/22
16 Market St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: DDM Properties LLC
Seller: Peter A. Laird
Date: 03/01/22
22 Myrtle St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Eli Dwight
Seller: Jason Bohonowicz
Date: 02/25/22
820 North King St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: David F. Goodrow
Seller: Bob &Jackie Bartlett RET
Date: 02/28/22
SOUTH HADLEY
62 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $441,500
Buyer: Benjamin A. Ayres
Seller: Megan Burton
Date: 02/22/22
244 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Bryan J. Forbes
Seller: Scott Family Property LLC
Date: 03/03/22
68 Hadley Village Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Lisa Divalentino
Seller: Mary A. Donze
Date: 02/28/22
7 Ludlow Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Joanne D. Palheiredo
Seller: Patricia M. Vieu
Date: 02/24/22
35 Park Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $452,000
Buyer: Jason D. Valdez
Seller: Richard M. Fleming
Date: 02/28/22
87 Pearl St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Jonathan M. Colwell
Seller: Steven P. Knowles
Date: 03/04/22
22 Pheasant Run
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: James M. McCudden
Seller: Dhipati Chanda
Date: 02/28/22
5 Wright Place
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $416,000
Buyer: Nathan D. Yee
Seller: Nicholas F. Yee
Date: 02/28/22
SOUTHAMPTON
217 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Anna Taiping-Nahmias
Seller: Michael R. Goyette
Date: 02/25/22
41 Gilbert Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $559,900
Buyer: Michael R. Madara
Seller: Matthew J. Watkins
Date: 02/28/22
47 Pequot Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Eric Toensmeier
Seller: Shirley Anop
Date: 02/23/22
WARE
301 Beaver Lake Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: David Chapman
Seller: Laurie A. Wilkinson
Date: 02/24/22
27 Berkshire Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Alicen Ikonen
Seller: Joshua Burton
Date: 03/03/22
3 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: SBA Management LLC
Seller: Judith Lavalley
Date: 02/28/22
5 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: SBA Management LLC
Seller: Judith Lavalley
Date: 02/28/22
7 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: SBA Management LLC
Seller: Judith Lavalley
Date: 02/28/22
20-22 Dale St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Jessica F. King-Green
Seller: Eric M. Swett
Date: 03/04/22
15 Monroe St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Randy Gratton
Seller: Casey Mayberry
Date: 02/28/22
35 Pine St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Brendan McCann
Seller: Ronald Gresty
Date: 02/28/22
26 Smith Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: John Haffty
Seller: Robert J. Mello
Date: 03/03/22
45 Walker Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Mark E. Begin
Seller: David F. Wetteland
Date: 03/01/22
WILLIAMSBURG
85 Main St.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jacob T. Sobol
Seller: Mario R. Paiva
Date: 02/23/22