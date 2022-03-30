Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Ananda Yoga
41 Russell St.
Justine Budhram

Awakened Hearts Healing Arts
245 Russell St., #22
Asherah Allen

Boisvert Farm LLC
70 Lawrence Plain Road
John Boisvert Jr.

Born Digital
84 Russell St.
Noah Smith

Davis Wellness
245 Russell St., #15
Julia Davis

Fort River Farm
102 Mill Valley Road
Gordan Smith

Hadley Speech Therapy
131 East St.
Katherine Prajzner

Quantal Research
97 Mt. Warner Road
Matthew Breuer

River Valley Bodyworks Inc.
8B Goffe St.
Bryan Clarke

Trivial Matters
16 Hadley Place
Eileen Keegan

NORTHAMPTON

Alchemy Learning Center
17 New South St., #108
Let Herman

Bet on Black Pet Care
8 Aldrich St., Apt. 2
Tamera Porter-Austin

Essential Reiki with Harmony
98 Main St.
Heidi Kuhl

Florence Sewing Buildings Too
5 Middle St.
Robert Nutting

Flowerwork Farm
509 Riverside Dr.
Suna Turgay

Life Essence Inc.
216 North King St.
Kim Rivers

Nelson & Ligia House Cleaning
84 High St., Apt. 2
Ligia Rubio

Nonotuck Wealth Solutions
8 Stowell St.
Jacob Dissinger

Pat Beaudoin, LMT
25 Main St., Suite 212
Patricia Beaudoin

Priceless Greens
90 Beacon St.
Jasper Price-Slade

Showcase Content
80 Barrett St., Apt. 1
John Haryasz

Smooth Movers
210 Florence Road
Shane O’Brien Sr.

Toad’s Kin Car Too
5 Middle St.
Robert Nutting

Wayne Shim DMP LLC
241 King St., #220
Wayne Shim

Wild Garden of Childhood LLC
11 Ormond Dr.
Candice Chouinard

WESTFIELD

Choice Health
307 East Main St.
Douglas Investment Group

Gabby’s
150 Elm St.
Clifford Laraway

New England RV Rentals
265 Union St.
Clifford Laraway

Royal Nails
617 East Main St.
TDL Royal LLC

Subway of Westfield C-Stores
429 North Elm St.
Clifford Laraway

Subway of Westfield C-Stores
21 Southwick Road
Clifford Laraway

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Green Coat Record Shop
2052 Westfield St.
Anthony Robert

Never Forget Pets
260 Sibley Ave.
Ann Fisher

Senate Music Group LLC
85 Ashley St.
Charles Berard

T&L Realty
90 Butternut Hollow Road
Tod Kopeyscinski

Ultimate Home Inspections
379 Rogers Ave.
Theodore Pinkerman Sr.

