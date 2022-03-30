Doing Business As Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
HADLEY
Ananda Yoga
41 Russell St.
Justine Budhram
Awakened Hearts Healing Arts
245 Russell St., #22
Asherah Allen
Boisvert Farm LLC
70 Lawrence Plain Road
John Boisvert Jr.
Born Digital
84 Russell St.
Noah Smith
Davis Wellness
245 Russell St., #15
Julia Davis
Fort River Farm
102 Mill Valley Road
Gordan Smith
Hadley Speech Therapy
131 East St.
Katherine Prajzner
Quantal Research
97 Mt. Warner Road
Matthew Breuer
River Valley Bodyworks Inc.
8B Goffe St.
Bryan Clarke
Trivial Matters
16 Hadley Place
Eileen Keegan
NORTHAMPTON
Alchemy Learning Center
17 New South St., #108
Let Herman
Bet on Black Pet Care
8 Aldrich St., Apt. 2
Tamera Porter-Austin
Essential Reiki with Harmony
98 Main St.
Heidi Kuhl
Florence Sewing Buildings Too
5 Middle St.
Robert Nutting
Flowerwork Farm
509 Riverside Dr.
Suna Turgay
Life Essence Inc.
216 North King St.
Kim Rivers
Nelson & Ligia House Cleaning
84 High St., Apt. 2
Ligia Rubio
Nonotuck Wealth Solutions
8 Stowell St.
Jacob Dissinger
Pat Beaudoin, LMT
25 Main St., Suite 212
Patricia Beaudoin
Priceless Greens
90 Beacon St.
Jasper Price-Slade
Showcase Content
80 Barrett St., Apt. 1
John Haryasz
Smooth Movers
210 Florence Road
Shane O’Brien Sr.
Toad’s Kin Car Too
5 Middle St.
Robert Nutting
Wayne Shim DMP LLC
241 King St., #220
Wayne Shim
Wild Garden of Childhood LLC
11 Ormond Dr.
Candice Chouinard
WESTFIELD
Choice Health
307 East Main St.
Douglas Investment Group
Gabby’s
150 Elm St.
Clifford Laraway
New England RV Rentals
265 Union St.
Clifford Laraway
Royal Nails
617 East Main St.
TDL Royal LLC
Subway of Westfield C-Stores
429 North Elm St.
Clifford Laraway
Subway of Westfield C-Stores
21 Southwick Road
Clifford Laraway
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Green Coat Record Shop
2052 Westfield St.
Anthony Robert
Never Forget Pets
260 Sibley Ave.
Ann Fisher
Senate Music Group LLC
85 Ashley St.
Charles Berard
T&L Realty
90 Butternut Hollow Road
Tod Kopeyscinski
Ultimate Home Inspections
379 Rogers Ave.
Theodore Pinkerman Sr.