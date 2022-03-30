Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

HADLEY

Ananda Yoga

41 Russell St.

Justine Budhram

Awakened Hearts Healing Arts

245 Russell St., #22

Asherah Allen

Boisvert Farm LLC

70 Lawrence Plain Road

John Boisvert Jr.

Born Digital

84 Russell St.

Noah Smith

Davis Wellness

245 Russell St., #15

Julia Davis

Fort River Farm

102 Mill Valley Road

Gordan Smith

Hadley Speech Therapy

131 East St.

Katherine Prajzner

Quantal Research

97 Mt. Warner Road

Matthew Breuer

River Valley Bodyworks Inc.

8B Goffe St.

Bryan Clarke

Trivial Matters

16 Hadley Place

Eileen Keegan

NORTHAMPTON

Alchemy Learning Center

17 New South St., #108

Let Herman

Bet on Black Pet Care

8 Aldrich St., Apt. 2

Tamera Porter-Austin

Essential Reiki with Harmony

98 Main St.

Heidi Kuhl

Florence Sewing Buildings Too

5 Middle St.

Robert Nutting

Flowerwork Farm

509 Riverside Dr.

Suna Turgay

Life Essence Inc.

216 North King St.

Kim Rivers

Nelson & Ligia House Cleaning

84 High St., Apt. 2

Ligia Rubio

Nonotuck Wealth Solutions

8 Stowell St.

Jacob Dissinger

Pat Beaudoin, LMT

25 Main St., Suite 212

Patricia Beaudoin

Priceless Greens

90 Beacon St.

Jasper Price-Slade

Showcase Content

80 Barrett St., Apt. 1

John Haryasz

Smooth Movers

210 Florence Road

Shane O’Brien Sr.

Toad’s Kin Car Too

5 Middle St.

Robert Nutting

Wayne Shim DMP LLC

241 King St., #220

Wayne Shim

Wild Garden of Childhood LLC

11 Ormond Dr.

Candice Chouinard

WESTFIELD

Choice Health

307 East Main St.

Douglas Investment Group

Gabby’s

150 Elm St.

Clifford Laraway

New England RV Rentals

265 Union St.

Clifford Laraway

Royal Nails

617 East Main St.

TDL Royal LLC

Subway of Westfield C-Stores

429 North Elm St.

Clifford Laraway

Subway of Westfield C-Stores

21 Southwick Road

Clifford Laraway

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Green Coat Record Shop

2052 Westfield St.

Anthony Robert

Never Forget Pets

260 Sibley Ave.

Ann Fisher

Senate Music Group LLC

85 Ashley St.

Charles Berard

T&L Realty

90 Butternut Hollow Road

Tod Kopeyscinski

Ultimate Home Inspections

379 Rogers Ave.

Theodore Pinkerman Sr.