Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Aponte, Ricardo
4 Washington Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/16/2022
Bastarache, Lynn
460 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2022
Brunt, Robin M.
20 Neptune Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/28/2022
Calaf, Christopher M.
34 Eleanor Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2022
Chasse, Patricia A.
Robbins, Brenda J.
39 Oak Dr.
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2022
Curtis, Kristen Lee
248 Amherst Road, #M2
Sunderland, MA 01375
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/28/2022
Ennis, William J.
438 Springfield St., Apt. 14
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/23/2022
Flinkfelt, Nicholas Robert
42 Plateau Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/22/2022
Gonzalez, Daniel
130 Rimmon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/24/2022
Haddad, Eric M.
Haddad, Patricia A.
a/k/a Shannon, Patricia A.
231 Stetson Road
Barre, MA 0100
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/24/2022
Hartin, Andrea
3 Perennial Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/20/2022
Hindle, Ginger A.
25 Wilton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/26/2022
Irizarry-Orengo, Esterbina
57 Wilson St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/24/2022
Jacob, William S.
Jacob, Janet C.
a/k/a McArthur, Janet C.
17 Union Road
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2022
LePage, Maria
8 Three Rivers Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/23/2022
Lyon, Marcus J.
82 Furnace Hill Road
Cheshire, MA 01225
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/18/2022
Munasinghe, Kristin A.
25 Craig Dr., Apt. 4H
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/24/2022
Nascembeni, Wayne L.
Nascembeni, Carolyn L
16 Gala Way
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/29/2022
Pajak, Sharon A.
185 Windsor St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/27/2022
Parker, Bernadette M.
36B Holland Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/27/2022
Provenzano, Sandra L.
40 Willard Place
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/20/2022
Santos, Jose A.
44 North Bridge St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2022
Socie, Mark J.
Socie, Jennifer T.
a/k/a Jagiello, Jennifer T.
48 Adelaide Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2022
Summer Ave, LLC
785 Williams St., Suite 352
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 11
Date: 04/28/2022