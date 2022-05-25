Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Aponte, Ricardo

4 Washington Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/16/2022

Bastarache, Lynn

460 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/29/2022

Brunt, Robin M.

20 Neptune Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/28/2022

Calaf, Christopher M.

34 Eleanor Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/19/2022

Chasse, Patricia A.

Robbins, Brenda J.

39 Oak Dr.

Oakham, MA 01068

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/29/2022

Curtis, Kristen Lee

248 Amherst Road, #M2

Sunderland, MA 01375

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/28/2022

Ennis, William J.

438 Springfield St., Apt. 14

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/23/2022

Flinkfelt, Nicholas Robert

42 Plateau Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/22/2022

Gonzalez, Daniel

130 Rimmon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/24/2022

Haddad, Eric M.

Haddad, Patricia A.

a/k/a Shannon, Patricia A.

231 Stetson Road

Barre, MA 0100

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/24/2022

Hartin, Andrea

3 Perennial Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/20/2022

Hindle, Ginger A.

25 Wilton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/26/2022

Irizarry-Orengo, Esterbina

57 Wilson St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/24/2022

Jacob, William S.

Jacob, Janet C.

a/k/a McArthur, Janet C.

17 Union Road

Wales, MA 01081

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/30/2022

LePage, Maria

8 Three Rivers Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/23/2022

Lyon, Marcus J.

82 Furnace Hill Road

Cheshire, MA 01225

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/18/2022

Munasinghe, Kristin A.

25 Craig Dr., Apt. 4H

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/24/2022

Nascembeni, Wayne L.

Nascembeni, Carolyn L

16 Gala Way

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/29/2022

Pajak, Sharon A.

185 Windsor St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/27/2022

Parker, Bernadette M.

36B Holland Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/27/2022

Provenzano, Sandra L.

40 Willard Place

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/20/2022

Santos, Jose A.

44 North Bridge St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/26/2022

Socie, Mark J.

Socie, Jennifer T.

a/k/a Jagiello, Jennifer T.

48 Adelaide Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/26/2022

Summer Ave, LLC

785 Williams St., Suite 352

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 11

Date: 04/28/2022