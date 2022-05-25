The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLAND

58 Ashfield St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Rachel Riverwood

Seller: Janice M. Valiton 2021 IRT

Date: 04/29/22

133 Clesson Brook Road

Buckland, MA 01339

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Samuel Wagner

Seller: Erik L. Pazmino

Date: 04/29/22

37 Elm St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Jan Swafford

Seller: Rachel Riverwood

Date: 04/29/22

COLRAIN

Greenfield Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Stronk Joint RET

Seller: Bannish Land Preserves

Date: 04/27/22

DEERFIELD

108 North Main St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Roxanne E. Smead

Seller: Thomas Smead

Date: 04/21/22

44 Thayer St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Saunders N. Whittlesey

Seller: Mary B. Tycz

Date: 04/27/22

GREENFIELD

27 Bouker St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Sarah Laakso

Seller: Robert L. Kidder

Date: 04/25/22

227 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Kenneth K. Onduso

Seller: Michael S. Coulombe

Date: 04/20/22

229-231 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Isaac J. Mass

Seller: Michael R. Pendriss

Date: 04/29/22

574 Country Club Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Joshua J. Whitcomb

Seller: Boyd INT

Date: 04/25/22

176-178 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Rachel A. Fagen

Seller: Donald W. Miller

Date: 04/21/22

408 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Paul-Michael T. McKenna

Seller: Gregory P. Roberts

Date: 04/22/22

82 Devens St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Jina Kim

Seller: Zachary Shaun-Browne

Date: 04/19/22

141 Elm St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Troy Santerre

Seller: Freedom Credit Union

Date: 04/26/22

137 Franklin St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Marshall Escamilla

Seller: Tracey J. Nouri

Date: 04/29/22

14 Freeman Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Noah L. Cahillane

Seller: Joanne F. Burns

Date: 04/19/22

14 Green St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jonathan Magee

Seller: Benjamin W. Woodard

Date: 04/25/22

10 Linden Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Katherine A. McComis

Seller: Richard M. Chapman

Date: 04/29/22

19 Madison Circle

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $428,000

Buyer: Susannah G. Jabaily

Seller: Charlene Golonka

Date: 04/29/22

7 Myrtle St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $354,500

Buyer: Alex K. Phakos

Seller: Refined Design Homes Inc.

Date: 04/20/22

37 Phillips St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Andrew T. Sirulnik

Seller: John M. Lapaire

Date: 04/29/22

120 Poplar St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Karen Judd

Seller: Milo O. Campolo

Date: 04/26/22

1 Village Green

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Dustin E. Sabelawski

Seller: Edward P. Sabelawski

Date: 04/20/22

28 Water St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $180,800

Buyer: Stacey Brunette

Seller: Jacqueline A. David

Date: 04/21/22

10 White Birch Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Michelle C. Mosher

Seller: Nordstrom Swenson INT

Date: 04/29/22

MONTAGUE

9 Avenue C

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Cheryl A. Yates

Seller: Joshua J. Whitcomb

Date: 04/25/22

7 H St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Nathaniel Austin-Powell

Seller: Elyssa M. Serrilli

Date: 04/29/22

7 T St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Benegan 2 LLC

Seller: Kathryn A. Sisson

Date: 04/27/22

NEW SALEM

15 East Eagleville Lane

New Salem, MA 01364

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: James A. Stanley

Seller: Jessica Dewitt

Date: 04/29/22

163 Fay Road

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $168,500

Buyer: Michael A. Tobey

Seller: Donald F. Demers

Date: 04/26/22

NORTHFIELD

189 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $188,000

Buyer: Victoria E. Luksha

Seller: Robert L. Tyler

Date: 04/27/22

363 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $191,400

Buyer: Jonathan D. Gibbons

Seller: Steven W. Fuller

Date: 04/22/22

365 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Fields

Seller: Adriana Pustea

Date: 04/25/22

ORANGE

40-42 Cottage St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Doane

Seller: Rene Arsenault

Date: 04/21/22

3 Dewey Conrad Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: C. J. Marcial-Rodriguez

Seller: Frances Deluca-Hadsel

Date: 04/25/22

183 Wendell Depot Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Richard Coffin

Seller: Jean M. Sinclair

Date: 04/21/22

SUNDERLAND

41 South Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Kamolluk Puch

Seller: Vincent J. Tran

Date: 04/22/22

WARWICK

230 Athol Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Max Molnar

Seller: Bradley B. Hurlbert

Date: 04/29/22

WENDELL

47 Old Stage Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Eliza Chappell

Seller: Donald E. Chappell

Date: 04/29/22

WHATELY

219 River Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Renee J. Wilda

Seller: Keith R. Bohonowicz

Date: 04/25/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

341 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Adrien J. Mazzolini

Seller: Angela E. Phillips

Date: 04/26/22

46 Candlewood Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Tair Niyazov

Seller: Carlos A. Santos

Date: 04/19/22

70 Elm St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $408,000

Buyer: Angelica Geas

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 04/29/22

45 Hampden Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Lenford Guthrie

Seller: John R. Geoffrion

Date: 04/29/22

17 Liberty St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Daniel Carthon

Seller: Charlotte L. Kirkpatrick

Date: 04/22/22

188 M St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,022,000

Buyer: Agawam Recycling Realty LLC

Seller: Community Eco Springfield LLC

Date: 04/28/22

Mark Dr., Lot 2A

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Seller: Norman A. Pelley

Date: 04/21/22

39 Norris St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Mary Finney

Seller: Patrick S. Michaud

Date: 04/29/22

21 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Eric C. Dennis

Seller: Rebecca Zielinski

Date: 04/28/22

41 Trinity Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Eric R. Wrisley

Seller: Michael J. Consolini

Date: 04/29/22

9 Vadnais St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jonathan D. Gagnon

Seller: Eleanor R. Hamel

Date: 04/21/22

BRIMFIELD

100 Crestwood Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Erica Hammond

Seller: Ann M. Friberg

Date: 04/19/22

330 Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Landry

Seller: Olson, Vernon E. Sr., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/22

203 Wales Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Catherine Newman

Seller: Frank H. Hulse

Date: 04/28/22

CHICOPEE

261 Arcade St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Carol A. Goble

Seller: Allan P. Cote

Date: 04/29/22

22 Berger St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Ross Hutchinson

Seller: Cristobal Malave

Date: 04/19/22

221 Blanchard St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $251,500

Buyer: Jason Cole

Seller: Robert L. Barcome

Date: 04/22/22

102 Carriage Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Allen R. Jezouit

Seller: Wayne A. Pare

Date: 04/25/22

77 Champion Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $7,400,000

Buyer: Kevron Realty LLC

Seller: We 77 Champion LLC

Date: 04/29/22

29 Dublin St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Tereso FT

Seller: Abel S. Carvalho

Date: 04/22/22

45 Forest St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Livna Perez

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 04/29/22

140 Goodhue Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Ghamdan M. Al-Jermozi

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 04/22/22

55 Lauzier Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Brett W. Duchon

Seller: Carolyn L. Couture

Date: 04/29/22

165 Loomis Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $244,500

Buyer: Chelsea L. Picard

Seller: Olsen, Jeanne M., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/22

59 Melvin St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $145,017

Buyer: James J. Dinopoulos

Seller: FNMA

Date: 04/29/22

100 Narragansett Blvd.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Nicholas H. Lapalme

Seller: Rice, Donald D., (Estate)

Date: 04/20/22

53 Poplar St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Andrey Kozhenevskiy

Seller: FNMA

Date: 04/22/22

26 Rimmon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01107

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Angel Velazquez

Seller: Sandra H. Lessard

Date: 04/22/22

41 Robbins Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: DDM Property Group LLC

Seller: Charles C. Kennedy Post 27

Date: 04/26/22

51 Schley St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Gladys Dejesus

Seller: Nestor G. Ramos

Date: 04/28/22

626 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Edna Lopez

Seller: DGL Properties LLC

Date: 04/29/22

40 Wallace Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Dillon Babb

Seller: Dante Giovanni-Capane

Date: 04/19/22

224 Wildermere St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: David Lapierre

Seller: Amy L. Tanguay

Date: 04/22/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

24 Brook St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Michael R. Williams

Seller: Francis J. Caruso

Date: 04/29/22

Edmund St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: William B. Reynolds

Seller: Jeffrey P. Falk

Date: 04/29/22

60 Euclid Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $436,000

Buyer: Syed I. Hussain

Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC

Date: 04/22/22

11 Helen Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Alice P. Wilson

Seller: Patrice K. Wilby

Date: 04/27/22

61 Lee St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Alexander Lamazhapov

Seller: Richard F. Bedard

Date: 04/29/22

249 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: James Sanders

Seller: Elaine J. Berthiaume

Date: 04/22/22

16 Mayflower Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nicolas V. Dimauro

Seller: Michael Scavotto

Date: 04/29/22

62 Pembroke Ter.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $790,000

Buyer: James Munger

Seller: Sabrina M. Loftus

Date: 04/22/22

34 Pilgrim Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Huyen M. Vu

Seller: Barbara A. Reich

Date: 04/27/22

357 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Frank J. Del-Valle

Seller: Michelle Forbes

Date: 04/29/22

71 Wood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: PAH Properties LLC

Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC

Date: 04/28/22

71 Wood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Christina M. Fiore

Date: 04/28/22

HAMPDEN

221 Bennett Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: James C. Fass

Seller: Otto F. Welker

Date: 04/20/22

60 East Longmeadow Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Nault

Seller: J. Paul Nault

Date: 04/29/22

265 Mountain Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Zachary J. Gendreau

Seller: Joseph J. Gendreau

Date: 04/27/22

158 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $599,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Mullin

Seller: David J. Lussier

Date: 04/21/22

HOLLAND

121 Stafford Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Andrew Alicea

Seller: Gordon Kruppert

Date: 04/21/22

HOLYOKE

26 Coronet Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Brigit Shea-O’Connell

Seller: RGB Industries Inc.

Date: 04/28/22

196 Essex St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Rosa Cabrera

Seller: Laura K. Blake

Date: 04/20/22

57 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Eva Marcial

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 04/21/22

70 Lynch Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $276,500

Buyer: Melissa Sippel

Seller: Jones, Vera B., (Estate)

Date: 04/22/22

7 Meggison Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Marc Rosado

Seller: Odali Amparo

Date: 04/29/22

1125 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $799,000

Buyer: Erin C. Witmer

Seller: Ann M. Haag

Date: 04/25/22

76 Pinehurst Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Scott Hadley

Seller: Luis Cruz

Date: 04/22/22

55 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Danielle R. Enos

Seller: Witek, Maureen C., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/22

402 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $246,100

Buyer: Clara Wagner

Seller: Cesar A. Collado

Date: 04/21/22

403 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Alliance For Best Practices

Seller: Jason Bowen

Date: 04/29/22

58 Ridgewood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Samantha L. Pielock

Seller: Anne M. Charron

Date: 04/25/22

19 Roland St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Janice Jacyszn

Seller: Richard H. Bourbeau

Date: 04/20/22

4 Timber Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Elan Abrell

Seller: Morgan L. Jones

Date: 04/22/22

LONGMEADOW

130 Avondale Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Anne C. Hartman

Seller: Heather J. Orsi

Date: 04/22/22

6 Blueberry Hill Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Monika Roychowdhury

Seller: Thamy K. Grogan

Date: 04/28/22

111 Colton Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Matthew Sadosky

Seller: Sophie A. Sadosky

Date: 04/19/22

990 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Muhammad Abbasi

Seller: James Susai

Date: 04/29/22

704 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Andreia Patez

Seller: David F. Payne

Date: 04/29/22

384 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Kara Bilotta

Seller: Fjodor Agranat

Date: 04/20/22

875 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $348,785

Buyer: Peter A. Marchetto

Seller: Andre Greco

Date: 04/22/22

6 Maplewood St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Kevin P. Sterling

Seller: Thomas G. Wright

Date: 04/26/22

LUDLOW

18 Autumn Ridge Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Jennifer L. Amaral

Seller: Hemlock Ridge LLC

Date: 04/20/22

57 Barna St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Laura Monsalve

Seller: Daniel Antonio

Date: 04/26/22

Dowd Court, Lot 7R

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Robert T. Clayton

Seller: John C. Dowd

Date: 04/21/22

177 Lakeview Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Efrain Caraballo

Seller: Maria I. Joao

Date: 04/29/22

135 Lockland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Kelley K. Strickland

Seller: Judie M. Garceau

Date: 04/28/22

95 Summer Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Kyle D. Hedblom

Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Date: 04/20/22

493 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Liangzhi Mei

Seller: Lozyniak, Olga, (Estate)

Date: 04/20/22

178 Howard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Thomas Murphy

Seller: David W. Rogers

Date: 04/22/22

32 Reynolds St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Andria Boland

Seller: Jason R. Riether

Date: 04/29/22

288 Woodland Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Joseph Caruso

Seller: Marcel A. Nunes

Date: 04/25/22

MONSON

16 Beebe Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Thomas M. Caron

Seller: Michael Caron

Date: 04/29/22

268 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $2,125,033

Buyer: Monson MHC LLC

Seller: Monson Housing

Date: 04/25/22

102 Stebbins Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $339,900

Buyer: Isley S. Mackendrick

Seller: Kathlene Hoppock

Date: 04/28/22

21 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $147,500

Buyer: Timothy Reynolds

Seller: Selene Finance LP

Date: 04/29/22

MONTGOMERY

144 Main Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Patricia Fanion

Seller: Jeffrey A. Brown

Date: 04/29/22

10 Sunset Lane

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Brown

Seller: Colin J. Monkiewicz

Date: 04/29/22

PALMER

17 Faragon Ave.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $223,250

Buyer: Gary P. Kendrick

Seller: Beck, Evelyn, (Estate)

Date: 04/21/22

16 Holbrook St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: SA Holding 2 LLC

Seller: Christopher J. Murphy

Date: 04/26/22

Lariviere Ave.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $5,650,000

Buyer: Palmer NBM LLC

Seller: Country MNR Apt. LLC

Date: 04/27/22

4129 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ryan A. Marriott

Seller: Ziobrowski, William M., (Estate)

Date: 04/28/22

69-71 North St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Benigno Padilla

Seller: Luis Santos-Teixeira

Date: 04/21/22

360 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: David A. Pereira

Seller: Kevin J. Lizak

Date: 04/29/22

SOUTHWICK

5 Charles Johnson Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Charles Johnson 5 FT

Seller: Charlene C. Potts

Date: 04/25/22

9 Fred Jackson Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Jessica M. Solek

Seller: Lori A. Vaughn

Date: 04/20/22

21 Great Brook Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Robert J. Horacek

Seller: Sharon M. Horacek

Date: 04/29/22

16 Noble Steed Xing

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Osvaldo Baez

Seller: Saltmarsh Brothers Construction Inc.

Date: 04/29/22

138 Point Grove Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Trevor C. Brendle

Seller: Jared M. Hamre

Date: 04/28/22

28 Sefton Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jonathan T. Keefe

Seller: Gabrielle L. Staples

Date: 04/28/22

SPRINGFIELD

14 Acrebrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Miguel Rivera-Diaz

Seller: Gyu Y. Nam

Date: 04/29/22

170 Acrebrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Prime Partners LLC

Seller: Stephen J. Ferreira

Date: 04/22/22

40-42 Albemarle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jada L. Miller

Seller: Vernon Charles

Date: 04/27/22

82-84 Albemarle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Ricardo Medero

Seller: Tracy A. Morris

Date: 04/25/22

228 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Gideon Kamukala

Seller: MS Homes LLC

Date: 04/27/22

396 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Gessenia Alicea-Diaz

Seller: Richard S. Moriarty

Date: 04/29/22

55 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Luis E. Gonzalez

Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC

Date: 04/20/22

48 Bamforth Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Kevin A. Sarrette

Seller: Kwasi Oduro-Tandoh

Date: 04/20/22

39 Bancroft St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

41 Bancroft St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

1392 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Carrie Clemonts

Date: 04/22/22

24-26 Beaudry St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Abdillahi Hussein

Seller: Jose M. Roxo

Date: 04/29/22

355 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Central City Boxing & Barbel

Seller: Diplomat Enterprises LLC

Date: 04/20/22

68-70 Beverly Lane

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Carlos J. Santiago-Rivera

Seller: Robert B. Benoit

Date: 04/19/22

51 Braddock St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $372,000

Buyer: Xavier Martin

Seller: Feliciano Associates LLC

Date: 04/29/22

83 Brandon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $194,000

Buyer: Rhay F. Pessoa

Seller: Grace Estates LLC

Date: 04/26/22

13 Bristol St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $314,000

Buyer: Natalia Parrilla

Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Date: 04/29/22

6 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Nicole Rasbury

Seller: Samuel J. Alston

Date: 04/29/22

68-70 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Rodman Capital Group LLC

Seller: Yoit W. Dong

Date: 04/22/22

91 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Golden Gorillas LLC

Seller: Blais, Roland L., (Estate)

Date: 04/22/22

1181 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Aubrielle Madia

Seller: Pablo Pichardo

Date: 04/28/22

1565 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ely E. Miranda

Seller: Milgia M. Barbosa

Date: 04/29/22

201 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Jimmy A. Rosario

Seller: Ady N. Rosario

Date: 04/26/22

73 Cherrelyn St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Oscar A. Ovalles

Seller: Juan A. Santiago

Date: 04/28/22

53 Clantoy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: J. J. Gonzalez-Monserrate

Seller: NRES LLC

Date: 04/26/22

178-180 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Cristina Gonzalez

Seller: Anthony Fazio

Date: 04/21/22

318 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Sasha Beckford

Seller: Lawrence E. Smolarz

Date: 04/28/22

18 Crown St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Maribel Diaz

Seller: George G. Kamukala

Date: 04/29/22

44 Dana St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Isabella Y. Brady-Prankus

Seller: Richard Jones

Date: 04/21/22

39-41 Daniel St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Antime Saby

Seller: Greco Property Management LLC

Date: 04/26/22

222 East Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Kelly A. Avis-Coleman

Seller: Ellen T. Rivers

Date: 04/19/22

22-24 Enfield St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Alex P. Marrotte

Seller: Kevin M. Shea

Date: 04/29/22

Fernbank Road

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Eastfield Associates LLC

Date: 04/27/22

14 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Donna E. Naglieri-Langlois

Seller: Alan S. Prescod

Date: 04/19/22

92 Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Ambar Cordero

Seller: Stephen A. Tavernier

Date: 04/19/22

58 Fountain St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Mary O. Ogar

Seller: Lisa Fotiathis

Date: 04/25/22

81 Garvey Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Joshua A. Taylor

Seller: Aguasvivas Realty LLC

Date: 04/29/22

25 Gates Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Guerra

Seller: James F. Holben

Date: 04/19/22

35 Georgetown St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Angel M. Estremera-Roman

Seller: Blanca J. Guzman

Date: 04/26/22

84 Gilman St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Diana Solin

Seller: Kayrim B. Lopez

Date: 04/29/22

49 Glenham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Leslie Smith

Seller: Hiram Rivera

Date: 04/29/22

84 Grandview St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: David Kraft

Seller: CIG2 LLC

Date: 04/22/22

70 Grenada Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,550,000

Buyer: D Home Improvement Inc.

Seller: Grenada Property LLC

Date: 04/19/22

16 Grove St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

24-26 Grove St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

140 Hampden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jose Boaventura

Seller: GEG Realty LLC

Date: 04/27/22

23 Harvey St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Aldrwyn Figuereo

Seller: Graydon Wheeler

Date: 04/29/22

15-17 Huntington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

54 Ionia St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $259,035

Buyer: Danielle A. Tosh

Seller: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC

Date: 04/26/22

Kent Road

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Eastfield Associates LLC

Date: 04/27/22

113 Kerry Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $269,987

Buyer: Teshia S. Darko

Seller: Shakenna K. Williams

Date: 04/27/22

40 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Sharonda R. Wilson

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 04/19/22

51-53 Lansing Place

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jose Boaventura

Seller: Vince LLC

Date: 04/28/22

7 Leo St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Pikul

Seller: Jesus Rodriguez

Date: 04/29/22

446 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

64 Littleton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Yacklynn J. Burgos

Seller: Lenford Gunthrie

Date: 04/29/22

14 Lorimer St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $145,425

Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC

Seller: FNMA

Date: 04/29/22

203 Louis Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Douglas Krautler

Seller: Smyth, Lillian Ann, (Estate)

Date: 04/25/22

51 Lyndale St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Shawn M. Floria

Seller: Robert K. Stetson

Date: 04/28/22

138-140 Magnolia Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jose A. Morera

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 04/29/22

152 Marion St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Santiago Taveras

Seller: Timothy Bouknight

Date: 04/21/22

18-20 Medford St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

70-72 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: PFGC LLC

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 04/25/22

110 Mill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: John V. Chake

Date: 04/22/22

96-98 Miller St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Angel Quinones

Seller: Jimmy Pagan

Date: 04/22/22

21 Montmorenci St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

711 Newbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Joseph D. Labonte

Seller: Derek C. Aviles

Date: 04/22/22

3-5 Noel St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: RBT Enterprise LLC

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 04/21/22

13-15 Noel St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Lachenauer LLC

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 04/26/22

100 Oak St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Muna Property LLC

Seller: Joseph Matthews

Date: 04/19/22

21-23 Oakwood Ter.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Thomas Mensah

Seller: Nexius LLC

Date: 04/29/22

98 Osborne Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Ahmad Eljarouch

Seller: Grace P. Siano

Date: 04/22/22

154 Packard Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Daniel Chalue

Seller: Venice M. Phillips

Date: 04/28/22

380 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Jasmilarin Urbina

Seller: SA Holdings 2 LLC

Date: 04/21/22

166 Pasco Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Meghan M. Cramer

Seller: Burns, Robert M., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/22

21 Pequot St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Yahaira Ruiz

Seller: Joseph J. Soto

Date: 04/29/22

1408 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Jennifer Gonzalez

Seller: Christopher C. Pickford

Date: 04/29/22

55 Redlands St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $121,344

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: James J. Martin

Date: 04/27/22

286 Redlands St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Nathaniel X. Lopez

Seller: Luke D. Copson

Date: 04/28/22

37 Revere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Jessica S. Dillard-Wright

Seller: Eastcoastbuyers LLC

Date: 04/25/22

18 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: Ellen L. Fotino

Date: 04/28/22

46 Rosella St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Murphy

Seller: Francis, Roseann, (Estate)

Date: 04/19/22

242 Roy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Michel Pena-Liriano

Seller: Brital 1987 LLC

Date: 04/22/22

45 Ruthven St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC

Seller: Clarke, Roberta J., (Estate)

Date: 04/22/22

34 Rutledge Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Veronica Velez

Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC

Date: 04/22/22

70 Santa Maria St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jesus Rodriguez

Seller: Sylvie L. Jacques

Date: 04/29/22

225 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Emmanuel Y. Tete-Donkor

Seller: Saltmarsh, Diane L., (Estate)

Date: 04/27/22

44-46 Slater Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Vi T. Vo

Seller: Moumouni Amidou

Date: 04/20/22

9 Stockbridge St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Community Loan Servicing LLC

Seller: 7 Stockbridge LLC

Date: 04/19/22

52 Surrey Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Soriah Santiago

Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC

Date: 04/29/22

42 Thames St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Nestor G. Ramos

Seller: Jaime Cotto

Date: 04/28/22

22 Thornfell St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Krishelle Colon

Seller: Alex Owusu

Date: 04/22/22

4-10 Tracy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,960,000

Buyer: Home LLC

Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.

Date: 04/21/22

37 Vinton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Eduardo Rivera

Seller: Catherine P. Gibbs

Date: 04/20/22

19 Villa Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Olga K. Perozo

Seller: Brown, Pearlean, (Estate)

Date: 04/28/22

45-47 Virginia St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 04/28/22

32 West Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 04/28/22

19-A Wallace St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Ming L. Tsang

Seller: William N. Landford

Date: 04/29/22

19-B Wallace St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Ming L. Tsang

Seller: William N. Landford

Date: 04/29/22

170 Walnut St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Pedro O. Rodriguez

Seller: David Pujols

Date: 04/20/22

30 Wareham St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Anthony Coleman

Seller: Michael T. Payne

Date: 04/29/22

38-40 Washington St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Exiba LLC

Seller: Kathleen M. Belei

Date: 04/20/22

40 Wellesley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: PFGC LLC

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 04/25/22

111 Wilber St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Mwamba Kasampilo

Seller: Germania Gonzalez

Date: 04/25/22

73 Wilmington St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Hiram Rivera

Seller: Raheem D. Ovalles

Date: 04/29/22

70 Wilton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Alexandra N. Lyon

Seller: Maria E. Lyon

Date: 04/29/22

222 Wollaston St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jayson A. Velazquez

Seller: Vickie A. Hatcher-Youmans

Date: 04/28/22

1201-1203 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Vanavil Properties TR

Seller: New England Equities LLC

Date: 04/29/22

WALES

12 Sichols Colony Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Adam Blais

Seller: Lori M. Whitman

Date: 04/27/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

126 Belknap Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Gheorghe Munteanu

Seller: Robert H. Boutin

Date: 04/29/22

16 Dorwin Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Brendan Beilman

Seller: Hemanta Adhikari

Date: 04/29/22

33 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $231,500

Buyer: Anthony Constanzi

Seller: Marjorie A. Wood

Date: 04/29/22

66 Exposition Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $226,500

Buyer: Orlando Ramos

Seller: Revitalized Renovations

Date: 04/25/22

173 Greystone Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: Bryan O’Connor

Seller: Michael K. Kras

Date: 04/22/22

34 Hale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Surja B. Bhujel

Seller: Chitra K. Rai

Date: 04/28/22

6 Lennys Way

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Rodolfo Cruz

Seller: Jason Gale

Date: 04/25/22

62 Lower Massachusetts Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Normand E. Boutin

Date: 04/27/22

Prince Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Aleksandr Govor

Seller: Kenney, Thomas E., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/22

121 Queen Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Aleksandr Govor

Seller: Kenney, Thomas E., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/22

39 Upper Church St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $451,000

Buyer: Salih Akozbek

Seller: James A. Yiznitsky

Date: 04/25/22

16 Worcester St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Birhane H. Haile

Seller: Edwan Alzuhairi

Date: 04/29/22

WESTFIELD

109 Apremont Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $2,600,000

Buyer: Olmsted RT

Seller: Triple 7 LLC

Date: 04/26/22

212 Barbara St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Krystle Leidecker

Seller: Dek Darjee

Date: 04/29/22

69 Broad St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Eric L. Primack

Seller: Julie A. Fleron

Date: 04/29/22

5 Carpenter Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Chelsea L. McCarthy

Seller: Brian Curran

Date: 04/25/22

13 Carroll Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Steffany Costa

Seller: Muriel Y. Sampson

Date: 04/20/22

67 City View Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Steven A. Zander

Seller: Marcos Hernandez

Date: 04/22/22

9 Cross St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: William Ingalls

Seller: Krystalee B. Ryan-Krieg

Date: 04/27/22

23 Darby Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Jonathan M. Pasternak

Seller: Dauntless Path LLC

Date: 04/22/22

24 Edgewood St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Brian P. Dupee

Seller: Maria Kelsey

Date: 04/21/22

85 George St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Yuliya Pichnyi

Seller: Igor A. Kazimirov

Date: 04/22/22

25 High St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: John D. Bruce

Seller: Jacob V. Lane

Date: 04/27/22

16 Jefferson St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: 16 Jefferson LLC

Seller: Sharron M. Holmes

Date: 04/29/22

24 Pearl St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Edward Pintor

Seller: Sharron M. Holmes

Date: 04/25/22

13-R Pleasant St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Vanessa J. Nachtigal

Seller: Joshua J. Lukowski

Date: 04/19/22

30 Putnam Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Luke D. Copson

Seller: Walter F. Osowski

Date: 04/28/22

125 Putnam Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Becket Gebo

Seller: William T. Fallon

Date: 04/25/22

16 Sally Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: S. M. Harris-Lariviere

Seller: Golden Gorilla LLC

Date: 04/19/22

48 Wilson Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Regina Barbosa

Seller: Wanda M. Brennan

Date: 04/19/22

63 Wilson Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Braden W. Lucia

Seller: Jeffrey C. Keating

Date: 04/20/22

WILBRAHAM

35 Beebe Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Nathan H. Sanderson

Seller: Frank W. Kochanowski

Date: 04/26/22

2 Hilltop Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Susan Bloomberg

Seller: David B. Cordova

Date: 04/25/22

360 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: Executive Home Offices LLC

Seller: SK 3 Realty LLC

Date: 04/27/22

380 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: Executive Home Offices LLC

Seller: SK 3 Realty LLC

Date: 04/27/22

5 North Hills Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Austin Kellett-Olson

Seller: Seokho Kang

Date: 04/22/22

19 Peak Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: Leon Charkoudian

Seller: John C. Charkoudian

Date: 04/21/22

11 Ripley St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Alfred R. Ocampo

Seller: Laurie L. Addoms

Date: 04/27/22

328 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Daniel Richards

Seller: Katelyn Bortolussi

Date: 04/21/22

24 Sunnyside Ter.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Michael J. Stranieri

Seller: Brandon M. Quiterio

Date: 04/29/22

5 West Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Elizabeth K. Murphy

Seller: James M. Kane

Date: 04/20/22

12 Willow Brook Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $169,900

Buyer: Katrina Anop

Seller: Michael Ice

Date: 04/22/22

6 Wilton Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $465,900

Buyer: Katelyn L. Scanlon

Seller: Robert M. Gleason

Date: 04/21/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

660 Bay Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Nancy Bowman-Hunter

Seller: Joyce E. Ferraro

Date: 04/29/22

14 Duxbury Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $417,569

Buyer: An K. Phan

Seller: Michael E. Morris

Date: 04/29/22

257 Pondview Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Johannes Norling

Seller: James M. McCudden

Date: 04/25/22

104 Potwine Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $132,500

Buyer: Cynthia Rhodes

Seller: Brunelle, Lorraine H., (Estate)

Date: 04/25/22

104 Potwine Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $132,500

Buyer: Michael E. Tullos

Seller: Cynthia Rhodes

Date: 04/25/22

418 Shays St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Simon Oswald

Seller: Jan Deleeuw

Date: 04/29/22

1270 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Alexander G. Alvarado

Seller: Cynthia D. Holmes

Date: 04/29/22

BELCHERTOWN

351 Bay Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Tracy J. Bahn

Seller: Skyler J. Wengreen

Date: 04/29/22

189 Michael Sears Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Etabav RT

Seller: Sharon L. Duquette

Date: 04/29/22

130 Railroad St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $402,500

Buyer: Rachel Newton

Seller: Peter S. Czepiel

Date: 04/29/22

11 Sycamore Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Yonghao Yu

Seller: J. N. Duqette & Son Construction

Date: 04/19/22

21 Sycamore Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $501,900

Buyer: Hoon Song

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 04/29/22

CHESTERFIELD

274 Ireland St.

Chesterfield, MA 01084

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Kelly A. Hughes

Seller: Jacques C. Lerolland

Date: 04/29/22

EASTHAMPTON

5 Industrial Pkwy.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: Gigi Self Storage LLC

Seller: G&S Services Inc.

Date: 04/26/22

35-41 Mount Tom Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Easthampton Eagle Realty

Seller: John O. Martin

Date: 04/29/22

37 Payson Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Marie Rohrbacher

Seller: Edward Hing

Date: 04/28/22

27 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Meghan Dawe

Seller: Brian P. Dupee

Date: 04/20/22

14 River Valley Way

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $438,000

Buyer: Katya Schapiro

Seller: Priyank Arora

Date: 04/19/22

43 Sandra Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Anne-Lise C. Smith

Seller: Baker, Roy L., (Estate)

Date: 04/28/22

28 Ward Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Michael Haning

Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey

Date: 04/21/22

GRANBY

96 East St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Alec J. Plotnikiewicz

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 04/29/22

32 Pleasant St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Marichelle Uy

Seller: Cassandra M. Os

Date: 04/29/22

153 South St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Zachary Greaney

Seller: Andrew C. Halperin

Date: 04/29/22

170 West St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Timothy Bauman

Seller: Druk Zom

Date: 04/25/22

HADLEY

8 Colony Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $174,000

Buyer: Yuhua Li

Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.

Date: 04/29/22

7 Indian Pipe Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $915,000

Buyer: Olive Property NT

Seller: Ajla Aksamija

Date: 04/29/22

73 North Maple St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $484,000

Buyer: Anne Zielinski

Seller: Dorn Lorenzo-Carranza

Date: 04/29/22

13 Sylvia Heights

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $483,000

Buyer: Michael S. Nemeth

Seller: Mary H. Allen

Date: 04/21/22

HATFIELD

44 North St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $285,230

Buyer: FNMA

Seller: Lisa Boyle

Date: 04/29/22

12 Plantation Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Ann M. Haag

Seller: Thomas J. Wickles

Date: 04/26/22

NORTHAMPTON

92 Barrett St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $283,600

Buyer: Joel M. Bierwert

Seller: Jessie Gare Bierwert TR

Date: 04/28/22

232 Brookside Circle

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Perry

Seller: Steven T. Mackie

Date: 04/25/22

44 Coles Meadow Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $644,000

Buyer: Stephen P. Zeldes

Seller: Frances R. Kipp

Date: 04/25/22

26 Denise Court

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Wiener

Seller: William N. Kopell

Date: 04/25/22

65 Ford Xing

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $125,875

Buyer: Wendy A. Bleiman

Seller: Rebecca J. Potts

Date: 04/28/22

209 Glendale Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Childs

Seller: Cathy M. Childs

Date: 04/27/22

90 Haydenville Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Deer Brook Farms LLC

Seller: Aba Properties LLC

Date: 04/27/22

48 High St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $612,500

Buyer: Tara Milliken

Seller: Miles Q. Ott

Date: 04/29/22

19 Hillside Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $820,600

Buyer: Hannah L. Ratcliffe

Seller: Lewis M. Popper

Date: 04/28/22

11 Langworthy Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $983,300

Buyer: Elizabeth M. Bishop

Seller: Anne H. Alexander T

Date: 04/26/22

156 Loudville Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Timothy C. Ryan

Seller: Fernande L. Laprade IRT

Date: 04/29/22

272 Old Wilson Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Margaret E. Damour

Seller: Pine Meadows Properties LLC

Date: 04/19/22

31 Perkins Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Wimberger Glickman RET

Seller: Charles N. Kaufman

Date: 04/20/22

884 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: David B. Greenberg RET

Seller: Guy F. McCracken

Date: 04/28/22

314 Sylvester Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $211,000

Buyer: Alison B. Cornell

Seller: Christine Ohara

Date: 04/25/22

112 Washington Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: T. Patrick Kennedy

Seller: D. A. Lahar FT

Date: 04/29/22

Woodbine Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Constance L. Fender

Seller: Munska FT

Date: 04/27/22

SOUTH HADLEY

12 Cote Blvd.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $249,500

Buyer: Michael A. Rackliffe

Seller: P-Tush 1 LLC

Date: 04/25/22

16 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Mountain Brook LLC

Date: 04/28/22

20 Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: SH Properties LLC

Seller: Bruce H. Perron

Date: 04/29/22

28 Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: SH Properties LLC

Seller: Bruce H. Perron

Date: 04/29/22

5 Misty Court

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $635,777

Buyer: Alicia Johnson

Seller: Andrew A. Weiner

Date: 04/26/22

265 North Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $256,500

Buyer: Diana Wesolowski

Seller: Bryan M. Kluever

Date: 04/20/22

652 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $436,000

Buyer: Enrique A. Suarez

Seller: Jorge B. Gomez

Date: 04/22/22

10 Normandy Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Christine M. Hoage

Seller: Timothy J. Dachos

Date: 04/19/22

32 Roosevelt Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Michael A. Sakamoto

Seller: Eileen Hennessey

Date: 04/29/22

8 Spring Meadows

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $579,500

Buyer: Caroline K. Leahy

Seller: Dawn B. Sibley

Date: 04/22/22

SOUTHAMPTON

81 Crooked Ledge Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kent Brothers LLC

Seller: Deutsche Bank

Date: 04/28/22

326 Fomer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $638,000

Buyer: Robert S. Bosworth

Seller: Gregory T. Wright

Date: 04/29/22

47 Gilbert Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Gregory T. Wright

Seller: Joseph W. Fagan

Date: 04/29/22

4 Nicholas Lane

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $770,000

Buyer: Holly M. Aydar

Seller: Thomas A. Bergan

Date: 04/25/22

97 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: James F. Laizer

Seller: Worden, Marie A., (Estate)

Date: 04/28/22

WARE

70 Anderson Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Mark R. Shlosser

Seller: Shlosser, Mary J., (Estate)

Date: 04/29/22

23-25 Dale St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Vibrant Ventures LLC

Seller: JCLR RT

Date: 04/25/22

10 Milner St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Cameron S. Young

Seller: Camsad Builders LLC

Date: 04/28/22

166 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Scott P. Mason

Seller: Bonnie Lamadeleine

Date: 04/27/22

82 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Vibrant Ventures LLC

Seller: JCLR RT

Date: 04/25/22

105 Old Poor Farm Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Yeison Rodriguez-Tobar

Seller: Jeremy Munro

Date: 04/27/22

18 Shady Path

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Vincent Consiglio

Seller: Joseph A. Harnois

Date: 04/22/22

17 Spring St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $277,500

Buyer: Jonathan Gibson

Seller: Yahaira Baez

Date: 04/27/22

3 Warebrook Village

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: Evan M. Bigelow

Seller: Shauna Collett

Date: 04/28/22

WESTHAMPTON

156 Loudville Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Timothy C. Ryan

Seller: Fernande L. Laprade IRT

Date: 04/29/22

WILLIAMSBURG

72 South St.

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Terry D. Dawson

Seller: Jonathan D. Hoyt

Date: 04/25/22

WORTHINGTON

138 Ridge Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: TCI Holdings LLC

Seller: John M. Diamond

Date: 04/19/22