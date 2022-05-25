Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BUCKLAND
58 Ashfield St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Rachel Riverwood
Seller: Janice M. Valiton 2021 IRT
Date: 04/29/22
133 Clesson Brook Road
Buckland, MA 01339
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Samuel Wagner
Seller: Erik L. Pazmino
Date: 04/29/22
37 Elm St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Jan Swafford
Seller: Rachel Riverwood
Date: 04/29/22
COLRAIN
Greenfield Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Stronk Joint RET
Seller: Bannish Land Preserves
Date: 04/27/22
DEERFIELD
108 North Main St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Roxanne E. Smead
Seller: Thomas Smead
Date: 04/21/22
44 Thayer St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Saunders N. Whittlesey
Seller: Mary B. Tycz
Date: 04/27/22
GREENFIELD
27 Bouker St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Sarah Laakso
Seller: Robert L. Kidder
Date: 04/25/22
227 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Kenneth K. Onduso
Seller: Michael S. Coulombe
Date: 04/20/22
229-231 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Isaac J. Mass
Seller: Michael R. Pendriss
Date: 04/29/22
574 Country Club Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Joshua J. Whitcomb
Seller: Boyd INT
Date: 04/25/22
176-178 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Rachel A. Fagen
Seller: Donald W. Miller
Date: 04/21/22
408 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Paul-Michael T. McKenna
Seller: Gregory P. Roberts
Date: 04/22/22
82 Devens St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Jina Kim
Seller: Zachary Shaun-Browne
Date: 04/19/22
141 Elm St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Troy Santerre
Seller: Freedom Credit Union
Date: 04/26/22
137 Franklin St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Marshall Escamilla
Seller: Tracey J. Nouri
Date: 04/29/22
14 Freeman Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Noah L. Cahillane
Seller: Joanne F. Burns
Date: 04/19/22
14 Green St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jonathan Magee
Seller: Benjamin W. Woodard
Date: 04/25/22
10 Linden Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Katherine A. McComis
Seller: Richard M. Chapman
Date: 04/29/22
19 Madison Circle
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $428,000
Buyer: Susannah G. Jabaily
Seller: Charlene Golonka
Date: 04/29/22
7 Myrtle St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $354,500
Buyer: Alex K. Phakos
Seller: Refined Design Homes Inc.
Date: 04/20/22
37 Phillips St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Andrew T. Sirulnik
Seller: John M. Lapaire
Date: 04/29/22
120 Poplar St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Karen Judd
Seller: Milo O. Campolo
Date: 04/26/22
1 Village Green
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Dustin E. Sabelawski
Seller: Edward P. Sabelawski
Date: 04/20/22
28 Water St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,800
Buyer: Stacey Brunette
Seller: Jacqueline A. David
Date: 04/21/22
10 White Birch Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Michelle C. Mosher
Seller: Nordstrom Swenson INT
Date: 04/29/22
MONTAGUE
9 Avenue C
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Cheryl A. Yates
Seller: Joshua J. Whitcomb
Date: 04/25/22
7 H St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Nathaniel Austin-Powell
Seller: Elyssa M. Serrilli
Date: 04/29/22
7 T St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Benegan 2 LLC
Seller: Kathryn A. Sisson
Date: 04/27/22
NEW SALEM
15 East Eagleville Lane
New Salem, MA 01364
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: James A. Stanley
Seller: Jessica Dewitt
Date: 04/29/22
163 Fay Road
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $168,500
Buyer: Michael A. Tobey
Seller: Donald F. Demers
Date: 04/26/22
NORTHFIELD
189 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Victoria E. Luksha
Seller: Robert L. Tyler
Date: 04/27/22
363 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $191,400
Buyer: Jonathan D. Gibbons
Seller: Steven W. Fuller
Date: 04/22/22
365 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Fields
Seller: Adriana Pustea
Date: 04/25/22
ORANGE
40-42 Cottage St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Doane
Seller: Rene Arsenault
Date: 04/21/22
3 Dewey Conrad Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: C. J. Marcial-Rodriguez
Seller: Frances Deluca-Hadsel
Date: 04/25/22
183 Wendell Depot Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Richard Coffin
Seller: Jean M. Sinclair
Date: 04/21/22
SUNDERLAND
41 South Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Kamolluk Puch
Seller: Vincent J. Tran
Date: 04/22/22
WARWICK
230 Athol Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Max Molnar
Seller: Bradley B. Hurlbert
Date: 04/29/22
WENDELL
47 Old Stage Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Eliza Chappell
Seller: Donald E. Chappell
Date: 04/29/22
WHATELY
219 River Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Renee J. Wilda
Seller: Keith R. Bohonowicz
Date: 04/25/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
341 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Adrien J. Mazzolini
Seller: Angela E. Phillips
Date: 04/26/22
46 Candlewood Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Tair Niyazov
Seller: Carlos A. Santos
Date: 04/19/22
70 Elm St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Angelica Geas
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 04/29/22
45 Hampden Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Lenford Guthrie
Seller: John R. Geoffrion
Date: 04/29/22
17 Liberty St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Daniel Carthon
Seller: Charlotte L. Kirkpatrick
Date: 04/22/22
188 M St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,022,000
Buyer: Agawam Recycling Realty LLC
Seller: Community Eco Springfield LLC
Date: 04/28/22
Mark Dr., Lot 2A
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Seller: Norman A. Pelley
Date: 04/21/22
39 Norris St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Mary Finney
Seller: Patrick S. Michaud
Date: 04/29/22
21 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Eric C. Dennis
Seller: Rebecca Zielinski
Date: 04/28/22
41 Trinity Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Eric R. Wrisley
Seller: Michael J. Consolini
Date: 04/29/22
9 Vadnais St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jonathan D. Gagnon
Seller: Eleanor R. Hamel
Date: 04/21/22
BRIMFIELD
100 Crestwood Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Erica Hammond
Seller: Ann M. Friberg
Date: 04/19/22
330 Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Landry
Seller: Olson, Vernon E. Sr., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/22
203 Wales Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Catherine Newman
Seller: Frank H. Hulse
Date: 04/28/22
CHICOPEE
261 Arcade St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Carol A. Goble
Seller: Allan P. Cote
Date: 04/29/22
22 Berger St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ross Hutchinson
Seller: Cristobal Malave
Date: 04/19/22
221 Blanchard St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $251,500
Buyer: Jason Cole
Seller: Robert L. Barcome
Date: 04/22/22
102 Carriage Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Allen R. Jezouit
Seller: Wayne A. Pare
Date: 04/25/22
77 Champion Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $7,400,000
Buyer: Kevron Realty LLC
Seller: We 77 Champion LLC
Date: 04/29/22
29 Dublin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Tereso FT
Seller: Abel S. Carvalho
Date: 04/22/22
45 Forest St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Livna Perez
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 04/29/22
140 Goodhue Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Ghamdan M. Al-Jermozi
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 04/22/22
55 Lauzier Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Brett W. Duchon
Seller: Carolyn L. Couture
Date: 04/29/22
165 Loomis Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $244,500
Buyer: Chelsea L. Picard
Seller: Olsen, Jeanne M., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/22
59 Melvin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $145,017
Buyer: James J. Dinopoulos
Seller: FNMA
Date: 04/29/22
100 Narragansett Blvd.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Nicholas H. Lapalme
Seller: Rice, Donald D., (Estate)
Date: 04/20/22
53 Poplar St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Andrey Kozhenevskiy
Seller: FNMA
Date: 04/22/22
26 Rimmon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01107
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Angel Velazquez
Seller: Sandra H. Lessard
Date: 04/22/22
41 Robbins Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: DDM Property Group LLC
Seller: Charles C. Kennedy Post 27
Date: 04/26/22
51 Schley St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Gladys Dejesus
Seller: Nestor G. Ramos
Date: 04/28/22
626 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Edna Lopez
Seller: DGL Properties LLC
Date: 04/29/22
40 Wallace Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Dillon Babb
Seller: Dante Giovanni-Capane
Date: 04/19/22
224 Wildermere St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: David Lapierre
Seller: Amy L. Tanguay
Date: 04/22/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
24 Brook St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Michael R. Williams
Seller: Francis J. Caruso
Date: 04/29/22
Edmund St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: William B. Reynolds
Seller: Jeffrey P. Falk
Date: 04/29/22
60 Euclid Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $436,000
Buyer: Syed I. Hussain
Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC
Date: 04/22/22
11 Helen Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Alice P. Wilson
Seller: Patrice K. Wilby
Date: 04/27/22
61 Lee St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Alexander Lamazhapov
Seller: Richard F. Bedard
Date: 04/29/22
249 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: James Sanders
Seller: Elaine J. Berthiaume
Date: 04/22/22
16 Mayflower Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nicolas V. Dimauro
Seller: Michael Scavotto
Date: 04/29/22
62 Pembroke Ter.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $790,000
Buyer: James Munger
Seller: Sabrina M. Loftus
Date: 04/22/22
34 Pilgrim Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Huyen M. Vu
Seller: Barbara A. Reich
Date: 04/27/22
357 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Frank J. Del-Valle
Seller: Michelle Forbes
Date: 04/29/22
71 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: PAH Properties LLC
Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC
Date: 04/28/22
71 Wood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $161,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Christina M. Fiore
Date: 04/28/22
HAMPDEN
221 Bennett Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: James C. Fass
Seller: Otto F. Welker
Date: 04/20/22
60 East Longmeadow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Nault
Seller: J. Paul Nault
Date: 04/29/22
265 Mountain Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Zachary J. Gendreau
Seller: Joseph J. Gendreau
Date: 04/27/22
158 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $599,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Mullin
Seller: David J. Lussier
Date: 04/21/22
HOLLAND
121 Stafford Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Andrew Alicea
Seller: Gordon Kruppert
Date: 04/21/22
HOLYOKE
26 Coronet Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Brigit Shea-O’Connell
Seller: RGB Industries Inc.
Date: 04/28/22
196 Essex St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Rosa Cabrera
Seller: Laura K. Blake
Date: 04/20/22
57 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Eva Marcial
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 04/21/22
70 Lynch Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $276,500
Buyer: Melissa Sippel
Seller: Jones, Vera B., (Estate)
Date: 04/22/22
7 Meggison Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Marc Rosado
Seller: Odali Amparo
Date: 04/29/22
1125 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $799,000
Buyer: Erin C. Witmer
Seller: Ann M. Haag
Date: 04/25/22
76 Pinehurst Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Scott Hadley
Seller: Luis Cruz
Date: 04/22/22
55 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Danielle R. Enos
Seller: Witek, Maureen C., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/22
402 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $246,100
Buyer: Clara Wagner
Seller: Cesar A. Collado
Date: 04/21/22
403 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Alliance For Best Practices
Seller: Jason Bowen
Date: 04/29/22
58 Ridgewood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Samantha L. Pielock
Seller: Anne M. Charron
Date: 04/25/22
19 Roland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Janice Jacyszn
Seller: Richard H. Bourbeau
Date: 04/20/22
4 Timber Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Elan Abrell
Seller: Morgan L. Jones
Date: 04/22/22
LONGMEADOW
130 Avondale Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Anne C. Hartman
Seller: Heather J. Orsi
Date: 04/22/22
6 Blueberry Hill Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Monika Roychowdhury
Seller: Thamy K. Grogan
Date: 04/28/22
111 Colton Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Matthew Sadosky
Seller: Sophie A. Sadosky
Date: 04/19/22
990 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Muhammad Abbasi
Seller: James Susai
Date: 04/29/22
704 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Andreia Patez
Seller: David F. Payne
Date: 04/29/22
384 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Kara Bilotta
Seller: Fjodor Agranat
Date: 04/20/22
875 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $348,785
Buyer: Peter A. Marchetto
Seller: Andre Greco
Date: 04/22/22
6 Maplewood St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Kevin P. Sterling
Seller: Thomas G. Wright
Date: 04/26/22
LUDLOW
18 Autumn Ridge Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Jennifer L. Amaral
Seller: Hemlock Ridge LLC
Date: 04/20/22
57 Barna St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Laura Monsalve
Seller: Daniel Antonio
Date: 04/26/22
Dowd Court, Lot 7R
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Robert T. Clayton
Seller: John C. Dowd
Date: 04/21/22
177 Lakeview Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Efrain Caraballo
Seller: Maria I. Joao
Date: 04/29/22
135 Lockland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Kelley K. Strickland
Seller: Judie M. Garceau
Date: 04/28/22
95 Summer Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Kyle D. Hedblom
Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Date: 04/20/22
493 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Liangzhi Mei
Seller: Lozyniak, Olga, (Estate)
Date: 04/20/22
178 Howard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Thomas Murphy
Seller: David W. Rogers
Date: 04/22/22
32 Reynolds St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Andria Boland
Seller: Jason R. Riether
Date: 04/29/22
288 Woodland Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Joseph Caruso
Seller: Marcel A. Nunes
Date: 04/25/22
MONSON
16 Beebe Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Thomas M. Caron
Seller: Michael Caron
Date: 04/29/22
268 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $2,125,033
Buyer: Monson MHC LLC
Seller: Monson Housing
Date: 04/25/22
102 Stebbins Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $339,900
Buyer: Isley S. Mackendrick
Seller: Kathlene Hoppock
Date: 04/28/22
21 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $147,500
Buyer: Timothy Reynolds
Seller: Selene Finance LP
Date: 04/29/22
MONTGOMERY
144 Main Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Patricia Fanion
Seller: Jeffrey A. Brown
Date: 04/29/22
10 Sunset Lane
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Brown
Seller: Colin J. Monkiewicz
Date: 04/29/22
PALMER
17 Faragon Ave.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $223,250
Buyer: Gary P. Kendrick
Seller: Beck, Evelyn, (Estate)
Date: 04/21/22
16 Holbrook St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: SA Holding 2 LLC
Seller: Christopher J. Murphy
Date: 04/26/22
Lariviere Ave.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $5,650,000
Buyer: Palmer NBM LLC
Seller: Country MNR Apt. LLC
Date: 04/27/22
4129 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ryan A. Marriott
Seller: Ziobrowski, William M., (Estate)
Date: 04/28/22
69-71 North St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Benigno Padilla
Seller: Luis Santos-Teixeira
Date: 04/21/22
360 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: David A. Pereira
Seller: Kevin J. Lizak
Date: 04/29/22
SOUTHWICK
5 Charles Johnson Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Charles Johnson 5 FT
Seller: Charlene C. Potts
Date: 04/25/22
9 Fred Jackson Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Jessica M. Solek
Seller: Lori A. Vaughn
Date: 04/20/22
21 Great Brook Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Robert J. Horacek
Seller: Sharon M. Horacek
Date: 04/29/22
16 Noble Steed Xing
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Osvaldo Baez
Seller: Saltmarsh Brothers Construction Inc.
Date: 04/29/22
138 Point Grove Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Trevor C. Brendle
Seller: Jared M. Hamre
Date: 04/28/22
28 Sefton Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jonathan T. Keefe
Seller: Gabrielle L. Staples
Date: 04/28/22
SPRINGFIELD
14 Acrebrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Miguel Rivera-Diaz
Seller: Gyu Y. Nam
Date: 04/29/22
170 Acrebrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Prime Partners LLC
Seller: Stephen J. Ferreira
Date: 04/22/22
40-42 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jada L. Miller
Seller: Vernon Charles
Date: 04/27/22
82-84 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Ricardo Medero
Seller: Tracy A. Morris
Date: 04/25/22
228 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Gideon Kamukala
Seller: MS Homes LLC
Date: 04/27/22
396 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Gessenia Alicea-Diaz
Seller: Richard S. Moriarty
Date: 04/29/22
55 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Luis E. Gonzalez
Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC
Date: 04/20/22
48 Bamforth Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Kevin A. Sarrette
Seller: Kwasi Oduro-Tandoh
Date: 04/20/22
39 Bancroft St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
41 Bancroft St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
1392 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Carrie Clemonts
Date: 04/22/22
24-26 Beaudry St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Abdillahi Hussein
Seller: Jose M. Roxo
Date: 04/29/22
355 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Central City Boxing & Barbel
Seller: Diplomat Enterprises LLC
Date: 04/20/22
68-70 Beverly Lane
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Carlos J. Santiago-Rivera
Seller: Robert B. Benoit
Date: 04/19/22
51 Braddock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $372,000
Buyer: Xavier Martin
Seller: Feliciano Associates LLC
Date: 04/29/22
83 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $194,000
Buyer: Rhay F. Pessoa
Seller: Grace Estates LLC
Date: 04/26/22
13 Bristol St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $314,000
Buyer: Natalia Parrilla
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 04/29/22
6 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Nicole Rasbury
Seller: Samuel J. Alston
Date: 04/29/22
68-70 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Seller: Yoit W. Dong
Date: 04/22/22
91 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Golden Gorillas LLC
Seller: Blais, Roland L., (Estate)
Date: 04/22/22
1181 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Aubrielle Madia
Seller: Pablo Pichardo
Date: 04/28/22
1565 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Ely E. Miranda
Seller: Milgia M. Barbosa
Date: 04/29/22
201 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Jimmy A. Rosario
Seller: Ady N. Rosario
Date: 04/26/22
73 Cherrelyn St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Oscar A. Ovalles
Seller: Juan A. Santiago
Date: 04/28/22
53 Clantoy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: J. J. Gonzalez-Monserrate
Seller: NRES LLC
Date: 04/26/22
178-180 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Cristina Gonzalez
Seller: Anthony Fazio
Date: 04/21/22
318 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Sasha Beckford
Seller: Lawrence E. Smolarz
Date: 04/28/22
18 Crown St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Maribel Diaz
Seller: George G. Kamukala
Date: 04/29/22
44 Dana St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Isabella Y. Brady-Prankus
Seller: Richard Jones
Date: 04/21/22
39-41 Daniel St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Antime Saby
Seller: Greco Property Management LLC
Date: 04/26/22
222 East Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Kelly A. Avis-Coleman
Seller: Ellen T. Rivers
Date: 04/19/22
22-24 Enfield St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Alex P. Marrotte
Seller: Kevin M. Shea
Date: 04/29/22
Fernbank Road
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Eastfield Associates LLC
Date: 04/27/22
14 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Donna E. Naglieri-Langlois
Seller: Alan S. Prescod
Date: 04/19/22
92 Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Ambar Cordero
Seller: Stephen A. Tavernier
Date: 04/19/22
58 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Mary O. Ogar
Seller: Lisa Fotiathis
Date: 04/25/22
81 Garvey Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Joshua A. Taylor
Seller: Aguasvivas Realty LLC
Date: 04/29/22
25 Gates Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Guerra
Seller: James F. Holben
Date: 04/19/22
35 Georgetown St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Angel M. Estremera-Roman
Seller: Blanca J. Guzman
Date: 04/26/22
84 Gilman St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Diana Solin
Seller: Kayrim B. Lopez
Date: 04/29/22
49 Glenham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Leslie Smith
Seller: Hiram Rivera
Date: 04/29/22
84 Grandview St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: David Kraft
Seller: CIG2 LLC
Date: 04/22/22
70 Grenada Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,550,000
Buyer: D Home Improvement Inc.
Seller: Grenada Property LLC
Date: 04/19/22
16 Grove St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
24-26 Grove St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
140 Hampden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jose Boaventura
Seller: GEG Realty LLC
Date: 04/27/22
23 Harvey St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Aldrwyn Figuereo
Seller: Graydon Wheeler
Date: 04/29/22
15-17 Huntington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
54 Ionia St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $259,035
Buyer: Danielle A. Tosh
Seller: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC
Date: 04/26/22
Kent Road
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Eastfield Associates LLC
Date: 04/27/22
113 Kerry Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $269,987
Buyer: Teshia S. Darko
Seller: Shakenna K. Williams
Date: 04/27/22
40 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Sharonda R. Wilson
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 04/19/22
51-53 Lansing Place
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jose Boaventura
Seller: Vince LLC
Date: 04/28/22
7 Leo St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Pikul
Seller: Jesus Rodriguez
Date: 04/29/22
446 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
64 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Yacklynn J. Burgos
Seller: Lenford Gunthrie
Date: 04/29/22
14 Lorimer St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $145,425
Buyer: Nexus Apartments LLC
Seller: FNMA
Date: 04/29/22
203 Louis Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Douglas Krautler
Seller: Smyth, Lillian Ann, (Estate)
Date: 04/25/22
51 Lyndale St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Shawn M. Floria
Seller: Robert K. Stetson
Date: 04/28/22
138-140 Magnolia Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jose A. Morera
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 04/29/22
152 Marion St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Santiago Taveras
Seller: Timothy Bouknight
Date: 04/21/22
18-20 Medford St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
70-72 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: PFGC LLC
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 04/25/22
110 Mill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: John V. Chake
Date: 04/22/22
96-98 Miller St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Angel Quinones
Seller: Jimmy Pagan
Date: 04/22/22
21 Montmorenci St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
711 Newbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Joseph D. Labonte
Seller: Derek C. Aviles
Date: 04/22/22
3-5 Noel St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: RBT Enterprise LLC
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 04/21/22
13-15 Noel St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Lachenauer LLC
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 04/26/22
100 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Muna Property LLC
Seller: Joseph Matthews
Date: 04/19/22
21-23 Oakwood Ter.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Thomas Mensah
Seller: Nexius LLC
Date: 04/29/22
98 Osborne Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ahmad Eljarouch
Seller: Grace P. Siano
Date: 04/22/22
154 Packard Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Daniel Chalue
Seller: Venice M. Phillips
Date: 04/28/22
380 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Jasmilarin Urbina
Seller: SA Holdings 2 LLC
Date: 04/21/22
166 Pasco Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Meghan M. Cramer
Seller: Burns, Robert M., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/22
21 Pequot St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Yahaira Ruiz
Seller: Joseph J. Soto
Date: 04/29/22
1408 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Jennifer Gonzalez
Seller: Christopher C. Pickford
Date: 04/29/22
55 Redlands St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $121,344
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: James J. Martin
Date: 04/27/22
286 Redlands St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Nathaniel X. Lopez
Seller: Luke D. Copson
Date: 04/28/22
37 Revere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Jessica S. Dillard-Wright
Seller: Eastcoastbuyers LLC
Date: 04/25/22
18 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: Ellen L. Fotino
Date: 04/28/22
46 Rosella St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Murphy
Seller: Francis, Roseann, (Estate)
Date: 04/19/22
242 Roy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Michel Pena-Liriano
Seller: Brital 1987 LLC
Date: 04/22/22
45 Ruthven St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Tascon Homes LLC
Seller: Clarke, Roberta J., (Estate)
Date: 04/22/22
34 Rutledge Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Veronica Velez
Seller: Rodman Capital Group LLC
Date: 04/22/22
70 Santa Maria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jesus Rodriguez
Seller: Sylvie L. Jacques
Date: 04/29/22
225 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Y. Tete-Donkor
Seller: Saltmarsh, Diane L., (Estate)
Date: 04/27/22
44-46 Slater Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Vi T. Vo
Seller: Moumouni Amidou
Date: 04/20/22
9 Stockbridge St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Community Loan Servicing LLC
Seller: 7 Stockbridge LLC
Date: 04/19/22
52 Surrey Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Soriah Santiago
Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC
Date: 04/29/22
42 Thames St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Nestor G. Ramos
Seller: Jaime Cotto
Date: 04/28/22
22 Thornfell St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Krishelle Colon
Seller: Alex Owusu
Date: 04/22/22
4-10 Tracy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,960,000
Buyer: Home LLC
Seller: Villar Real Estate Inc.
Date: 04/21/22
37 Vinton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Eduardo Rivera
Seller: Catherine P. Gibbs
Date: 04/20/22
19 Villa Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Olga K. Perozo
Seller: Brown, Pearlean, (Estate)
Date: 04/28/22
45-47 Virginia St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 04/28/22
32 West Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 04/28/22
19-A Wallace St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Ming L. Tsang
Seller: William N. Landford
Date: 04/29/22
19-B Wallace St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Ming L. Tsang
Seller: William N. Landford
Date: 04/29/22
170 Walnut St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Pedro O. Rodriguez
Seller: David Pujols
Date: 04/20/22
30 Wareham St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Anthony Coleman
Seller: Michael T. Payne
Date: 04/29/22
38-40 Washington St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Exiba LLC
Seller: Kathleen M. Belei
Date: 04/20/22
40 Wellesley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: PFGC LLC
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 04/25/22
111 Wilber St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Mwamba Kasampilo
Seller: Germania Gonzalez
Date: 04/25/22
73 Wilmington St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Hiram Rivera
Seller: Raheem D. Ovalles
Date: 04/29/22
70 Wilton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Alexandra N. Lyon
Seller: Maria E. Lyon
Date: 04/29/22
222 Wollaston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jayson A. Velazquez
Seller: Vickie A. Hatcher-Youmans
Date: 04/28/22
1201-1203 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Vanavil Properties TR
Seller: New England Equities LLC
Date: 04/29/22
WALES
12 Sichols Colony Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Adam Blais
Seller: Lori M. Whitman
Date: 04/27/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
126 Belknap Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Gheorghe Munteanu
Seller: Robert H. Boutin
Date: 04/29/22
16 Dorwin Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Brendan Beilman
Seller: Hemanta Adhikari
Date: 04/29/22
33 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $231,500
Buyer: Anthony Constanzi
Seller: Marjorie A. Wood
Date: 04/29/22
66 Exposition Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $226,500
Buyer: Orlando Ramos
Seller: Revitalized Renovations
Date: 04/25/22
173 Greystone Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: Bryan O’Connor
Seller: Michael K. Kras
Date: 04/22/22
34 Hale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Surja B. Bhujel
Seller: Chitra K. Rai
Date: 04/28/22
6 Lennys Way
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Rodolfo Cruz
Seller: Jason Gale
Date: 04/25/22
62 Lower Massachusetts Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Normand E. Boutin
Date: 04/27/22
Prince Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Aleksandr Govor
Seller: Kenney, Thomas E., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/22
121 Queen Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Aleksandr Govor
Seller: Kenney, Thomas E., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/22
39 Upper Church St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $451,000
Buyer: Salih Akozbek
Seller: James A. Yiznitsky
Date: 04/25/22
16 Worcester St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Birhane H. Haile
Seller: Edwan Alzuhairi
Date: 04/29/22
WESTFIELD
109 Apremont Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $2,600,000
Buyer: Olmsted RT
Seller: Triple 7 LLC
Date: 04/26/22
212 Barbara St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Krystle Leidecker
Seller: Dek Darjee
Date: 04/29/22
69 Broad St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Eric L. Primack
Seller: Julie A. Fleron
Date: 04/29/22
5 Carpenter Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Chelsea L. McCarthy
Seller: Brian Curran
Date: 04/25/22
13 Carroll Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Steffany Costa
Seller: Muriel Y. Sampson
Date: 04/20/22
67 City View Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Steven A. Zander
Seller: Marcos Hernandez
Date: 04/22/22
9 Cross St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: William Ingalls
Seller: Krystalee B. Ryan-Krieg
Date: 04/27/22
23 Darby Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Jonathan M. Pasternak
Seller: Dauntless Path LLC
Date: 04/22/22
24 Edgewood St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Brian P. Dupee
Seller: Maria Kelsey
Date: 04/21/22
85 George St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Yuliya Pichnyi
Seller: Igor A. Kazimirov
Date: 04/22/22
25 High St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: John D. Bruce
Seller: Jacob V. Lane
Date: 04/27/22
16 Jefferson St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: 16 Jefferson LLC
Seller: Sharron M. Holmes
Date: 04/29/22
24 Pearl St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Edward Pintor
Seller: Sharron M. Holmes
Date: 04/25/22
13-R Pleasant St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Vanessa J. Nachtigal
Seller: Joshua J. Lukowski
Date: 04/19/22
30 Putnam Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Luke D. Copson
Seller: Walter F. Osowski
Date: 04/28/22
125 Putnam Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Becket Gebo
Seller: William T. Fallon
Date: 04/25/22
16 Sally Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: S. M. Harris-Lariviere
Seller: Golden Gorilla LLC
Date: 04/19/22
48 Wilson Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Regina Barbosa
Seller: Wanda M. Brennan
Date: 04/19/22
63 Wilson Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Braden W. Lucia
Seller: Jeffrey C. Keating
Date: 04/20/22
WILBRAHAM
35 Beebe Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Nathan H. Sanderson
Seller: Frank W. Kochanowski
Date: 04/26/22
2 Hilltop Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Susan Bloomberg
Seller: David B. Cordova
Date: 04/25/22
360 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Executive Home Offices LLC
Seller: SK 3 Realty LLC
Date: 04/27/22
380 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Executive Home Offices LLC
Seller: SK 3 Realty LLC
Date: 04/27/22
5 North Hills Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Austin Kellett-Olson
Seller: Seokho Kang
Date: 04/22/22
19 Peak Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: Leon Charkoudian
Seller: John C. Charkoudian
Date: 04/21/22
11 Ripley St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Alfred R. Ocampo
Seller: Laurie L. Addoms
Date: 04/27/22
328 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Daniel Richards
Seller: Katelyn Bortolussi
Date: 04/21/22
24 Sunnyside Ter.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Michael J. Stranieri
Seller: Brandon M. Quiterio
Date: 04/29/22
5 West Colonial Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Elizabeth K. Murphy
Seller: James M. Kane
Date: 04/20/22
12 Willow Brook Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $169,900
Buyer: Katrina Anop
Seller: Michael Ice
Date: 04/22/22
6 Wilton Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $465,900
Buyer: Katelyn L. Scanlon
Seller: Robert M. Gleason
Date: 04/21/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
660 Bay Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Nancy Bowman-Hunter
Seller: Joyce E. Ferraro
Date: 04/29/22
14 Duxbury Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $417,569
Buyer: An K. Phan
Seller: Michael E. Morris
Date: 04/29/22
257 Pondview Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Johannes Norling
Seller: James M. McCudden
Date: 04/25/22
104 Potwine Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $132,500
Buyer: Cynthia Rhodes
Seller: Brunelle, Lorraine H., (Estate)
Date: 04/25/22
104 Potwine Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $132,500
Buyer: Michael E. Tullos
Seller: Cynthia Rhodes
Date: 04/25/22
418 Shays St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Simon Oswald
Seller: Jan Deleeuw
Date: 04/29/22
1270 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Alexander G. Alvarado
Seller: Cynthia D. Holmes
Date: 04/29/22
BELCHERTOWN
351 Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Tracy J. Bahn
Seller: Skyler J. Wengreen
Date: 04/29/22
189 Michael Sears Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Etabav RT
Seller: Sharon L. Duquette
Date: 04/29/22
130 Railroad St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $402,500
Buyer: Rachel Newton
Seller: Peter S. Czepiel
Date: 04/29/22
11 Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Yonghao Yu
Seller: J. N. Duqette & Son Construction
Date: 04/19/22
21 Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $501,900
Buyer: Hoon Song
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 04/29/22
CHESTERFIELD
274 Ireland St.
Chesterfield, MA 01084
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Kelly A. Hughes
Seller: Jacques C. Lerolland
Date: 04/29/22
EASTHAMPTON
5 Industrial Pkwy.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Gigi Self Storage LLC
Seller: G&S Services Inc.
Date: 04/26/22
35-41 Mount Tom Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Easthampton Eagle Realty
Seller: John O. Martin
Date: 04/29/22
37 Payson Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Marie Rohrbacher
Seller: Edward Hing
Date: 04/28/22
27 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Meghan Dawe
Seller: Brian P. Dupee
Date: 04/20/22
14 River Valley Way
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $438,000
Buyer: Katya Schapiro
Seller: Priyank Arora
Date: 04/19/22
43 Sandra Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Anne-Lise C. Smith
Seller: Baker, Roy L., (Estate)
Date: 04/28/22
28 Ward Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Michael Haning
Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey
Date: 04/21/22
GRANBY
96 East St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Alec J. Plotnikiewicz
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 04/29/22
32 Pleasant St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Marichelle Uy
Seller: Cassandra M. Os
Date: 04/29/22
153 South St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Zachary Greaney
Seller: Andrew C. Halperin
Date: 04/29/22
170 West St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Timothy Bauman
Seller: Druk Zom
Date: 04/25/22
HADLEY
8 Colony Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $174,000
Buyer: Yuhua Li
Seller: Valley Construction Co. Inc.
Date: 04/29/22
7 Indian Pipe Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $915,000
Buyer: Olive Property NT
Seller: Ajla Aksamija
Date: 04/29/22
73 North Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $484,000
Buyer: Anne Zielinski
Seller: Dorn Lorenzo-Carranza
Date: 04/29/22
13 Sylvia Heights
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $483,000
Buyer: Michael S. Nemeth
Seller: Mary H. Allen
Date: 04/21/22
HATFIELD
44 North St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $285,230
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: Lisa Boyle
Date: 04/29/22
12 Plantation Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Ann M. Haag
Seller: Thomas J. Wickles
Date: 04/26/22
NORTHAMPTON
92 Barrett St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $283,600
Buyer: Joel M. Bierwert
Seller: Jessie Gare Bierwert TR
Date: 04/28/22
232 Brookside Circle
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Perry
Seller: Steven T. Mackie
Date: 04/25/22
44 Coles Meadow Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $644,000
Buyer: Stephen P. Zeldes
Seller: Frances R. Kipp
Date: 04/25/22
26 Denise Court
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Wiener
Seller: William N. Kopell
Date: 04/25/22
65 Ford Xing
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $125,875
Buyer: Wendy A. Bleiman
Seller: Rebecca J. Potts
Date: 04/28/22
209 Glendale Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Childs
Seller: Cathy M. Childs
Date: 04/27/22
90 Haydenville Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Deer Brook Farms LLC
Seller: Aba Properties LLC
Date: 04/27/22
48 High St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $612,500
Buyer: Tara Milliken
Seller: Miles Q. Ott
Date: 04/29/22
19 Hillside Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $820,600
Buyer: Hannah L. Ratcliffe
Seller: Lewis M. Popper
Date: 04/28/22
11 Langworthy Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $983,300
Buyer: Elizabeth M. Bishop
Seller: Anne H. Alexander T
Date: 04/26/22
156 Loudville Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Timothy C. Ryan
Seller: Fernande L. Laprade IRT
Date: 04/29/22
272 Old Wilson Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Margaret E. Damour
Seller: Pine Meadows Properties LLC
Date: 04/19/22
31 Perkins Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Wimberger Glickman RET
Seller: Charles N. Kaufman
Date: 04/20/22
884 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: David B. Greenberg RET
Seller: Guy F. McCracken
Date: 04/28/22
314 Sylvester Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: Alison B. Cornell
Seller: Christine Ohara
Date: 04/25/22
112 Washington Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: T. Patrick Kennedy
Seller: D. A. Lahar FT
Date: 04/29/22
Woodbine Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Constance L. Fender
Seller: Munska FT
Date: 04/27/22
SOUTH HADLEY
12 Cote Blvd.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $249,500
Buyer: Michael A. Rackliffe
Seller: P-Tush 1 LLC
Date: 04/25/22
16 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Mountain Brook LLC
Date: 04/28/22
20 Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: SH Properties LLC
Seller: Bruce H. Perron
Date: 04/29/22
28 Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: SH Properties LLC
Seller: Bruce H. Perron
Date: 04/29/22
5 Misty Court
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $635,777
Buyer: Alicia Johnson
Seller: Andrew A. Weiner
Date: 04/26/22
265 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $256,500
Buyer: Diana Wesolowski
Seller: Bryan M. Kluever
Date: 04/20/22
652 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $436,000
Buyer: Enrique A. Suarez
Seller: Jorge B. Gomez
Date: 04/22/22
10 Normandy Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Christine M. Hoage
Seller: Timothy J. Dachos
Date: 04/19/22
32 Roosevelt Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Michael A. Sakamoto
Seller: Eileen Hennessey
Date: 04/29/22
8 Spring Meadows
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $579,500
Buyer: Caroline K. Leahy
Seller: Dawn B. Sibley
Date: 04/22/22
SOUTHAMPTON
81 Crooked Ledge Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kent Brothers LLC
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 04/28/22
326 Fomer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $638,000
Buyer: Robert S. Bosworth
Seller: Gregory T. Wright
Date: 04/29/22
47 Gilbert Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Gregory T. Wright
Seller: Joseph W. Fagan
Date: 04/29/22
4 Nicholas Lane
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $770,000
Buyer: Holly M. Aydar
Seller: Thomas A. Bergan
Date: 04/25/22
97 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: James F. Laizer
Seller: Worden, Marie A., (Estate)
Date: 04/28/22
WARE
70 Anderson Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Mark R. Shlosser
Seller: Shlosser, Mary J., (Estate)
Date: 04/29/22
23-25 Dale St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Vibrant Ventures LLC
Seller: JCLR RT
Date: 04/25/22
10 Milner St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Cameron S. Young
Seller: Camsad Builders LLC
Date: 04/28/22
166 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Scott P. Mason
Seller: Bonnie Lamadeleine
Date: 04/27/22
82 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Vibrant Ventures LLC
Seller: JCLR RT
Date: 04/25/22
105 Old Poor Farm Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Yeison Rodriguez-Tobar
Seller: Jeremy Munro
Date: 04/27/22
18 Shady Path
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Vincent Consiglio
Seller: Joseph A. Harnois
Date: 04/22/22
17 Spring St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $277,500
Buyer: Jonathan Gibson
Seller: Yahaira Baez
Date: 04/27/22
3 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Evan M. Bigelow
Seller: Shauna Collett
Date: 04/28/22
WESTHAMPTON
156 Loudville Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Timothy C. Ryan
Seller: Fernande L. Laprade IRT
Date: 04/29/22
WILLIAMSBURG
72 South St.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Terry D. Dawson
Seller: Jonathan D. Hoyt
Date: 04/25/22
WORTHINGTON
138 Ridge Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: TCI Holdings LLC
Seller: John M. Diamond
Date: 04/19/22