Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

All of Us Natural Foods

265 Greenfield Road

Colleen Fang

Covert Pest Control

36 Hillside Dr.

Matthew H. Ackerman

Giving Circle Thrift Shop

3 Sugarloaf St.

Sue Pratt

HADLEY

Alligator Brook Farm

42 Lawrence Plain Road

James Gnatek

Be Vital Wellness

226 Russell St.

Jeanette Wilburn

Burke Group

241 Russell St.

Lisa Sanderson

Czepiel Art & Design

15 Sunrise Dr.

Patricia M Hayes

Karen Hannell Tax & Business

195 Russell St., B10

Karen Hannel

Howard Johnson

401 Russell St.

HJ Lodge LLC

Hadley Speech Therapy

131 East St.

Katherine Prajzner

Moe’s Southwest Grill

379 Russell St.

Sagar Shah

Out of This World Cleaning

116 Rocky Hill

Lindsey St. Laurence

WEST SPRINGFIELD

175 Designs

175 Jeffrey Lane

Stephani Labonte

Allegiance Trucks Isuzu Springfield

268 Park St.

Michael Chadwick

Beauty Nail Care & Supply

366 Memorial Ave.

Long LY

Bogdan Aronov Electric

151 New Bridge St.

Bogdan Aronov

Capital Realty Inc.

125 Capital Dr.

Barry Tabb

Cassie Roche MS LMHC

425 Union St.

Cassie Roche

Colorful Resilience LLC

201 Park Ave

Mayrena Guerrero

Crusty Croissant Café

751 Union St.

Andri A Modirca

Glow Studio Suites

2260 Westfield St.

Ciara Dumont

ILA Film Lab & Store

7 Upper Church St.

Jonathan Davila

Kindred At Home

95 Elm St.

Jeremy Ballard

Lots of Fun II

35 Albert St.

Lisa T. Touchette

Olympia Junior Hockey Inc.

125 Capital Dr.

Patrick Tabb

Pleasant Valley Real Estate

865 Memorial Ave.

Nicholas Katsoulis

Preferred Auto

27 Heywood Ave.

Richard Larivee

Spartan Auto Care Center

865 Memorial Ave.

Nicholas M Katsoulis

The HTR Group

181 Park Ave.

Richard Pelletier

The Ross Property Services

126 Squassick Road

Terry Ross

West Springfield 15

864 Riverdale St.

Efrain Hague

Wind and Water Doula Care

9 Albert St.

Jennifer Walts

Wright Associates

1111 Elm St.

John Wright