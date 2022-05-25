Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
All of Us Natural Foods
265 Greenfield Road
Colleen Fang
Covert Pest Control
36 Hillside Dr.
Matthew H. Ackerman
Giving Circle Thrift Shop
3 Sugarloaf St.
Sue Pratt
HADLEY
Alligator Brook Farm
42 Lawrence Plain Road
James Gnatek
Be Vital Wellness
226 Russell St.
Jeanette Wilburn
Burke Group
241 Russell St.
Lisa Sanderson
Czepiel Art & Design
15 Sunrise Dr.
Patricia M Hayes
Karen Hannell Tax & Business
195 Russell St., B10
Karen Hannel
Howard Johnson
401 Russell St.
HJ Lodge LLC
Hadley Speech Therapy
131 East St.
Katherine Prajzner
Moe’s Southwest Grill
379 Russell St.
Sagar Shah
Out of This World Cleaning
116 Rocky Hill
Lindsey St. Laurence
WEST SPRINGFIELD
175 Designs
175 Jeffrey Lane
Stephani Labonte
Allegiance Trucks Isuzu Springfield
268 Park St.
Michael Chadwick
Beauty Nail Care & Supply
366 Memorial Ave.
Long LY
Bogdan Aronov Electric
151 New Bridge St.
Bogdan Aronov
Capital Realty Inc.
125 Capital Dr.
Barry Tabb
Cassie Roche MS LMHC
425 Union St.
Cassie Roche
Colorful Resilience LLC
201 Park Ave
Mayrena Guerrero
Crusty Croissant Café
751 Union St.
Andri A Modirca
Glow Studio Suites
2260 Westfield St.
Ciara Dumont
ILA Film Lab & Store
7 Upper Church St.
Jonathan Davila
Kindred At Home
95 Elm St.
Jeremy Ballard
Lots of Fun II
35 Albert St.
Lisa T. Touchette
Olympia Junior Hockey Inc.
125 Capital Dr.
Patrick Tabb
Pleasant Valley Real Estate
865 Memorial Ave.
Nicholas Katsoulis
Preferred Auto
27 Heywood Ave.
Richard Larivee
Spartan Auto Care Center
865 Memorial Ave.
Nicholas M Katsoulis
The HTR Group
181 Park Ave.
Richard Pelletier
The Ross Property Services
126 Squassick Road
Terry Ross
West Springfield 15
864 Riverdale St.
Efrain Hague
Wind and Water Doula Care
9 Albert St.
Jennifer Walts
Wright Associates
1111 Elm St.
John Wright