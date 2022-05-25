Doing Business as Certificates

Top Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

All of Us Natural Foods
265 Greenfield Road
Colleen Fang

Covert Pest Control
36 Hillside Dr.
Matthew H. Ackerman

Giving Circle Thrift Shop
3 Sugarloaf St.
Sue Pratt

HADLEY

Alligator Brook Farm
42 Lawrence Plain Road
James Gnatek

Be Vital Wellness
226 Russell St.
Jeanette Wilburn

Burke Group
241 Russell St.
Lisa Sanderson

Czepiel Art & Design
15 Sunrise Dr.
Patricia M Hayes

Karen Hannell Tax & Business
195 Russell St., B10
Karen Hannel

Howard Johnson
401 Russell St.
HJ Lodge LLC

Hadley Speech Therapy
131 East St.
Katherine Prajzner

Moe’s Southwest Grill
379 Russell St.
Sagar Shah

Out of This World Cleaning
116 Rocky Hill
Lindsey St. Laurence

 

WEST SPRINGFIELD

175 Designs
175 Jeffrey Lane
Stephani Labonte

Allegiance Trucks Isuzu Springfield
268 Park St.
Michael Chadwick

Beauty Nail Care & Supply
366 Memorial Ave.
Long LY

Bogdan Aronov Electric
151 New Bridge St.
Bogdan Aronov

Capital Realty Inc.
125 Capital Dr.
Barry Tabb

Cassie Roche MS LMHC
425 Union St.
Cassie Roche

Colorful Resilience LLC
201 Park Ave
Mayrena Guerrero

Crusty Croissant Café
751 Union St.
Andri A Modirca

Glow Studio Suites
2260 Westfield St.
Ciara Dumont

ILA Film Lab & Store
7 Upper Church St.
Jonathan Davila

Kindred At Home
95 Elm St.
Jeremy Ballard

Lots of Fun II
35 Albert St.
Lisa T. Touchette

Olympia Junior Hockey Inc.
125 Capital Dr.
Patrick Tabb

Pleasant Valley Real Estate
865 Memorial Ave.
Nicholas Katsoulis

Preferred Auto
27 Heywood Ave.
Richard Larivee

Spartan Auto Care Center
865 Memorial Ave.
Nicholas M Katsoulis

The HTR Group
181 Park Ave.
Richard Pelletier

The Ross Property Services
126 Squassick Road
Terry Ross

West Springfield 15
864 Riverdale St.
Efrain Hague

Wind and Water Doula Care
9 Albert St.
Jennifer Walts

Wright Associates
1111 Elm St.
John Wright

