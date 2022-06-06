Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Abdelghani, Alaaeddine
47 Warren St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022
Barry, Keren D.
29 King St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/10/2022
Bohan, Ashley Nicole
62 Kellogg Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2022
Breslau, Gregory N.
180 Birch Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2022
Brodeur, Michele L.
164 Rimmon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2022
Chouinard, Carol M.
60 Ravine St.
Chicopee, MA 01020|
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2022
Donovan, Erin Elizabeth
16 Wales Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2022
Elahi, Angel
120 Old Acre Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2022
Gonzalez, Carmen
47 Judith St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2022
Healthy Dose of Sarcasm
Clewley, Justin T.
248 Amherst Road, Apt. 1
Sunderland, MA 01375
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/03/2022
Hubbard, Mary F.
17F Ballard St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2022
Johnson, Jeffrey Allan
303 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/10/2022
Kohler, R. Gwen
80-B Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301|
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022
Liebenow, Robert A.
23 Bridge St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/03/2022
Mezzetti, Amanda L.
48 Howes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2022
Regan, Matthew M.
74 Dunn Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/13/2022
Rodriguez, Kaila Marquis
a/k/a Murry, Kaila
180 Cherokee Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/02/2022
Sad-Fast, Inc.
The Crest Room
Fastie, Robert L.
735 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/06/2022
Stiglich, James Byron
Stiglich, Susan Marie
a/k/a Wilkinson, Susan Marie
135 Waverly Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022
Siuda, Peter F.
Siuda, Jane A.
a/k/a Devanski, Jane A.
45 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022
Solek, Leslie I.
12 Robinson Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2022
Up From the Ground, Inc.
Chonmay, Konchanh
18 Stafford Hollow Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2022
Zapata, Minerva Celeste
37 Francis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2022