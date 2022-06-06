Top Banner

Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 347

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Abdelghani, Alaaeddine
47 Warren St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022

Barry, Keren D.
29 King St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/10/2022

Bohan, Ashley Nicole
62 Kellogg Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2022

Breslau, Gregory N.
180 Birch Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2022

Brodeur, Michele L.
164 Rimmon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2022

Chouinard, Carol M.
60 Ravine St.
Chicopee, MA 01020|
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2022

Donovan, Erin Elizabeth
16 Wales Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2022

Elahi, Angel
120 Old Acre Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2022

Gonzalez, Carmen
47 Judith St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2022

Healthy Dose of Sarcasm
Clewley, Justin T.
248 Amherst Road, Apt. 1
Sunderland, MA 01375
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/03/2022

Hubbard, Mary F.
17F Ballard St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2022

Johnson, Jeffrey Allan
303 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/10/2022

Kohler, R. Gwen
80-B Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301|
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022

Liebenow, Robert A.
23 Bridge St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/03/2022

Mezzetti, Amanda L.
48 Howes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/30/2022

Regan, Matthew M.
74 Dunn Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/13/2022

Rodriguez, Kaila Marquis
a/k/a Murry, Kaila
180 Cherokee Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/02/2022

Sad-Fast, Inc.
The Crest Room
Fastie, Robert L.
735 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/06/2022

Stiglich, James Byron
Stiglich, Susan Marie
a/k/a Wilkinson, Susan Marie
135 Waverly Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022

Siuda, Peter F.
Siuda, Jane A.
a/k/a Devanski, Jane A.
45 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2022

Solek, Leslie I.
12 Robinson Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/12/2022

Up From the Ground, Inc.
Chonmay, Konchanh
18 Stafford Hollow Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2022

Zapata, Minerva Celeste
37 Francis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2022

Tags:

Related Posts

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis