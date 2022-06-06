Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Abdelghani, Alaaeddine

47 Warren St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2022

Barry, Keren D.

29 King St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/10/2022

Bohan, Ashley Nicole

62 Kellogg Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/05/2022

Breslau, Gregory N.

180 Birch Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/12/2022

Brodeur, Michele L.

164 Rimmon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/04/2022

Chouinard, Carol M.

60 Ravine St.

Chicopee, MA 01020|

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/05/2022

Donovan, Erin Elizabeth

16 Wales Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/05/2022

Elahi, Angel

120 Old Acre Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/02/2022

Gonzalez, Carmen

47 Judith St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/12/2022

Healthy Dose of Sarcasm

Clewley, Justin T.

248 Amherst Road, Apt. 1

Sunderland, MA 01375

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/03/2022

Hubbard, Mary F.

17F Ballard St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/13/2022

Johnson, Jeffrey Allan

303 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/10/2022

Kohler, R. Gwen

80-B Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301|

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2022

Liebenow, Robert A.

23 Bridge St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/03/2022

Mezzetti, Amanda L.

48 Howes St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/30/2022

Regan, Matthew M.

74 Dunn Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/13/2022

Rodriguez, Kaila Marquis

a/k/a Murry, Kaila

180 Cherokee Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/02/2022

Sad-Fast, Inc.

The Crest Room

Fastie, Robert L.

735 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/06/2022

Stiglich, James Byron

Stiglich, Susan Marie

a/k/a Wilkinson, Susan Marie

135 Waverly Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2022

Siuda, Peter F.

Siuda, Jane A.

a/k/a Devanski, Jane A.

45 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2022

Solek, Leslie I.

12 Robinson Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/12/2022

Up From the Ground, Inc.

Chonmay, Konchanh

18 Stafford Hollow Road

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/02/2022

Zapata, Minerva Celeste

37 Francis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/10/2022