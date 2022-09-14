Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Angela’s Family Restaurant

Dana Dynamics

Breault-Klusman, Angela Pearl

29 Concord St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/15/2022

Barnett, Marilyn A.

51 Mountainview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/11/2022

Bernardes, Paul George

208 Osborne Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/15/2022

Brown, Nicholas M.

P.O. Box 835

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/02/2022

Brown, Richard W.

101 Dunham Road

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/10/2022

Brown, Terrah L.

220 Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/06/2022

D Place

Walker, Delano M.

182 Marsden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/04/2022

Frank, Michael David

Frank, Jennifer Lee

36 Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/04/2022

Gauthier, Margaret J.

48 Dana St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/04/2022

Godbolt, Josephine R.

65 Pendelton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/12/2022

Harwood, Arthur H.

Harwood, Melissa R.

3D Park Villa Dr.

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/06/2022

Koffi, Affoue A.

a/k/a Nguassan, Affoue Agnes

9 Pearl St.

Adams, MA 01220-2122

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/11/2022

Kurber, Mark H.

210 Woodlawn Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/09/2

Lague, Jenna Leigh

111 East Longmeadow Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/09/2022

McDonnell, Patricia

1688 South Branch Parkway

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/15/2022

Menzie, Jermaine

87 Garfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/10/2022

Morin, Cynthia Alice

44 Beverly St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/01/2022

Perez, Greychi

Alvarado, Greychi

1468 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01119

22302937

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/12/2022

Quinones, Hector L.

202 Savoy Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/11/2022

Reed, George E.

142 South West St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/10/2022

Rivera, Jessika M.

227 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/15/2022

Tower, George R.

Tower, Michele A.

19 Warebrook Village

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/10/2022

Whorton, Jessica C.

a/k/a Whorton-Mello, Jessica C.

122 Hastings St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/31/2022

Williams, Julia

206 Skeele St., 2nd Fl.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/04/2022