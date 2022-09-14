Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Angela’s Family Restaurant
Dana Dynamics
Breault-Klusman, Angela Pearl
29 Concord St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022
Barnett, Marilyn A.
51 Mountainview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/11/2022
Bernardes, Paul George
208 Osborne Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022
Brown, Nicholas M.
P.O. Box 835
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/02/2022
Brown, Richard W.
101 Dunham Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/10/2022
Brown, Terrah L.
220 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/06/2022
D Place
Walker, Delano M.
182 Marsden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/04/2022
Frank, Michael David
Frank, Jennifer Lee
36 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/04/2022
Gauthier, Margaret J.
48 Dana St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/04/2022
Godbolt, Josephine R.
65 Pendelton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/12/2022
Harwood, Arthur H.
Harwood, Melissa R.
3D Park Villa Dr.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/06/2022
Koffi, Affoue A.
a/k/a Nguassan, Affoue Agnes
9 Pearl St.
Adams, MA 01220-2122
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/11/2022
Kurber, Mark H.
210 Woodlawn Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/09/2
Lague, Jenna Leigh
111 East Longmeadow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/09/2022
McDonnell, Patricia
1688 South Branch Parkway
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022
Menzie, Jermaine
87 Garfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/10/2022
Morin, Cynthia Alice
44 Beverly St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/01/2022
Perez, Greychi
Alvarado, Greychi
1468 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
22302937
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/12/2022
Quinones, Hector L.
202 Savoy Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/11/2022
Reed, George E.
142 South West St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/10/2022
Rivera, Jessika M.
227 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022
Tower, George R.
Tower, Michele A.
19 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/10/2022
Whorton, Jessica C.
a/k/a Whorton-Mello, Jessica C.
122 Hastings St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2022
Williams, Julia
206 Skeele St., 2nd Fl.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/04/2022