Top Banner

Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 56

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Angela’s Family Restaurant
Dana Dynamics
Breault-Klusman, Angela Pearl
29 Concord St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022

Barnett, Marilyn A.
51 Mountainview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/11/2022

Bernardes, Paul George
208 Osborne Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022

Brown, Nicholas M.
P.O. Box 835
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/02/2022

Brown, Richard W.
101 Dunham Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/10/2022

Brown, Terrah L.
220 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/06/2022

D Place
Walker, Delano M.
182 Marsden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/04/2022

Frank, Michael David
Frank, Jennifer Lee
36 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/04/2022

Gauthier, Margaret J.
48 Dana St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/04/2022

Godbolt, Josephine R.
65 Pendelton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/12/2022

Harwood, Arthur H.
Harwood, Melissa R.
3D Park Villa Dr.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/06/2022

Koffi, Affoue A.
a/k/a Nguassan, Affoue Agnes
9 Pearl St.
Adams, MA 01220-2122
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/11/2022

Kurber, Mark H.
210 Woodlawn Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/09/2

Lague, Jenna Leigh
111 East Longmeadow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/09/2022

McDonnell, Patricia
1688 South Branch Parkway
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022

Menzie, Jermaine
87 Garfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/10/2022

Morin, Cynthia Alice
44 Beverly St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/01/2022

Perez, Greychi
Alvarado, Greychi
1468 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
22302937
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/12/2022

Quinones, Hector L.
202 Savoy Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/11/2022

Reed, George E.
142 South West St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/10/2022

Rivera, Jessika M.
227 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/15/2022

Tower, George R.
Tower, Michele A.
19 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/10/2022

Whorton, Jessica C.
a/k/a Whorton-Mello, Jessica C.
122 Hastings St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/31/2022

Williams, Julia
206 Skeele St., 2nd Fl.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/04/2022

Tags:

Related Posts

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis
payday loans online same day deposit 1 hour payday loans no credit check