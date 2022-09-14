Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Denya Transportation
215 Chicopee St.
Imed Hafsaoui
Fashion & More by Anette
109 Stedman St.
Anette Rivera-Garcia
National Training Associates
39 Dale Court
Joshua Britton
OG Transportation Services
325 Front St., Apt. 2
Jacob Martinez
Provision Transportation LLC
15 Celestine St.
Hector Bermudez
Unique Property Services
50 Linden St.
Albert Boudin
DEERFIELD
Riverside Shine LLC
37 South Main St.
Paul Wanczyk
EASTHAMPTON
Acorn Studios and Handyman Services
6 Apple Tree Lane
Jesse Morrisey
Aimee Letson, LICSW
22 Arlington St.
Aimee Letson
Amherst Plumbing & Heating LLC
254 Loudville Road
Alexander Siv, Megan Donnis
Arrowwood Design & Construction LLC
154 Everett St.
William Rock
The Center of Mindfulness Photography
116 Pleasant St., Suite 032
Amy Thompson
CRP Home Improvement
73 Glendale St.
Corey Pease
Dragonfly Stained Glass Studio
116 Pleasant St., Suite 229
Heather McLean
Eddie K Carpentry
64 Maple St.
Edward Kortes
New England Executive Transport
198 Line St.
Christopher Roy
Pythagora’s Painters
30 Pine Hill Road
Nancy Froebel
Tropical Tanning
135B Northampton St.
Noelle Dohetry, Matthew Tottle
You Got Choices
1 Cottage St., #518
Shanna Fishel
EAST LONGMEADOW
Jame’s Auto Interior Detailing
133 Old Farm Road
James Hannigan
King, Newton and Stevens
329 Pease Road
Don Stevens
The Living Room
95 Shaker Road
Christine Fazio
Midwifery Education Design & Development
87 Pease Road
Susan DeJoy
Mimi’s Consignment Boutique
54 Shaker Road
Latina Duncanson
Murphy’s Nutrition
33 Harkness Ave.
Matelyn Douglas
Studio by A
50 Forbes Hill Road
Ashley Ahmed
Tranquility Counseling
134 Gates Ave.
Chastity Miller
TSMA Auto Trade LLC
61 Colony Dr.
Talal Mhanna
Volo Aero Mro
19-21 Fisher Ave.
Andrew Walmsley
A Wondering Spirit
169 Shaker Road
Wesley Crouch
GRANBY
CLC Dental Consulting
236 Bachelor St.
Charlotte Cote
Dressel’s Service Station
161 West State St.
LSR & DDS Associates Inc., Scott Merrell
Heart’s Catering Concessions
115 North St.
Heart Moser
M.O. Cleaning Services
82 Ferry Hill Road
Edward Moriarty, Gaelon O’Brien
Proshield Roofs
24 Porter St.
James Ferraro
Sarah’s Grooming Creations
52 West State St.
Sarah Benoit
HOLYOKE
The Club House
209A South St.
George Airoldi
Corncopia Lifestyle LLC
50 Dillon Ave.
Brenden Meyer
Indigo Painters
145 Mountain View Dr.
Raquel Figueroa
The Jamrog Group
1789 Northampton St.
Amy Jamrog
T & Y Enterprises Inc.
1530 Northampton St.
Tamer Mahdy
TWC Auto Body & Repair
56 Jackson St.
Tanya Roman
United Tractor Trailer School
50 Holyoke St.
Paul Wanat
Valley Green
642 South Summer St.
Advanced Turf Solutions Inc.
SOUTHAMPTON
Experience Mica
120 Pleasant St.
Eliza Fennell
Mothers Institute for Collaboration and Art
120 Pleasant St.
Eliza Fennell
SOUTH HADLEY
Allery’s
314 Newton St.
Dariusz Karpinski
Farmers’ Market South Hadley
76 Pittroff Ave.
Jennifer Krassler
Guardian Property Management
504 Granby Road
Sharleen Roman
Hostimus
5 Pheasant Run
Jacob Broyles
Jalbert Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson
K&R Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson
Orchards Golf Club
18 Silverwood Terrace
Randy Jones
SOUTHWICK
L&M Construction
13 Granaudo Circle
Matthew Magni
Mining House
648 College Highway
Shu Ming Chen
Southwick Florist, Farm
636 College Highway
Russell Fox
Southwick Florist, Farm
65 Davis Road
Russell Fox
True Ambition Dance Academy LLC
13 Ferrin Dr.
Julianne Wendzel
SPRINGFIELD
Cedar Auto Sales LLC
175 Spring St.
Mohamad Mourad
CKG Designs
205 Tamarack Dr.
William Patrick
Downtown Painting Services
19 Nye St.
Joel Duran
Elevated Energy
126 Savoy Ave.
Ashley Rodriguez
The Essence of You
314 Main St.
Shawndell Maurice
Fish Greaseee
3 Isabel St.
Lucius Harris
FJR Towing & Transport
250 Albany St.
Francesco Roman
Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
800 Hall of Fame Ave.
Paul Picknelly
It Makes Scents
187 Lebanon St.
Jovanda Marshall
JNC Transportation LLC
1690 Boston Road, #1041
Jonathan Cruz
Junny’s Auto Repair
638 Worthington St.
Candido Borges
L4L Services LLC
32 Hampden St.
Billy Santiago
Lawn Don Landscaping
192 Spikenard Circle
Eric Robinson
Lion Carpentry
19 Wigwam Place
Leonardo Santiago
Mocha Emporium
1655 Boston Road
Esam Wahhas
Navedo Quality Services
22 Pasco Road
Ezequiel Navedo Jr.
Noel’s Custom Food Trailer
31 Acrebrook Road
Noel Torres
Personal Touch
739 Boston Road
True Blue Car Wash
Redzone Music
375 Canon Circle
Christopher Brown
Retro Repairs
64 Joseph St.
Crane Diaz
Sabor Nocturno 2 LLC
30 Congress St.
Alexis Efrain Coello
Savvy Life LLC
61 Starling Road
Shirleen Gallerani
Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place
1 Monarch Place
Paul Picknelly
Springfield Uno Chicago Grill
820 Hall of Fame Ave.
413 Pizza
Starbucks Monarch Place
1 Monarch Place
Columbus Hotel Management
T.L. Floor Covering
25 Princeton St.
Timothy Luukko
When Praises Go Up
1 Pearson Dr.
Scott Douglas Jenkins
WARE
Collins Art Studio
29 Beach Road
Melanie Collins, John Collins III
Desourdy Cleaning Solutions
130 North St.
Mary Desourdy, Thomas Desourdy
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Duval Online Enterprises
49 Worthen St.
Andre Duval
The Inevitable
55 Roseland Ave.
Charles Diaz
Katerina’s Beauty Salon
446 Main St.
Katerina Belyshev
Lawrence H. Blinderman Insurance Agency
1252 Elm St.
Lawrence Blinderman
Normandeau Memorials
1635 Riverdale St.
John Johnson
Pet Supplies Plus #9015
175 Memorial Ave.
Philip Bear
Western Mass Appliances LLC
171 Doty Circle
Donald Dumais
WILBRAHAM
Wilbraham Family Chiropractic
2703 Boston Road
Christopher Garrow