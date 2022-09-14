Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 62

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Denya Transportation
215 Chicopee St.
Imed Hafsaoui

Fashion & More by Anette
109 Stedman St.
Anette Rivera-Garcia

National Training Associates
39 Dale Court
Joshua Britton

OG Transportation Services
325 Front St., Apt. 2
Jacob Martinez

Provision Transportation LLC
15 Celestine St.
Hector Bermudez

Unique Property Services
50 Linden St.
Albert Boudin

DEERFIELD

Riverside Shine LLC
37 South Main St.
Paul Wanczyk

EASTHAMPTON

Acorn Studios and Handyman Services
6 Apple Tree Lane
Jesse Morrisey

Aimee Letson, LICSW
22 Arlington St.
Aimee Letson

Amherst Plumbing & Heating LLC
254 Loudville Road
Alexander Siv, Megan Donnis

Arrowwood Design & Construction LLC
154 Everett St.
William Rock

The Center of Mindfulness Photography
116 Pleasant St., Suite 032
Amy Thompson

CRP Home Improvement
73 Glendale St.
Corey Pease

 

Dragonfly Stained Glass Studio
116 Pleasant St., Suite 229
Heather McLean

Eddie K Carpentry
64 Maple St.
Edward Kortes

New England Executive Transport
198 Line St.
Christopher Roy

Pythagora’s Painters
30 Pine Hill Road
Nancy Froebel

Tropical Tanning
135B Northampton St.
Noelle Dohetry, Matthew Tottle

You Got Choices
1 Cottage St., #518
Shanna Fishel

EAST LONGMEADOW

Jame’s Auto Interior Detailing
133 Old Farm Road
James Hannigan

King, Newton and Stevens
329 Pease Road
Don Stevens

The Living Room
95 Shaker Road
Christine Fazio

Midwifery Education Design & Development
87 Pease Road
Susan DeJoy

Mimi’s Consignment Boutique
54 Shaker Road
Latina Duncanson

Murphy’s Nutrition
33 Harkness Ave.
Matelyn Douglas

Studio by A
50 Forbes Hill Road
Ashley Ahmed

Tranquility Counseling
134 Gates Ave.
Chastity Miller

TSMA Auto Trade LLC
61 Colony Dr.
Talal Mhanna

Volo Aero Mro
19-21 Fisher Ave.
Andrew Walmsley

A Wondering Spirit
169 Shaker Road
Wesley Crouch

GRANBY

CLC Dental Consulting
236 Bachelor St.
Charlotte Cote

Dressel’s Service Station
161 West State St.
LSR & DDS Associates Inc., Scott Merrell

Heart’s Catering Concessions
115 North St.
Heart Moser

M.O. Cleaning Services
82 Ferry Hill Road
Edward Moriarty, Gaelon O’Brien

Proshield Roofs
24 Porter St.
James Ferraro

Sarah’s Grooming Creations
52 West State St.
Sarah Benoit

HOLYOKE

The Club House
209A South St.
George Airoldi

Corncopia Lifestyle LLC
50 Dillon Ave.
Brenden Meyer

Indigo Painters
145 Mountain View Dr.
Raquel Figueroa

The Jamrog Group
1789 Northampton St.
Amy Jamrog

T & Y Enterprises Inc.
1530 Northampton St.
Tamer Mahdy

TWC Auto Body & Repair
56 Jackson St.
Tanya Roman

United Tractor Trailer School
50 Holyoke St.
Paul Wanat

Valley Green
642 South Summer St.
Advanced Turf Solutions Inc.

SOUTHAMPTON

Experience Mica
120 Pleasant St.
Eliza Fennell

Mothers Institute for Collaboration and Art
120 Pleasant St.
Eliza Fennell

SOUTH HADLEY

Allery’s
314 Newton St.
Dariusz Karpinski

Farmers’ Market South Hadley
76 Pittroff Ave.
Jennifer Krassler

Guardian Property Management
504 Granby Road
Sharleen Roman

Hostimus
5 Pheasant Run
Jacob Broyles

Jalbert Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson

K&R Drywall
17 Garden St.
Kenneth Robinson

Orchards Golf Club
18 Silverwood Terrace
Randy Jones

SOUTHWICK

L&M Construction
13 Granaudo Circle
Matthew Magni

Mining House
648 College Highway
Shu Ming Chen

Southwick Florist, Farm
636 College Highway
Russell Fox

Southwick Florist, Farm
65 Davis Road
Russell Fox

True Ambition Dance Academy LLC
13 Ferrin Dr.
Julianne Wendzel

SPRINGFIELD

Cedar Auto Sales LLC
175 Spring St.
Mohamad Mourad

CKG Designs
205 Tamarack Dr.
William Patrick

Downtown Painting Services
19 Nye St.
Joel Duran

Elevated Energy
126 Savoy Ave.
Ashley Rodriguez

The Essence of You
314 Main St.
Shawndell Maurice

Fish Greaseee
3 Isabel St.
Lucius Harris

FJR Towing & Transport
250 Albany St.
Francesco Roman

Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
800 Hall of Fame Ave.
Paul Picknelly

It Makes Scents
187 Lebanon St.
Jovanda Marshall

JNC Transportation LLC
1690 Boston Road, #1041
Jonathan Cruz

Junny’s Auto Repair
638 Worthington St.
Candido Borges

L4L Services LLC
32 Hampden St.
Billy Santiago

Lawn Don Landscaping
192 Spikenard Circle
Eric Robinson

Lion Carpentry
19 Wigwam Place
Leonardo Santiago

Mocha Emporium
1655 Boston Road
Esam Wahhas

Navedo Quality Services
22 Pasco Road
Ezequiel Navedo Jr.

Noel’s Custom Food Trailer
31 Acrebrook Road
Noel Torres

Personal Touch
739 Boston Road
True Blue Car Wash

Redzone Music
375 Canon Circle
Christopher Brown

Retro Repairs
64 Joseph St.
Crane Diaz

Sabor Nocturno 2 LLC
30 Congress St.
Alexis Efrain Coello

Savvy Life LLC
61 Starling Road
Shirleen Gallerani

Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place
1 Monarch Place
Paul Picknelly

Springfield Uno Chicago Grill
820 Hall of Fame Ave.
413 Pizza

Starbucks Monarch Place
1 Monarch Place
Columbus Hotel Management

T.L. Floor Covering
25 Princeton St.
Timothy Luukko

When Praises Go Up
1 Pearson Dr.
Scott Douglas Jenkins

WARE

Collins Art Studio
29 Beach Road
Melanie Collins, John Collins III

Desourdy Cleaning Solutions
130 North St.
Mary Desourdy, Thomas Desourdy

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Duval Online Enterprises
49 Worthen St.
Andre Duval

The Inevitable
55 Roseland Ave.
Charles Diaz

Katerina’s Beauty Salon
446 Main St.
Katerina Belyshev

Lawrence H. Blinderman Insurance Agency
1252 Elm St.
Lawrence Blinderman

Normandeau Memorials
1635 Riverdale St.
John Johnson

Pet Supplies Plus #9015
175 Memorial Ave.
Philip Bear

Western Mass Appliances LLC
171 Doty Circle
Donald Dumais

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham Family Chiropractic
2703 Boston Road
Christopher Garrow

