Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Denya Transportation

215 Chicopee St.

Imed Hafsaoui

Fashion & More by Anette

109 Stedman St.

Anette Rivera-Garcia

National Training Associates

39 Dale Court

Joshua Britton

OG Transportation Services

325 Front St., Apt. 2

Jacob Martinez

Provision Transportation LLC

15 Celestine St.

Hector Bermudez

Unique Property Services

50 Linden St.

Albert Boudin

DEERFIELD

Riverside Shine LLC

37 South Main St.

Paul Wanczyk

EASTHAMPTON

Acorn Studios and Handyman Services

6 Apple Tree Lane

Jesse Morrisey

Aimee Letson, LICSW

22 Arlington St.

Aimee Letson

Amherst Plumbing & Heating LLC

254 Loudville Road

Alexander Siv, Megan Donnis

Arrowwood Design & Construction LLC

154 Everett St.

William Rock

The Center of Mindfulness Photography

116 Pleasant St., Suite 032

Amy Thompson

CRP Home Improvement

73 Glendale St.

Corey Pease

Dragonfly Stained Glass Studio

116 Pleasant St., Suite 229

Heather McLean

Eddie K Carpentry

64 Maple St.

Edward Kortes

New England Executive Transport

198 Line St.

Christopher Roy

Pythagora’s Painters

30 Pine Hill Road

Nancy Froebel

Tropical Tanning

135B Northampton St.

Noelle Dohetry, Matthew Tottle

You Got Choices

1 Cottage St., #518

Shanna Fishel

EAST LONGMEADOW

Jame’s Auto Interior Detailing

133 Old Farm Road

James Hannigan

King, Newton and Stevens

329 Pease Road

Don Stevens

The Living Room

95 Shaker Road

Christine Fazio

Midwifery Education Design & Development

87 Pease Road

Susan DeJoy

Mimi’s Consignment Boutique

54 Shaker Road

Latina Duncanson

Murphy’s Nutrition

33 Harkness Ave.

Matelyn Douglas

Studio by A

50 Forbes Hill Road

Ashley Ahmed

Tranquility Counseling

134 Gates Ave.

Chastity Miller

TSMA Auto Trade LLC

61 Colony Dr.

Talal Mhanna

Volo Aero Mro

19-21 Fisher Ave.

Andrew Walmsley

A Wondering Spirit

169 Shaker Road

Wesley Crouch

GRANBY

CLC Dental Consulting

236 Bachelor St.

Charlotte Cote

Dressel’s Service Station

161 West State St.

LSR & DDS Associates Inc., Scott Merrell

Heart’s Catering Concessions

115 North St.

Heart Moser

M.O. Cleaning Services

82 Ferry Hill Road

Edward Moriarty, Gaelon O’Brien

Proshield Roofs

24 Porter St.

James Ferraro

Sarah’s Grooming Creations

52 West State St.

Sarah Benoit

HOLYOKE

The Club House

209A South St.

George Airoldi

Corncopia Lifestyle LLC

50 Dillon Ave.

Brenden Meyer

Indigo Painters

145 Mountain View Dr.

Raquel Figueroa

The Jamrog Group

1789 Northampton St.

Amy Jamrog

T & Y Enterprises Inc.

1530 Northampton St.

Tamer Mahdy

TWC Auto Body & Repair

56 Jackson St.

Tanya Roman

United Tractor Trailer School

50 Holyoke St.

Paul Wanat

Valley Green

642 South Summer St.

Advanced Turf Solutions Inc.

SOUTHAMPTON

Experience Mica

120 Pleasant St.

Eliza Fennell

Mothers Institute for Collaboration and Art

120 Pleasant St.

Eliza Fennell

SOUTH HADLEY

Allery’s

314 Newton St.

Dariusz Karpinski

Farmers’ Market South Hadley

76 Pittroff Ave.

Jennifer Krassler

Guardian Property Management

504 Granby Road

Sharleen Roman

Hostimus

5 Pheasant Run

Jacob Broyles

Jalbert Drywall

17 Garden St.

Kenneth Robinson

K&R Drywall

17 Garden St.

Kenneth Robinson

Orchards Golf Club

18 Silverwood Terrace

Randy Jones

SOUTHWICK

L&M Construction

13 Granaudo Circle

Matthew Magni

Mining House

648 College Highway

Shu Ming Chen

Southwick Florist, Farm

636 College Highway

Russell Fox

Southwick Florist, Farm

65 Davis Road

Russell Fox

True Ambition Dance Academy LLC

13 Ferrin Dr.

Julianne Wendzel

SPRINGFIELD

Cedar Auto Sales LLC

175 Spring St.

Mohamad Mourad

CKG Designs

205 Tamarack Dr.

William Patrick

Downtown Painting Services

19 Nye St.

Joel Duran

Elevated Energy

126 Savoy Ave.

Ashley Rodriguez

The Essence of You

314 Main St.

Shawndell Maurice

Fish Greaseee

3 Isabel St.

Lucius Harris

FJR Towing & Transport

250 Albany St.

Francesco Roman

Hilton Garden Inn Springfield

800 Hall of Fame Ave.

Paul Picknelly

It Makes Scents

187 Lebanon St.

Jovanda Marshall

JNC Transportation LLC

1690 Boston Road, #1041

Jonathan Cruz

Junny’s Auto Repair

638 Worthington St.

Candido Borges

L4L Services LLC

32 Hampden St.

Billy Santiago

Lawn Don Landscaping

192 Spikenard Circle

Eric Robinson

Lion Carpentry

19 Wigwam Place

Leonardo Santiago

Mocha Emporium

1655 Boston Road

Esam Wahhas

Navedo Quality Services

22 Pasco Road

Ezequiel Navedo Jr.

Noel’s Custom Food Trailer

31 Acrebrook Road

Noel Torres

Personal Touch

739 Boston Road

True Blue Car Wash

Redzone Music

375 Canon Circle

Christopher Brown

Retro Repairs

64 Joseph St.

Crane Diaz

Sabor Nocturno 2 LLC

30 Congress St.

Alexis Efrain Coello

Savvy Life LLC

61 Starling Road

Shirleen Gallerani

Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place

1 Monarch Place

Paul Picknelly

Springfield Uno Chicago Grill

820 Hall of Fame Ave.

413 Pizza

Starbucks Monarch Place

1 Monarch Place

Columbus Hotel Management

T.L. Floor Covering

25 Princeton St.

Timothy Luukko

When Praises Go Up

1 Pearson Dr.

Scott Douglas Jenkins

WARE

Collins Art Studio

29 Beach Road

Melanie Collins, John Collins III

Desourdy Cleaning Solutions

130 North St.

Mary Desourdy, Thomas Desourdy

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Duval Online Enterprises

49 Worthen St.

Andre Duval

The Inevitable

55 Roseland Ave.

Charles Diaz

Katerina’s Beauty Salon

446 Main St.

Katerina Belyshev

Lawrence H. Blinderman Insurance Agency

1252 Elm St.

Lawrence Blinderman

Normandeau Memorials

1635 Riverdale St.

John Johnson

Pet Supplies Plus #9015

175 Memorial Ave.

Philip Bear

Western Mass Appliances LLC

171 Doty Circle

Donald Dumais

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham Family Chiropractic

2703 Boston Road

Christopher Garrow