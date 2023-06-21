Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Bacon, Robert

Bacon, Sheryl

162 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/08/2023

Brunt, Jason

129 Strong St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/13/2023

Connected Touch Massage

Speth, Brooke A.

15 Huron St.

Pittsfield, MA 0120123

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/05/2023

Lapierre, Rileyann

128R Main St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2023

Lazarick, Jaimie L.

3053 South Main St.

Bondsville, MA 01009

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2023

Luchock, Mike J.

75 South St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/15/2023

Malphrus, Melody A.

Lent, Melody A.

28 Honeysuckle Dr., Unit 6212A

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/10/2023

Roberts, Albert Arthur

222 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/10/2023

Sheerin, Timothy J.

121 Pine Grove Dr.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/14/2023

Usher, Judith A.

193 Oak St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151|

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/11/2023

Warren, Jamual Lamar

46 Longfellow Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/04/2023

Wilk, Michael L.

49 Colonial Circle, Unit C

Chicopee, MA 01020|

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/04/2023