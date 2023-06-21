Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 121

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Bacon, Robert
Bacon, Sheryl
162 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/08/2023

Brunt, Jason
129 Strong St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/13/2023

Connected Touch Massage
Speth, Brooke A.
15 Huron St.
Pittsfield, MA 0120123
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/05/2023

Lapierre, Rileyann
128R Main St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023

Lazarick, Jaimie L.
3053 South Main St.
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023

Luchock, Mike J.
75 South St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/15/2023

Malphrus, Melody A.
Lent, Melody A.
28 Honeysuckle Dr., Unit 6212A
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2023

Roberts, Albert Arthur
222 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/10/2023

Sheerin, Timothy J.
121 Pine Grove Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/14/2023

Usher, Judith A.
193 Oak St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151|
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/11/2023

Warren, Jamual Lamar
46 Longfellow Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/04/2023

Wilk, Michael L.
49 Colonial Circle, Unit C
Chicopee, MA 01020|
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2023

Tags:

Related Posts

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By