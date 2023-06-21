DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 131

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2023. .

AMHERST

ECUA Motors
611 South East St.
Fabricio Yunga Caizan

Human Security Analytics
71 Amity Place
Robyn Carpenter

Leblanc Painting
179 Summer St., #7
Paul Leblanc

Michael Young Acupuncture
408 Main St., #112
Michael Young

Vital Milk
13 Montague Road
Dawn Kennedy

Zbycut Motor Works
398 Northampton Road
Luke Zbycut

BELCHERTOWN

Valovcin Woodworks
305 Sabin St.
Daniel Valovcin

CHICOPEE

ASI Enterprises
716 Prospect St.
Alexander Smith

Beauty Batlles Lounge Inc.
46 Cabot St.
Ashley Batlle

Class of 2017 – Chicopee Comprehensive High School
76 Dorothy Ave.
Emma Laughlin

Dev’s Mac N Eats
59 New Ludlow Road, #4B
Devin Perez

G8cG Consulting
34 Pearl St., Apt. 2LFT
Zhi Chun Tang

Nightjar Farm
22 Simonich St.
Evan Nawrocki

RT’s Painting & Remodeling LLC
63 Emmett St.
Radion Tsikhotskiy

EAST LONGMEADOW

Dutko Electric LLC
50 Heatherstone Dr.
Andrew Dutko

Kieu Nail Artist
30-34 Shaker Road
Kieu Nguyen

Marvelous Me Aesthetics LLC
280 North Main St.
Hannah Hubacz

NV Legacy Sales LLC
32 Old Farm Road
Vanna Albert

Richard A. Calvanese CPA
200 North Main St., #200
Richard Calvanese

HADLEY

Memorable Jewelry & Perfume
367 Russell St.
Muhammad Hafeez

LEE

Canna Provisions
225 Housatonic St.
Better Provisions LLC

Consolati Tax Prep
71 Main St.
Patrick Consolati

Imagine Bee
43 Sunshine Ave.
Kellie Ann Monteleone

Jean Paul Upholstery Studio
75 Debra Ave.
Jean Paul Casalinas

On the Fly Guide Services
163 Center St.
Daniel Shepardson

Twin Roots LLC
50 Martin Ave.
Richard Morris

PITTSFIELD

413Buzz
30 Kearney Ave.
CVCS Marketing LLC

All Star Barber Shop 2
397 North St.
Carmen Betances

Arana Gomez Landscaping Plus
68 Oswald Ave.
Wendy Gomez

Balance Rock Investment Group
287 South St.
David Milligan

Blossom Bun
25 Pecks Road
Raluca Pascu

Bottomless Bricks
163 South St.
Shane Laundry, Erin Laundry

Devs’ Sparkling Solutions
50 Bartlett Ave.
Cydney Rollins

Ecuamex Services
220 Karen Dr.
Yuri Gagarin Meija

Lakewood Creamery
384 Newell St.
Amy Koenig, Ann Capitanio

Locks & More
661 East St.
Thomas Wells Jr.

LS Business Management
289 Springside Ave.
Luciano de Souza

O’Reilly Auto Parts #5792
481 Dalton Ave.
O’Reilly Auto Parts

Pablo’s Drywall
135 Chapel St.
Claudia Ocampo

R. Moore Contracting
90 Orchard St.
Robert Moore Sr.

Salon Experience
489 Dalton Ave.
Kathleen Scott

Salon Experience
489 Dalton Ave.
Pamela Burno

Sandra Rojas House Management
57 Stoddard Ave.
Sandra Rojas

Vintage Trucking
825 East New Lenox Road
Scott Salzarulo

WCA Transportation Services
120 Lyman St.
Wanderson de Alavarenga

Z Beauty Nails Inc.
555 Hubbard Ave.
Mingjun Zhu, Xizhen Zhang

SOUTH HADLEY

Bateman’s Bookkeeping
2 West Parkview Dr.
Angela Bateman

Citrus Sky Boutique
15 San Souci Dr.
Citrus Sky Boutique

WESTFIELD

Buildx
504 Holyoke Road
Anthony Deven

Cybernesticks
34 Tekoa Trail
Lawrence Foard

Hannoush Home Designs LLC
99 Springfield Road, Suite 1
Tiffany Hannoush

Healthy Flavors LLC
217 Root Road
Healthy Flavors LLC

Jack Pots Hotdogs
16 Fowler St.
John Symmons

Potholes Magazine
66 Ridgeway St.
Jacob Fleron

Silverfox Creations
23 Sherwood Ave.
Wendy McCann

TJ Networks
7 Nancy Circle
Thomas Jarry

Ur Prfct Bowl
45 Meadow St.
Roselyn Cedeno

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Balise Honda
400 Riverdale St.
James Balise Jr.

Baystate Home Health
30 Capital Dr.
Kristin Delaney

Baystate Hospice
30 Capital Dr.
Kristin Delaney

Beautylicious
22 Birch Park Circle
Elisa Olivo

Caring Solutions LLC
131 Elm St.
Patricia-Lee Scholpp

Centerwell Home Health
95 Elm St.
John Nichols

Central Chevrolet Inc.
675 Memorial Dr.
Todd Volk

Compass Recovery West LLC
117 Park Ave.
Dino Bedinelli

ICM Cooling and Heating
380 Union St.
Daniel Matos

Istanbul Supermarket
312 Memorial Ave.
Musa Bas

Nails and More by Manny
1346 Elm St.
Manuel Rivera Jr.

Ouimette Printing
40 Kelso Ave.
David Ouimette

Pawsitive Vibes Grooming
323 Cold Spring Ave.
Lindsay Abdelmaseh

Royal Touch of Beauty Nails
935 Riverdale St.
Hoang Vo

Stylers Salon
62 Westfield St.
Linda Kennedy

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham HVAC
3265 Boston Road
Maria Gomes

