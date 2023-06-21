Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2023. .
AMHERST
ECUA Motors
611 South East St.
Fabricio Yunga Caizan
Human Security Analytics
71 Amity Place
Robyn Carpenter
Leblanc Painting
179 Summer St., #7
Paul Leblanc
Michael Young Acupuncture
408 Main St., #112
Michael Young
Vital Milk
13 Montague Road
Dawn Kennedy
Zbycut Motor Works
398 Northampton Road
Luke Zbycut
BELCHERTOWN
Valovcin Woodworks
305 Sabin St.
Daniel Valovcin
CHICOPEE
ASI Enterprises
716 Prospect St.
Alexander Smith
Beauty Batlles Lounge Inc.
46 Cabot St.
Ashley Batlle
Class of 2017 – Chicopee Comprehensive High School
76 Dorothy Ave.
Emma Laughlin
Dev’s Mac N Eats
59 New Ludlow Road, #4B
Devin Perez
G8cG Consulting
34 Pearl St., Apt. 2LFT
Zhi Chun Tang
Nightjar Farm
22 Simonich St.
Evan Nawrocki
RT’s Painting & Remodeling LLC
63 Emmett St.
Radion Tsikhotskiy
EAST LONGMEADOW
Dutko Electric LLC
50 Heatherstone Dr.
Andrew Dutko
Kieu Nail Artist
30-34 Shaker Road
Kieu Nguyen
Marvelous Me Aesthetics LLC
280 North Main St.
Hannah Hubacz
NV Legacy Sales LLC
32 Old Farm Road
Vanna Albert
Richard A. Calvanese CPA
200 North Main St., #200
Richard Calvanese
HADLEY
Memorable Jewelry & Perfume
367 Russell St.
Muhammad Hafeez
LEE
Canna Provisions
225 Housatonic St.
Better Provisions LLC
Consolati Tax Prep
71 Main St.
Patrick Consolati
Imagine Bee
43 Sunshine Ave.
Kellie Ann Monteleone
Jean Paul Upholstery Studio
75 Debra Ave.
Jean Paul Casalinas
On the Fly Guide Services
163 Center St.
Daniel Shepardson
Twin Roots LLC
50 Martin Ave.
Richard Morris
PITTSFIELD
413Buzz
30 Kearney Ave.
CVCS Marketing LLC
All Star Barber Shop 2
397 North St.
Carmen Betances
Arana Gomez Landscaping Plus
68 Oswald Ave.
Wendy Gomez
Balance Rock Investment Group
287 South St.
David Milligan
Blossom Bun
25 Pecks Road
Raluca Pascu
Bottomless Bricks
163 South St.
Shane Laundry, Erin Laundry
Devs’ Sparkling Solutions
50 Bartlett Ave.
Cydney Rollins
Ecuamex Services
220 Karen Dr.
Yuri Gagarin Meija
Lakewood Creamery
384 Newell St.
Amy Koenig, Ann Capitanio
Locks & More
661 East St.
Thomas Wells Jr.
LS Business Management
289 Springside Ave.
Luciano de Souza
O’Reilly Auto Parts #5792
481 Dalton Ave.
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Pablo’s Drywall
135 Chapel St.
Claudia Ocampo
R. Moore Contracting
90 Orchard St.
Robert Moore Sr.
Salon Experience
489 Dalton Ave.
Kathleen Scott
Salon Experience
489 Dalton Ave.
Pamela Burno
Sandra Rojas House Management
57 Stoddard Ave.
Sandra Rojas
Vintage Trucking
825 East New Lenox Road
Scott Salzarulo
WCA Transportation Services
120 Lyman St.
Wanderson de Alavarenga
Z Beauty Nails Inc.
555 Hubbard Ave.
Mingjun Zhu, Xizhen Zhang
SOUTH HADLEY
Bateman’s Bookkeeping
2 West Parkview Dr.
Angela Bateman
Citrus Sky Boutique
15 San Souci Dr.
Citrus Sky Boutique
WESTFIELD
Buildx
504 Holyoke Road
Anthony Deven
Cybernesticks
34 Tekoa Trail
Lawrence Foard
Hannoush Home Designs LLC
99 Springfield Road, Suite 1
Tiffany Hannoush
Healthy Flavors LLC
217 Root Road
Healthy Flavors LLC
Jack Pots Hotdogs
16 Fowler St.
John Symmons
Potholes Magazine
66 Ridgeway St.
Jacob Fleron
Silverfox Creations
23 Sherwood Ave.
Wendy McCann
TJ Networks
7 Nancy Circle
Thomas Jarry
Ur Prfct Bowl
45 Meadow St.
Roselyn Cedeno
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Balise Honda
400 Riverdale St.
James Balise Jr.
Baystate Home Health
30 Capital Dr.
Kristin Delaney
Baystate Hospice
30 Capital Dr.
Kristin Delaney
Beautylicious
22 Birch Park Circle
Elisa Olivo
Caring Solutions LLC
131 Elm St.
Patricia-Lee Scholpp
Centerwell Home Health
95 Elm St.
John Nichols
Central Chevrolet Inc.
675 Memorial Dr.
Todd Volk
Compass Recovery West LLC
117 Park Ave.
Dino Bedinelli
ICM Cooling and Heating
380 Union St.
Daniel Matos
Istanbul Supermarket
312 Memorial Ave.
Musa Bas
Nails and More by Manny
1346 Elm St.
Manuel Rivera Jr.
Ouimette Printing
40 Kelso Ave.
David Ouimette
Pawsitive Vibes Grooming
323 Cold Spring Ave.
Lindsay Abdelmaseh
Royal Touch of Beauty Nails
935 Riverdale St.
Hoang Vo
Stylers Salon
62 Westfield St.
Linda Kennedy
WILBRAHAM
Wilbraham HVAC
3265 Boston Road
Maria Gomes