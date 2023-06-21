Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of May 2023. .

AMHERST

ECUA Motors

611 South East St.

Fabricio Yunga Caizan

Human Security Analytics

71 Amity Place

Robyn Carpenter

Leblanc Painting

179 Summer St., #7

Paul Leblanc

Michael Young Acupuncture

408 Main St., #112

Michael Young

Vital Milk

13 Montague Road

Dawn Kennedy

Zbycut Motor Works

398 Northampton Road

Luke Zbycut

BELCHERTOWN

Valovcin Woodworks

305 Sabin St.

Daniel Valovcin

CHICOPEE

ASI Enterprises

716 Prospect St.

Alexander Smith

Beauty Batlles Lounge Inc.

46 Cabot St.

Ashley Batlle

Class of 2017 – Chicopee Comprehensive High School

76 Dorothy Ave.

Emma Laughlin

Dev’s Mac N Eats

59 New Ludlow Road, #4B

Devin Perez

G8cG Consulting

34 Pearl St., Apt. 2LFT

Zhi Chun Tang

Nightjar Farm

22 Simonich St.

Evan Nawrocki

RT’s Painting & Remodeling LLC

63 Emmett St.

Radion Tsikhotskiy

EAST LONGMEADOW

Dutko Electric LLC

50 Heatherstone Dr.

Andrew Dutko

Kieu Nail Artist

30-34 Shaker Road

Kieu Nguyen

Marvelous Me Aesthetics LLC

280 North Main St.

Hannah Hubacz

NV Legacy Sales LLC

32 Old Farm Road

Vanna Albert

Richard A. Calvanese CPA

200 North Main St., #200

Richard Calvanese

HADLEY

Memorable Jewelry & Perfume

367 Russell St.

Muhammad Hafeez

LEE

Canna Provisions

225 Housatonic St.

Better Provisions LLC

Consolati Tax Prep

71 Main St.

Patrick Consolati

Imagine Bee

43 Sunshine Ave.

Kellie Ann Monteleone

Jean Paul Upholstery Studio

75 Debra Ave.

Jean Paul Casalinas

On the Fly Guide Services

163 Center St.

Daniel Shepardson

Twin Roots LLC

50 Martin Ave.

Richard Morris

PITTSFIELD

413Buzz

30 Kearney Ave.

CVCS Marketing LLC

All Star Barber Shop 2

397 North St.

Carmen Betances

Arana Gomez Landscaping Plus

68 Oswald Ave.

Wendy Gomez

Balance Rock Investment Group

287 South St.

David Milligan

Blossom Bun

25 Pecks Road

Raluca Pascu

Bottomless Bricks

163 South St.

Shane Laundry, Erin Laundry

Devs’ Sparkling Solutions

50 Bartlett Ave.

Cydney Rollins

Ecuamex Services

220 Karen Dr.

Yuri Gagarin Meija

Lakewood Creamery

384 Newell St.

Amy Koenig, Ann Capitanio

Locks & More

661 East St.

Thomas Wells Jr.

LS Business Management

289 Springside Ave.

Luciano de Souza

O’Reilly Auto Parts #5792

481 Dalton Ave.

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Pablo’s Drywall

135 Chapel St.

Claudia Ocampo

R. Moore Contracting

90 Orchard St.

Robert Moore Sr.

Salon Experience

489 Dalton Ave.

Kathleen Scott

Salon Experience

489 Dalton Ave.

Pamela Burno

Sandra Rojas House Management

57 Stoddard Ave.

Sandra Rojas

Vintage Trucking

825 East New Lenox Road

Scott Salzarulo

WCA Transportation Services

120 Lyman St.

Wanderson de Alavarenga

Z Beauty Nails Inc.

555 Hubbard Ave.

Mingjun Zhu, Xizhen Zhang

SOUTH HADLEY

Bateman’s Bookkeeping

2 West Parkview Dr.

Angela Bateman

Citrus Sky Boutique

15 San Souci Dr.

Citrus Sky Boutique

WESTFIELD

Buildx

504 Holyoke Road

Anthony Deven

Cybernesticks

34 Tekoa Trail

Lawrence Foard

Hannoush Home Designs LLC

99 Springfield Road, Suite 1

Tiffany Hannoush

Healthy Flavors LLC

217 Root Road

Healthy Flavors LLC

Jack Pots Hotdogs

16 Fowler St.

John Symmons

Potholes Magazine

66 Ridgeway St.

Jacob Fleron

Silverfox Creations

23 Sherwood Ave.

Wendy McCann

TJ Networks

7 Nancy Circle

Thomas Jarry

Ur Prfct Bowl

45 Meadow St.

Roselyn Cedeno

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Balise Honda

400 Riverdale St.

James Balise Jr.

Baystate Home Health

30 Capital Dr.

Kristin Delaney

Baystate Hospice

30 Capital Dr.

Kristin Delaney

Beautylicious

22 Birch Park Circle

Elisa Olivo

Caring Solutions LLC

131 Elm St.

Patricia-Lee Scholpp

Centerwell Home Health

95 Elm St.

John Nichols

Central Chevrolet Inc.

675 Memorial Dr.

Todd Volk

Compass Recovery West LLC

117 Park Ave.

Dino Bedinelli

ICM Cooling and Heating

380 Union St.

Daniel Matos

Istanbul Supermarket

312 Memorial Ave.

Musa Bas

Nails and More by Manny

1346 Elm St.

Manuel Rivera Jr.

Ouimette Printing

40 Kelso Ave.

David Ouimette

Pawsitive Vibes Grooming

323 Cold Spring Ave.

Lindsay Abdelmaseh

Royal Touch of Beauty Nails

935 Riverdale St.

Hoang Vo

Stylers Salon

62 Westfield St.

Linda Kennedy

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham HVAC

3265 Boston Road

Maria Gomes