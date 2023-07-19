Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Adams, Jonisha M.

a/k/a Coston, Jonisha Adams

15 Linvale Ter.

Mattapan, MA 02126

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/05/2023

Almeyda, Samuel

a/k/a Almeyda Cruz, Samuel

427 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/13/2023

Apraham, Jacob J.

15 King St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2023

Barwick, Michael W.

183 Peekskill Ave.

Springfield, MA 01128

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2023

Call, Glenn R.

29 Chestnut Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/06/2023

Campbell, Catherine Lee

717 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/13/2023

Cuevas, Gloryvee

a/k/a Torres, Gloryvee

36 Battery St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2023

DeAngelis, Jeannine M.

71 Verde Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/05/2023

Familia, Leonor A.

299 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/08/2023

Gaudette, Steven L.

21 Almon Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/13/2023

Gray, Terrance Michael

242 Brattle St.

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/15/2023

LaCrosse, Isabell D.

1532 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/07/2023

Ledoux, Ellen

38 Central Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/09/2023

Martinez, Helio

Martinez, Elisa Y.

501 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/14/2023

Munroe, Ronald G.

5 Whittier Circle

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/06/2023

Parks, Lee Truesdell

108 Old Mill Road

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/07/2023

Pedraza, Yari L.

54 Byers St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/07/2023

Ramirez, Paula

314 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/06/2023

Snow, Darin Mark

123 Glendale Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/08/2023

Streeter, Sonja A.

6 Bridge St., Apt. 1

Hatfield, MA 01038

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/15/2023

Toromino, Peter J.

Toromino, Deborah M.

15 Warren St.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/15/2023

White, Vaughn C.

13 Pigeon Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/14/2023