Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Adams, Jonisha M.
a/k/a Coston, Jonisha Adams
15 Linvale Ter.
Mattapan, MA 02126
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/05/2023
Almeyda, Samuel
a/k/a Almeyda Cruz, Samuel
427 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2023
Apraham, Jacob J.
15 King St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2023
Barwick, Michael W.
183 Peekskill Ave.
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2023
Call, Glenn R.
29 Chestnut Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/06/2023
Campbell, Catherine Lee
717 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2023
Cuevas, Gloryvee
a/k/a Torres, Gloryvee
36 Battery St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2023
DeAngelis, Jeannine M.
71 Verde Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/05/2023
Familia, Leonor A.
299 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/08/2023
Gaudette, Steven L.
21 Almon Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/13/2023
Gray, Terrance Michael
242 Brattle St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2023
LaCrosse, Isabell D.
1532 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/07/2023
Ledoux, Ellen
38 Central Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/09/2023
Martinez, Helio
Martinez, Elisa Y.
501 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/14/2023
Munroe, Ronald G.
5 Whittier Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/06/2023
Parks, Lee Truesdell
108 Old Mill Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/07/2023
Pedraza, Yari L.
54 Byers St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/07/2023
Ramirez, Paula
314 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/06/2023
Snow, Darin Mark
123 Glendale Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/08/2023
Streeter, Sonja A.
6 Bridge St., Apt. 1
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/15/2023
Toromino, Peter J.
Toromino, Deborah M.
15 Warren St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/15/2023
White, Vaughn C.
13 Pigeon Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/14/2023