Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of June and July 2023.

DEERFIELD

Blonde by Emma

8B Elm St.

Emma Poulin

East Berkshire LLC

75 Stillwater Road

Chad Gaughan

Team Gramps

8B Sugarloaf St.

Danil Beglov

Zack’s BBQ

20 Elm St.

Peter Langlois

EASTHAMPTON

18HidenSneakz

102 Cottage St.

Israel Blanco

Aurora Jewelers

106 Union St.

James Murning III

Barclay Genealogical Research & Consulting

9 Holyoke St.

Thomas Malsbury

Deborah Berkman, Ph.D.

311 East St.

Deborah Berkman

DWE Landscaping

17 Park St.

Donald Eggleston

EJ Cuts

121 Main St.

Elijah Boivin

James Hurley Construction

51 West St.

James Hurley II

Mosaic Eco-Solutions LLC

11 Olympia St.

Nathaniel Gosselin

Nauti Dogs

21 McKinley Ave.

Sarah Caplan

New England Saddlery

30 Florence Road

Lise Krieger

Raisincakes Retro

1 Cottage St., Suite 510

Jacque St. James-Wong

Sisu Wellness Center

247 Northampton St., Suites 1-3

Barbara Nichols, Natasha Perrone

Sonny Selects

83 Main St.

Roy Syriac

Source

83 Main St.

Vuk Whallon

Starbucks Coffee #68682

109 Northampton St.

Julie Wieting

Washing Well

94 Union St.

James McIntosh, Tod LaMotte

EAST LONGMEADOW

Belle Bleu

30 Judy Lane

Chelsie Raleigh

Fazio’s Ristorante & Pizzeria

162 Shaker Road

Aldo Fazio

Kristin Mittler

8-10 Center Square

Kristin Mittler

LaGlam Consignment Boutique

54 Shaker Road

Latina Duncanson

Obsessions

8-10 Center Square

Obsessions

Unusual Machines Inc.

54 Hampden Road

Mark Callahan

GREAT BARRINGTON

Charles Haddad

33 Silver St.

Charles Haddad

Common or Garden Pub

425 Park St.

Kristen Williams

Greenriver Massage

610 South Main St.

SarahJane Hebler

A Little TLC Home Repairs

276 Park St.

Terry Wallace

Money Oasis ATMs

2 Walnut St.

Michael Brenes

Nicolas M. Pacella Architect

17 Blue Hill Road

Nicolas Pacella

POSY Vintage and Craft

34 Rosseter St., #1

Regina Rosario

Sea Jay’s

29 Hart St.

Carole Randorf

Taylor and Miller Industries

5 Seekonk Road

Jeffrey Taylor

Treyson Racin’ Powersports

955 Main St.

Trevor Cobb

Wildflowers

620 Main St.

Heidi Johnson

HADLEY

Aspen Dental

344 Russell St., #21

Aspen Dental Associates of New England

Beyond Happiness

1 Goffe St.

Aaron Andrews

Winterpills

113 Middle St.

Florence Reed

HOLYOKE

Aunty’s Market

539 Pleasant St.

Baljit Shamar

Divine Restoration Behavioral Health

98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101

Amdonne Mbouadeu

Ergonomic Collaboration Group

337 High St.

Martin Rodgers, John Maslar

Frank Storage

19 St. James Ave.

Francisco Marrero

Holyoke Tax Service

295 High St.

David Yos

Legendary Who’s Next Barber Shop

323 Main St.

Omar Peralta

MO’s the Clean Freak Services

31 Beacon Ave.

Monica Goucher

Paper City Car Wash

990 Main St.

Michael Marcotte, Michael Filomeno

Pleasant Auto Sales

170 Main St.

William Johnson

Route 22 Liquors

518 Westfield Road

Vimal Patel, Shivani Patel

Stacy Wright, Therapist

164 Rock Valley Road

Stacy Wright

T&D Nail Salon

98 Lower Westfield Road

Kham Hoang Do

Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital

45 Lower Westfield Road

Western Massachusetts Behavioral Health Hospital

WB Forever

353 Chestnut St.

Kelly Maher

LONGMEADOW

Bonheur LLC

803 Williams St.

Anna Whitton

Creative Edge Hair & Nail Salon

7 Edgewood Ave.

Cynthia Bixby

Wernick Adult Day Health Care Center

770 Converse St.

Jewish Nursing Home of Western Mass. Inc.

McNally Brothers

123 Dwight Road

Anthony Laudano, Christopher DeSesa

WARE

Eric Aubin Electrician

36 Anderson Road

Eric Aubin

Firesafe Chimney Services Inc.

277 Palmer Road, Unit 2C

James Walling Jr.

Front Yard Farm

16 Gilbertville Road

Kelly Wheeler

Quabbin Valley Junk Removal & Recycling

164 Church St.

Daniel Osborn

Sweet Temptations Bake Shoppe

97 Fisherdick Road

Celeste Noad

Talk of the Town

85 Main St.

Keith Chouinard

Tanglewood Marionettes

108 Church St.

Peter Schaefer

WESTFIELD

Avp Transport

1000 Russell Road

Andrii Ptytsia

Beer with Beards

78 South Maple St.

Michael Adams

Camp K-9

202 Union St.

Alessandra Connor

Cloot’s Auto Body Inc.

825 North Road

Gary Cloutier

Floppy Ears Pet Care Services

47 Stephanie Lane

Rosaelena Sutton

Hampton Ponds Market

1029 North Road

All in One Shop Inc.

Humble Remodeling

30 Taylor Ave.

Luis Santos

Laramee Masonry

306 Montgomery Road

Arthur Laramee

Socially Elite Media

77 Mill St., #120C

Madeline Leblanc

True Force Power Washing

115 Sandy Hill Road

Jalen Bodendorf

Westfield Homeless Cat Project

1124 East Mountain Road

Denise Sinico