Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of June and July 2023.

DEERFIELD

Blonde by Emma
8B Elm St.
Emma Poulin

East Berkshire LLC
75 Stillwater Road
Chad Gaughan

Team Gramps
8B Sugarloaf St.
Danil Beglov

Zack’s BBQ
20 Elm St.
Peter Langlois

EASTHAMPTON

18HidenSneakz
102 Cottage St.
Israel Blanco

Aurora Jewelers
106 Union St.
James Murning III

Barclay Genealogical Research & Consulting
9 Holyoke St.
Thomas Malsbury

Deborah Berkman, Ph.D.
311 East St.
Deborah Berkman

DWE Landscaping
17 Park St.
Donald Eggleston

EJ Cuts
121 Main St.
Elijah Boivin

James Hurley Construction
51 West St.
James Hurley II

Mosaic Eco-Solutions LLC
11 Olympia St.
Nathaniel Gosselin

Nauti Dogs
21 McKinley Ave.
Sarah Caplan

New England Saddlery
30 Florence Road
Lise Krieger

Raisincakes Retro
1 Cottage St., Suite 510
Jacque St. James-Wong

Sisu Wellness Center
247 Northampton St., Suites 1-3
Barbara Nichols, Natasha Perrone

Sonny Selects
83 Main St.
Roy Syriac

Source
83 Main St.
Vuk Whallon

Starbucks Coffee #68682
109 Northampton St.
Julie Wieting

Washing Well
94 Union St.
James McIntosh, Tod LaMotte

EAST LONGMEADOW

Belle Bleu
30 Judy Lane
Chelsie Raleigh

Fazio’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
162 Shaker Road
Aldo Fazio

Kristin Mittler
8-10 Center Square
Kristin Mittler

LaGlam Consignment Boutique
54 Shaker Road
Latina Duncanson

Obsessions
8-10 Center Square
Obsessions

Unusual Machines Inc.
54 Hampden Road
Mark Callahan

GREAT BARRINGTON

Charles Haddad
33 Silver St.
Charles Haddad

Common or Garden Pub
425 Park St.
Kristen Williams

Greenriver Massage
610 South Main St.
SarahJane Hebler

A Little TLC Home Repairs
276 Park St.
Terry Wallace

Money Oasis ATMs
2 Walnut St.
Michael Brenes

Nicolas M. Pacella Architect
17 Blue Hill Road
Nicolas Pacella

POSY Vintage and Craft
34 Rosseter St., #1
Regina Rosario

Sea Jay’s
29 Hart St.
Carole Randorf

Taylor and Miller Industries
5 Seekonk Road
Jeffrey Taylor

Treyson Racin’ Powersports
955 Main St.
Trevor Cobb

Wildflowers
620 Main St.
Heidi Johnson

HADLEY

Aspen Dental
344 Russell St., #21
Aspen Dental Associates of New England

Beyond Happiness
1 Goffe St.
Aaron Andrews

Winterpills
113 Middle St.
Florence Reed

HOLYOKE

Aunty’s Market
539 Pleasant St.
Baljit Shamar

Divine Restoration Behavioral Health
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Amdonne Mbouadeu

Ergonomic Collaboration Group
337 High St.
Martin Rodgers, John Maslar

Frank Storage
19 St. James Ave.
Francisco Marrero

Holyoke Tax Service
295 High St.
David Yos

Legendary Who’s Next Barber Shop
323 Main St.
Omar Peralta

MO’s the Clean Freak Services
31 Beacon Ave.
Monica Goucher

Paper City Car Wash
990 Main St.
Michael Marcotte, Michael Filomeno

Pleasant Auto Sales
170 Main St.
William Johnson

Route 22 Liquors
518 Westfield Road
Vimal Patel, Shivani Patel

Stacy Wright, Therapist
164 Rock Valley Road
Stacy Wright

T&D Nail Salon
98 Lower Westfield Road
Kham Hoang Do

Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital
45 Lower Westfield Road
Western Massachusetts Behavioral Health Hospital

WB Forever
353 Chestnut St.
Kelly Maher

LONGMEADOW

Bonheur LLC
803 Williams St.
Anna Whitton

Creative Edge Hair & Nail Salon
7 Edgewood Ave.
Cynthia Bixby

Wernick Adult Day Health Care Center
770 Converse St.
Jewish Nursing Home of Western Mass. Inc.

McNally Brothers
123 Dwight Road
Anthony Laudano, Christopher DeSesa

WARE

Eric Aubin Electrician
36 Anderson Road
Eric Aubin

Firesafe Chimney Services Inc.
277 Palmer Road, Unit 2C
James Walling Jr.

Front Yard Farm
16 Gilbertville Road
Kelly Wheeler

Quabbin Valley Junk Removal & Recycling
164 Church St.
Daniel Osborn

Sweet Temptations Bake Shoppe
97 Fisherdick Road
Celeste Noad

Talk of the Town
85 Main St.
Keith Chouinard

Tanglewood Marionettes
108 Church St.
Peter Schaefer

WESTFIELD

Avp Transport
1000 Russell Road
Andrii Ptytsia

Beer with Beards
78 South Maple St.
Michael Adams

Camp K-9
202 Union St.
Alessandra Connor

Cloot’s Auto Body Inc.
825 North Road
Gary Cloutier

Floppy Ears Pet Care Services
47 Stephanie Lane
Rosaelena Sutton

Hampton Ponds Market
1029 North Road
All in One Shop Inc.

Humble Remodeling
30 Taylor Ave.
Luis Santos

Laramee Masonry
306 Montgomery Road
Arthur Laramee

Socially Elite Media
77 Mill St., #120C
Madeline Leblanc

True Force Power Washing
115 Sandy Hill Road
Jalen Bodendorf

Westfield Homeless Cat Project
1124 East Mountain Road
Denise Sinico

