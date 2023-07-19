Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of June and July 2023.
DEERFIELD
Blonde by Emma
8B Elm St.
Emma Poulin
East Berkshire LLC
75 Stillwater Road
Chad Gaughan
Team Gramps
8B Sugarloaf St.
Danil Beglov
Zack’s BBQ
20 Elm St.
Peter Langlois
EASTHAMPTON
18HidenSneakz
102 Cottage St.
Israel Blanco
Aurora Jewelers
106 Union St.
James Murning III
Barclay Genealogical Research & Consulting
9 Holyoke St.
Thomas Malsbury
Deborah Berkman, Ph.D.
311 East St.
Deborah Berkman
DWE Landscaping
17 Park St.
Donald Eggleston
EJ Cuts
121 Main St.
Elijah Boivin
James Hurley Construction
51 West St.
James Hurley II
Mosaic Eco-Solutions LLC
11 Olympia St.
Nathaniel Gosselin
Nauti Dogs
21 McKinley Ave.
Sarah Caplan
New England Saddlery
30 Florence Road
Lise Krieger
Raisincakes Retro
1 Cottage St., Suite 510
Jacque St. James-Wong
Sisu Wellness Center
247 Northampton St., Suites 1-3
Barbara Nichols, Natasha Perrone
Sonny Selects
83 Main St.
Roy Syriac
Source
83 Main St.
Vuk Whallon
Starbucks Coffee #68682
109 Northampton St.
Julie Wieting
Washing Well
94 Union St.
James McIntosh, Tod LaMotte
EAST LONGMEADOW
Belle Bleu
30 Judy Lane
Chelsie Raleigh
Fazio’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
162 Shaker Road
Aldo Fazio
Kristin Mittler
8-10 Center Square
Kristin Mittler
LaGlam Consignment Boutique
54 Shaker Road
Latina Duncanson
Obsessions
8-10 Center Square
Obsessions
Unusual Machines Inc.
54 Hampden Road
Mark Callahan
GREAT BARRINGTON
Charles Haddad
33 Silver St.
Charles Haddad
Common or Garden Pub
425 Park St.
Kristen Williams
Greenriver Massage
610 South Main St.
SarahJane Hebler
A Little TLC Home Repairs
276 Park St.
Terry Wallace
Money Oasis ATMs
2 Walnut St.
Michael Brenes
Nicolas M. Pacella Architect
17 Blue Hill Road
Nicolas Pacella
POSY Vintage and Craft
34 Rosseter St., #1
Regina Rosario
Sea Jay’s
29 Hart St.
Carole Randorf
Taylor and Miller Industries
5 Seekonk Road
Jeffrey Taylor
Treyson Racin’ Powersports
955 Main St.
Trevor Cobb
Wildflowers
620 Main St.
Heidi Johnson
HADLEY
Aspen Dental
344 Russell St., #21
Aspen Dental Associates of New England
Beyond Happiness
1 Goffe St.
Aaron Andrews
Winterpills
113 Middle St.
Florence Reed
HOLYOKE
Aunty’s Market
539 Pleasant St.
Baljit Shamar
Divine Restoration Behavioral Health
98 Lower Westfield Road, Suite 101
Amdonne Mbouadeu
Ergonomic Collaboration Group
337 High St.
Martin Rodgers, John Maslar
Frank Storage
19 St. James Ave.
Francisco Marrero
Holyoke Tax Service
295 High St.
David Yos
Legendary Who’s Next Barber Shop
323 Main St.
Omar Peralta
MO’s the Clean Freak Services
31 Beacon Ave.
Monica Goucher
Paper City Car Wash
990 Main St.
Michael Marcotte, Michael Filomeno
Pleasant Auto Sales
170 Main St.
William Johnson
Route 22 Liquors
518 Westfield Road
Vimal Patel, Shivani Patel
Stacy Wright, Therapist
164 Rock Valley Road
Stacy Wright
T&D Nail Salon
98 Lower Westfield Road
Kham Hoang Do
Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital
45 Lower Westfield Road
Western Massachusetts Behavioral Health Hospital
WB Forever
353 Chestnut St.
Kelly Maher
LONGMEADOW
Bonheur LLC
803 Williams St.
Anna Whitton
Creative Edge Hair & Nail Salon
7 Edgewood Ave.
Cynthia Bixby
Wernick Adult Day Health Care Center
770 Converse St.
Jewish Nursing Home of Western Mass. Inc.
McNally Brothers
123 Dwight Road
Anthony Laudano, Christopher DeSesa
WARE
Eric Aubin Electrician
36 Anderson Road
Eric Aubin
Firesafe Chimney Services Inc.
277 Palmer Road, Unit 2C
James Walling Jr.
Front Yard Farm
16 Gilbertville Road
Kelly Wheeler
Quabbin Valley Junk Removal & Recycling
164 Church St.
Daniel Osborn
Sweet Temptations Bake Shoppe
97 Fisherdick Road
Celeste Noad
Talk of the Town
85 Main St.
Keith Chouinard
Tanglewood Marionettes
108 Church St.
Peter Schaefer
WESTFIELD
Avp Transport
1000 Russell Road
Andrii Ptytsia
Beer with Beards
78 South Maple St.
Michael Adams
Camp K-9
202 Union St.
Alessandra Connor
Cloot’s Auto Body Inc.
825 North Road
Gary Cloutier
Floppy Ears Pet Care Services
47 Stephanie Lane
Rosaelena Sutton
Hampton Ponds Market
1029 North Road
All in One Shop Inc.
Humble Remodeling
30 Taylor Ave.
Luis Santos
Laramee Masonry
306 Montgomery Road
Arthur Laramee
Socially Elite Media
77 Mill St., #120C
Madeline Leblanc
True Force Power Washing
115 Sandy Hill Road
Jalen Bodendorf
Westfield Homeless Cat Project
1124 East Mountain Road
Denise Sinico