Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Concepcion, Hector

1333 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/08/2023

Cruz, Noel

128 Woodmont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/05/2023

Earl, Jennifer

3 James Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/12/2023

Eckert, James A.

68 May Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/14/2023

Fydenkevez, Bertha I.

Fydenkevez, Tootsie

80 Damon Road, Apt. 4108

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/15/2023

Godlew, Timothy P.

7 Pomeroy St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095-2220

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/11/2023

Hickson-Torres, Kimberly N.

118 Field Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/06/2023

Munoz, Jahayra

111 Manchester Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/14/2023

Nyarko, Joseph Sefa

119 F Ashey Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/11/2023

Patry, Donald J.

248 Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/02/2023

Peristere, Daniel B.

528 Reed St.

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/13/2023

Poutre, Jennifer M.

120 Stebbins St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/01/2023

Rivera Alvarado, Luis Javier

a/k/a Rivera, Luis J.

2006 Northampton St., 2nd Fl.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/05/2023

Seymour, Gerald R.

Seymour, Sharon A.

18C Crescent St.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/09/2023

Streeter, Karen

523 Alum Hill

Ashley Falls, MA 01222

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/13/2023

Torres, Felix

408 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/04/2023

Wemette, Dawna L.

a/k/a Rouette, Dawna L.

2001 Overlook Dr.

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/03/2023