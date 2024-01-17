Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Concepcion, Hector
1333 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/08/2023
Cruz, Noel
128 Woodmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/05/2023
Earl, Jennifer
3 James Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/12/2023
Eckert, James A.
68 May Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/14/2023
Fydenkevez, Bertha I.
Fydenkevez, Tootsie
80 Damon Road, Apt. 4108
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/15/2023
Godlew, Timothy P.
7 Pomeroy St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095-2220
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/11/2023
Hickson-Torres, Kimberly N.
118 Field Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/06/2023
Munoz, Jahayra
111 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/14/2023
Nyarko, Joseph Sefa
119 F Ashey Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/11/2023
Patry, Donald J.
248 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/02/2023
Peristere, Daniel B.
528 Reed St.
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/13/2023
Poutre, Jennifer M.
120 Stebbins St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/01/2023
Rivera Alvarado, Luis Javier
a/k/a Rivera, Luis J.
2006 Northampton St., 2nd Fl.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/05/2023
Seymour, Gerald R.
Seymour, Sharon A.
18C Crescent St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/09/2023
Streeter, Karen
523 Alum Hill
Ashley Falls, MA 01222
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/13/2023
Torres, Felix
408 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/04/2023
Wemette, Dawna L.
a/k/a Rouette, Dawna L.
2001 Overlook Dr.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/03/2023