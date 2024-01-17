Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
49 Shedd Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Patricia M. Sullivan
Seller: Christopher J. Ament
Date: 12/11/23
BUCKLAND
100 Bray Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jennifer C. Smith
Seller: Michael T. O’Brien
Date: 12/18/23
CHARLEMONT
1177 Route 2 East
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Korey L. Thurlow
Seller: ARPC LLC
Date: 12/22/23
DEERFIELD
6 Eastern Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Christopher Caldwell
Seller: Walter A. Malanson
Date: 12/19/23
65 South Mill River Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Ament
Seller: Kyle J. Ament
Date: 12/11/23
177 Stillwater Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jonathan B. Weis
Seller: Fay L. Huenniger
Date: 12/18/23
GILL
33 Riverview Dr.
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Sandra J. Staub
Seller: Salim Abdoo
Date: 12/15/23
5 Walnut St.
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Rogelio R. Ovalle
Seller: Godzinski RET
Date: 12/15/23
GREENFIELD
163 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Donaldson Housing LLC
Seller: Ruggeri LLC
Date: 12/15/23
193 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Aaron Sprague
Seller: William R. Kostanski
Date: 12/14/23
25 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Evan E. Geary
Seller: Teresa J. Cavanna
Date: 12/11/23
23 McLellan Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Benjamin J. Poirier
Seller: Matthew R. Mutti
Date: 12/15/23
240 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: 242 Mohawk LLC
Seller: Sherman Realty LLC
Date: 12/13/23
118 Petty Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Tyler A. Hicks
Seller: Raymond Chapin
Date: 12/15/23
12 Prospect St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Joseph Lawton-Curtis
Seller: Stephen Poulin
Date: 12/20/23
253 Silver St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Garrett C. Grant
Seller: Corissa E. Tripp
Date: 12/22/23
183 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Emerson Properties LLC
Seller: 183 Wells RT
Date: 12/21/23
185-187 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Emerson Properties LLC
Seller: 183 Wells RT
Date: 12/21/23
HEATH
92 Burrington Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Briel Gibson
Seller: Steven A. Craig
Date: 12/22/23
LEVERETT
77 Long Hill Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $925,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Tuzzolo
Seller: Paul A. Bourke
Date: 12/15/23
MONTAGUE
14 Avenue C
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Zachary Muffoletto
Seller: Kimball, Theresa W. (Estate)
Date: 12/14/23
2 Davis St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Fay V. Strongin
Seller: Dennis E. Graves
Date: 12/14/23
1 Linda Lane
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $325,100
Buyer: Ann M. Lutz
Seller: Frank A. Penny
Date: 12/15/23
24 Marshall St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Louis W. Arnold
Seller: Alan M. Sturmer
Date: 12/11/23
132 Meadow Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $259,061
Buyer: Finance Of America Structured
Seller: Paul Yurkevicz
Date: 12/18/23
96 Montague City Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Eric Bator
Seller: Raymond A. Godin
Date: 12/22/23
8 Pleasant St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: 8 Pleasant Street RT
Seller: Gary F. Bourbeau
Date: 12/22/23
7 Rod Shop Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Skyjac Realty LLC
Seller: George R. Marchacos
Date: 12/12/23
77 Swamp Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $646,500
Buyer: Robert A. Dalton
Seller: Mariah I. Shore
Date: 12/13/23
551 Turners Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Alexis N. Root
Seller: Christopher A. Senecal
Date: 12/20/23
NEW SALEM
100 Elm St.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Cedric Cooley
Seller: Janet F. Kraft
Date: 12/20/23
ORANGE
2 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Michael J. Killay
Seller: Duane Casavecchia
Date: 12/13/23
1353 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Orange, MA 01331
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Michael J. Killay
Seller: Duane Casavecchia
Date: 12/13/23
142 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Cliffton N. Smith
Seller: Mercedes L. Clingerman
Date: 12/15/23
163 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Laura Aiello
Seller: Engstrom, Douglas E. (Estate)
Date: 12/21/23
ROWE
23 Cross Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Kenneth Thane
Seller: Evergreen Heights TR
Date: 12/19/23
SUNDERLAND
5 Clark Mountain Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $2,500,000
Buyer: Sunderland Storage LLC
Seller: Gillikin LLC
Date: 12/21/23
97 Old Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $628,000
Buyer: Olivia J. Close
Seller: Elliot M. Krasnopoler
Date: 12/18/23
WARWICK
46 Dusty Lane
Warwick, MA 01364
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Robert T. Ellis
Seller: Miller, Peter S. (Estate)
Date: 12/11/23
707 Orange Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Michael J. Barone
Seller: Scott A. Ricker
Date: 12/13/23
WHATELY
110 Christian Lane
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Klondike Properties LLC
Seller: Rich & Co LLC
Date: 12/15/23
124 Haydenville Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Diane E. Nielsen
Seller: Lola J. Stone
Date: 12/21/23
39 Laurel Mountain Road
Whately, MA 01039
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Hurwit
Seller: Luke Strzegowski
Date: 12/14/23
115 North St.
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kyle Ament
Seller: Randy K. Sibley
Date: 12/11/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
48 Fairview St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Berkshire Land Co. LLC
Seller: Maria J. Gobeille
Date: 12/14/23
84-86 Garden St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Samuel Stepchuk
Seller: Joseph F. Giordano
Date: 12/12/23
11-13 Orlando St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kevin Arbelaez
Seller: Angela M. Arbelaez
Date: 12/15/23
92-1/2 Paul Revere Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Robert C. Roy
Seller: Michael D. Starpoli
Date: 12/22/23
201 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Karol Celmer
Seller: Edward Smith
Date: 12/20/23
674 Springfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mich Pro Ventures LLC
Seller: Style Cottage LLC
Date: 12/21/23
CHESTER
9 Prospect St.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Aaron Sherlin
Seller: Griffin A. Bazzeghin
Date: 12/15/23
499 Skyline Trail
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $487,000
Buyer: Robert A. Lee
Seller: William W. Roberts
Date: 12/14/23
CHICOPEE
554 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Tyrese A. Harris
Seller: Carra, Mark Ernest, (Estate)
Date: 12/13/23
882-1/2 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Konbit Realty LLC
Seller: Torre Hanson Properties LLC
Date: 12/11/23
884 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Konbit Realty LLC
Seller: Torre Hanson Properties LLC
Date: 12/11/23
892 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Cherlie Magny-Normilus
Seller: Torre Hanson Properties LLC
Date: 12/11/23
34 Deslauriers St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Joanellys Rodriguez
Seller: Patrick J. Keefe
Date: 12/15/23
244 Exchange St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $418,300
Buyer: Valley Opportunity Council I
Seller: Polish National Credit Union
Date: 12/12/23
21 Ferry St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Jonah Investments LLC
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 12/19/23
45 Grant St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: WMass Residential LLC
Seller: John H. Pedro
Date: 12/21/23
33 Homer Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: Homer View Partners LLC
Seller: Dale View Apartments LLC
Date: 12/15/23
168 Jean Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Servicenet Inc.
Seller: Carol Marnelakis
Date: 12/15/23
81 Jennings St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Nikolas D. Gallacher
Seller: Matthews, Casimira, (Estate)
Date: 12/22/23
39 Joy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Kimberly Bruscoe
Seller: Baker, Michael T., (Estate)
Date: 12/22/23
914 McKinstry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Angel F. Alicea
Seller: Marc Langevin
Date: 12/15/23
28 Monroe St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Sean B. Kirley
Seller: AJN Rentals LLC
Date: 12/12/23
172 Poplar St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Paul Kownacki
Seller: Daniel W. Shaw
Date: 12/22/23
41 Royal St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Jessica S. Sears
Seller: Regina T. Roach
Date: 12/20/23
43 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: 143 Real Estate LLC
Seller: Tgtbt 1 LLC
Date: 12/22/23
788 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: NWO Investments LLC
Seller: Timdee Rainey Investments LLC
Date: 12/22/23
44 Thomas St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Sarah K. Kellogg
Seller: Victoria A. Santiago
Date: 12/15/23
99 Van Horn St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: John R. Roach
Seller: James Pafumi
Date: 12/20/23
63 Voss Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Qian Z. Li
Seller: Shan M. Li
Date: 12/21/23
William St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Panther Development LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 12/21/23
4 Wolfe St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Panther Development LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 12/21/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
215 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: William Gorman
Seller: Nicholas Turnberg
Date: 12/19/23
5 Benton Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: 275 Benton LLC
Seller: Zane L. Mirkin FT
Date: 12/12/23
176 Hampden Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Carmen Ginorio
Seller: HUD
Date: 12/12/23
192 Hampden Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Kuselias
Seller: Nolan, Jean M., (Estate)
Date: 12/15/23
263 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Cory Langlais RET
Seller: Zadkiel RT
Date: 12/13/23
48 Van Dyke Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Christian J. Santaniello
Seller: JMB Property Mgmt. LLC
Date: 12/14/23
HAMPDEN
324 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Joseph J. Deburro
Seller: Julia M. Campbell
Date: 12/22/23
406 North Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Yehuda M. Shapira
Seller: North Road RT
Date: 12/13/23
HOLYOKE
143 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: JHJ RET
Seller: Stephen Foster
Date: 12/22/23
47-49 Cherry St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Denale Investments LLC
Seller: Davignon Properties LLC
Date: 12/15/23
340 Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $183,500
Buyer: Rebecca E. Kc
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 12/15/23
665 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: 669 High Holdings LLC
Seller: Kalipa Asset Capital LLC
Date: 12/21/23
85-87 Hitchcock St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Napolitano Roofing Of Mass.
Seller: NRES LLC
Date: 12/15/23
22 Laurel St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Miguel Ramirez
Seller: KMAK LLC
Date: 12/15/23
52 Lexington Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Daniel Falcetti
Seller: Timothy F. Keane
Date: 12/19/23
1 Loomis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Anthony Carnovale Realty LLC
Seller: Sarawood Retirement Home Inc.
Date: 12/18/23
315 Mountain Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Carrier
Seller: Christine Coe
Date: 12/19/23
1669 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tock LLC
Seller: Crosstown Development LLC
Date: 12/19/23
158 Ontario Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Sarah T. Gibson
Seller: Alexander S. Nielsen
Date: 12/21/23
20 Portland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Teresa Lavelle
Seller: James M. Lavelle
Date: 12/14/23
524-528 South Bridge St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Building One South St. LLC
Seller: A&A Elite Mgmt. Corp. Inc.
Date: 12/20/23
285 Southampton Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Braden Kane
Seller: Johnson, Richard J., (Estate)
Date: 12/20/23
20 Sterling Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Timothy F. Keane
Seller: KLC FT
Date: 12/19/23
98 Suffolk St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: McKenzie Brothers Realty LLC
Seller: Forty One Acres LLC
Date: 12/12/23
3 Williams St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Kent Moore
Seller: Bebo, Paul Richard, (Estate)
Date: 12/14/23
LONGMEADOW
4 Berwick Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Steven Bacotti
Seller: Christopher B. Hutchins
Date: 12/22/23
385 Bliss Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Robert Lyons
Seller: Keith C. Mondello
Date: 12/15/23
92 Branch St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Daniel Daponde
Seller: Lyle T. Le
Date: 12/15/23
209 Burbank Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Bergin
Seller: Frances T. Barney
Date: 12/18/23
74 Clairmont St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Dylan Katz
Seller: Abhijit Desai TR
Date: 12/15/23
53 Dunsany Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $422,000
Buyer: Gabrielle Chanel
Seller: Peter A. Santos TR
Date: 12/19/23
80 King Philip Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $439,900
Buyer: Sean Stevens
Seller: Lsrmf MH Master TR
Date: 12/22/23
41 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: CKJ Realty LLC
Seller: Alice R. Hoffman
Date: 12/14/23
80 Meadow Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Ahmet Sarban
Seller: Andrea M. Kureczka
Date: 12/13/23
94 Pioneer Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Ali Cheema
Seller: Maureen M. Hinshaw
Date: 12/20/23
82 Shady Side Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $461,500
Buyer: William T. McCarry
Seller: Joseph G. Dasilva
Date: 12/22/23
97 Shady Side Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jill Morris
Seller: Josephine G. Sokol RET
Date: 12/15/23
237 Twin Hills Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Brandon Freeman
Seller: Barbara F. Burati
Date: 12/22/23
10 Vanguard Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $345,500
Buyer: Lawrence P. Reed
Seller: Lan, Richard M. (Estate)
Date: 12/12/23
157 Wenonah Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Luwam Dirar
Seller: Phyllis Beckwith
Date: 12/14/23
LUDLOW
10 Autumn Ridge Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Ryan M. St.Germain
Seller: Jamie E. Chandonnet
Date: 12/14/23
138-140 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Saklaa RT
Seller: Doreco LLC
Date: 12/19/23
43 Edgewood Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Samantha Miele
Seller: Edward J. Cauley
Date: 12/12/23
52 Joy St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Krystal A. Corbin
Seller: Darwin Y. Rivera-Gonzalez
Date: 12/18/23
1385 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: 1385 Lyon Street RT
Seller: Vicas Property Investments LLC
Date: 12/13/23
406 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $190,800
Buyer: Berkshire Bank
Seller: Brian P. Page
Date: 12/15/23
57 Pleasant St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: MT Home LLC
Seller: Newrez LLC
Date: 12/22/23
37 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Nivan F. Pinto
Seller: Marques FT
Date: 12/20/23
45 Robin Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Shiyun Gu
Seller: Jeanne M. Sady
Date: 12/15/23
150-152 Sewall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: CTC Property Holdings LLC
Seller: Edward Kupiec
Date: 12/11/23
Sunset Ridge
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Humanshu Patel
Seller: Ryan C. Mickiewicz
Date: 12/18/23
MONSON
4 Boston Road E
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Laura M. Elian
Seller: Lawrence F. Army
Date: 12/15/23
200 Bumstead Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jerry Ballard
Seller: Daniel R. Harwood
Date: 12/13/23
13 Country Club Heights
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $327,500
Buyer: Elizabeth A. McKniff
Seller: Deborah S. Dasilva
Date: 12/15/23
32 Flynt Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $288,500
Buyer: Dean P. Osborne
Seller: Brittany Ramos
Date: 12/15/23
171 Moulton Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,900
Buyer: Mark Paul
Seller: Katherine M. Schneider
Date: 12/20/23
245 State Ave.
Monson, MA 01069
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Morgan A. Lindemayer-Finck
Seller: Timothy J. Davies
Date: 12/12/23
6 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Li Chen
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 12/13/23
287 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Antonio Carvalho
Seller: Garreffa, Fredericka A., (Estate)
Date: 12/20/23
MONTGOMERY
160 Carrington Road
Montgomery, MA 01050
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Susan Frantumn
Seller: Petros, John Stanley (Estate)
Date: 12/22/23
PALMER
149 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Maria Whalen
Seller: Ruth F. Josephson
Date: 12/22/23
1011 Hillside Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Eric A. Day
Seller: Jeffrey A. Day
Date: 12/15/23
2223 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Jessica Magnuson
Seller: Brown, Donna F. (Estate)
Date: 12/22/23
597 Old Warren Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Deborah A. Blair
Seller: Deborah A. Benware
Date: 12/19/23
1115 Overlook Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Benjamin Cavaliere
Seller: Prime Partners LLC
Date: 12/15/23
4 Pioneer Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Jason J. Hoffman
Seller: Darren J. Costa
Date: 12/18/23
383 Rondeau St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Joseph Dull
Seller: Margaret M. Paquette IRT
Date: 12/12/23
RUSSELL
69 West Main St.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Gerard J. Roy
Seller: Todd M. Weiler
Date: 12/15/23
SPRINGFIELD
38 Acushnet Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Carolina Hidalgo
Seller: 3inity Rentals LLC
Date: 12/22/23
758-760 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Anthony A. Echeverria
Seller: Joyce Porter-Debose
Date: 12/15/23
91-93 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Bella L. Gonzales-Cevallos
Seller: Ajn Rentals LLC
Date: 12/19/23
127 Aldrew Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Juan Martinez-Pagan
Seller: Julien P. Gour
Date: 12/21/23
96 Almira Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Matahari RT
Seller: Eric E. Johnson
Date: 12/21/23
63 Atwater Road
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Joseph Pellegrino
Seller: Sen Li
Date: 12/14/23
131 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Anais Dehoyos
Seller: JoeJoe Properties LLC
Date: 12/21/23
13 Atwood Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Jorge Maysonet
Seller: Michael Ramirez
Date: 12/22/23
165 Bacon Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Jasmin Rojas
Seller: Jose Correa
Date: 12/13/23
21 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Virgen M. Ramos-Ruiz
Seller: Ronald W. Kitchen IRT
Date: 12/21/23
139 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Christopher Regan
Seller: William T. Raleigh
Date: 12/22/23
11 Baltimore Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Isreal Rodriguez
Seller: Theresa Nallett
Date: 12/21/23
52-54 Benton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jesus Garcia
Seller: Teresa A. Cooney
Date: 12/13/23
858 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Aracelis Delgado
Seller: Moises Zanazanian
Date: 12/15/23
29 Brickett St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $141,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: Lockwood, Charles H. (Estate)
Date: 12/22/23
186 Buckingham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Gissel Santiago
Seller: Carl E. Muldrow
Date: 12/19/23
30 Caitlin Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Son T. Nguyen
Seller: Donna Roulston
Date: 12/21/23
51 Clearbrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Nolan Cochrane
Seller: William Cochrane
Date: 12/15/23
274 Cooper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Kelsey Relihan
Seller: Joseph W. Powers
Date: 12/14/23
68 Cornflower St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Melissa L. Lopez
Seller: Chelsea Marvici
Date: 12/21/23
34 Croyden Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Susan N. Colon
Seller: Gabriela Aviles-Sanchez
Date: 12/13/23
29 Davenport St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Giankarlo Alicea
Seller: Nicole T. Piligian
Date: 12/22/23
97 David St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $241,665
Buyer: Bear Sterns Asset 2006-SD
Seller: Carlisle Kearse
Date: 12/13/23
138 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Natalie R. Rodriguez
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 12/22/23
1592-1594 Dwight St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Halei Zhu
Seller: Serg W. Abramchuk
Date: 12/15/23
104 Eleanor Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: Diane N. Kadzik
Date: 12/15/23
64 Ellendale Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Cavallo
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 12/12/23
14 Embury St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Christopher L. Johnson
Seller: Miller, Frances L. (Estate)
Date: 12/19/23
18 Fenway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $229,571
Buyer: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Date: 12/14/23
57-59 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $295,400
Buyer: John R. Lopez
Seller: Sagrario M. Caceres
Date: 12/22/23
8 Francis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Lakshmi Persaud
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 12/12/23
64 Fullerton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Lisa Greaves
Seller: Douglas M. Gibbs
Date: 12/14/23
194 Gifford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Thuong Vo
Seller: Beacon Home Buyers LLC
Date: 12/22/23
40 Hamburg St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $120,100
Buyer: Targaryen RT
Seller: Celia A. Wolanin
Date: 12/22/23
376 Hermitage Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Gabriela A. Sanchez
Seller: Prime Partners LLC
Date: 12/13/23
16 Hickox St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Prosper Ndayisada
Seller: Chankyna Aribo
Date: 12/13/23
311 Holcomb Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Mana Washio
Seller: Fred H. Batchelder
Date: 12/20/23
142 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Darlene Vooris-Lape
Seller: Lak, Gloria J. (Estate)
Date: 12/15/23
47-49 Howes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Krystalbel N. Kizito
Seller: Tionna L. Downie
Date: 12/11/23
31-33 Humbert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Martha Hernandez
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 12/21/23
20 Hunt St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Tuyen K. Le
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 12/15/23
36 Jardine St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Ryan Leduc
Seller: Carol A. Bernier
Date: 12/22/23
96-98 Kenyon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $406,000
Buyer: Patricio M. Torres
Seller: Juan Lopera-Martinez
Date: 12/15/23
56 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Sarah Simpson
Seller: Long River Realty LLC
Date: 12/12/23
192 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Amrut Deshmukh
Seller: Chad Lynch
Date: 12/11/23
90 Lorenzo St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Delia I. Pinero
Seller: Francesco Siniscalchi
Date: 12/11/23
14 Los Angeles St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Saleh Alswalim
Seller: Phillips Asset Mgmt. LLC
Date: 12/12/23
307 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Welcome Orchard LP
Seller: Jashidi R. Pressley
Date: 12/12/23
409 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Rafael Ramos
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 12/22/23
25 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $2,450,000
Buyer: Merrick Park Apartments LP
Seller: Temple Property Group LLC
Date: 12/21/23
11 Maplewood Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: John H. Holly
Seller: Louis H. Cadorette
Date: 12/12/23
62 Mayfair Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Haydee R. Rodriguez
Seller: Shirley Stephens
Date: 12/11/23
59 Melba St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Hector Dejesus
Seller: Rhl Properties LLC
Date: 12/15/23
130-132 Methuen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Justin D. Hart
Seller: Carlos Colon
Date: 12/12/23
Napier St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: You & Me Investment LLC
Seller: Leonard E. Belcher Inc.
Date: 12/21/23
273 Newhouse St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $293,550
Buyer: Paola Rojas
Seller: Karen M. Cabana
Date: 12/13/23
14 North Chatham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Dulce M. De Heredia
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 12/12/23
236 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $197,500
Buyer: North East Construction Services Inc.
Seller: Michael T. Sherlock
Date: 12/21/23
246 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $209,900
Buyer: 246 Oakland LLC
Seller: Kenneth J. Lafleur
Date: 12/14/23
62-64 Olmsted Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $432,000
Buyer: Yi W. Lee
Seller: Manning Capital LLC
Date: 12/15/23
185-189 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Bella & Jake LLC
Seller: Jose A. Santos
Date: 12/13/23
39 Oregon St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Trelonnie Anderson
Seller: Tom A. Callard
Date: 12/13/23
158 Pendleton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Christian S. Cintron
Seller: Peter C. Soto
Date: 12/11/23
30 Penncastle St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Zach G. Risciotti
Seller: French, Kendall R. (Estate)
Date: 12/12/23
605 Plainfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Jullynette Vazquez
Seller: Nexius LLC
Date: 12/22/23
278 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Leanza Lormil
Seller: Foley Capital LLC
Date: 12/12/23
114 Riverton Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Reynaldo Espada-Lombay
Seller: Timothy M. Nourse
Date: 12/18/23
1547 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Eric E. Johnson
Seller: Yocasta M. Lara
Date: 12/21/23
443 State St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: DM Renaissance Development LLC
Seller: WM Kavanagh Furniture Co.
Date: 12/20/23
11-15 Taft St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Eric M. Mendez
Seller: Samantha Figueroa
Date: 12/22/23
2-10 Temple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $2,450,000
Buyer: Merrick Park Apartments LP
Seller: Temple Property Group LLC
Date: 12/21/23
247 Trafton Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Matthew Citron
Seller: Etabav RT
Date: 12/19/23
18 Upland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Desiree Parker
Seller: Kennedy, Paul (Estate)
Date: 12/15/23
23 Vinton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Angelica L. Maldonado
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 12/13/23
72 Wachusett St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Tuyen Ha
Seller: Kyle Planter
Date: 12/11/23
57 Warner St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $486,000
Buyer: Froilan R. Perez
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 12/22/23
19 Warriner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Danell T. Baptiste
Seller: Springfield Portfolio Holdings
Date: 12/21/23
65 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Jairo M. Rodriguez
Seller: Joan R. Green
Date: 12/15/23
14 Wells Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: German Garcia
Seller: Antonio A. Nascimento
Date: 12/15/23
165 Wheeler Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Carolyn Y. Herrin
Seller: Godfried O. Bogaard
Date: 12/19/23
30 Winnipeg St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Winnipeg Street LLC
Seller: Dreamwake Homes Inc.
Date: 12/12/23
50 Winthrop St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Ivan Pimentel
Seller: Alfred Shatelroe
Date: 12/22/23
869 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $331,335
Buyer: Patricia Thomas
Seller: Gissel Santiago
Date: 12/18/23
SOUTHWICK
58 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Mark M. Garrity
Seller: David C. Brooker
Date: 12/13/23
63-A Congamond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Kearsarge Southwick Real Estate LLC
Seller: Miller Solar Properties LLC
Date: 12/13/23
8 Curtis Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $296,060
Buyer: Lsf10 Master Participation TR
Seller: Theodore W. Florek
Date: 12/21/23
184 Granville Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Robert Solek
Seller: James F. Johnson
Date: 12/22/23
42 Mort Vining Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $599,999
Buyer: Michael J. Mottola
Seller: Oak Ridge Custom Home Builders
Date: 12/22/23
358 North Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: Eli J. Silverman
Seller: Lauren Kendzierski
Date: 12/21/23
22 Shore Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $354,000
Buyer: Carl E. Haggstrom
Seller: Haggstrom, Olle E. (Estate)
Date: 12/14/23
Silvergrass Lane, Lot 16
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 12/22/23
4 Tall Pines Trail
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 12/22/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
70 Almon Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Finance Of America Reverse LLC
Seller: Joan E. Grabowski
Date: 12/21/23
86 Ashley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,205,500
Buyer: Montana Management Co. LLC
Seller: Robin C. Taylor LLC
Date: 12/22/23
102 Ashley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,205,500
Buyer: Montana Management Co. LLC
Seller: Robin C. Taylor LLC
Date: 12/22/23
Bear Hole Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: NPN Realty LLC
Seller: Jensen, Diana J. (Estate)
Date: 12/20/23
82 Day St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Conrad Properties LLC
Seller: Regnier, John A. (Estate)
Date: 12/19/23
77 Dorwin Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Cynthia Rymer
Seller: James M. Richardson
Date: 12/21/23
50 Elmdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Badr Abdraba
Seller: John M. McCarthy
Date: 12/12/23
355 Ely Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Ellen Kupiec
Seller: HUD
Date: 12/22/23
38 Front St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Solomon Church
Seller: Emmanuel Baptist Church
Date: 12/19/23
121 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Kristine Avalos
Seller: Garden 121 RT
Date: 12/18/23
121 Herrman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Adam Guilbert
Seller: Steliano Properties LLC
Date: 12/19/23
48-50 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Hayder Al Badri
Seller: Angel L. Morales
Date: 12/20/23
482 Massachusetts Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Patricia McBride
Seller: Howes, Wilbur L. (Estate)
Date: 12/15/23
49 Orchardview St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Vincenzo F. Rettura
Seller: Mary F. Williams
Date: 12/20/23
6 Primrose St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Arpc LLC
Seller: Nathan Siktberg
Date: 12/12/23
289 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Mildred Felpeto
Seller: Marlene C. Besaw
Date: 12/21/23
1680 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,975,000
Buyer: 1680 Riverdale LLC
Seller: Aaron Properties LLC
Date: 12/15/23
59 Terry Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kailee Moszynski
Seller: Ana M. Torres
Date: 12/15/23
WESTFIELD
63 Bates Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Gilles A. Rheaume
Seller: Kimberly A. Luthgren
Date: 12/15/23
209 Belanger Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Joshua D. Murray
Seller: Richton & Wayne LLC
Date: 12/15/23
33 Birch Bluffs Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Brett Pierce
Seller: Thomas J. Collins
Date: 12/21/23
36 Cardinal Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $585,500
Buyer: Shan Rai
Seller: Nicole Fiore
Date: 12/20/23
36 Chapel St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $184,869
Buyer: DB Property Group LLC
Seller: Dennis E. Tatro
Date: 12/13/23
47 Day Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Cornerstone Hmbuying LLC
Seller: Walter F. Fertig
Date: 12/20/23
47 Day Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Edward R. Prokop
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 12/20/23
157 Franklin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Blue Kruse FT
Seller: William F. Carlin
Date: 12/22/23
11 Gold St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $372,000
Buyer: Pavel Poznyur
Seller: Nicholas Turnberg
Date: 12/11/23
19 Green Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: Nia K. Holliday
Seller: Megliola Realty LLC
Date: 12/11/23
100 Honey Pot Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Jamie L. Worms
Seller: Andrew J. Pirog
Date: 12/22/23
21 Ivy Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Sean F. Smith
Seller: Thomas J. Gotreaux
Date: 12/12/23
35 Kittredge Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Rina M. Biswa
Seller: Darlene E. Biggs
Date: 12/11/23
54 Mainline Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,182,000
Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC
Seller: 54 Mainline Dr. LLC
Date: 12/14/23
65 Northwest Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Christopher Ramage
Seller: David Prats
Date: 12/14/23
155 Northwest Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Patrick J. Keefe
Seller: Nicholas M. Beaulieu
Date: 12/15/23
5 Norwood Place
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $718,000
Buyer: Pete Russell
Seller: Michael Pellegrini
Date: 12/19/23
41 Parker St.
Westfield, MA 01001
Amount: $126,250
Buyer: Mark E. Prest
Seller: Valerie J. Baker
Date: 12/14/23
10 Princeton St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $286,425
Buyer: TGC Investments LLC
Seller: Alan R. Gregg
Date: 12/12/23
41 Prospect St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Shailee Cardona
Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC
Date: 12/22/23
460 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: 716 Spring Valley LLC
Seller: Emilien Larochelle
Date: 12/14/23
472 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: 716 Spring Valley LLC
Seller: Emilien Larochelle
Date: 12/14/23
177 Steiger Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Richard K. Sullivan
Seller: Jeffrey J. Sarat
Date: 12/22/23
4 West School St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Proud Properties LLC
Seller: Sharon R. Prouty
Date: 12/14/23
142 West Silver St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,612
Buyer: 142 WS RT
Seller: William J. Murphy RET
Date: 12/11/23
WILBRAHAM
20 Bungalow Point
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Patrick Cahill
Seller: Ryan St Germain
Date: 12/14/23
26 Eastwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jamie L. Litchfield
Seller: Marilyn L. Heiney
Date: 12/19/23
4 Hemlock Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Nicholas N. Dasilva
Seller: Linda Schmidt
Date: 12/13/23
14 Pine Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Valro Homes LLC
Seller: Zeigler, Beverly Ann (Estate)
Date: 12/22/23
19 Sawmill Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Timothy Simmons
Seller: John W. Figueroa-Ruiz
Date: 12/22/23
747 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Emily E. Labarre
Seller: Nicholas N. Dasilva
Date: 12/13/23
171 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Ryan Callahan
Seller: A. R. Palatino
Date: 12/21/23
175 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Mark Hebert
Seller: A. R. Palatino
Date: 12/21/23
11 Willow Brook Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Frank Calabrese
Seller: Mario Ferrentino
Date: 12/22/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
77 Columbia Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Catherine C. McGeoch
Seller: Joan A. Knightly
Date: 12/12/23
28 Dana St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $703,000
Buyer: Caroline Costello
Seller: Csaba A. Moritz
Date: 12/11/23
11 Duxbury Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $379,900
Buyer: Allison R. McGlynn
Seller: Jennifer F. Jones
Date: 12/15/23
95 Pulpit Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Daniel Nachbar
Seller: Joyce B. Crouch
Date: 12/14/23
BELCHERTOWN
Cold Spring Road, Lot 10
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Gregory Feldman
Seller: Valthea McGee Fry RET
Date: 12/22/23
26 Ludlow St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Kevin A. Brown
Seller: Alice B. Lattrel
Date: 12/14/23
71 North St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $424,900
Buyer: Michael J. Hugel
Seller: Omar Abdelrahman
Date: 12/18/23
39 Poole Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Brigitta H. Sebesta
Seller: Merriam, Jean P. (Estate)
Date: 12/22/23
Rural Road Lot 107D
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: M. & G. Land Development LLC
Seller: Gary M. Leyden
Date: 12/11/23
Sabin St., Lot 1
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Alan Clark
Seller: Valthea McGee Fry RET
Date: 12/18/23
CUMMINGTON
32 Clark Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: William F. Stettler
Seller: Bo G. Carpen
Date: 12/14/23
EASTHAMPTON
22 Ashley Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $655,000
Buyer: Jean Sheeley
Seller: Barbara R. Conner
Date: 12/14/23
10 Beyer Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: O’Connor Jr., John J. (Estate)
Date: 12/11/23
9 East Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Emily D. Bloch
Seller: Michael R. Dion
Date: 12/18/23
336 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Klay Kipler
Seller: Christina M. Vultaggio
Date: 12/15/23
10 Industrial Pkwy.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $3,000,000
Buyer: 10-12 Industrial Pkwy. LLC
Seller: D. & R. Management Co. LLC
Date: 12/14/23
12 Industrial Pkwy.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $3,000,000
Buyer: 10-12 Industrial Pkwy. LLC
Seller: D. & R. Management Co. LLC
Date: 12/14/23
92 Lovefield St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Tina T. Champagne
Seller: Tessier FT
Date: 12/11/23
22 School St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tanya M. Lama
Seller: Cheryl M. Friss
Date: 12/15/23
Strong St., Lot 28
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: David A. Hardy Contractor
Seller: S. & Phyllis Gawle FT
Date: 12/18/23
5 Torrey St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Shelby Langevin
Seller: Mountain View Investments LP
Date: 12/21/23
28 West St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Sheri Lee
Seller: Roni Tilkin
Date: 12/11/23
GOSHEN
47 Ball Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $217,900
Buyer: Jebediah C. Johansmeyer
Seller: Fenida D. Kandrotas
Date: 12/15/23
GRANBY
67 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $720,350
Buyer: Allison B. Lapointe
Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC
Date: 12/18/23
134 Cold Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: James Niedbala
Seller: William H. Abelson
Date: 12/21/23
Ferry Hill Road, Lot 2
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Holmes
Seller: Angel Boy FT
Date: 12/22/23
34 Ferry Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Joseph E. Denette
Seller: Angel Boy FT
Date: 12/15/23
HADLEY
2 Adare Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: W. Marek Inc
Seller: Adare Place Properties LLC
Date: 12/15/23
135 Bay Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: Gary S. Toth
Seller: G&B Realty Partners LLC
Date: 12/22/23
107 Middle St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $845,000
Buyer: 107 Middle Street LLC
Seller: Shane R. Conklin
Date: 12/22/23
263 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Dennis C. Morin
Seller: Brennan, Timothy W., (Estate)
Date: 12/12/23
10 Shattuck Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: April Parsons
Seller: Brett A. Briggs
Date: 12/13/23
HATFIELD
15 Mountain Dr.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Beverly J. Moulton
Seller: Thomas R. Smead
Date: 12/15/23
187 Pantry Road
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $527,000
Buyer: Margaret Redmond
Seller: Thomas J. Wickles
Date: 12/20/23
HUNTINGTON
7 Pond Brook Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Douglas G. Bliss
Seller: Terrielyn A. Allaire
Date: 12/22/23
6 Thomas Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Todd M. Rose
Seller: Viola A. Pierce
Date: 12/11/23
NORTHAMPTON
80 Milton St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Nu-Way Homes Inc.
Seller: Teresa L. Gross TR
Date: 12/15/23
52 Olive St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $744,000
Buyer: Anna G. Wieckowski
Seller: Cole Archambault
Date: 12/15/23
35 Orchard St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $721,000
Buyer: Lewis Burgin
Seller: Anthony Kord
Date: 12/20/23
47 Pleasant St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,781,000
Buyer: Gleason Coolidge LLC
Seller: Coolidge Center LLC
Date: 12/21/23
270 South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Mary E. Gooding-Call
Seller: 270 S. St. Northampton LLC
Date: 12/18/23
SOUTH HADLEY
East Carew St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $755,000
Buyer: Newco Holdings LLC
Seller: M5 Enterprise LLC
Date: 12/18/23
18 Garden St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Aaron M. Stewart
Seller: GITSIT SOLUTIONS LLC
Date: 12/18/23
5 Glenn Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Daniel T. Laing
Seller: Lawrence E. Kopec
Date: 12/18/23
6 Grant St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: 6-8 Grant Street LLC
Seller: Anthony D. Maloni
Date: 12/11/23
48 Lamb St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $755,000
Buyer: Newco Holdings LLC
Seller: M5 Enterprise LLC
Date: 12/18/23
64 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $539,000
Buyer: South Hadley Rentals LLC
Seller: Gary S. Toth
Date: 12/21/23
334 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Annette L. Morris
Seller: Jennifer B. Jarrell
Date: 12/15/23
81 Woodbridge St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Paul H. Douglas
Seller: Jeffrey T. Newton
Date: 12/19/23
SOUTHAMPTON
14 Bluemer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Timofey Banar
Seller: Rowley, Linda A. (Estate)
Date: 12/20/23
6 Madison Ave.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $498,000
Buyer: Marvin E. Turner
Seller: Daniel J. Orwat
Date: 12/14/23
WARE
3 Berkshire Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Home Improvement Maintena
Seller: Garifalia S. Mavrikidis
Date: 12/19/23
WILLIAMSBURG
17 Goshen Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Stephen Vaiano
Seller: Zononi, Victor V. (Estate)
Date: 12/18/23
WORTHINGTON
212 Huntington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: James G. Epps
Seller: Wendy R. Tanner
Date: 12/12/23