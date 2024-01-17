The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

49 Shedd Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Patricia M. Sullivan

Seller: Christopher J. Ament

Date: 12/11/23

BUCKLAND

100 Bray Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jennifer C. Smith

Seller: Michael T. O’Brien

Date: 12/18/23

CHARLEMONT

1177 Route 2 East

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Korey L. Thurlow

Seller: ARPC LLC

Date: 12/22/23

DEERFIELD

6 Eastern Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Christopher Caldwell

Seller: Walter A. Malanson

Date: 12/19/23

65 South Mill River Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Ament

Seller: Kyle J. Ament

Date: 12/11/23

177 Stillwater Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jonathan B. Weis

Seller: Fay L. Huenniger

Date: 12/18/23

GILL

33 Riverview Dr.

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Sandra J. Staub

Seller: Salim Abdoo

Date: 12/15/23

5 Walnut St.

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Rogelio R. Ovalle

Seller: Godzinski RET

Date: 12/15/23

GREENFIELD

163 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Donaldson Housing LLC

Seller: Ruggeri LLC

Date: 12/15/23

193 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Aaron Sprague

Seller: William R. Kostanski

Date: 12/14/23

25 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Evan E. Geary

Seller: Teresa J. Cavanna

Date: 12/11/23

23 McLellan Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Benjamin J. Poirier

Seller: Matthew R. Mutti

Date: 12/15/23

240 Mohawk Trail

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: 242 Mohawk LLC

Seller: Sherman Realty LLC

Date: 12/13/23

118 Petty Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Tyler A. Hicks

Seller: Raymond Chapin

Date: 12/15/23

12 Prospect St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Joseph Lawton-Curtis

Seller: Stephen Poulin

Date: 12/20/23

253 Silver St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Garrett C. Grant

Seller: Corissa E. Tripp

Date: 12/22/23

183 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Emerson Properties LLC

Seller: 183 Wells RT

Date: 12/21/23

185-187 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Emerson Properties LLC

Seller: 183 Wells RT

Date: 12/21/23

HEATH

92 Burrington Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Briel Gibson

Seller: Steven A. Craig

Date: 12/22/23

LEVERETT

77 Long Hill Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $925,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Tuzzolo

Seller: Paul A. Bourke

Date: 12/15/23

MONTAGUE

14 Avenue C

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Zachary Muffoletto

Seller: Kimball, Theresa W. (Estate)

Date: 12/14/23

2 Davis St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Fay V. Strongin

Seller: Dennis E. Graves

Date: 12/14/23

1 Linda Lane

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $325,100

Buyer: Ann M. Lutz

Seller: Frank A. Penny

Date: 12/15/23

24 Marshall St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Louis W. Arnold

Seller: Alan M. Sturmer

Date: 12/11/23

132 Meadow Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $259,061

Buyer: Finance Of America Structured

Seller: Paul Yurkevicz

Date: 12/18/23

96 Montague City Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Eric Bator

Seller: Raymond A. Godin

Date: 12/22/23

8 Pleasant St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: 8 Pleasant Street RT

Seller: Gary F. Bourbeau

Date: 12/22/23

7 Rod Shop Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Skyjac Realty LLC

Seller: George R. Marchacos

Date: 12/12/23

77 Swamp Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $646,500

Buyer: Robert A. Dalton

Seller: Mariah I. Shore

Date: 12/13/23

551 Turners Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Alexis N. Root

Seller: Christopher A. Senecal

Date: 12/20/23

NEW SALEM

100 Elm St.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Cedric Cooley

Seller: Janet F. Kraft

Date: 12/20/23

ORANGE

2 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Michael J. Killay

Seller: Duane Casavecchia

Date: 12/13/23

1353 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Orange, MA 01331

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Michael J. Killay

Seller: Duane Casavecchia

Date: 12/13/23

142 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Cliffton N. Smith

Seller: Mercedes L. Clingerman

Date: 12/15/23

163 West River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Laura Aiello

Seller: Engstrom, Douglas E. (Estate)

Date: 12/21/23

ROWE

23 Cross Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Kenneth Thane

Seller: Evergreen Heights TR

Date: 12/19/23

SUNDERLAND

5 Clark Mountain Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $2,500,000

Buyer: Sunderland Storage LLC

Seller: Gillikin LLC

Date: 12/21/23

97 Old Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $628,000

Buyer: Olivia J. Close

Seller: Elliot M. Krasnopoler

Date: 12/18/23

WARWICK

46 Dusty Lane

Warwick, MA 01364

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Robert T. Ellis

Seller: Miller, Peter S. (Estate)

Date: 12/11/23

707 Orange Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Michael J. Barone

Seller: Scott A. Ricker

Date: 12/13/23

WHATELY

110 Christian Lane

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Klondike Properties LLC

Seller: Rich & Co LLC

Date: 12/15/23

124 Haydenville Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Diane E. Nielsen

Seller: Lola J. Stone

Date: 12/21/23

39 Laurel Mountain Road

Whately, MA 01039

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Hurwit

Seller: Luke Strzegowski

Date: 12/14/23

115 North St.

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kyle Ament

Seller: Randy K. Sibley

Date: 12/11/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

48 Fairview St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Berkshire Land Co. LLC

Seller: Maria J. Gobeille

Date: 12/14/23

84-86 Garden St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Samuel Stepchuk

Seller: Joseph F. Giordano

Date: 12/12/23

11-13 Orlando St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kevin Arbelaez

Seller: Angela M. Arbelaez

Date: 12/15/23

92-1/2 Paul Revere Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Robert C. Roy

Seller: Michael D. Starpoli

Date: 12/22/23

201 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Karol Celmer

Seller: Edward Smith

Date: 12/20/23

674 Springfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Mich Pro Ventures LLC

Seller: Style Cottage LLC

Date: 12/21/23

CHESTER

9 Prospect St.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Aaron Sherlin

Seller: Griffin A. Bazzeghin

Date: 12/15/23

499 Skyline Trail

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $487,000

Buyer: Robert A. Lee

Seller: William W. Roberts

Date: 12/14/23

CHICOPEE

554 Broadway St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Tyrese A. Harris

Seller: Carra, Mark Ernest, (Estate)

Date: 12/13/23

882-1/2 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Konbit Realty LLC

Seller: Torre Hanson Properties LLC

Date: 12/11/23

884 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Konbit Realty LLC

Seller: Torre Hanson Properties LLC

Date: 12/11/23

892 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Cherlie Magny-Normilus

Seller: Torre Hanson Properties LLC

Date: 12/11/23

34 Deslauriers St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Joanellys Rodriguez

Seller: Patrick J. Keefe

Date: 12/15/23

244 Exchange St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $418,300

Buyer: Valley Opportunity Council I

Seller: Polish National Credit Union

Date: 12/12/23

21 Ferry St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Jonah Investments LLC

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 12/19/23

45 Grant St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: WMass Residential LLC

Seller: John H. Pedro

Date: 12/21/23

33 Homer Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: Homer View Partners LLC

Seller: Dale View Apartments LLC

Date: 12/15/23

168 Jean Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Servicenet Inc.

Seller: Carol Marnelakis

Date: 12/15/23

81 Jennings St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Nikolas D. Gallacher

Seller: Matthews, Casimira, (Estate)

Date: 12/22/23

39 Joy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Kimberly Bruscoe

Seller: Baker, Michael T., (Estate)

Date: 12/22/23

914 McKinstry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Angel F. Alicea

Seller: Marc Langevin

Date: 12/15/23

28 Monroe St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Sean B. Kirley

Seller: AJN Rentals LLC

Date: 12/12/23

172 Poplar St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Paul Kownacki

Seller: Daniel W. Shaw

Date: 12/22/23

41 Royal St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Jessica S. Sears

Seller: Regina T. Roach

Date: 12/20/23

43 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: 143 Real Estate LLC

Seller: Tgtbt 1 LLC

Date: 12/22/23

788 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: NWO Investments LLC

Seller: Timdee Rainey Investments LLC

Date: 12/22/23

44 Thomas St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Sarah K. Kellogg

Seller: Victoria A. Santiago

Date: 12/15/23

99 Van Horn St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: John R. Roach

Seller: James Pafumi

Date: 12/20/23

63 Voss Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Qian Z. Li

Seller: Shan M. Li

Date: 12/21/23

William St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Panther Development LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 12/21/23

4 Wolfe St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Panther Development LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 12/21/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

215 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: William Gorman

Seller: Nicholas Turnberg

Date: 12/19/23

5 Benton Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: 275 Benton LLC

Seller: Zane L. Mirkin FT

Date: 12/12/23

176 Hampden Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Carmen Ginorio

Seller: HUD

Date: 12/12/23

192 Hampden Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Kuselias

Seller: Nolan, Jean M., (Estate)

Date: 12/15/23

263 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Cory Langlais RET

Seller: Zadkiel RT

Date: 12/13/23

48 Van Dyke Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Christian J. Santaniello

Seller: JMB Property Mgmt. LLC

Date: 12/14/23

HAMPDEN

324 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Joseph J. Deburro

Seller: Julia M. Campbell

Date: 12/22/23

406 North Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Yehuda M. Shapira

Seller: North Road RT

Date: 12/13/23

HOLYOKE

143 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: JHJ RET

Seller: Stephen Foster

Date: 12/22/23

47-49 Cherry St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Denale Investments LLC

Seller: Davignon Properties LLC

Date: 12/15/23

340 Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $183,500

Buyer: Rebecca E. Kc

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 12/15/23

665 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: 669 High Holdings LLC

Seller: Kalipa Asset Capital LLC

Date: 12/21/23

85-87 Hitchcock St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Napolitano Roofing Of Mass.

Seller: NRES LLC

Date: 12/15/23

22 Laurel St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Miguel Ramirez

Seller: KMAK LLC

Date: 12/15/23

52 Lexington Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Daniel Falcetti

Seller: Timothy F. Keane

Date: 12/19/23

1 Loomis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Anthony Carnovale Realty LLC

Seller: Sarawood Retirement Home Inc.

Date: 12/18/23

315 Mountain Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Matthew R. Carrier

Seller: Christine Coe

Date: 12/19/23

1669 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tock LLC

Seller: Crosstown Development LLC

Date: 12/19/23

158 Ontario Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Sarah T. Gibson

Seller: Alexander S. Nielsen

Date: 12/21/23

20 Portland St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Teresa Lavelle

Seller: James M. Lavelle

Date: 12/14/23

524-528 South Bridge St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Building One South St. LLC

Seller: A&A Elite Mgmt. Corp. Inc.

Date: 12/20/23

285 Southampton Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Braden Kane

Seller: Johnson, Richard J., (Estate)

Date: 12/20/23

20 Sterling Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Timothy F. Keane

Seller: KLC FT

Date: 12/19/23

98 Suffolk St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: McKenzie Brothers Realty LLC

Seller: Forty One Acres LLC

Date: 12/12/23

3 Williams St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Kent Moore

Seller: Bebo, Paul Richard, (Estate)

Date: 12/14/23

LONGMEADOW

4 Berwick Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Steven Bacotti

Seller: Christopher B. Hutchins

Date: 12/22/23

385 Bliss Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Robert Lyons

Seller: Keith C. Mondello

Date: 12/15/23

92 Branch St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Daniel Daponde

Seller: Lyle T. Le

Date: 12/15/23

209 Burbank Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Bergin

Seller: Frances T. Barney

Date: 12/18/23

74 Clairmont St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Dylan Katz

Seller: Abhijit Desai TR

Date: 12/15/23

53 Dunsany Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $422,000

Buyer: Gabrielle Chanel

Seller: Peter A. Santos TR

Date: 12/19/23

80 King Philip Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $439,900

Buyer: Sean Stevens

Seller: Lsrmf MH Master TR

Date: 12/22/23

41 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: CKJ Realty LLC

Seller: Alice R. Hoffman

Date: 12/14/23

80 Meadow Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Ahmet Sarban

Seller: Andrea M. Kureczka

Date: 12/13/23

94 Pioneer Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Ali Cheema

Seller: Maureen M. Hinshaw

Date: 12/20/23

82 Shady Side Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $461,500

Buyer: William T. McCarry

Seller: Joseph G. Dasilva

Date: 12/22/23

97 Shady Side Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jill Morris

Seller: Josephine G. Sokol RET

Date: 12/15/23

237 Twin Hills Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Brandon Freeman

Seller: Barbara F. Burati

Date: 12/22/23

10 Vanguard Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $345,500

Buyer: Lawrence P. Reed

Seller: Lan, Richard M. (Estate)

Date: 12/12/23

157 Wenonah Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Luwam Dirar

Seller: Phyllis Beckwith

Date: 12/14/23

LUDLOW

10 Autumn Ridge Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Ryan M. St.Germain

Seller: Jamie E. Chandonnet

Date: 12/14/23

138-140 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Saklaa RT

Seller: Doreco LLC

Date: 12/19/23

43 Edgewood Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Samantha Miele

Seller: Edward J. Cauley

Date: 12/12/23

52 Joy St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Krystal A. Corbin

Seller: Darwin Y. Rivera-Gonzalez

Date: 12/18/23

1385 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: 1385 Lyon Street RT

Seller: Vicas Property Investments LLC

Date: 12/13/23

406 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $190,800

Buyer: Berkshire Bank

Seller: Brian P. Page

Date: 12/15/23

57 Pleasant St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: MT Home LLC

Seller: Newrez LLC

Date: 12/22/23

37 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Nivan F. Pinto

Seller: Marques FT

Date: 12/20/23

45 Robin Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Shiyun Gu

Seller: Jeanne M. Sady

Date: 12/15/23

150-152 Sewall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: CTC Property Holdings LLC

Seller: Edward Kupiec

Date: 12/11/23

Sunset Ridge

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Humanshu Patel

Seller: Ryan C. Mickiewicz

Date: 12/18/23

MONSON

4 Boston Road E

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: Laura M. Elian

Seller: Lawrence F. Army

Date: 12/15/23

200 Bumstead Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jerry Ballard

Seller: Daniel R. Harwood

Date: 12/13/23

13 Country Club Heights

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $327,500

Buyer: Elizabeth A. McKniff

Seller: Deborah S. Dasilva

Date: 12/15/23

32 Flynt Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $288,500

Buyer: Dean P. Osborne

Seller: Brittany Ramos

Date: 12/15/23

171 Moulton Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $265,900

Buyer: Mark Paul

Seller: Katherine M. Schneider

Date: 12/20/23

245 State Ave.

Monson, MA 01069

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Morgan A. Lindemayer-Finck

Seller: Timothy J. Davies

Date: 12/12/23

6 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Li Chen

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 12/13/23

287 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Antonio Carvalho

Seller: Garreffa, Fredericka A., (Estate)

Date: 12/20/23

MONTGOMERY

160 Carrington Road

Montgomery, MA 01050

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Susan Frantumn

Seller: Petros, John Stanley (Estate)

Date: 12/22/23

PALMER

149 Boston Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Maria Whalen

Seller: Ruth F. Josephson

Date: 12/22/23

1011 Hillside Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Eric A. Day

Seller: Jeffrey A. Day

Date: 12/15/23

2223 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Jessica Magnuson

Seller: Brown, Donna F. (Estate)

Date: 12/22/23

597 Old Warren Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Deborah A. Blair

Seller: Deborah A. Benware

Date: 12/19/23

1115 Overlook Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Benjamin Cavaliere

Seller: Prime Partners LLC

Date: 12/15/23

4 Pioneer Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Jason J. Hoffman

Seller: Darren J. Costa

Date: 12/18/23

383 Rondeau St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Joseph Dull

Seller: Margaret M. Paquette IRT

Date: 12/12/23

RUSSELL

69 West Main St.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Gerard J. Roy

Seller: Todd M. Weiler

Date: 12/15/23

SPRINGFIELD

38 Acushnet Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Carolina Hidalgo

Seller: 3inity Rentals LLC

Date: 12/22/23

758-760 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Anthony A. Echeverria

Seller: Joyce Porter-Debose

Date: 12/15/23

91-93 Alderman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Bella L. Gonzales-Cevallos

Seller: Ajn Rentals LLC

Date: 12/19/23

127 Aldrew Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Juan Martinez-Pagan

Seller: Julien P. Gour

Date: 12/21/23

96 Almira Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Matahari RT

Seller: Eric E. Johnson

Date: 12/21/23

63 Atwater Road

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Joseph Pellegrino

Seller: Sen Li

Date: 12/14/23

131 Avery St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Anais Dehoyos

Seller: JoeJoe Properties LLC

Date: 12/21/23

13 Atwood Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Jorge Maysonet

Seller: Michael Ramirez

Date: 12/22/23

165 Bacon Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Jasmin Rojas

Seller: Jose Correa

Date: 12/13/23

21 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Virgen M. Ramos-Ruiz

Seller: Ronald W. Kitchen IRT

Date: 12/21/23

139 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Christopher Regan

Seller: William T. Raleigh

Date: 12/22/23

11 Baltimore Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Isreal Rodriguez

Seller: Theresa Nallett

Date: 12/21/23

52-54 Benton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jesus Garcia

Seller: Teresa A. Cooney

Date: 12/13/23

858 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Aracelis Delgado

Seller: Moises Zanazanian

Date: 12/15/23

29 Brickett St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $141,000

Buyer: NRES LLC

Seller: Lockwood, Charles H. (Estate)

Date: 12/22/23

186 Buckingham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Gissel Santiago

Seller: Carl E. Muldrow

Date: 12/19/23

30 Caitlin Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Son T. Nguyen

Seller: Donna Roulston

Date: 12/21/23

51 Clearbrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Nolan Cochrane

Seller: William Cochrane

Date: 12/15/23

274 Cooper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Kelsey Relihan

Seller: Joseph W. Powers

Date: 12/14/23

68 Cornflower St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Melissa L. Lopez

Seller: Chelsea Marvici

Date: 12/21/23

34 Croyden Ter.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Susan N. Colon

Seller: Gabriela Aviles-Sanchez

Date: 12/13/23

29 Davenport St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Giankarlo Alicea

Seller: Nicole T. Piligian

Date: 12/22/23

97 David St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $241,665

Buyer: Bear Sterns Asset 2006-SD

Seller: Carlisle Kearse

Date: 12/13/23

138 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Natalie R. Rodriguez

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 12/22/23

1592-1594 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Halei Zhu

Seller: Serg W. Abramchuk

Date: 12/15/23

104 Eleanor Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: Diane N. Kadzik

Date: 12/15/23

64 Ellendale Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Cavallo

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 12/12/23

14 Embury St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Christopher L. Johnson

Seller: Miller, Frances L. (Estate)

Date: 12/19/23

18 Fenway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $229,571

Buyer: Santana Real Estate Inc.

Seller: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Date: 12/14/23

57-59 Fountain St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $295,400

Buyer: John R. Lopez

Seller: Sagrario M. Caceres

Date: 12/22/23

8 Francis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Lakshmi Persaud

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 12/12/23

64 Fullerton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Lisa Greaves

Seller: Douglas M. Gibbs

Date: 12/14/23

194 Gifford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Thuong Vo

Seller: Beacon Home Buyers LLC

Date: 12/22/23

40 Hamburg St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $120,100

Buyer: Targaryen RT

Seller: Celia A. Wolanin

Date: 12/22/23

376 Hermitage Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Gabriela A. Sanchez

Seller: Prime Partners LLC

Date: 12/13/23

16 Hickox St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Prosper Ndayisada

Seller: Chankyna Aribo

Date: 12/13/23

311 Holcomb Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Mana Washio

Seller: Fred H. Batchelder

Date: 12/20/23

142 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Darlene Vooris-Lape

Seller: Lak, Gloria J. (Estate)

Date: 12/15/23

47-49 Howes St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Krystalbel N. Kizito

Seller: Tionna L. Downie

Date: 12/11/23

31-33 Humbert St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Martha Hernandez

Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Date: 12/21/23

20 Hunt St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Tuyen K. Le

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 12/15/23

36 Jardine St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Ryan Leduc

Seller: Carol A. Bernier

Date: 12/22/23

96-98 Kenyon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $406,000

Buyer: Patricio M. Torres

Seller: Juan Lopera-Martinez

Date: 12/15/23

56 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Sarah Simpson

Seller: Long River Realty LLC

Date: 12/12/23

192 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Amrut Deshmukh

Seller: Chad Lynch

Date: 12/11/23

90 Lorenzo St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Delia I. Pinero

Seller: Francesco Siniscalchi

Date: 12/11/23

14 Los Angeles St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Saleh Alswalim

Seller: Phillips Asset Mgmt. LLC

Date: 12/12/23

307 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Welcome Orchard LP

Seller: Jashidi R. Pressley

Date: 12/12/23

409 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Rafael Ramos

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 12/22/23

25 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $2,450,000

Buyer: Merrick Park Apartments LP

Seller: Temple Property Group LLC

Date: 12/21/23

11 Maplewood Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: John H. Holly

Seller: Louis H. Cadorette

Date: 12/12/23

62 Mayfair Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Haydee R. Rodriguez

Seller: Shirley Stephens

Date: 12/11/23

59 Melba St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Hector Dejesus

Seller: Rhl Properties LLC

Date: 12/15/23

130-132 Methuen St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Justin D. Hart

Seller: Carlos Colon

Date: 12/12/23

Napier St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: You & Me Investment LLC

Seller: Leonard E. Belcher Inc.

Date: 12/21/23

273 Newhouse St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $293,550

Buyer: Paola Rojas

Seller: Karen M. Cabana

Date: 12/13/23

14 North Chatham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Dulce M. De Heredia

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 12/12/23

236 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $197,500

Buyer: North East Construction Services Inc.

Seller: Michael T. Sherlock

Date: 12/21/23

246 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $209,900

Buyer: 246 Oakland LLC

Seller: Kenneth J. Lafleur

Date: 12/14/23

62-64 Olmsted Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $432,000

Buyer: Yi W. Lee

Seller: Manning Capital LLC

Date: 12/15/23

185-189 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Bella & Jake LLC

Seller: Jose A. Santos

Date: 12/13/23

39 Oregon St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Trelonnie Anderson

Seller: Tom A. Callard

Date: 12/13/23

158 Pendleton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Christian S. Cintron

Seller: Peter C. Soto

Date: 12/11/23

30 Penncastle St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Zach G. Risciotti

Seller: French, Kendall R. (Estate)

Date: 12/12/23

605 Plainfield St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Jullynette Vazquez

Seller: Nexius LLC

Date: 12/22/23

278 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Leanza Lormil

Seller: Foley Capital LLC

Date: 12/12/23

114 Riverton Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Reynaldo Espada-Lombay

Seller: Timothy M. Nourse

Date: 12/18/23

1547 South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Eric E. Johnson

Seller: Yocasta M. Lara

Date: 12/21/23

443 State St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: DM Renaissance Development LLC

Seller: WM Kavanagh Furniture Co.

Date: 12/20/23

11-15 Taft St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Eric M. Mendez

Seller: Samantha Figueroa

Date: 12/22/23

2-10 Temple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $2,450,000

Buyer: Merrick Park Apartments LP

Seller: Temple Property Group LLC

Date: 12/21/23

247 Trafton Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $357,000

Buyer: Matthew Citron

Seller: Etabav RT

Date: 12/19/23

18 Upland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Desiree Parker

Seller: Kennedy, Paul (Estate)

Date: 12/15/23

23 Vinton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Angelica L. Maldonado

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 12/13/23

72 Wachusett St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Tuyen Ha

Seller: Kyle Planter

Date: 12/11/23

57 Warner St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $486,000

Buyer: Froilan R. Perez

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 12/22/23

19 Warriner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Danell T. Baptiste

Seller: Springfield Portfolio Holdings

Date: 12/21/23

65 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Jairo M. Rodriguez

Seller: Joan R. Green

Date: 12/15/23

14 Wells Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: German Garcia

Seller: Antonio A. Nascimento

Date: 12/15/23

165 Wheeler Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Carolyn Y. Herrin

Seller: Godfried O. Bogaard

Date: 12/19/23

30 Winnipeg St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Winnipeg Street LLC

Seller: Dreamwake Homes Inc.

Date: 12/12/23

50 Winthrop St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Ivan Pimentel

Seller: Alfred Shatelroe

Date: 12/22/23

869 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $331,335

Buyer: Patricia Thomas

Seller: Gissel Santiago

Date: 12/18/23

SOUTHWICK

58 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: Mark M. Garrity

Seller: David C. Brooker

Date: 12/13/23

63-A Congamond Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Kearsarge Southwick Real Estate LLC

Seller: Miller Solar Properties LLC

Date: 12/13/23

8 Curtis Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $296,060

Buyer: Lsf10 Master Participation TR

Seller: Theodore W. Florek

Date: 12/21/23

184 Granville Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Robert Solek

Seller: James F. Johnson

Date: 12/22/23

42 Mort Vining Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $599,999

Buyer: Michael J. Mottola

Seller: Oak Ridge Custom Home Builders

Date: 12/22/23

358 North Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: Eli J. Silverman

Seller: Lauren Kendzierski

Date: 12/21/23

22 Shore Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $354,000

Buyer: Carl E. Haggstrom

Seller: Haggstrom, Olle E. (Estate)

Date: 12/14/23

Silvergrass Lane, Lot 16

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 12/22/23

4 Tall Pines Trail

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 12/22/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

70 Almon Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Finance Of America Reverse LLC

Seller: Joan E. Grabowski

Date: 12/21/23

86 Ashley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,205,500

Buyer: Montana Management Co. LLC

Seller: Robin C. Taylor LLC

Date: 12/22/23

102 Ashley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,205,500

Buyer: Montana Management Co. LLC

Seller: Robin C. Taylor LLC

Date: 12/22/23

Bear Hole Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: NPN Realty LLC

Seller: Jensen, Diana J. (Estate)

Date: 12/20/23

82 Day St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Conrad Properties LLC

Seller: Regnier, John A. (Estate)

Date: 12/19/23

77 Dorwin Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $396,000

Buyer: Cynthia Rymer

Seller: James M. Richardson

Date: 12/21/23

50 Elmdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Badr Abdraba

Seller: John M. McCarthy

Date: 12/12/23

355 Ely Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Ellen Kupiec

Seller: HUD

Date: 12/22/23

38 Front St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Solomon Church

Seller: Emmanuel Baptist Church

Date: 12/19/23

121 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Kristine Avalos

Seller: Garden 121 RT

Date: 12/18/23

121 Herrman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Adam Guilbert

Seller: Steliano Properties LLC

Date: 12/19/23

48-50 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Hayder Al Badri

Seller: Angel L. Morales

Date: 12/20/23

482 Massachusetts Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Patricia McBride

Seller: Howes, Wilbur L. (Estate)

Date: 12/15/23

49 Orchardview St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Vincenzo F. Rettura

Seller: Mary F. Williams

Date: 12/20/23

6 Primrose St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Arpc LLC

Seller: Nathan Siktberg

Date: 12/12/23

289 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Mildred Felpeto

Seller: Marlene C. Besaw

Date: 12/21/23

1680 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,975,000

Buyer: 1680 Riverdale LLC

Seller: Aaron Properties LLC

Date: 12/15/23

59 Terry Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kailee Moszynski

Seller: Ana M. Torres

Date: 12/15/23

WESTFIELD

63 Bates Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Gilles A. Rheaume

Seller: Kimberly A. Luthgren

Date: 12/15/23

209 Belanger Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Joshua D. Murray

Seller: Richton & Wayne LLC

Date: 12/15/23

33 Birch Bluffs Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Brett Pierce

Seller: Thomas J. Collins

Date: 12/21/23

36 Cardinal Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $585,500

Buyer: Shan Rai

Seller: Nicole Fiore

Date: 12/20/23

36 Chapel St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $184,869

Buyer: DB Property Group LLC

Seller: Dennis E. Tatro

Date: 12/13/23

47 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Cornerstone Hmbuying LLC

Seller: Walter F. Fertig

Date: 12/20/23

47 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Edward R. Prokop

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 12/20/23

157 Franklin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Blue Kruse FT

Seller: William F. Carlin

Date: 12/22/23

11 Gold St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $372,000

Buyer: Pavel Poznyur

Seller: Nicholas Turnberg

Date: 12/11/23

19 Green Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: Nia K. Holliday

Seller: Megliola Realty LLC

Date: 12/11/23

100 Honey Pot Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Jamie L. Worms

Seller: Andrew J. Pirog

Date: 12/22/23

21 Ivy Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Sean F. Smith

Seller: Thomas J. Gotreaux

Date: 12/12/23

35 Kittredge Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Rina M. Biswa

Seller: Darlene E. Biggs

Date: 12/11/23

54 Mainline Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,182,000

Buyer: Courageous Lion LLC

Seller: 54 Mainline Dr. LLC

Date: 12/14/23

65 Northwest Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Christopher Ramage

Seller: David Prats

Date: 12/14/23

155 Northwest Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Patrick J. Keefe

Seller: Nicholas M. Beaulieu

Date: 12/15/23

5 Norwood Place

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $718,000

Buyer: Pete Russell

Seller: Michael Pellegrini

Date: 12/19/23

41 Parker St.

Westfield, MA 01001

Amount: $126,250

Buyer: Mark E. Prest

Seller: Valerie J. Baker

Date: 12/14/23

10 Princeton St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $286,425

Buyer: TGC Investments LLC

Seller: Alan R. Gregg

Date: 12/12/23

41 Prospect St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Shailee Cardona

Seller: Humboldt Realty LLC

Date: 12/22/23

460 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: 716 Spring Valley LLC

Seller: Emilien Larochelle

Date: 12/14/23

472 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: 716 Spring Valley LLC

Seller: Emilien Larochelle

Date: 12/14/23

177 Steiger Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Richard K. Sullivan

Seller: Jeffrey J. Sarat

Date: 12/22/23

4 West School St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Proud Properties LLC

Seller: Sharon R. Prouty

Date: 12/14/23

142 West Silver St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,612

Buyer: 142 WS RT

Seller: William J. Murphy RET

Date: 12/11/23

WILBRAHAM

20 Bungalow Point

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Patrick Cahill

Seller: Ryan St Germain

Date: 12/14/23

26 Eastwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jamie L. Litchfield

Seller: Marilyn L. Heiney

Date: 12/19/23

4 Hemlock Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Nicholas N. Dasilva

Seller: Linda Schmidt

Date: 12/13/23

14 Pine Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Valro Homes LLC

Seller: Zeigler, Beverly Ann (Estate)

Date: 12/22/23

19 Sawmill Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Timothy Simmons

Seller: John W. Figueroa-Ruiz

Date: 12/22/23

747 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Emily E. Labarre

Seller: Nicholas N. Dasilva

Date: 12/13/23

171 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Ryan Callahan

Seller: A. R. Palatino

Date: 12/21/23

175 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Mark Hebert

Seller: A. R. Palatino

Date: 12/21/23

11 Willow Brook Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Frank Calabrese

Seller: Mario Ferrentino

Date: 12/22/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

77 Columbia Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Catherine C. McGeoch

Seller: Joan A. Knightly

Date: 12/12/23

28 Dana St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $703,000

Buyer: Caroline Costello

Seller: Csaba A. Moritz

Date: 12/11/23

11 Duxbury Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $379,900

Buyer: Allison R. McGlynn

Seller: Jennifer F. Jones

Date: 12/15/23

95 Pulpit Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Daniel Nachbar

Seller: Joyce B. Crouch

Date: 12/14/23

BELCHERTOWN

Cold Spring Road, Lot 10

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Gregory Feldman

Seller: Valthea McGee Fry RET

Date: 12/22/23

26 Ludlow St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Kevin A. Brown

Seller: Alice B. Lattrel

Date: 12/14/23

71 North St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $424,900

Buyer: Michael J. Hugel

Seller: Omar Abdelrahman

Date: 12/18/23

39 Poole Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Brigitta H. Sebesta

Seller: Merriam, Jean P. (Estate)

Date: 12/22/23

Rural Road Lot 107D

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: M. & G. Land Development LLC

Seller: Gary M. Leyden

Date: 12/11/23

Sabin St., Lot 1

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Alan Clark

Seller: Valthea McGee Fry RET

Date: 12/18/23

CUMMINGTON

32 Clark Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: William F. Stettler

Seller: Bo G. Carpen

Date: 12/14/23

EASTHAMPTON

22 Ashley Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $655,000

Buyer: Jean Sheeley

Seller: Barbara R. Conner

Date: 12/14/23

10 Beyer Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: O’Connor Jr., John J. (Estate)

Date: 12/11/23

9 East Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Emily D. Bloch

Seller: Michael R. Dion

Date: 12/18/23

336 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Klay Kipler

Seller: Christina M. Vultaggio

Date: 12/15/23

10 Industrial Pkwy.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $3,000,000

Buyer: 10-12 Industrial Pkwy. LLC

Seller: D. & R. Management Co. LLC

Date: 12/14/23

12 Industrial Pkwy.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $3,000,000

Buyer: 10-12 Industrial Pkwy. LLC

Seller: D. & R. Management Co. LLC

Date: 12/14/23

92 Lovefield St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Tina T. Champagne

Seller: Tessier FT

Date: 12/11/23

22 School St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tanya M. Lama

Seller: Cheryl M. Friss

Date: 12/15/23

Strong St., Lot 28

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: David A. Hardy Contractor

Seller: S. & Phyllis Gawle FT

Date: 12/18/23

5 Torrey St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Shelby Langevin

Seller: Mountain View Investments LP

Date: 12/21/23

28 West St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Sheri Lee

Seller: Roni Tilkin

Date: 12/11/23

GOSHEN

47 Ball Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $217,900

Buyer: Jebediah C. Johansmeyer

Seller: Fenida D. Kandrotas

Date: 12/15/23

GRANBY

67 Carver St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $720,350

Buyer: Allison B. Lapointe

Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC

Date: 12/18/23

134 Cold Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: James Niedbala

Seller: William H. Abelson

Date: 12/21/23

Ferry Hill Road, Lot 2

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Holmes

Seller: Angel Boy FT

Date: 12/22/23

34 Ferry Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Joseph E. Denette

Seller: Angel Boy FT

Date: 12/15/23

HADLEY

2 Adare Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: W. Marek Inc

Seller: Adare Place Properties LLC

Date: 12/15/23

135 Bay Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: Gary S. Toth

Seller: G&B Realty Partners LLC

Date: 12/22/23

107 Middle St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $845,000

Buyer: 107 Middle Street LLC

Seller: Shane R. Conklin

Date: 12/22/23

263 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Dennis C. Morin

Seller: Brennan, Timothy W., (Estate)

Date: 12/12/23

10 Shattuck Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: April Parsons

Seller: Brett A. Briggs

Date: 12/13/23

HATFIELD

15 Mountain Dr.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Beverly J. Moulton

Seller: Thomas R. Smead

Date: 12/15/23

187 Pantry Road

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $527,000

Buyer: Margaret Redmond

Seller: Thomas J. Wickles

Date: 12/20/23

HUNTINGTON

7 Pond Brook Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Douglas G. Bliss

Seller: Terrielyn A. Allaire

Date: 12/22/23

6 Thomas Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Todd M. Rose

Seller: Viola A. Pierce

Date: 12/11/23

NORTHAMPTON

80 Milton St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Nu-Way Homes Inc.

Seller: Teresa L. Gross TR

Date: 12/15/23

52 Olive St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $744,000

Buyer: Anna G. Wieckowski

Seller: Cole Archambault

Date: 12/15/23

35 Orchard St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $721,000

Buyer: Lewis Burgin

Seller: Anthony Kord

Date: 12/20/23

47 Pleasant St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,781,000

Buyer: Gleason Coolidge LLC

Seller: Coolidge Center LLC

Date: 12/21/23

270 South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Mary E. Gooding-Call

Seller: 270 S. St. Northampton LLC

Date: 12/18/23

SOUTH HADLEY

East Carew St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $755,000

Buyer: Newco Holdings LLC

Seller: M5 Enterprise LLC

Date: 12/18/23

18 Garden St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Aaron M. Stewart

Seller: GITSIT SOLUTIONS LLC

Date: 12/18/23

5 Glenn Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Daniel T. Laing

Seller: Lawrence E. Kopec

Date: 12/18/23

6 Grant St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: 6-8 Grant Street LLC

Seller: Anthony D. Maloni

Date: 12/11/23

48 Lamb St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $755,000

Buyer: Newco Holdings LLC

Seller: M5 Enterprise LLC

Date: 12/18/23

64 Lyman St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $539,000

Buyer: South Hadley Rentals LLC

Seller: Gary S. Toth

Date: 12/21/23

334 North Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Annette L. Morris

Seller: Jennifer B. Jarrell

Date: 12/15/23

81 Woodbridge St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Paul H. Douglas

Seller: Jeffrey T. Newton

Date: 12/19/23

SOUTHAMPTON

14 Bluemer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Timofey Banar

Seller: Rowley, Linda A. (Estate)

Date: 12/20/23

6 Madison Ave.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $498,000

Buyer: Marvin E. Turner

Seller: Daniel J. Orwat

Date: 12/14/23

WARE

3 Berkshire Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Home Improvement Maintena

Seller: Garifalia S. Mavrikidis

Date: 12/19/23

WILLIAMSBURG

17 Goshen Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Stephen Vaiano

Seller: Zononi, Victor V. (Estate)

Date: 12/18/23

WORTHINGTON

212 Huntington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: James G. Epps

Seller: Wendy R. Tanner

Date: 12/12/23