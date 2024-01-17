DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Andrew Mitchell Construction
55 Rural Road
Andrew Mitchell

EASTHAMPTON

Jessica Sarah Beauty
179 Northampton St., Suite 3
Jessica Barker

River Valley Co-op
228 Northampton St.
Abby Getman Skillicorn

Shop Harper James LLC
106 Cottage St.
Kayla Diggins

SmallCo Bookkeeping
2M Culdaff St.
Stephanie Yarmesky

HOLYOKE

Beyond the Mirror
103 Chapin St.
Michelle Hernandez

Bugalu Ballroom
120 High St.
Militza Caratini

Fresh Sense Cleaners
123 Waldo St.
Latoya Booker

Jadhai Boutique
523 South St.
Oneida Rivera Sanchez

Kay Ave Auto Sales
18 Kay Ave.
Alexander Oquendo

Latino’s Cuisine
50 Holyoke St.
Eduardo Castillo

Legendary Photography
775 High St.
Amanda Trabal

Lomas Landscaping
55 Ely St.
Antonio Lopez Cruz

Sleep Number
44 Holyoke St.
Select Comfort Retail Corp.

PITTSFIELD

A.J. Energy Solutions
28 Plastics Ave.
Javier Aragon

The Baddie Factory
375 West St.
Anya Volff

Balancing the Journey
56 Palomino Dr.
Ilana Kind Ackerman

BB’s Hot Spot at the Lantern
449 North St.
BB’s Hot Spot LLC

Bomb Shack Vintage
North St.
Jacob Seeley

C&H Environmental Technical Services
80 Highview Dr., Unit D
Bruce Eulian

FBR Painting Service Inc.
86 Henry Ave.
Fabiano Robadel

Law Office of Peter C. Alessio
82 Joan Dr.
Peter Alessio

Planet Fitness
690 Merrill Road
Keystone NFP Pittsfield LLC

Precision Bookkeeping by Coral
120 Benedict Road
Coral Cook

Shamrock
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.

29 Wendell Associates
29 Wendell Ave.
John Barry

SOUTH HADLEY

Get Movin’ Fitness & Nutrition
577 Granby Road
April Marion-McClure

Meticulous Matters Inc.
42 Pine Hill Road
Meticulous Matters Inc.

New England Wetland Plants Inc.
231 Hadley St.
New England Wetland Plants Inc.

The Whiskey Barrel
21 Lyman St.
Foss Enterprises Inc.

White Wing
568 Newton St.
AARYNA Inc.

WESTFIELD

A Bear With Thumbs LLC
53 Old Feeding Hills Road
Mary Quinn

Blue Elephant Business Solutions
94 Beveridge Blvd.
Silvana Aguirre-McGinnis

Cleaning Houses
57 East Silver St.
Nina Barynova

Country Mart II
54 Union St.
A&K Enterprises Inc.

Creative Canine Solutions
140 Union St.
Lauren Rubin

Dupere Law Offices
94 North Elm St., Suite 307
Russell Dupere

Family Mobile Repair
420 Union St., Suite B
Christopher Kasperek

Happy Foot Massage
83A Main St.
Linlin Xu, Liyin Zhen

JJM Boiler Works Inc.
14 Coleman Ave., Suites 1-2
JJM Boiler Works Inc.

Las Jibaritas
77 Mill St.
Tanisha Cabezudo

Love Little Food
216 Shaker Road
Mira Nikitchuk

Mike’s Barber Shop & Hair Salon
148 Elm St.
Mike’s Barber Shop

Nicolas Michael Collins
38 Taylor Ave.
Nicholas Collins

Russhing
107 Farnham Lane
Yefim Ohrimenko

Thuraya Anastas Cable
1092 North Road, Suite C
Thuraya Anastas Cable

Twio Holdings LLC
23 Monroe St., Suite 1
Sheila Maldonado

Whip City Scooters
420 Union St.
Christopher Kasperek

Whip City Fiber
100 Elm St.
Thomas Flaherty Sr.

 

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Babylon Barber Shop
716 Union St.
Babylon Barber Shop

Brittain Perez Productions
7 Upper Church St., Unit 213
Brittain Perez Productions

Cabot Creamery
958 Riverdale St.
AgriMark Inc.

Discount Office Furniture Inc.
2131 Riverdale St.
Discount Office Furniture Inc.

East Mountain Services LLC
94 Doty Circle
East Mountain Services LLC

Family Indian Punjabi Cuisine
977 Main St.
Family Indian Punjabi Cuisine

Habibi’s Cut
715 Main St.
Habibi’s Cut

Shri Laksmikamaa Inc.
1329 Riverdale St.
Shri Laksmikamaa Inc.

Tip Top Nails
239 Memorial Ave.
Tip Top Nails

