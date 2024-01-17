Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Andrew Mitchell Construction

55 Rural Road

Andrew Mitchell

EASTHAMPTON

Jessica Sarah Beauty

179 Northampton St., Suite 3

Jessica Barker

River Valley Co-op

228 Northampton St.

Abby Getman Skillicorn

Shop Harper James LLC

106 Cottage St.

Kayla Diggins

SmallCo Bookkeeping

2M Culdaff St.

Stephanie Yarmesky

HOLYOKE

Beyond the Mirror

103 Chapin St.

Michelle Hernandez

Bugalu Ballroom

120 High St.

Militza Caratini

Fresh Sense Cleaners

123 Waldo St.

Latoya Booker

Jadhai Boutique

523 South St.

Oneida Rivera Sanchez

Kay Ave Auto Sales

18 Kay Ave.

Alexander Oquendo

Latino’s Cuisine

50 Holyoke St.

Eduardo Castillo

Legendary Photography

775 High St.

Amanda Trabal

Lomas Landscaping

55 Ely St.

Antonio Lopez Cruz

Sleep Number

44 Holyoke St.

Select Comfort Retail Corp.

PITTSFIELD

A.J. Energy Solutions

28 Plastics Ave.

Javier Aragon

The Baddie Factory

375 West St.

Anya Volff

Balancing the Journey

56 Palomino Dr.

Ilana Kind Ackerman

BB’s Hot Spot at the Lantern

449 North St.

BB’s Hot Spot LLC

Bomb Shack Vintage

North St.

Jacob Seeley

C&H Environmental Technical Services

80 Highview Dr., Unit D

Bruce Eulian

FBR Painting Service Inc.

86 Henry Ave.

Fabiano Robadel

Law Office of Peter C. Alessio

82 Joan Dr.

Peter Alessio

Planet Fitness

690 Merrill Road

Keystone NFP Pittsfield LLC

Precision Bookkeeping by Coral

120 Benedict Road

Coral Cook

Shamrock

82 Wendell Ave.

CMG Mortgage Inc.

29 Wendell Associates

29 Wendell Ave.

John Barry

SOUTH HADLEY

Get Movin’ Fitness & Nutrition

577 Granby Road

April Marion-McClure

Meticulous Matters Inc.

42 Pine Hill Road

New England Wetland Plants Inc.

231 Hadley St.

The Whiskey Barrel

21 Lyman St.

Foss Enterprises Inc.

White Wing

568 Newton St.

AARYNA Inc.

WESTFIELD

A Bear With Thumbs LLC

53 Old Feeding Hills Road

Mary Quinn

Blue Elephant Business Solutions

94 Beveridge Blvd.

Silvana Aguirre-McGinnis

Cleaning Houses

57 East Silver St.

Nina Barynova

Country Mart II

54 Union St.

A&K Enterprises Inc.

Creative Canine Solutions

140 Union St.

Lauren Rubin

Dupere Law Offices

94 North Elm St., Suite 307

Russell Dupere

Family Mobile Repair

420 Union St., Suite B

Christopher Kasperek

Happy Foot Massage

83A Main St.

Linlin Xu, Liyin Zhen

JJM Boiler Works Inc.

14 Coleman Ave., Suites 1-2

Las Jibaritas

77 Mill St.

Tanisha Cabezudo

Love Little Food

216 Shaker Road

Mira Nikitchuk

Mike’s Barber Shop & Hair Salon

148 Elm St.

Nicolas Michael Collins

38 Taylor Ave.

Nicholas Collins

Russhing

107 Farnham Lane

Yefim Ohrimenko

Thuraya Anastas Cable

1092 North Road, Suite C

Thuraya Anastas Cable

Twio Holdings LLC

23 Monroe St., Suite 1

Sheila Maldonado

Whip City Scooters

420 Union St.

Christopher Kasperek

Whip City Fiber

100 Elm St.

Thomas Flaherty Sr.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Babylon Barber Shop

716 Union St.

Brittain Perez Productions

7 Upper Church St., Unit 213

Cabot Creamery

958 Riverdale St.

AgriMark Inc.

Discount Office Furniture Inc.

2131 Riverdale St.

East Mountain Services LLC

94 Doty Circle

Family Indian Punjabi Cuisine

977 Main St.

Habibi’s Cut

715 Main St.

Shri Laksmikamaa Inc.

1329 Riverdale St.

Tip Top Nails

239 Memorial Ave.

