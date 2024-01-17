Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
Andrew Mitchell Construction
55 Rural Road
Andrew Mitchell
EASTHAMPTON
Jessica Sarah Beauty
179 Northampton St., Suite 3
Jessica Barker
River Valley Co-op
228 Northampton St.
Abby Getman Skillicorn
Shop Harper James LLC
106 Cottage St.
Kayla Diggins
SmallCo Bookkeeping
2M Culdaff St.
Stephanie Yarmesky
HOLYOKE
Beyond the Mirror
103 Chapin St.
Michelle Hernandez
Bugalu Ballroom
120 High St.
Militza Caratini
Fresh Sense Cleaners
123 Waldo St.
Latoya Booker
Jadhai Boutique
523 South St.
Oneida Rivera Sanchez
Kay Ave Auto Sales
18 Kay Ave.
Alexander Oquendo
Latino’s Cuisine
50 Holyoke St.
Eduardo Castillo
Legendary Photography
775 High St.
Amanda Trabal
Lomas Landscaping
55 Ely St.
Antonio Lopez Cruz
Sleep Number
44 Holyoke St.
Select Comfort Retail Corp.
PITTSFIELD
A.J. Energy Solutions
28 Plastics Ave.
Javier Aragon
The Baddie Factory
375 West St.
Anya Volff
Balancing the Journey
56 Palomino Dr.
Ilana Kind Ackerman
BB’s Hot Spot at the Lantern
449 North St.
BB’s Hot Spot LLC
Bomb Shack Vintage
North St.
Jacob Seeley
C&H Environmental Technical Services
80 Highview Dr., Unit D
Bruce Eulian
FBR Painting Service Inc.
86 Henry Ave.
Fabiano Robadel
Law Office of Peter C. Alessio
82 Joan Dr.
Peter Alessio
Planet Fitness
690 Merrill Road
Keystone NFP Pittsfield LLC
Precision Bookkeeping by Coral
120 Benedict Road
Coral Cook
Shamrock
82 Wendell Ave.
CMG Mortgage Inc.
29 Wendell Associates
29 Wendell Ave.
John Barry
SOUTH HADLEY
Get Movin’ Fitness & Nutrition
577 Granby Road
April Marion-McClure
Meticulous Matters Inc.
42 Pine Hill Road
Meticulous Matters Inc.
New England Wetland Plants Inc.
231 Hadley St.
New England Wetland Plants Inc.
The Whiskey Barrel
21 Lyman St.
Foss Enterprises Inc.
White Wing
568 Newton St.
AARYNA Inc.
WESTFIELD
A Bear With Thumbs LLC
53 Old Feeding Hills Road
Mary Quinn
Blue Elephant Business Solutions
94 Beveridge Blvd.
Silvana Aguirre-McGinnis
Cleaning Houses
57 East Silver St.
Nina Barynova
Country Mart II
54 Union St.
A&K Enterprises Inc.
Creative Canine Solutions
140 Union St.
Lauren Rubin
Dupere Law Offices
94 North Elm St., Suite 307
Russell Dupere
Family Mobile Repair
420 Union St., Suite B
Christopher Kasperek
Happy Foot Massage
83A Main St.
Linlin Xu, Liyin Zhen
JJM Boiler Works Inc.
14 Coleman Ave., Suites 1-2
JJM Boiler Works Inc.
Las Jibaritas
77 Mill St.
Tanisha Cabezudo
Love Little Food
216 Shaker Road
Mira Nikitchuk
Mike’s Barber Shop & Hair Salon
148 Elm St.
Mike’s Barber Shop
Nicolas Michael Collins
38 Taylor Ave.
Nicholas Collins
Russhing
107 Farnham Lane
Yefim Ohrimenko
Thuraya Anastas Cable
1092 North Road, Suite C
Thuraya Anastas Cable
Twio Holdings LLC
23 Monroe St., Suite 1
Sheila Maldonado
Whip City Scooters
420 Union St.
Christopher Kasperek
Whip City Fiber
100 Elm St.
Thomas Flaherty Sr.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Babylon Barber Shop
716 Union St.
Babylon Barber Shop
Brittain Perez Productions
7 Upper Church St., Unit 213
Brittain Perez Productions
Cabot Creamery
958 Riverdale St.
AgriMark Inc.
Discount Office Furniture Inc.
2131 Riverdale St.
Discount Office Furniture Inc.
East Mountain Services LLC
94 Doty Circle
East Mountain Services LLC
Family Indian Punjabi Cuisine
977 Main St.
Family Indian Punjabi Cuisine
Habibi’s Cut
715 Main St.
Habibi’s Cut
Shri Laksmikamaa Inc.
1329 Riverdale St.
Shri Laksmikamaa Inc.
Tip Top Nails
239 Memorial Ave.
Tip Top Nails