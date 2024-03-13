Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Avella, Giuseppe

Avella, Marlene B.

18 Vail St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/14/2024

Cormier, Anthony J.

59 Mary St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2024

Dotson, Delores

120 Sunrise Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/12/2024

Feliberty, Natasha Lee

7 Clark St., Apt. 1

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/06/2024

Kenney, James Francis

19 Andersen Road

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/12/2024

Murard, Daril

19 Lockhouse Road, Apt. 4-1

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/08/2024

Quinones, George J.

1348 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/04/2024

Nieves, Veronica

a/k/a Rodriguez, Veronica

a/k/a Nieves-Rodriguez-Sonner, Veronica

1880 Main St.

P.O. Box 3790

Springfield, MA 01101

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/14/2024

Ray, Miasyn

76 Northampton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/05/2024

Salazar, David

121 Brewster St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/14/2024

Skidmore, Daniel Joseph

54 Spring Hill Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/08/2024

Stasiowski, Debra A.

16 Bartlett Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/14/2024

Torres, Felix

408 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/15/2024

Valdes, Charles G.

Valdes, Maria R.

1021 Maple St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/14/2024

Wright, Arnold Bishop

148 Arcadia Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/09/2024