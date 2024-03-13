Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Avella, Giuseppe
Avella, Marlene B.
18 Vail St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/14/2024
Cormier, Anthony J.
59 Mary St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2024
Dotson, Delores
120 Sunrise Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/12/2024
Feliberty, Natasha Lee
7 Clark St., Apt. 1
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/06/2024
Kenney, James Francis
19 Andersen Road
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/12/2024
Murard, Daril
19 Lockhouse Road, Apt. 4-1
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/08/2024
Quinones, George J.
1348 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/04/2024
Nieves, Veronica
a/k/a Rodriguez, Veronica
a/k/a Nieves-Rodriguez-Sonner, Veronica
1880 Main St.
P.O. Box 3790
Springfield, MA 01101
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/14/2024
Ray, Miasyn
76 Northampton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/05/2024
Salazar, David
121 Brewster St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/14/2024
Skidmore, Daniel Joseph
54 Spring Hill Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/08/2024
Stasiowski, Debra A.
16 Bartlett Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/14/2024
Torres, Felix
408 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/15/2024
Valdes, Charles G.
Valdes, Maria R.
1021 Maple St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/14/2024
Wright, Arnold Bishop
148 Arcadia Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/09/2024