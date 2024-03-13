Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BUCKLAND
12 Main St.
Buckland, MA 01330
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Grace A. Kennerly
Seller: McCutchen, Martha J., (Estate)
Date: 02/06/24
CHARLEMONT
2151 Route 2
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Reo T2021-NR4
Seller: Michael D. Odell
Date: 02/13/24
ERVING
11 Church St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Timothy W. Momaney
Seller: Lemieux FT
Date: 02/16/24
17 Maple Ave.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Cole G. Larose
Seller: Lewis Int.
Date: 02/15/24
5 North St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Kenneth A. Rounds
Seller: Michael J. Richardson
Date: 02/06/24
GREENFIELD
7 Congress St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Greenfield Elizabeth
Seller: 325 Canton St. LLC
Date: 02/15/24
110 Cottage St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Robyn D. McKelvey
Seller: Dauntless Path LLC
Date: 02/12/24
81 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $522,500
Buyer: Zoe D. Smith
Seller: Steven Lanciani
Date: 02/16/24
231 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Congamond Management LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 02/08/24
41 Norwood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Spencer Telega
Seller: Bosch, Roland, (Estate)
Date: 02/08/24
100 Silver St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Michael J. Marotto
Seller: Katherine Buttolph RET
Date: 02/08/24
200 Wisdom Way
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Mark Wightman
Seller: Damon Blake
Date: 02/08/24
LEVERETT
295 Shutesbury Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $118,000
Buyer: Frederick P. Hartwell
Seller: Barbara J. Raymond
Date: 02/05/24
MONTAGUE
113-115 Avenue A
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Avenue A. Group LLC
Seller: 113 Avenue A LLC
Date: 02/05/24
7 Avenue C
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $189,900
Buyer: Eds Enterprises LLC
Seller: Ann Engley
Date: 02/09/24
257 Wendell Road
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Diana L. Tobin
Seller: AGT Homes LLC
Date: 02/09/24
NORTHFIELD
21 Meadow St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Joshua Willis
Seller: MW&MW Realty LLC
Date: 02/09/24
ORANGE
125 East Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Anne M. Pole
Seller: Steven S. Barnes
Date: 02/14/24
63 Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $901,000
Buyer: James B. Berry
Seller: Lorrett A. Estabrooks
Date: 02/08/24
82 Mechanic St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Schwowens Properties LLC
Seller: Mary Chapli
Date: 02/07/24
ROWE
58 Tatro Road
Rowe, MA 01339
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Joshua W. Giard
Seller: William, Albert R., (Estate)
Date: 02/15/24
SHUTESBURY
North Laurel Dr.
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Thomas C. Miller
Seller: Stein, Richard S., (Estate)
Date: 02/16/24
94 Pratt Corner Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $487,500
Buyer: Allen H. Pease
Seller: The Suter FT
Date: 02/09/24
SUNDERLAND
Hadley Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: 282 Hadley Rd LLC
Seller: Charles W. Smiarowski LT
Date: 02/12/24
WHATELY
282 Haydenville Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $529,000
Buyer: Nicole L. Pietraszkiewicz
Seller: Brenden J. Monahan
Date: 02/09/24
62 Long Plain Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Kathleen P. Harrington
Seller: Nicole L. Pietraszkiewicz
Date: 02/09/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
Doane Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Denali Investments LLC
Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.
Date: 02/08/24
174 Edgewater Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Margaret M. Cahillane
Seller: David Kutz
Date: 02/15/24
48 Fairview St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Sean P. Burke
Seller: Berkshire Land Co. LLC
Date: 02/06/24
210 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: NSP Residential LLC
Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Date: 02/08/24
210 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Vincent M. Canavan
Seller: NSP Residential LLC
Date: 02/08/24
11 Randall St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Appleton Grove LLC
Seller: Michelle Amanda TR
Date: 02/16/24
77 Reed St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Colemac NT
Seller: Allyson Sacco
Date: 02/12/24
405 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $343,000
Buyer: Denali Investments LLC
Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.
Date: 02/07/24
415 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Denali Investments LLC
Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.
Date: 02/08/24
431 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Denali Investments LLC
Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.
Date: 02/07/24
250 South West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $332,900
Buyer: Luis E. Aponte-Ortega
Seller: Brian D. Kibbe
Date: 02/12/24
BRIMFIELD
62 1st St.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Kevin McManaman
Seller: McManaman RET
Date: 02/15/24
1538 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Erik Ramsland
Seller: Josephine R. Sears RET
Date: 02/16/24
228 Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $1,060,000
Buyer: Kyle Twarowski
Seller: Leszek Twarowski
Date: 02/06/24
CHESTER
110 Old State Hwy.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Amanda N. Ursia
Seller: Watson, Susan Lynn, (Estate)
Date: 02/09/24
CHICOPEE
66 Beaudry Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Peter A. Lemieux
Seller: Alfred J. Albano
Date: 02/15/24
43 Chapin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: John R. Dimatteo
Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre
Date: 02/09/24
360 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Christopher S. Dodson
Seller: Lucas Real Estate LLC
Date: 02/14/24
158 College St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Kevin G. Ryan
Seller: Soren W. Johnson
Date: 02/08/24
25 Freedom St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Robert E. King
Seller: Lynn M. Chlosta-Menard
Date: 02/12/24
310 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $840,000
Buyer: Jonah Holdings LLC
Seller: Paf IRT
Date: 02/16/24
318 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $840,000
Buyer: Jonah Holdings LLC
Seller: Paf IRT
Date: 02/16/24
339 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Steven Hoheb
Seller: Paf IRT
Date: 02/09/24
433 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Frantz E. Laporte
Seller: BMM Realty LLC
Date: 02/14/24
37 Hajec Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Michelle L. Lancto
Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop
Date: 02/09/24
18 Harding St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Diomedes Chavez
Seller: DCL General Construction LLC
Date: 02/12/24
68 Kaveney St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Takuya Seaver
Seller: Mark S. Hager
Date: 02/08/24
499 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,802,077
Buyer: Mercury Storage 1-B LLC
Seller: UH Storage LP
Date: 02/07/24
115 Saratoga Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Azusa RT
Seller: Kimberly A. Runkle
Date: 02/13/24
6 Sesame Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $467,100
Buyer: James McInerney
Seller: Haleigh R. Scott
Date: 02/16/24
24 Walnut St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Ricky L. Cates
Seller: Hussein Hamadi
Date: 02/14/24
17 Woodcrest Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Robert Lussier
Seller: Thomas Trudell
Date: 02/12/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
5 Brynmawr Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Devan P. Summers
Seller: Mark A. Haraty
Date: 02/09/24
4 Crescent Hill
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $334,500
Buyer: Suzanne V. Weber
Seller: Russell L. Morton
Date: 02/16/24
42 Knollwood Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: 18 Knollwood Drive LLC
Seller: Donald F. Anderson
Date: 02/09/24
66 Nelson St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Ramon Tapia
Seller: Daponde, Karen M., (Estate)
Date: 02/15/24
217 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $492,000
Buyer: Samuel Oseibonsu
Seller: Jaclyn M. Predergast
Date: 02/07/24
HAMPDEN
15 Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Richard C. Gelinas
Seller: Victor B. Scibelli
Date: 02/09/24
HOLYOKE
77 Central Park Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Marcelo F. Rocha
Seller: EPB Real Estate Services LLC
Date: 02/16/24
360 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Antonia Santos
Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat
Date: 02/16/24
99 Knollwood Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: John P. Larose
Seller: Richard A. Moussette
Date: 02/15/24
154 Rock Valley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Larose
Seller: John P. Larose
Date: 02/15/24
HOLLAND
8 Heritage Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: John D. Holdcraft
Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Date: 02/16/24
LONGMEADOW
73 Bel Air Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: Janee Mays
Date: 02/16/24
166 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: David Obrien
Seller: Gary S. Veratti
Date: 02/15/24
173 Farmington Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $574,750
Buyer: Steven A. Carra
Seller: Gail C. Wesson TR
Date: 02/09/24
286 Hopkins Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $457,500
Buyer: Usman Aslam
Seller: Anthony Aveyard
Date: 02/14/24
83 Longfellow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Anthony P. Aveyard
Seller: HUD
Date: 02/09/24
LUDLOW
Balsam Hill Road, Lot 73
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $176,400
Buyer: Georgiy Sinigur
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 02/15/24
54 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Patricia Bernard
Date: 02/13/24
436 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $379,999
Buyer: Akhmad Abdul-Razzaq
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 02/08/24
274 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tati & Cristi LLC
Seller: Ana P. Dias
Date: 02/16/24
24 Elm St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Turan Gun
Seller: Dorothy A. Lobik
Date: 02/16/24
102 Motyka St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Diane Crane
Seller: John A. Pisarczyk
Date: 02/13/24
100 Pine St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Privilne Real Estate LLC
Seller: Sandy D. Kudla
Date: 02/09/24
7 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michael S. Hajdamowicz
Seller: Dianne M. Easley
Date: 02/15/24
MONSON
14 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $639,000
Buyer: Alexander B. Tsagaris
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 02/16/24
PALMER
2026 Cross St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $368,000
Buyer: Nicholas Tiscione
Seller: Dorcas RT
Date: 02/09/24
2158-2160 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Derek R. Beaulieu
Seller: Joseph Sawicki
Date: 02/15/24
4 Meadow Lane
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Joseph E. Messer
Seller: Christopher Welsh
Date: 02/16/24
51 Squier St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Kevin J. Serio
Seller: Samuel Cobb
Date: 02/06/24
RUSSELL
501 Woodland Way
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Andrei Filistovich
Seller: Judith M. Stolfo
Date: 02/14/24
SOUTHWICK
17 Castle St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Sergey Domnenko
Seller: Robert, John E., (Estate)
Date: 02/12/24
21 Sterrett Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Kimberly Hatch
Seller: Randy Wessels
Date: 02/14/24
SPRINGFIELD
500-508 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: 500 Armory Street LLC
Seller: C. & A. Realty Co. Inc.
Date: 02/07/24
1 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Leo Best
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 02/08/24
164 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $319,900
Buyer: Jack Palladino
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Date: 02/14/24
167 Berkshire St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $214,900
Buyer: Manuel M. Morocho
Seller: Bonita Amtmann
Date: 02/13/24
476 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Unlimited Property Services LLC
Seller: US Bankruptcy Court
Date: 02/08/24
39 Blanding St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Christian Hegland
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 02/16/24
469 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Pinkal & Hiral LLC
Seller: 469 Boston Road RT
Date: 02/13/24
212 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Teresa F. Young
Seller: Ronelson Lovaincy
Date: 02/09/24
28 Burke St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Evelyn S. Sanchez
Seller: Round Two LLC
Date: 02/14/24
6 Carlos St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Aaron D. Roberson
Seller: Margaret M. Pilon
Date: 02/07/24
23 Catalpa Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Joselyn Arroyo-Lopez
Seller: John P. Doty
Date: 02/14/24
72 Chesterfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: DS Group Investments LLC
Seller: Mary Fitzgerald
Date: 02/16/24
11-15 Clantoy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: B-9 Industries Inc
Seller: 11-15 Clantoy St. TR
Date: 02/09/24
261 Connecticut Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Josentt Thompson
Seller: Patrick O’Neil
Date: 02/08/24
77 Daviston St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Richard Abankwah
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Date: 02/16/24
60 East Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $337,750
Buyer: Cindy Tai
Seller: Adolphus P. Christian
Date: 02/16/24
25-27 Eagle St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Inas S. Alitbi
Seller: Ian A. Riley
Date: 02/16/24
199 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Wagner B. Soto
Seller: Grace M. Melendez-Riva
Date: 02/12/24
48 Enfield St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Ming Tsang
Seller: JPS Realty LLC
Date: 02/09/24
30 Farnsworth St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Sophia N. Samms
Seller: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Date: 02/12/24
80 Fenimore Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Cynthia J. Mulcahy
Seller: Kathryn A. Mulcahy
Date: 02/14/24
12-14 Foster St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Robert A. Fournier
Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC
Date: 02/16/24
44 Georgetown St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Xavier Cody
Seller: Stebbins, Jennie A., (Estate)
Date: 02/14/24
67 Harmon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Paul D. Arrighi
Seller: Michael P. Whitehead
Date: 02/08/24
25 Huntington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Muhammad M. Taqi
Seller: Jaime J. Melendez
Date: 02/13/24
82 Jardine St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Catrina M. Hamilton
Seller: Janusz Lecko
Date: 02/16/24
25 Laurence St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $379,900
Buyer: Christa Nunez
Seller: Laurie T. Lauture-Best
Date: 02/08/24
61 Leslie St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $184,000
Buyer: Eduardo A. Ramos
Seller: Katherine M. Nogiec
Date: 02/16/24
44-46 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Yongyao Cai
Seller: 44 Lexington Street RT
Date: 02/16/24
60 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Israel Calderon
Seller: Citizens Bank
Date: 02/09/24
79 Mandalay Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jill K. Barlow
Seller: Barbara M. Barlow
Date: 02/08/24
103-105 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: MDDO LLC
Seller: Lisa M. Martin
Date: 02/09/24
8 Maxwell Place
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Alcimar R. Dasilva
Seller: Mary F. Auldridge
Date: 02/09/24
136 Maynard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Tyrus T. Ferguson
Seller: Ferguson, Classie, (Estate)
Date: 02/09/24
Methuen St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Preferred Property Management Inc.
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 02/12/24
171 Methuen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Preferred Property Management Inc.
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 02/12/24
93-95 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Justin C. Ching
Seller: Junior R. McKenzie
Date: 02/16/24
83 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Jose R. Garcia-Sanchez
Seller: Rejuvenate Real Estate LLC
Date: 02/15/24
78 Pennsylvania Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Michelle Urban-Flores
Seller: Mary K. Miller
Date: 02/16/24
Pine St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: MA Pine Street LLC
Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC
Date: 02/16/24
123 Pine St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: MA Pine Street LLC
Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC
Date: 02/16/24
40 Price St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $175,200
Buyer: Valery E. Nater-Pagan
Seller: Julie Kamrowski
Date: 02/15/24
20-22 Rutledge Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Paul S. Roberts
Seller: Paul D. Calder
Date: 02/15/24
893 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Bryan E. Negron
Seller: Tony E. French
Date: 02/16/24
136 Samuel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $168,795
Buyer: Javed Shah
Seller: Rmtp TR Series Bkm-Tt-V
Date: 02/09/24
78-80 Shamrock St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $175,923
Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.
Seller: Chuong Truong
Date: 02/09/24
Switzer Ave.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Daniele Manzi
Seller: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs
Date: 02/06/24
82 Temple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Cassi Stewart
Seller: Temple G3 Realty NT
Date: 02/09/24
61 Victoria St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Preferred Property Management Inc.
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 02/12/24
208-210 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Julian Solano
Seller: Daniel Cruz
Date: 02/15/24
283 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $188,182
Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage TR Hb4
Seller: Shirley L. Richard
Date: 02/12/24
61-63 Woodlawn St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Livingwater Capital LLC
Seller: Jason Gobin
Date: 02/07/24
38 Worthy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Brandon Garey
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 02/09/24
WALES
12 Church St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Anthony R. Felix
Seller: Scott M. Carrigan
Date: 02/08/24
100 Stafford Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Bradley Arcoite
Seller: James R. Reilly
Date: 02/09/24
98 Stafford Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Bradley Arcoite
Seller: James R. Reilly
Date: 02/09/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
46 Fox St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jared M. Longley
Seller: Disantis, Lindsay D., (Estate)
Date: 02/09/24
189 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Ansh Arya Inc.
Seller: Paul R. Seymour
Date: 02/16/24
107 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: James Roberts-Manning
Seller: Goodhind, Susan M., (Estate)
Date: 02/16/24
146 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Steven Thompson
Seller: CIG4 LLC
Date: 02/06/24
45 Piper Cross Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $910,000
Buyer: Ansh Arya Inc.
Seller: Paul R. Seymour
Date: 02/16/24
68 Plateau Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Lawanda Cox
Seller: Deepon Realty LLC
Date: 02/13/24
379 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,210,000
Buyer: Lakshmi Bhula Inc.
Seller: Thirteen Views Realty NT
Date: 02/14/24
WESTFIELD
23 Clinton Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Coalie RT
Seller: Champion, Richard G., (Estate)
Date: 02/12/24
52 Court St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Baypoint Real Estate LLC
Seller: Flowers By Webster LLC
Date: 02/16/24
Falcon Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Raymaakers Properties LLC
Seller: Koziar Capital LLC
Date: 02/06/24
67 Farnham Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Brandon L. Mobrice
Seller: Brian P. Barnes
Date: 02/14/24
88 Glenwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Sandra A. Stevens
Seller: Andrew J. Martindell
Date: 02/07/24
85 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Frankie Cortes
Seller: Surprenant, Hilda, (Estate)
Date: 02/14/24
21 Mainline Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,020,000
Buyer: Brennan & Sons LLC
Seller: 21 Mainline LLC
Date: 02/13/24
135 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Lismary P. Ortiz
Seller: Kmak LLC
Date: 02/16/24
49 Roosevelt Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Steven R. Rosinski
Seller: Brandon L. Mobrice
Date: 02/14/24
14 Stuart Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC
Seller: Progulske, Doreen, (Estate)
Date: 02/16/24
WILBRAHAM
117 Bartlett Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Jon T. Kurowski
Seller: Joseph Belanger
Date: 02/12/24
2391 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $975,000
Buyer: D&V Property Holdings LLC
Seller: KS Diner Inc.
Date: 02/09/24
4 Hillcrest Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Wilson & Family Real Estate LLC
Seller: Tony Vital
Date: 02/16/24
939 Monson Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Joshua D. Easley
Seller: BP LLC
Date: 02/16/24
1 Old Bay Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Jason Cochran
Seller: Clonmacnoise Realty LLC
Date: 02/16/24
6 West Colonial Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Andrew Croteau
Seller: Ronald B. Hale
Date: 02/15/24
8 West Colonial Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Andrew Croteau
Seller: Ronald B. Hale
Date: 02/15/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
166 College St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Aews Partnership LLC
Seller: Railroad St Partners LLC
Date: 02/15/24
684 East Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $603,000
Buyer: Benjamin H. Detenber
Seller: Anke Voss
Date: 02/05/24
41 Fairfield St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $264,408
Buyer: Lindsay G. Read
Seller: Gerald G. Guider Jr. FT
Date: 02/05/24
176 Flat Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Gary Toth
Seller: Dja-Maa Shepp
Date: 02/05/24
129 Lindenridge Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,030,020
Buyer: Helen Wang
Seller: Bercume Construction LLC
Date: 02/15/24
16 South Whitney St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Aews Partnership LLC
Seller: Belchertown Road Partners LLC
Date: 02/15/24
486 Sunderland Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Christopher Croteau
Seller: John G. Reid
Date: 02/09/24
241 Sunset Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $447,000
Buyer: Sunset Partnership LLC
Seller: Good Ol Daves LLC
Date: 02/15/24
15 Sunset Court
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: 289 East Pleasant St. LLC
Seller: Lincoln Ave. Partners LLC
Date: 02/16/24
BELCHERTOWN
656 North Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Stephanie C. Bonafini
Seller: M. & G. Land Development LLC
Date: 11/30/23
37 Old Sawmill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $542,000
Buyer: Jaroslaw Larskarzewski
Seller: Mark T. Jaszek
Date: 02/15/24
20 Pine St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Michael Kane
Seller: Robert A. Morra
Date: 01/26/24
171 South Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $649,900
Buyer: Jeffrey M. Charron
Seller: Gary G. Decoteau
Date: 12/06/23
30 Summit St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Arpc LLC
Seller: Ronald E. Lakota
Date: 02/12/24
CHESTERFIELD
309 Ireland St.
Chesterfield, MA 01084
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Jordan H. Jaquess
Seller: Rauscher, Laura M., (Estate)
Date: 02/16/24
EASTHAMPTON
5-15 Adams St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: SGS Holdings LLC
Seller: Krupalu LLC
Date: 02/06/24
422 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: NB Main Realty LLC
Seller: A-Z Storage & Properties LLC
Date: 02/06/24
63 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Lindsay N. Dubols
Seller: Silver Snake Prop LLC
Date: 02/05/24
13 Sterling Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Timothy A. Graham
Date: 02/07/24
GRANBY
127 Maximilian Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $835,000
Buyer: Brett R. Diamond
Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC
Date: 02/09/24
161 South St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Duane C. Noyes
Seller: Laura A. Noyes
Date: 02/06/24
HADLEY
6 Kozera Ave.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: James N. Sullivan
Seller: Robert E. Leveille
Date: 02/15/24
NORTHAMPTON
81 Autumn Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Adam Gladstone
Seller: Walter Warchut
Date: 02/09/24
300-A Elm St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Arthur C. Edelstein
Seller: Antil, Robert E., (Estate)
Date: 02/09/24
8 Swan St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Sasha Statman-Weil
Seller: Karen A. Normand
Date: 02/16/24
SOUTH HADLEY
150 Lyman St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Joanne I. Delong LT
Date: 02/15/24
13 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $585,900
Buyer: Ahmed Elmogy
Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction
28 Saybrook Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jaydon G. Diamond
Seller: Eric C. Jimmo
Date: 02/08/24
SOUTHAMPTON
8 Cold Spring Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $234,500
Buyer: DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc.
Seller: Kimberley F. Coffin
Date: 02/16/24
27 Mountain View Circle
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Nicole Leadenham
Seller: Kate S. Kelly
Date: 02/09/24
WARE
4 Barnes St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Kristen A. Foster
Seller: Anthony M. Lapete
Date: 02/07/24
5-7 Bellevue Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Brandon Andrews
Seller: Joseph M. Garbiel
Date: 02/15/24
23-25 Dale St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $155,505
Buyer: Bezviner Real Estate Inc.
Seller: First Landing Investments LLC
Date: 02/16/24
23-25 Dale St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: First Landing Investments LLC
Seller: Virbrant Ventures LLC
Date: 02/16/24
230 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Michael Sadoval
Seller: Donald F. Bullock
Date: 02/09/24
33 High St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Travis Brown
Seller: Blaise P. Berthiaume
Date: 02/16/24
31 Meadow Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: G&W New Construction LLC
Seller: Palano 3rd, Antonio J., (Estate)
Date: 02/14/24
82 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: First Landing Investments LLC
Seller: Virbrant Ventures LLC
Date: 02/16/24
82 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Veloz & Associates LLC
Seller: First Landing Investments LLC
Date: 02/16/24
160 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Drew J. Lavalley
Seller: William J. McCloskey
Date: 02/07/24
121 River Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $472,500
Buyer: Amanda L. Lapete
Seller: Nicole Nesbit
Date: 02/07/24
123 River Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $472,500
Buyer: Amanda L. Lapete
Seller: Nicole Nesbit
Date: 02/07/24
WILLIAMSBURG
26 Mountain St.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $453,600
Buyer: Keely S. Sexton
Seller: Sharon A. Loomis
Date: 02/12/24