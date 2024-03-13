The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLAND

12 Main St.

Buckland, MA 01330

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Grace A. Kennerly

Seller: McCutchen, Martha J., (Estate)

Date: 02/06/24

CHARLEMONT

2151 Route 2

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Reo T2021-NR4

Seller: Michael D. Odell

Date: 02/13/24

ERVING

11 Church St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Timothy W. Momaney

Seller: Lemieux FT

Date: 02/16/24

17 Maple Ave.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Cole G. Larose

Seller: Lewis Int.

Date: 02/15/24

5 North St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Kenneth A. Rounds

Seller: Michael J. Richardson

Date: 02/06/24

GREENFIELD

7 Congress St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Greenfield Elizabeth

Seller: 325 Canton St. LLC

Date: 02/15/24

110 Cottage St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Robyn D. McKelvey

Seller: Dauntless Path LLC

Date: 02/12/24

81 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $522,500

Buyer: Zoe D. Smith

Seller: Steven Lanciani

Date: 02/16/24

231 Hope St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Congamond Management LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 02/08/24

41 Norwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Spencer Telega

Seller: Bosch, Roland, (Estate)

Date: 02/08/24

100 Silver St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Michael J. Marotto

Seller: Katherine Buttolph RET

Date: 02/08/24

200 Wisdom Way

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Mark Wightman

Seller: Damon Blake

Date: 02/08/24

LEVERETT

295 Shutesbury Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $118,000

Buyer: Frederick P. Hartwell

Seller: Barbara J. Raymond

Date: 02/05/24

MONTAGUE

113-115 Avenue A

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Avenue A. Group LLC

Seller: 113 Avenue A LLC

Date: 02/05/24

7 Avenue C

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $189,900

Buyer: Eds Enterprises LLC

Seller: Ann Engley

Date: 02/09/24

257 Wendell Road

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Diana L. Tobin

Seller: AGT Homes LLC

Date: 02/09/24

NORTHFIELD

21 Meadow St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Joshua Willis

Seller: MW&MW Realty LLC

Date: 02/09/24

ORANGE

125 East Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Anne M. Pole

Seller: Steven S. Barnes

Date: 02/14/24

63 Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $901,000

Buyer: James B. Berry

Seller: Lorrett A. Estabrooks

Date: 02/08/24

82 Mechanic St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Schwowens Properties LLC

Seller: Mary Chapli

Date: 02/07/24

ROWE

58 Tatro Road

Rowe, MA 01339

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Joshua W. Giard

Seller: William, Albert R., (Estate)

Date: 02/15/24

SHUTESBURY

North Laurel Dr.

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Thomas C. Miller

Seller: Stein, Richard S., (Estate)

Date: 02/16/24

94 Pratt Corner Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $487,500

Buyer: Allen H. Pease

Seller: The Suter FT

Date: 02/09/24

SUNDERLAND

Hadley Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: 282 Hadley Rd LLC

Seller: Charles W. Smiarowski LT

Date: 02/12/24

WHATELY

282 Haydenville Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $529,000

Buyer: Nicole L. Pietraszkiewicz

Seller: Brenden J. Monahan

Date: 02/09/24

62 Long Plain Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Kathleen P. Harrington

Seller: Nicole L. Pietraszkiewicz

Date: 02/09/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

Doane Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Denali Investments LLC

Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.

Date: 02/08/24

174 Edgewater Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Margaret M. Cahillane

Seller: David Kutz

Date: 02/15/24

48 Fairview St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Sean P. Burke

Seller: Berkshire Land Co. LLC

Date: 02/06/24

210 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: NSP Residential LLC

Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Date: 02/08/24

210 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Vincent M. Canavan

Seller: NSP Residential LLC

Date: 02/08/24

11 Randall St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Appleton Grove LLC

Seller: Michelle Amanda TR

Date: 02/16/24

77 Reed St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Colemac NT

Seller: Allyson Sacco

Date: 02/12/24

405 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $343,000

Buyer: Denali Investments LLC

Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.

Date: 02/07/24

415 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Denali Investments LLC

Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.

Date: 02/08/24

431 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Denali Investments LLC

Seller: J. D. T. Rosati Inc.

Date: 02/07/24

250 South West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $332,900

Buyer: Luis E. Aponte-Ortega

Seller: Brian D. Kibbe

Date: 02/12/24

BRIMFIELD

62 1st St.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Kevin McManaman

Seller: McManaman RET

Date: 02/15/24

1538 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Erik Ramsland

Seller: Josephine R. Sears RET

Date: 02/16/24

228 Sturbridge Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $1,060,000

Buyer: Kyle Twarowski

Seller: Leszek Twarowski

Date: 02/06/24

CHESTER

110 Old State Hwy.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Amanda N. Ursia

Seller: Watson, Susan Lynn, (Estate)

Date: 02/09/24

CHICOPEE

66 Beaudry Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Peter A. Lemieux

Seller: Alfred J. Albano

Date: 02/15/24

43 Chapin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: John R. Dimatteo

Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre

Date: 02/09/24

360 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Christopher S. Dodson

Seller: Lucas Real Estate LLC

Date: 02/14/24

158 College St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Kevin G. Ryan

Seller: Soren W. Johnson

Date: 02/08/24

25 Freedom St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Robert E. King

Seller: Lynn M. Chlosta-Menard

Date: 02/12/24

310 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $840,000

Buyer: Jonah Holdings LLC

Seller: Paf IRT

Date: 02/16/24

318 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $840,000

Buyer: Jonah Holdings LLC

Seller: Paf IRT

Date: 02/16/24

339 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Steven Hoheb

Seller: Paf IRT

Date: 02/09/24

433 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Frantz E. Laporte

Seller: BMM Realty LLC

Date: 02/14/24

37 Hajec Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Michelle L. Lancto

Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop

Date: 02/09/24

18 Harding St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Diomedes Chavez

Seller: DCL General Construction LLC

Date: 02/12/24

68 Kaveney St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Takuya Seaver

Seller: Mark S. Hager

Date: 02/08/24

499 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,802,077

Buyer: Mercury Storage 1-B LLC

Seller: UH Storage LP

Date: 02/07/24

115 Saratoga Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Azusa RT

Seller: Kimberly A. Runkle

Date: 02/13/24

6 Sesame Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $467,100

Buyer: James McInerney

Seller: Haleigh R. Scott

Date: 02/16/24

24 Walnut St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Ricky L. Cates

Seller: Hussein Hamadi

Date: 02/14/24

17 Woodcrest Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Robert Lussier

Seller: Thomas Trudell

Date: 02/12/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

5 Brynmawr Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Devan P. Summers

Seller: Mark A. Haraty

Date: 02/09/24

4 Crescent Hill

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $334,500

Buyer: Suzanne V. Weber

Seller: Russell L. Morton

Date: 02/16/24

42 Knollwood Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: 18 Knollwood Drive LLC

Seller: Donald F. Anderson

Date: 02/09/24

66 Nelson St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Ramon Tapia

Seller: Daponde, Karen M., (Estate)

Date: 02/15/24

217 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $492,000

Buyer: Samuel Oseibonsu

Seller: Jaclyn M. Predergast

Date: 02/07/24

HAMPDEN

15 Wilbraham Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Richard C. Gelinas

Seller: Victor B. Scibelli

Date: 02/09/24

HOLYOKE

77 Central Park Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Marcelo F. Rocha

Seller: EPB Real Estate Services LLC

Date: 02/16/24

360 Chestnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Antonia Santos

Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat

Date: 02/16/24

99 Knollwood Circle

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: John P. Larose

Seller: Richard A. Moussette

Date: 02/15/24

154 Rock Valley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Larose

Seller: John P. Larose

Date: 02/15/24

HOLLAND

8 Heritage Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: John D. Holdcraft

Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

Date: 02/16/24

LONGMEADOW

73 Bel Air Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: NRES LLC

Seller: Janee Mays

Date: 02/16/24

166 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: David Obrien

Seller: Gary S. Veratti

Date: 02/15/24

173 Farmington Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $574,750

Buyer: Steven A. Carra

Seller: Gail C. Wesson TR

Date: 02/09/24

286 Hopkins Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $457,500

Buyer: Usman Aslam

Seller: Anthony Aveyard

Date: 02/14/24

83 Longfellow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Anthony P. Aveyard

Seller: HUD

Date: 02/09/24

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road, Lot 73

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $176,400

Buyer: Georgiy Sinigur

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 02/15/24

54 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: William Raleigh

Seller: Patricia Bernard

Date: 02/13/24

436 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $379,999

Buyer: Akhmad Abdul-Razzaq

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 02/08/24

274 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tati & Cristi LLC

Seller: Ana P. Dias

Date: 02/16/24

24 Elm St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Turan Gun

Seller: Dorothy A. Lobik

Date: 02/16/24

102 Motyka St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Diane Crane

Seller: John A. Pisarczyk

Date: 02/13/24

100 Pine St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Privilne Real Estate LLC

Seller: Sandy D. Kudla

Date: 02/09/24

7 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michael S. Hajdamowicz

Seller: Dianne M. Easley

Date: 02/15/24

MONSON

14 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $639,000

Buyer: Alexander B. Tsagaris

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 02/16/24

PALMER

2026 Cross St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $368,000

Buyer: Nicholas Tiscione

Seller: Dorcas RT

Date: 02/09/24

2158-2160 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Derek R. Beaulieu

Seller: Joseph Sawicki

Date: 02/15/24

4 Meadow Lane

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Joseph E. Messer

Seller: Christopher Welsh

Date: 02/16/24

51 Squier St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Kevin J. Serio

Seller: Samuel Cobb

Date: 02/06/24

RUSSELL

501 Woodland Way

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Andrei Filistovich

Seller: Judith M. Stolfo

Date: 02/14/24

SOUTHWICK

17 Castle St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Sergey Domnenko

Seller: Robert, John E., (Estate)

Date: 02/12/24

21 Sterrett Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Kimberly Hatch

Seller: Randy Wessels

Date: 02/14/24

SPRINGFIELD

500-508 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: 500 Armory Street LLC

Seller: C. & A. Realty Co. Inc.

Date: 02/07/24

1 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Leo Best

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 02/08/24

164 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $319,900

Buyer: Jack Palladino

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Date: 02/14/24

167 Berkshire St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $214,900

Buyer: Manuel M. Morocho

Seller: Bonita Amtmann

Date: 02/13/24

476 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Unlimited Property Services LLC

Seller: US Bankruptcy Court

Date: 02/08/24

39 Blanding St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Christian Hegland

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 02/16/24

469 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Pinkal & Hiral LLC

Seller: 469 Boston Road RT

Date: 02/13/24

212 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Teresa F. Young

Seller: Ronelson Lovaincy

Date: 02/09/24

28 Burke St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Evelyn S. Sanchez

Seller: Round Two LLC

Date: 02/14/24

6 Carlos St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Aaron D. Roberson

Seller: Margaret M. Pilon

Date: 02/07/24

23 Catalpa Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Joselyn Arroyo-Lopez

Seller: John P. Doty

Date: 02/14/24

72 Chesterfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: DS Group Investments LLC

Seller: Mary Fitzgerald

Date: 02/16/24

11-15 Clantoy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: B-9 Industries Inc

Seller: 11-15 Clantoy St. TR

Date: 02/09/24

261 Connecticut Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Josentt Thompson

Seller: Patrick O’Neil

Date: 02/08/24

77 Daviston St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Richard Abankwah

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Date: 02/16/24

60 East Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $337,750

Buyer: Cindy Tai

Seller: Adolphus P. Christian

Date: 02/16/24

25-27 Eagle St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Inas S. Alitbi

Seller: Ian A. Riley

Date: 02/16/24

199 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Wagner B. Soto

Seller: Grace M. Melendez-Riva

Date: 02/12/24

48 Enfield St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Ming Tsang

Seller: JPS Realty LLC

Date: 02/09/24

30 Farnsworth St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Sophia N. Samms

Seller: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Date: 02/12/24

80 Fenimore Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Cynthia J. Mulcahy

Seller: Kathryn A. Mulcahy

Date: 02/14/24

12-14 Foster St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Robert A. Fournier

Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC

Date: 02/16/24

44 Georgetown St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Xavier Cody

Seller: Stebbins, Jennie A., (Estate)

Date: 02/14/24

67 Harmon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Paul D. Arrighi

Seller: Michael P. Whitehead

Date: 02/08/24

25 Huntington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Muhammad M. Taqi

Seller: Jaime J. Melendez

Date: 02/13/24

82 Jardine St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Catrina M. Hamilton

Seller: Janusz Lecko

Date: 02/16/24

25 Laurence St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $379,900

Buyer: Christa Nunez

Seller: Laurie T. Lauture-Best

Date: 02/08/24

61 Leslie St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $184,000

Buyer: Eduardo A. Ramos

Seller: Katherine M. Nogiec

Date: 02/16/24

44-46 Lexington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Yongyao Cai

Seller: 44 Lexington Street RT

Date: 02/16/24

60 Lexington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Israel Calderon

Seller: Citizens Bank

Date: 02/09/24

79 Mandalay Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jill K. Barlow

Seller: Barbara M. Barlow

Date: 02/08/24

103-105 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: MDDO LLC

Seller: Lisa M. Martin

Date: 02/09/24

8 Maxwell Place

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Alcimar R. Dasilva

Seller: Mary F. Auldridge

Date: 02/09/24

136 Maynard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Tyrus T. Ferguson

Seller: Ferguson, Classie, (Estate)

Date: 02/09/24

Methuen St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Preferred Property Management Inc.

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 02/12/24

171 Methuen St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Preferred Property Management Inc.

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 02/12/24

93-95 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Justin C. Ching

Seller: Junior R. McKenzie

Date: 02/16/24

83 Oak St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Jose R. Garcia-Sanchez

Seller: Rejuvenate Real Estate LLC

Date: 02/15/24

78 Pennsylvania Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Michelle Urban-Flores

Seller: Mary K. Miller

Date: 02/16/24

Pine St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: MA Pine Street LLC

Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC

Date: 02/16/24

123 Pine St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: MA Pine Street LLC

Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC

Date: 02/16/24

40 Price St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $175,200

Buyer: Valery E. Nater-Pagan

Seller: Julie Kamrowski

Date: 02/15/24

20-22 Rutledge Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Paul S. Roberts

Seller: Paul D. Calder

Date: 02/15/24

893 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Bryan E. Negron

Seller: Tony E. French

Date: 02/16/24

136 Samuel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $168,795

Buyer: Javed Shah

Seller: Rmtp TR Series Bkm-Tt-V

Date: 02/09/24

78-80 Shamrock St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $175,923

Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.

Seller: Chuong Truong

Date: 02/09/24

Switzer Ave.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Daniele Manzi

Seller: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs

Date: 02/06/24

82 Temple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Cassi Stewart

Seller: Temple G3 Realty NT

Date: 02/09/24

61 Victoria St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Preferred Property Management Inc.

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 02/12/24

208-210 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Julian Solano

Seller: Daniel Cruz

Date: 02/15/24

283 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $188,182

Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage TR Hb4

Seller: Shirley L. Richard

Date: 02/12/24

61-63 Woodlawn St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Livingwater Capital LLC

Seller: Jason Gobin

Date: 02/07/24

38 Worthy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Brandon Garey

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 02/09/24

WALES

12 Church St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Anthony R. Felix

Seller: Scott M. Carrigan

Date: 02/08/24

100 Stafford Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Bradley Arcoite

Seller: James R. Reilly

Date: 02/09/24

98 Stafford Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Bradley Arcoite

Seller: James R. Reilly

Date: 02/09/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

46 Fox St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jared M. Longley

Seller: Disantis, Lindsay D., (Estate)

Date: 02/09/24

189 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Ansh Arya Inc.

Seller: Paul R. Seymour

Date: 02/16/24

107 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: James Roberts-Manning

Seller: Goodhind, Susan M., (Estate)

Date: 02/16/24

146 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $188,000

Buyer: Steven Thompson

Seller: CIG4 LLC

Date: 02/06/24

45 Piper Cross Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $910,000

Buyer: Ansh Arya Inc.

Seller: Paul R. Seymour

Date: 02/16/24

68 Plateau Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Lawanda Cox

Seller: Deepon Realty LLC

Date: 02/13/24

379 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,210,000

Buyer: Lakshmi Bhula Inc.

Seller: Thirteen Views Realty NT

Date: 02/14/24

WESTFIELD

23 Clinton Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Coalie RT

Seller: Champion, Richard G., (Estate)

Date: 02/12/24

52 Court St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Baypoint Real Estate LLC

Seller: Flowers By Webster LLC

Date: 02/16/24

Falcon Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Raymaakers Properties LLC

Seller: Koziar Capital LLC

Date: 02/06/24

67 Farnham Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Brandon L. Mobrice

Seller: Brian P. Barnes

Date: 02/14/24

88 Glenwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Sandra A. Stevens

Seller: Andrew J. Martindell

Date: 02/07/24

85 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Frankie Cortes

Seller: Surprenant, Hilda, (Estate)

Date: 02/14/24

21 Mainline Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,020,000

Buyer: Brennan & Sons LLC

Seller: 21 Mainline LLC

Date: 02/13/24

135 Meadow St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Lismary P. Ortiz

Seller: Kmak LLC

Date: 02/16/24

49 Roosevelt Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Steven R. Rosinski

Seller: Brandon L. Mobrice

Date: 02/14/24

14 Stuart Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC

Seller: Progulske, Doreen, (Estate)

Date: 02/16/24

WILBRAHAM

117 Bartlett Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Jon T. Kurowski

Seller: Joseph Belanger

Date: 02/12/24

2391 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $975,000

Buyer: D&V Property Holdings LLC

Seller: KS Diner Inc.

Date: 02/09/24

4 Hillcrest Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Wilson & Family Real Estate LLC

Seller: Tony Vital

Date: 02/16/24

939 Monson Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Joshua D. Easley

Seller: BP LLC

Date: 02/16/24

1 Old Bay Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Jason Cochran

Seller: Clonmacnoise Realty LLC

Date: 02/16/24

6 West Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Andrew Croteau

Seller: Ronald B. Hale

Date: 02/15/24

8 West Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Andrew Croteau

Seller: Ronald B. Hale

Date: 02/15/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

166 College St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Aews Partnership LLC

Seller: Railroad St Partners LLC

Date: 02/15/24

684 East Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $603,000

Buyer: Benjamin H. Detenber

Seller: Anke Voss

Date: 02/05/24

41 Fairfield St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $264,408

Buyer: Lindsay G. Read

Seller: Gerald G. Guider Jr. FT

Date: 02/05/24

176 Flat Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Gary Toth

Seller: Dja-Maa Shepp

Date: 02/05/24

129 Lindenridge Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,030,020

Buyer: Helen Wang

Seller: Bercume Construction LLC

Date: 02/15/24

16 South Whitney St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Aews Partnership LLC

Seller: Belchertown Road Partners LLC

Date: 02/15/24

486 Sunderland Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Christopher Croteau

Seller: John G. Reid

Date: 02/09/24

241 Sunset Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $447,000

Buyer: Sunset Partnership LLC

Seller: Good Ol Daves LLC

Date: 02/15/24

15 Sunset Court

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: 289 East Pleasant St. LLC

Seller: Lincoln Ave. Partners LLC

Date: 02/16/24

BELCHERTOWN

656 North Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Stephanie C. Bonafini

Seller: M. & G. Land Development LLC

Date: 11/30/23

37 Old Sawmill Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $542,000

Buyer: Jaroslaw Larskarzewski

Seller: Mark T. Jaszek

Date: 02/15/24

20 Pine St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Michael Kane

Seller: Robert A. Morra

Date: 01/26/24

171 South Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $649,900

Buyer: Jeffrey M. Charron

Seller: Gary G. Decoteau

Date: 12/06/23

30 Summit St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Arpc LLC

Seller: Ronald E. Lakota

Date: 02/12/24

CHESTERFIELD

309 Ireland St.

Chesterfield, MA 01084

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Jordan H. Jaquess

Seller: Rauscher, Laura M., (Estate)

Date: 02/16/24

EASTHAMPTON

5-15 Adams St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: SGS Holdings LLC

Seller: Krupalu LLC

Date: 02/06/24

422 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: NB Main Realty LLC

Seller: A-Z Storage & Properties LLC

Date: 02/06/24

63 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Lindsay N. Dubols

Seller: Silver Snake Prop LLC

Date: 02/05/24

13 Sterling Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Timothy A. Graham

Date: 02/07/24

GRANBY

127 Maximilian Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $835,000

Buyer: Brett R. Diamond

Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC

Date: 02/09/24

161 South St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Duane C. Noyes

Seller: Laura A. Noyes

Date: 02/06/24

HADLEY

6 Kozera Ave.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: James N. Sullivan

Seller: Robert E. Leveille

Date: 02/15/24

NORTHAMPTON

81 Autumn Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Adam Gladstone

Seller: Walter Warchut

Date: 02/09/24

300-A Elm St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Arthur C. Edelstein

Seller: Antil, Robert E., (Estate)

Date: 02/09/24

8 Swan St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Sasha Statman-Weil

Seller: Karen A. Normand

Date: 02/16/24

SOUTH HADLEY

150 Lyman St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Joanne I. Delong LT

Date: 02/15/24

13 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $585,900

Buyer: Ahmed Elmogy

Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction

28 Saybrook Circle

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jaydon G. Diamond

Seller: Eric C. Jimmo

Date: 02/08/24

SOUTHAMPTON

8 Cold Spring Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $234,500

Buyer: DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc.

Seller: Kimberley F. Coffin

Date: 02/16/24

27 Mountain View Circle

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Nicole Leadenham

Seller: Kate S. Kelly

Date: 02/09/24

WARE

4 Barnes St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $254,000

Buyer: Kristen A. Foster

Seller: Anthony M. Lapete

Date: 02/07/24

5-7 Bellevue Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Brandon Andrews

Seller: Joseph M. Garbiel

Date: 02/15/24

23-25 Dale St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $155,505

Buyer: Bezviner Real Estate Inc.

Seller: First Landing Investments LLC

Date: 02/16/24

23-25 Dale St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: First Landing Investments LLC

Seller: Virbrant Ventures LLC

Date: 02/16/24

230 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Michael Sadoval

Seller: Donald F. Bullock

Date: 02/09/24

33 High St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Travis Brown

Seller: Blaise P. Berthiaume

Date: 02/16/24

31 Meadow Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: G&W New Construction LLC

Seller: Palano 3rd, Antonio J., (Estate)

Date: 02/14/24

82 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: First Landing Investments LLC

Seller: Virbrant Ventures LLC

Date: 02/16/24

82 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Veloz & Associates LLC

Seller: First Landing Investments LLC

Date: 02/16/24

160 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Drew J. Lavalley

Seller: William J. McCloskey

Date: 02/07/24

121 River Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $472,500

Buyer: Amanda L. Lapete

Seller: Nicole Nesbit

Date: 02/07/24

123 River Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $472,500

Buyer: Amanda L. Lapete

Seller: Nicole Nesbit

Date: 02/07/24

WILLIAMSBURG

26 Mountain St.

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $453,600

Buyer: Keely S. Sexton

Seller: Sharon A. Loomis

Date: 02/12/24