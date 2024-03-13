People on the Move

1Berkshire announced the addition of two staff members, one on the Member Services team and one on the Economic Development team. In addition, 1Berkshire has also added four new members to its board of directors. Hannah Pimenta assumed the role of Member Engagement associate. In her position, she will support the director of Member Services with membership-related initiatives, special events, and the Berkshire Leadership Program. Additionally, she will work in conjunction with the 1Berkshire business office, President and CEO Jonathan Butler, the 1Berkshire Strategic Alliance board of directors, and the 1Berkshire Foundation board. Pimenta is certified in project management and has a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from MCLA. She previously worked for Berkshire Family & Individual Resources before joining the 1Berkshire team. Alex LaValley joined the Economic Development team as Economic Development associate. In this position, he will work with both the vice president of Economic Development and the deputy director of Economic Development. 1Berkshire also announced that Ari Zorn of Devine Retail Cannabis, Christian Hanson of Balderdash Cellars, Scott St. George of Berkshire Health Systems, and Dubois Thomas of Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation have joined the 1Berkshire board of directors for 2024.

•••••

Evan Garber has been named senior consultant and vice president of A.L. Cignoli & Associates Inc. Garber, who received his master’s degree in public affairs from the UMass Amherst School of Public Policy, started working with the firm as an intern during his time as an undergraduate student at UMass studying political science and education. He attended Chicopee High School and found his first interest in history, theater, leadership, economics, and politics there. Throughout his time at UMass, he was able to refine those interests. While in college, he chaired the UMass Theatre Guild, got experience working in grassroots political campaigns, was on the student staff of the UMass Marching Band, and got his class B commercial driver’s license to work at UMass Transit. Garber will be responsible for oversight of all Cignoli client efforts. He works directly with company President Anthony Cignoli on all daily client operations, including drafting strategies, media monitoring, designing solutions that are customized to the firm’s unique clients, and contributing to the successful results of clients.

•••••

Maybury Material Handling, a leading provider of industrial products and services to manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing customers throughout New England, announced a transition of leadership as John Maybury, who has served as president for almost five decades, assumes the role of chairperson, and his son, William Maybury, assumes the role of president. John established Maybury Material Handling in 1976, and the company began by making benches, stools, and cabinets. From there, it got into warehouse racks and shelving and now provides many automated material-handling products, including conveyors, conveyor systems, lift trucks, and more. Will has been involved in the business for as long as he can remember. From taking out the trash as a child to working in inventory to learning how to install warehouse equipment, to then coming back in 2015 and working in the Accounting department and serving as controller, he has learned the business from various points of view.

•••••

Eastern States Exposition (ESE) announced the promotion of Christine Byrne to the position of director of Finance. She assumes this role following the retirement of Jerry Richard in December. Byrne holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from Western New England University. Her love for numbers started in high school when she took her first accounting class, and she has never looked back. She joined the ESE team last May, initially serving as assistant director of Finance. With more than 25 years of experience in accounting and finance, she brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Prior to joining ESE, Byrne held the position of chief financial officer at Center of Hope Foundation Inc., demonstrating her commitment to financial excellence and strategic management. Byrne has also held finance and accounting roles at the Tri-Community YMCA, Howlett Lumber Co., Wing Memorial Hospital, and Court Square Group.

•••••

Rose Colon, chair of the board of directors of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services (MLKFS), announced the addition of the following new board members: William Davila, Byron Jones, Rania Kfuri, Dr. Yolanda Marrow, Awildo Morales, and Kimberly Robinson Williams, who will fill the Dora D. Robinson legacy board seat. Davila is vice president of Diversion, Shelter & Housing for the Center for Human Development Inc. in Springfield, as well as a licensed independent clinical social worker in Massachusetts and a licensed clinical social worker in Connecticut. Jones is a digital strategist and government contractor for the International Trade Assoc. (ITA) through Platinum Technologies (PT78) and has 19 years of business and digital strategy experience. Kfuri is a Philanthropy officer at the Baystate Health Foundation and has more than 20 years of development and related experience. Marrow is a pediatric trauma and Acute Care Surgery program manager at Baystate Medical Center and has 31 years of healthcare experience. Morales is a branch manager and Retail Banking and Security officer for Monson Savings Bank and has over 12 years of financial-services experience. Williams is Managing Partner of FDR & Associates LLC, which offers engagement with companies, organizations, and individuals committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She has more than 27 years of experience working in HR, development, alumni relations, and DEI positions.

•••••

American International College (AIC) announced the appointment of Richard Greco as assistant vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Life. With his experience and proven success in leading teams that drive student success, Greco brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the institution. In his new role, he will be leading efforts to integrate and align academic affairs and student life, ensuring a seamless support system for students. He will also spearhead innovative program development and foster community partnerships that provide meaning to students and community beyond the classroom. Bringing more than 25 years of management experience, both within and outside higher education, Greco previously served as dean of Liberal and Professional Studies at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and has been a faculty member at AIC since 2012. He holds a master’s degree in biology from the University of Saint Joseph, as well as bachelor’s degrees in human biology and biochemistry from AIC and an associate degree in general studies from STCC. He is currently working toward a doctorate in public administration at West Chester University.

•••••

The International Language Institute of Massachusetts (ILI) announced that La Wanza Lett-Brewington, Dora Tseng, and Jenni Greenhouse have joined ILI’s board of directors. Lett-Brewington led Old Dominion University’s Women and Gender Equity Center in Norfolk, Va. for nearly a decade. She is now Title IX coordinator and Affirmative Action officer for Greenfield Community College (GCC) and Berkshire Community College. A graduate of GCC and UMass Amherst’s University Without Walls and Graduate School of Education, she is known for innovative work in leadership development, diversity, equity, inclusion, conflict resolution, human-services administration, and crisis management. Tseng is access coordinator of Disability Services at UMass Amherst. In 2023, she celebrated her tenth year in the U.S., having arrived from Taiwan in 2013, and is now a permanent resident. She earned an associate degree from Greenfield Community College and a bachelor’s degree and master of education degree from UMass Amherst. As an immigrant, she is eager to share her experiences with newcomers and also continue her passionate commitment to social justice. Greenhouse moved from her home country of Colombia to Northampton in 2013, quickly enrolled in ILI’s intensive English classes, and studied at GCC. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Western New England University and an MBA from Boston University and is now senior manager of operations for Customer Support at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Conn. She plans to put her business and leadership skills to use in making an impactful contribution to ILI’s growth and future.

•••••

Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced the appointment of Jacqueline (Jackie) Charron as its new senior vice president of Strategy & Implementation. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role. With nearly 40 years in the banking industry, she possesses a track record of leadership and innovation. Charron’s focus will be on navigating the evolving CRA landscape and ensuring the bank thrives under the new regulations. Additionally, she will lend her support across various initiatives within the bank. Her deep understanding of the banking industry is expected to be instrumental in driving the bank’s continued success and reaffirming its commitment to its customers and communities.

•••••

The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) welcomed five new board members at its first meeting of 2024. Together, they bring to the chamber diverse experience as entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and business managers. The new board members are Jamie Cocco, Caroline Gear, Taylor Robbins, Elena Sharnoff, and Cigdem Turkomer. Cocco owns Empowered Digital Marketing and Empowered Social Media. In addition to his role on the board, he serves on the GNCC’s executive committee and chairs the ambassador committee. He brings an extensive marketing background to the GNCC, along with strong interests in building community and business development. Gear is the executive director of the International Language Institute of Massachusetts in Northampton. As executive director of a nonprofit organization, she brings to the chamber rich experience in working with a board, budgets, fundraising, and more. Robbins is a business relationship manager at UMassFive College Federal Credit Union. With a focus on commercial lending and cash management, she uses her experience in the field to offer individualized advice for business owners. Sharnoff owns B Strategic Communications and brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic communications and marketing, branding, and messaging to her role at the GNCC. She has served on che chamber’s ambassador committee for several years. Turkomer grew up in Istanbul and has spent more than 25 years creating set designs for commercial and documentary films. After studying for several years at San Francisco State University, Cigdem moved back to Northampton to open LeBonNton, which supports women artists and business owners from the U.S. and around the world.

•••••

Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Derick Santos as its veterans-benefits and financial-aid counselor. He joined HCC on Jan. 22. Originally from Lajas, Puerto Rico, Santos holds a bachelor’s degree in computational mathematics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he also worked in the Military and Veterans Services department for the university’s online campus. His father is an active-duty serviceman with the Puerto Rican National Guard. In his new role, Santos is HCC’s school-certifying official and will process all benefits for U.S. veterans and military-affiliated students. He will also counsel prospective and returning students through the financial-aid process and serve as part of the counselor on-call rotation.

•••••

Dulye & Co. founder and President Linda Dulye, who 16 years ago established a philanthropic organization to develop and connect emerging leaders in the Berkshires and beyond, has been honored for her achievements by the Zonta Club of Berkshire County. After receiving nominations from the public, Zonta Club members voted on their final choices of Berkshire County women whose outstanding work is building a better world for women and girls. Dulye joins five other women who have made significant contributions in their fields and to the Berkshire community in receiving this annual award. They were recognized at the Zonta International Women’s Day celebration dinner on March 8.

•••••

Pearson Wallace Insurance announced a new hire, Marc Membrino, and shared the achievement of current employee Robert “Bobby” Tyrol III, who has acquired his property and casualty insurance producer license. Membrino joins the team with an extensive background in the insurance industry. He moved to the Berkshires in 1979 and worked for his family-owned insurance company, which he later bought in 1989 and subsequently sold years later. Membrino’s current role with Pearson Wallace Insurance is customer service representative, in which he rates and services policies and provides help to customers. Tyrol has been with Pearson Wallace Insurance for two years. After working as an assistant golf professional at Berkshire Hills Golf Course in Pittsfield for six years, he joined Pearson Wallace Insurance in 2021 as a personal lines client manager. After receiving his insurance designation of a property and casualty producer, Tyrol has been promoted to customer service manager. He takes charge of all personal-line services for Pearson Wallace Insurance, with the goal of making customers’ experiences seamless.

•••••

AXiA Insurance Services recognizes the recent professional achievements of two employees in its West Springfield location. Aidil Cortinhas, personal lines account relationship manager, earned the certified insurance service representative (CISR) designation. The CISR program is nationally recognized with the mission to further develop insurance-related competencies for industry customer-service representatives. Cortinhas has been with AXiA since October 2017, servicing clients’ home and auto insurance coverage. She is also a current member of the company’s team and events committee, which coordinates company employee events, and an active volunteer in AxiA Charitable Fund programs. Colin Dandy, administrative coordinator, earned his property and casualty insurance license, having passed the Massachusetts state exams. This qualifies him to now sell insurance coverage, continuing his growth track at the agency and in the industry. Dandy has been with AxiA since September 2022, after graduating high school that same year. He currently is a member of a company process/procedural committee.

•••••

Advantage Truck Group (ATG) named its 2023 Pete DePina Legacy Award winners for Massachusetts, recognizing one individual from each of its locations in Raynham, Shrewsbury, and Westfield for making an impact on their fellow employees, customers, and the company. Gerry Avery received the legacy award for ATG’s Westfield facility. Employees were nominated by their peers for the award, and a winner was selected from each of ATG’s eight locations. Winners were presented with a monetary award that they will continue to receive as part of their profit-sharing bonus each year throughout their employment with the company.

•••••

Viability Inc. announced the appointment of Sylviana Lopez as its chief people officer in Human Resources. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization, and she is expected to drive Viability’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace. For more than two decades, Lopez has been at the forefront of solving complex problems at scale across industries from the private sector to human services, blending human-resources strategy with forwardthinking creativity. She is expected to be an asset to Viability in its pursuit of building a strong, diverse culture and strengthening its resolve to build a world in which individuals with disabilities and other disadvantages realize acceptance, inclusion, and access. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan, Puerto Rico and an MBA in human resources management from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

•••••

Springfield College Professor of Exercise Science Samuel Headley has been accepted as a fellow in the inaugural cohort of the Clinical Exercise Physiology Assoc. (CEPA), a recognition of his outstanding service to the field of clinical exercise physiology (CEP). Headley, currently program director of the Springfield College master’s and doctoral programs in exercise physiology, is one of the founders of CEPA and previously served as its president. Clinical exercise physiology is a branch of exercise physiology that focuses on the acute and chronic responses of both healthy individuals and individuals with chronic diseases to exercise. Headley is a well-known scholar in the field, with more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, 30 peer-reviewed abstracts, and six books or book chapters in exercise physiology. His scholarship has recently focused on the impact of exercise on patients with chronic kidney disease. During his time at Springfield College, he helped develop the college’s nationally accredited clinical exercise physiology program.

•••••

William Pitt Sotheby’s announced that Richard Aldrich has joined the company. He will work with Steven Weisz to expand the company’s current market leadership role in commercial property sales and leasing. Aldrich has been in sales since 1971. As a real-estate broker in the Berkshires, he has become a leader in commercial property sales, leasing, and business brokerage. He has been involved with the sale of the Countryside Landscaping building in Williamstown, Camp Half Moon in Monterey, Country Curtains in Lee, and Patrick’s Pub in Pittsfield. He is currently representing the Fuel Coffee Shop and the Gorham & Norton Market.

•••••

Dietz & Company Architects Inc. announced the addition of Michelle Muro, AIA to its staff in the role of senior architect in the Cambridge office. She holds a bachelor of architecture degree from Montana State University and is a licensed architect in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, and Kansas. She brings more than 26 years of experience to Dietz & Company, having worked for firms in Massachusetts and Colorado. Muro has worked on a variety of projects in the industrial, multi-family, commercial, retail, and sports-entertainment sectors. She has expertise in code compliance and accessibility and specializes in project management and construction administration. As such, she will be managing the construction process at the Walkling Court senior-housing development project in Medford.