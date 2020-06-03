Basketball Hall of Fame Postpones Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony to 2021

SPRINGFIELD — The Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 induction weekend has been moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re definitely canceling,” Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the board of governors of the Hall of Fame, told ESPN. “It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We’ll meet in a couple weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”

Headlined by Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant, the class of 2020 also includes Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, and Patrick Baumann.

The Hall of Fame initially targeted Columbus Day weekend as a possible alternative, but Colangelo called those dates “just not feasible.” He also confirmed that the class of 2020 will have its own ceremony distinct from the one that will eventually be held for the class of 2021.