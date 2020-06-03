Pearson Wallace Insurance Sponsors Amherst Area Chamber Reopening Series

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, along with presenting sponsor Pearson Wallace Insurance, launched a three-part series for small businesses on the reopening of the economy, featuring local experts.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis and related health and safety restrictions being lifted with each phase of reopening Massachusetts as laid out by the Baker administration, we are working in concert to provide optimal support for a recovery plan,” said Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber. “As a chamber in the time of COVID-19, we have been working on a theme of ‘response, reopening, recovery.’ Every step we have taken has been in response to the changing health and economic climate due to COVID-19, then putting wheels in motion toward proactively preparing for reopening and recovery, and this program falls in line at the right time.”

The three-part series begins with “The Business of Returning to Work: Reopening with Confidence” today, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, presented by Thomas Reidy, Kathryn Crouss, and Meaghan Murphy, attorneys with Bacon Wilson, P.C.

“Property and Casualty Insurance Returning to Work Considerations: Reopening with Confidence” will follow on Wednesday, June 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., presented by Beth Pearson and Alex Pearson Bennett of Pearson Wallace Insurance.

The series concludes with “New Changes to PPP Forgiveness: How Does This Affect Your Loan Repayments?” on Wednesday, June 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., presented by Brandon O’Donnell, CPA with Boisselle, Morton & Wolkowicz, LLP, along with a commercial-loan officer at bankESB.

“This is important for us to host because we know our local businesses are incredibly challenged and are operating without a compass in these uncharted and stormy waters,” Pearson said. “We have brought together a team who can provide legal, accounting, and insurance direction for considerations for opening and keeping their staff and customers safe.”

E-mail Pazmany at [email protected] with any questions.