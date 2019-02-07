Bay Path Invites Women to Ask ‘Why Not Me?’ at 24th Women’s Leadership Conference

SPRINGFIELD — In celebration of women everywhere knocking down doors and breaking through glass ceilings, Bay Path University will host its 24th annual Women’s Leadership Conference (WLC) on Friday, March 29 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

This one-day event, which has become the region’s prime women’s leadership event for professional networking and enrichment, will challenge women seeking to make career or life changes to look at the power within to make their dreams a reality, and to dare to ask “why not me?” instead of “why me?”

“I see and hear all too often from women how we either let others put boundaries on our ambitions, or we set limits on ourselves not to dream too big,” said Caron Hobin, vice president for Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University. “When confronted with life decisions, big and small, I like flipping the question about whether or not to boldly go forward with an idea or action from ‘why me?’ to ‘why not me?’ I believe this shift in mindset becomes easier if you can hear from others how they have gotten themselves over that hurdle.”

Delivering the keynote address will be award-winning actress, dancer, and singer Rita Moreno, one of only four women who have achieved the EGOT, the grand slam of entertainment-industry awards, by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Throughout her 70-year career, Moreno has had memorable roles in the musical films The King and I and West Side Story, and in 2004 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

Mel Robbins, a serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, life strategist, internationally recognized social-media influencer, and one of the most sought-after motivational speakers in the world, will deliver the conference’s luncheon keynote. She is the CEO and co-founder of the Confidence Project, a media and digital learning company working with Fortune 500 brands to help employees build habits of confidence and courage.

The conference’s opening keynote speaker will be announced soon.

In addition to the three keynote speakers, breakout sessions focused on reimagining the narrative around women in leadership will be led by Cy Wakeman, drama researcher, global thought leader, New York Times best-selling author, and president and founder of Reality-Based Leadership; Kim Meninger, certified executive and leadership development coach and president and founder of Executive Career Success; Dr. Kristina Hallet, board-certified clinical psychologist, and associate professor of Psychology at Bay Path, executive coach, and best-selling author; and Kim Lear, founder of Inlay Insights, storyteller, writer, and researcher.

For further information on the conference and to register, visit www.baypathconference.com.