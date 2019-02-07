Columnist Margaret Carlson to Keynote Springfield Regional Chamber Outlook Luncheon

SPRINGFIELD — Margaret Carlson, columnist for the Daily Beast, will be the keynote speaker at the Springfield Regional Chamber’s annual Outlook luncheon on Monday, March 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. at the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St., Springfield.

Presented by Health New England, the Springfield Regional Chamber Outlook is the area’s largest legislative event, attracting more than 700 guests and presenting expert speakers on local, state, and federal issues. The event is sponsored by platinum sponsors Eastern States Exposition, Eversource, MassMutual Financial Group, and United Personnel; and gold sponsors Bulkley Richardson and Berkshire Bank. Program/reception sponsors are Comcast, Mercy Medical Center, BusinessWest, and the Republican, with Zasco Productions as sound sponsor.

Carlson was formerly chief political columnist for Bloomberg News and White House correspondent for Time. She appeared on CNN’s Capital Gang for 15 years. She has won two National Headliner Awards as well as the Belva Ann Lockwood alumni award from George Washington University Law School. She serves on the boards of the German Marshall Fund and the Newseum. A former editor at the New Republic, Carlson has been a fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, a Poynter Fellow at Yale University, and a journalist-in-residence at the University of Notre Dame. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a law degree from George Washington University Law School.

Speaking about the federal outlook will be U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, whose new role is chair of the powerful, tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. He will provide his insights into the committee’s work, the 116th Congress, and front-burner issues facing the American people.

In addition, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy will offer the state outlook. In his role, Kennealy is responsible for advancing the Baker-Polito administration’s agenda to create economic opportunity for residents, collaborative leadership in communities, an environment that supports job creation and business growth, and new housing for residents through targeted investments.

Tickets cost $60 for Springfield Regional Chamber members and $80 for general admission. Reserved tables of 10 are available. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, Feb. 20 by visiting www.springfieldregionalchamber.com or e-mailing [email protected]. No walk-ins will be accepted, and no cancellations will be accepted once the reservation deadline has passed.