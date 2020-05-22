Bay Path Launches New Master’s Program in Learning, Design, and Technology

LONGMEADOW — As an onslaught of complex challenges, and the urgency to develop innovative solutions to meet them, promise to reshape higher education, Bay Path University announces the launch of a new master’s program in Learning, Design, and Technology (LDT) this fall.

The fully online program will tap into Bay Path’s long-standing position as a leader in the use of emerging technologies, creative curricula, and learning analytics to train professionals looking to shape the ongoing evolution of higher education by applying technology to the development of innovative, accessible, and impactful learning processes.

Designed by a broadly representative team of Bay Path faculty and staff, the LDT program was launched to give students a students a deep foundation in the tools and theory of learning design, technology innovation, learning analytics, and higher-education leadership, a foundation on which they can create engaging and innovative learning experiences for all students. Students will also have the opportunity to enroll jointly in Bay Path’s doctoral program in Higher Education Leadership and Organizational Studies (HELOS) and carry out applied, real-world learning design projects.

“While there are hundreds of graduate programs currently preparing individuals for careers in the educational technology field, the Bay Path MS in LDT uniquely pulls together several essential threads that are especially important in today’s environment for reimagining higher education,” said Melissa Morriss-Olson, Bay Path’s outgoing provost and the architect of the HELOS degree.

While the launch comes at a time when the coronavirus has transformed campuses, Bay Path has used technology to pioneer unique teaching and learning formats and offer flexible, dynamic, and personalized educational experiences for 20 years. The university’s diverse student population includes its traditional on-campus undergraduates, online graduate students, and online adult learners obtaining bachelor’s degrees through the American Women’s College.

“Given Bay Path’s long-standing, successful track record in educating higher education professionals … and in applying innovative learning solutions across the university,” Morriss-Olson said, “it is logical that we should position ourselves as a leader in educating digital learning professionals for this emerging, inter-disciplinary, and in-demand career field.”

To learn more about this program, click here.