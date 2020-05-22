Monson Savings Bank Delays Branch Reopenings

MONSON — Although several governments are allowing some businesses to reopen, leaders at Monson Savings Bank feel it is important to keep their employees and customers safe, so, for the health and safety of everyone, the bank’s lobbies will remain closed.

Monson Savings Bank will continue to meet the needs of customers with drive-up locations, ATMs, online banking, mobile check deposit, and night drop. Curbside banking and safe deposit are available by appointment at (413) 267-4646.

“We will continue to watch as the situation changes and decide when we feel it is safe for us to open the doors to our branches again,” bank President and CEO Steve Lowell said. “We truly appreciate your patience and understanding in the face of these challenges and hope that you and your loved ones are in good spirits during these unprecedented times.”