Bay Path President’s Gala on March 23 to Focus on Healthcare Education

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced its fifth President’s Gala, themed “Breaking Through,” will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The evening will begin with a 5:30 p.m. VIP reception, followed by dinner, program presentations, and dancing. Tickets can be purchased by visiting baypath.edu/gala or calling (413) 565-1063.

The gala will focus on supporting learners enrolled in healthcare degree programs, recognizing their resilience and dedication.

Like many regions across the country, Western Mass. faces shortages in many healthcare professions, including primary-care physicians, nurses, and mental-health providers. Through its more than 20 undergraduate and graduate healthcare degrees, Bay Path is educating and training future healthcare workers to be on the front line of helping to keep communities safe and healthy.

“We are thrilled to host the fifth President’s Gala with a theme that encapsulates the essence of our learners’ journey: ‘Breaking Through.’ Through incredibly personal and moving stories, we will be celebrating the accomplishments of our learners and healthcare alumni and the impact they have in our communities,” Bay Path President Sandra Doran said.

Proceeds from the gala will directly contribute to scholarships, resources, and initiatives that benefit learners pursuing healthcare degrees, reinforcing Bay Path University’s commitment to fostering excellence in the healthcare field, she added.

“Support of the gala will provide scholarships and needed financial support for our learners to ensure they will have the opportunities that will make an impact on their lives and the lives of patients.”

Both healthcare policy and advocacy play crucial roles in shaping the healthcare landscape in Western Mass. To that end, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and Sr. Mary Caritas, SP will be honorary chairs for this event.

“As a learning institution with a long history of uplifting a diverse student body, creating opportunities for first-generation college students, this year’s theme, ‘Breaking Through,’ epitomizes the role Bay Path plays in our community,” Neal said. “Supporting educational initiatives, especially in the healthcare field, is vital for the progress of our region. I am honored to be part of an event that empowers students and champions the future leaders of the healthcare industry.”

Added Sr. Caritas, the former president of Mercy Medical Center, “as someone dedicated to healthcare and education, I am delighted to support Bay Path University’s efforts in empowering learners to make a positive impact in the healthcare sector.”

To view a full list of gala committee members, sponsors, and additional event details, visit baypath.edu/gala.