The Federal Restaurant Temporarily Closing

AGAWAM — The Federal Restaurant announced it will temporarily close, effective Saturday, Feb. 24. The team will be focusing on building improvements and updates, as well as on opening Lola’s, its newest restaurant in Longmeadow.

“The Federal has proven to be a staple of the Western Massachusetts community and beyond, as well as a top fine dining restaurant, for many years,” said Michael Presnal, executive chef and co-owner of the Federal. “We have made small updates to the restaurant since opening 22 years ago, but we are at a point where we’d like to reimagine the physical and operational aspects of the Federal Restaurant.”

The Federal is one of four in a family of restaurants, which also include Posto by the Federal in Longmeadow, Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen in West Hartford, Conn., and the latest, Lola’s in Longmeadow.

“We would like to thank everyone for the continued support with all of our endeavors and look forward to welcoming you into Posto, Vinted, and, very soon, Lola’s, for the same great food and service that you’re used to,” co-owner Ralph Santaniello said.