Bay Path, Springfield Museums, Springfield Women’s Commission Convene On the Move Forum

LONGMEADOW — In honor of Women’s History Month in March and International Women’s Day on March 8, Bay Path University, Springfield Museums, and the Springfield Women’s Commission will present the fourth annual On the Move Forum on Wednesday, March 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Springfield Museums, 21 Edwards St., Springfield.

This year’s theme, “Generation Equality: Stand Up, Stand Out, RISE,” offers attendees an inter-generational, cross-cultural, gender-inclusive conversation focused on women’s rights, civic engagement, career opportunities, and wealth. Now in its fourth year, the forum explores women’s history and the advancement of women.

The On the Move Forum will engage attendees in an interactive conversation about the gaps, gains, and opportunities to advance women, empower young professionals, and inspire students. Kamilah A’vant, director of Diversity Programs for Color magazine, will be the event’s keynote speaker. The forum will also include a panel discussion, where attendees will have the opportunity to have their questions addressed by community, business, and academic leaders.

“The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote,” said Kateri Walsh, On the Move Springfield City Council Women’s Commission chairwoman. “I am proud to promote and support the advancement of women in all fields, especially as we hope to get more young women involved in civic engagement.”

Added Janine Fondon, Bay Path professor and founder of the On the Move Forum, “I look forward to engaging in this inter-generational conversation where women of all backgrounds can share their voices, insights, and leadership. There will be dialogue, networking, resource-sharing, and relationship-building. We hope to advance women by connecting the dots and helping women find tangible ways to reach their goals, build new skills, and take advantage of existing resources — all to break barriers and remove obstacles to success.”

Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums, noted that “the Museums, historically known as the People’s College, are proud to be a part of the conversation orchestrated by the On the Move Forum. As a gathering place for curious people, the Museums strongly support collaborative efforts to help us all engage through authentic educational and social experiences that foster connection.”

This event is free and open to the public, and is hosted in collaboration with the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, Girls Inc. of the Valley, Arise for Social Justice, the African American Female Professors Assoc., NAMIC New England, the Rhode Island Black Film Festival, and others. Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit onthemoveforum2020.eventbrite.com.

Opportunities to sponsor On the Move’s 2020 year-long series and programs are still available. For more information, contact Janine Fondon at (413) 221-7931 or [email protected].