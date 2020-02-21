Springfield Artist John Moore Wins ADDP’s 2020 Legislative Calendar Cover Contest

BOSTON — John Moore, a Springfield artist, was recently recognized at the Massachusetts State House as the winner of the Assoc. of Developmental Disabilities Providers’ (ADDP) 2020 Legislative Calendar cover contest. Moore is a member of Pyramid, a day habilitation program at Viability in Springfield.

He was among 31 artists — all of whom have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, including autism or brain injuries — who submitted their artwork for entry into the contest. The ADDP calendar is an annual project that features compelling stories from its member provider agencies and legislators’ birthdays. It is distributed to both the House of Representatives and Senate, and its association members statewide.

As part of his winnings, Moore was recognized in front of approximately 300 people, including state legislators, during ADDP’s Legislative Luncheon, held last month at the Massachusetts State House. ADDP hosts the annual luncheon to outline its budget priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and to honor its Legislators of the Year.

“ADDP’s member organizations serve talented individuals across Massachusetts, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase those talents on the cover of our annual legislative calendar,” ADDP President Ellen Attaliades said. “On behalf of the entire association, we’d like to congratulate John on this well-earned honor, and thank the many other artists who submitted beautiful works of art.”

Moore, an active member of Pyramid since 2005, is known as the scientific wizard of Pyramid, sharing technical facts about the world to everyone in the program. He loves to draw, paint, Google interesting facts, dance to rock and roll, and exercise when he attends the Pyramid program. His hobbies include collecting pictures and facts on volcanoes and “scary creatures.” He also gives back to his community by volunteering at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. While out in the community, he loves to swim, go to the movies, and shop at bookstores.

“I love to paint and draw, so it felt really good to get this award,” he said. “I enjoyed getting dressed up and attending the Legislative Luncheon in Boston with my friends from Pyramid.”

ADDP is a statewide association comprised of approximately 120 community-based providers throughout Massachusetts that provide critically needed services to individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, including autism and people with brain injuries.

Viability, headquartered in Northampton, serves more than 4,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, New York, and Florida. The agency leverages community and employer partnerships to create opportunities for the people they serve.