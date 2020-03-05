Bay Path to Host Session Today on How to Ask for and Give Help Around Mental Health

LONGMEADOW — Today, March 5, Sara Kendall and Kim Lee of the Mental Health Association Inc. (MHA) will be on the Bay Path University campus at 7 p.m. to talk about how to ask for help around mental health, and also how to support others who may need help, but aren’t asking for it.

Their simple approach of ‘ask, support, and recommend’ is geared towards individuals who want to be able to reach out and support others, but aren’t trained counselors and may not feel prepared to do so.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in Breck Suite in Wright Hall at Bay Path University, 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow.