Fundraiser with 1960s Theme to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

GREENFIELD — Grab your bell bottoms, spritz your beehive, and get ready to groove as you slide back to the ’60s at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake will take place on Friday March 27 at Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley and Saturday, March 28 at French King Bowling Center in Erving. This year’s theme, “Slide Back to the 60’s,” will feature a life-size plinko game, 60’s dance instruction, a newlywed-themed photo booth, era-themed music, costume contests, bowling, and much more.

“This event is so important to our agency,” said Ericka Almeida, Development director for Big Brothers Big Sisters. “We started 2020 off with more youth on our waitlist than ever, despite making and supporting a record number of mentoring matches in 2019. The need for mentors is great in this community and continues to grow.”

There is no cost to attend the event, but fundraising is strongly encouraged. “We have a goal to raise $45,000 over the two-day event, which will help get some of the 76 kids off our waitlist and into caring relationships with adult mentors,” Almeida said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters programs are provided at no cost to the children or children’s families, nor to the volunteer mentors. It is a 100% donor supported nonprofit that has been serving the youth of Franklin County for 53 years.

For more information about the event or to register to attend, visit www.bbbs-fc.org or call (413) 772-0915.