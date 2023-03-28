Bay Path University Launches Master of Science in Nursing Program

LONGMEADOW — In response to the growing demand for nurse practioners, educators, and administrators, Bay Path University has announced its fully online, new master of science in nursing (MSN) program, which will begin accepting nursing candidates for the fall 2023 semester.

For many patients, one of the more than 4 million nurses who currently practice in the U.S. will be at their side during their healthcare journey. Their importance is further magnified as they make up the largest group of healthcare professionals in our nation. However, across the U.S., there is a shortage of nurses. Even before the pandemic, the field of nursing was under strain due to a number of factors, including retirements outpacing new entrants to the field, economic downturns, and increasing healthcare demands.

“Bay Path recognizes the demand for nurses in the workforce has never been greater. We know healthcare employers, small and large, need nurses at every level of patient care,” Bay Path President Sandra Doran said. “At each stage of a nurse’s career, we can provide the education and resources our nursing students need to succeed and thrive in their careers. And our new MS in nursing complements our bachelor of science in nursing and doctor of nurse practice – family nurse practitioner degrees.”

Bay Path’s MS in nursing will address the critical problem of the nursing shortage by expanding the talent pipeline for nurses to earn a degree that blends the latest developments in patient care, leadership training, best practices in management, and foundations of teaching. The fully asynchronous MS in nursing is ideal for working adults, allowing students to learn on their time and on their schedule, and enrolled nursing candidates can earn their degree within two years.

“Our MSN is a creative and innovative approach to support career development for nurses,” said Dr. Linda Adams-Wendling, chief nurse administrator and director of the MSN/DNP nursing program. “Many times, nurses who are ready to pursue a graduate degree are often not sure if they want to be nurse educators or nurse managers/leaders/administrators. Our degree provides our nursing students with skills and competencies in each of these areas. As a result, they can take advantages of more opportunities, as well as fulfill a critical need for nurses whose knowledge and experience are fundamental for patient-centered care and the development of the next generation of nurses.”

The online master of science in nursing is also a pathway to Bay Path’s online doctor of nurse practice – family nurse practitioner program, which is a terminal nursing credential preparing nurses with the critical skills needed to translate evidence-based care into practice, improve systems of care, and measure outcomes for patients and communities. Nurses who wish to pursue a terminal nursing credential and who have graduated from Bay Path’s MS in nursing program may also be able to apply courses to the doctoral program.

Click here to learn about admission to the MSN program. There will be online information sessions on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.; and Monday, May 15 at noon.