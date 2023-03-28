PV Financial Group Announces Sixth Annual Plan with a Purpose Scholarship

LUDLOW — PV Financial Group announced its sixth annual Plan with a Purpose Scholarship for Ludlow, Belchertown, and Wilbraham graduating seniors. This year, PV Financial will double its scholarship to each town’s recipient to $2,000.

The Plan with a Purpose Scholarship is meant to honor a graduating senior who is meaningfully planning a purposeful future, leveraging their academic career to make a difference in their community.

“We are looking for students with a compelling story to share and how they plan to use their academic career to make a difference and be an integral part in their communities,” Managing Partner Ed Sokolowski said. “We’re honored to invest in their futures and continued success as they head to college.”

Applications are still open for both Ludlow and Belchertown seniors until May 1. Students are encouraged to visit their schools’ Guidance departments to get an application.