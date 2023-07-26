Bay Path University Ranked Third in Nation for Online Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University has been ranked third in the nation for its online cybersecurity master’s degree program by Fortune magazine, up from last year’s position at number 11.

Rankings were determined by a program’s selectivity score, which measures the undergraduate GPAs and years of work experience of its students, along with the program’s acceptance rate. In addition, Fortune evaluated retention and graduation rates, as well as the size of each graduating class.

“We’ve known for a long time that cybersecurity is an important and in-demand professional niche, and we have consistently developed our program to fill that niche,” said Matt Smith, director of Bay Path’s cybersecurity program. “There’s such a tremendous incentive for businesses and organizations to enhance the security of their operations, and this creates jobs that offer ongoing opportunities for growth and advancement, especially for women, who are underrepresented in this segment of the workforce.”

In addition to its cybersecurity graduate program for men and women, Bay Path offers an NSA- approved bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity to undergraduate women.

Bay Path was recognized in 2023 as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Education (CAE).

“Cybersecurity is a fast-growing, highly paid profession that delivers upon the promise Bay Path has been making to students since our earliest days: in-demand skills that lead to growth-oriented jobs and the economic determinism that comes with those jobs,” Bay Path President Sandra Doran said. “It’s an exciting arena to be in, and we’re hoping to promote the amazing opportunities that exist in cyber to even more students.”

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow by 35% over the next decade, more than four times faster than the average for all occupations. In 2022, the median annual salary for cybersecurity analysts in the U.S. was approximately $135,000.