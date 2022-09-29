Bay Path University to Present 10th Annual Cybersecurity Summit on Oct. 7

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s 10th annual Cybersecurity Summit will be held on Friday, Oct. 7. The event will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and attendance can be virtual or in person. The presentation itself will be virtual, and in-person participants can view the lecture in Mills Theatre, Carr Hall, on the Longmeadow campus.

To register, click here. Registration for this event is required, and details on how to join the webinar will be sent to registered participants before the event.

This year’s featured speaker will be Ariel Weintraub, CISO and head of Enterprise Cyber Security at MassMutual. The topic of her presentation will be “The Evolution of Cyber Supply Chain Attacks and the Role of Data Science.”

Weintraub joined MassMutual in the fall of 2019 as the head of Security Operations & Engineering, responsible for the Global Security Operations Center, Security Engineering, Security Intelligence, and Identity & Access Management (IAM). Prior to joining MassMutual, she served as senior director of Data & Access Security within Cybersecurity Operations at TIAA, where she led a three-year business transformation program to position IAM as a digital business enabler. Before working at TIAA, she was global head of Vulnerability Management

at BNY Mellon and was part of the Threat & Vulnerability Management practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Weintraub has a passion for empowering women, especially the next generation of female cybersecurity leaders, and for tackling the cybersecurity workforce shortage. To help address these important issues, she serves on the board for the Executive Women’s Forum and the ISACA One in Tech Foundation, which is focused on building a digital world that is safe, secure, and accessible for all. Most recently, she also joined the FS-ISAC board of directors, on which she is furthering her other passion for maximizing the value of threat intelligence sharing across the financial-services sector.

The presentation is geared to cyber professionals and decision makers in small to large businesses, and those individuals who are seeking to enter the cybersecurity workspace. It will cover topics such as an analysis of the current cyber threat landscape, with a focus on third-party and supply-chain attacks as a top risk; how data science is used to further mature cyber resiliency; and how leveraging data science can provide more visibility and protection into third-party incidents.

The Cybersecurity Summit is sponsored by Bay Path University, which offers an undergraduate degree in cybersecurity with majors in digital forensics, information assurance, and risk management, as well as a master of science degree in cybersecurity; and the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council. In February, Bay Path was designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the National Security Agency as part of its National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education.