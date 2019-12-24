BDL Travelers Aid Nearing Record-setting Volunteer Assists in First Year

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority and Travelers Aid International (TAI) announced that, in TAI’s first year at Bradley International Airport (BDL), passenger assists have surpassed the 200,000 mark, exceeding last year’s total by a wide margin.

TAI began serving BDL passengers as the operator of the guest-services volunteer program in October 2018.

As of Nov. 30, 2019, the program had helped 212,455 passengers for the year, compared to 130,643 assists for all of 2018. If the Travelers Aid volunteers maintain their average of 19,000-plus assists per month in December, they will surpass last year’s total by 100,000 assists.

“I could not be prouder of the efforts of our incredible volunteers to make passengers and guests feel welcome and to assist them on their journeys,” said Mary Kate Doherty, program manager for Travelers Aid at BDL. “Our volunteers go out of their way to provide high-quality customer service and are true stakeholders in ensuring everyone has a positive experience while traveling to and from Bradley International Airport.”

TAI’s 63 volunteers currently staff the Information Center in Terminal A, on the baggage-claim level, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. TAI partners with local high schools, senior centers, civic groups, and community groups such as the Greater Hartford and Central CT Retired and Senior Volunteer Program to recruit additional volunteers in order to better serve the airport’s passengers. In appreciation of the hard-working volunteers, Travelers Aid staff hosted a volunteer recognition breakfast at the New England Air Museum this fall.

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities may contact Doherty at (860) 500-8582 or [email protected].