Belt Technologies Welcomes Timothy Condry as New Materials Coordinator

AGAWAM — Belt Technologies Inc., a manufacturer of custom metal belt conveyer solutions and conveyor systems, announced that Timothy Condry has joined the team in the role of materials coordinator. A seasoned professional, he will coordinate logistics for the busy manufacturer.

“Tim couldn’t have joined our team at a better time,” President Alan Wosky said. “We have been fortunate that our customer base is predominantly in essential business sectors that have seen increased demand during the pandemic. At the same time, sourcing our raw materials has become more challenging. Accordingly, we’re happy to welcome Tim given his extensive experience in this area.”

Chief Operating Officer Denis Gagnon echoed Wosky’s sentiments, noting that “the pandemic has affected the availability and shipment times of raw materials, so we’re happy to welcome someone so experienced to help with workflows and project timelines.”

Condry holds business degrees from Manchester Community College and Eastern Connecticut State University. Prior to joining Belt Technologies, he was a production planner for 15 years, responsible for forecasting and purchasing materials, providing customer support, and production control.