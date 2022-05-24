Benefit Concert Slated 

Former United States Artistic Ambassadors Andrew Mark, cello, and Brenda Moore Miller, piano, will perform a concert on June 12 at Helen Hills Hills Chapel in Northampton. All of the proceeds from their performance will benefit The Voices of Children Foundation: voices.org.ua/en/ which aids children and families as they try to cope and deal with the trauma of the effects of war in their lives.

As a tribute to the people of Ukraine they will perform the music of Reinhold Gliere (Ukrainian composer), Sergei Prokofiev (born in Ukraine), American composer William Grant Still, and Ludwig van Beethoven (Germany).

Tickets for this benefit performance should be purchased in advance through Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mark-miller-duo-benefit-concert-for-ukraine-tickets-341272634637

Admission is $30 per person. Audience members are required to wear masks, per Smith College COVID-19 policy. Donations in lieu of attendance and additional gifts may be made directly to: voices.org.ua/en/

Please indicate in the comments section that it is in honor of the Mark-Miller Duo Benefit Concert for Ukraine.

Mark and Miller — the Mark-Miller Duo — won the Artistic Ambassador Competition and traveled together to 11 countries as representatives of the United States under the auspices of the United States Information Service, part of the U.S. State Department. They traveled to and performed in Germany, Romania, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland for their first tour. A second tour took them to India, Malaysia, and the Philippines with a final tour going to Chile, El Salvador, and Honduras. They presented master classes and lectures as well during their tenure as artistic ambassadors. They were also finalists in the East/|West International Competition.