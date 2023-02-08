Berkshire Bank Foundation Contributes More Than $2.8 Million in 2022

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community-dedicated bank with financial-center locations in New England and New York, announced more than $2.8 million in foundation philanthropic investments during 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, more than $764,000 was contributed to help the communities Berkshire Bank serves. The grants awarded cover a wide range of projects that help foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being, and enhance opportunities for individual and small-business success, particularly for underrepresented populations. The investments also support the company’s BEST Community Comeback, which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024.

In total, Berkshire’s foundation assisted 155 nonprofit organizations during the fourth quarter of 2022 through grants supporting a wide range of critical projects like food insecurity, health, wellness, homelessness, educational advancement, arts, culture, diversity, and inclusion. The Berkshire Bank Foundation is committed to supporting programs that work toward providing equitable opportunities for economic prosperity. In addition, the foundation supports programs that align with the bank’s Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth to provide opportunities for women to build a future enriched with financial stability, balance, and growth.

“We are so proud of the impact we have made collectively at Berkshire Bank through our financial support and volunteer service,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation, adding that, “during 2022, Berkshire Bank employees donated more than 23,000 volunteer hours to help our communities. We are pleased to continue to support nonprofits doing great work to positively impact individuals, families, and small businesses within our Berkshire Bank footprint.”